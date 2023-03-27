The one-world beast system is roaring into reality, but is anyone listening?

JP Morgan becomes the latest to roll out invasive point-of-sale biometric payment plan, following Visa, MasterCard and Amazon
While Americans get increasingly hypnotized by 2024 election coverage, where all they’re hearing about is the theatrics surrounding Donald Trump, the globalists and technocrats are moving rapidly to install a new global economic order that will outmaneuver the political system and enslave humanity.
Trump is the perfect polarizing figure to distract Americans at this key moment in history. Keep your gaze on him and you’re guaranteed to miss the bigger picture.
This has to do with the fast-approaching beast system, which is marching us toward World War III and economic slavery through cashless payment systems, 24/7 biometric surveillance and even death. Yes, World War III and mRNA injections will provide the global culling of human populations that Bill Gates, Henry Kissinger, the Rockefellers and other powerful interests have been advocating for decades.
With that background, let’s get to the main point of this article: Cashless electronic payment systems that feed on your personal biometric data.
Last week we learned that the restaurant chain Panera Bread is rolling out a new biometric payment option offered by Amazon where customers have their palms scanned with no cash or credit cards necessary.
Now JP Morgan has announced it’s also rolling out a new biometric payment system with plans to make it available to all the retail businesses it deals with.
The Wine Press reports:
“After a month of banking turmoil around the world, the American megabank JP Morgan announced earlier this week the launch of a pilot program for a new facial recognition payment platform, which they plan to franchise to other banks and businesses to use. Other credit card companies have introduced similar type of payment systems, such as VISA’s contactless payment and facial recognition system for last year’s FIFA World Cup in Qatar, or Mastercard’s ‘Smile to Pay‘ feature.”
On its website, Visa invites us to learn “how to tap to pay” with its contactless payment systems. Apple has offered biometric log-ins for its cellphones for several years and now you can just point your phone or your AppleWatch to some of these systems and, bingo, you’re ready to check out. You can see on its website the long list of retail participants in Visa’s contactless system, including McDonalds, Aldi, Costco, CVS Pharmacy, 7-Eleven, Dunkin Donuts, Starbucks, OfficeMax, Whole Foods, etc.
Visa explains its system as follows:
“Contactless payments are transactions made by tapping either a contactless card or payment-enabled mobile or wearable device over a contactless-enabled payment terminal. Cards, phones, watches, and other devices use the same contactless technology. When you tap to pay, checkout is secure and convenient.”
Every time corporate America rolls out a new technological advancement, the selling point is always the same. It’s always more safe, secure and convenient.
JP Morgan expounded on its new contactless payment system in a March 23 press release:
“J.P. Morgan will begin piloting biometrics-based payments with select retailers in the U.S. This is the first pilot solution to launch from J.P. Morgan Payments’ new Commerce Solutions suite of products, dedicated to helping merchants adapt to the rapidly evolving payments landscape.
“Its biometrics-based payment pilot includes palm and face identification for payments authentication in-store and works on an enroll-capture-authenticate-pay basis. Global biometric payments are expected to reach $5.8T and 3B users by 2026, according to Goode Intelligence.
“J.P. Morgan Payments’ biometrics pilot offering should allow for fast, secure and simple checkout experiences for its merchants’ customers, delivering a modern payments experience to enhance customer loyalty. As the leading global merchant acquirer, J.P. Morgan Payments is uniquely positioned to enable this solution to meet shopper expectations without compromising security and reliability.“
Jean-Marc Thienpont, head of Omnichannel Solutions for J.P. Morgan Payments stated:
“At its heart, biometrics-based payments empowers our merchant clients to deliver a better customer payment experience. We are a trusted payments provider and financial institution worldwide, and fully equipped to manage the highly secure identification points that power biometrics solutions. The evolution of consumer technology has created new expectations for shoppers, and merchants need to be ready to adapt to these new expectations.”
Ah yes, you can read between the lines of that statement and hear what he’s really saying: Get ready to adapt, you peasants, because the cashless society is here whether you like it or not!
JP Morgan will run its first pilot programs with brick-and-mortar stores in the U.S., and potentially including the Formula 1 Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix, which is planning to be the first Formula 1 race to pilot biometrics-based payments to provide guests with a faster checkout experience.
If the pilot program is successful, then a wider rollout will be launched for U.S. merchant clients in 2024, JP Morgan said.
Beware of these “contactless” payment systems.
The globalists not only want to remove the cash from your wallet, they also want to remove the credit cards, debit cards and eventually even your cellphone from your pocket.
As WEF advisor Yuval Noah Harari has already warned us, the next stage in the global technocracy movement is for 24/7 surveillance tools to go “under the skin.”
I’m old enough to remember when debit cards were controversial and now we’re scanning people’s body parts as a mode of payment. This is just part of the long-planned, incremental evolution toward the full-on cashless society that “conspiracy theorists” have been warning about since at least the 1980s. They were not wrong; they were just ahead of their time.
The way to defeat this beast, or at least slow it down, is not politically through human messiah figures, but personally through our own human agency. We must resolve to never comply with these systems.
Do you hear any political candidate talking about the dark side of digital? Do you hear any of them talking about the privacy-destroying smart city technology that is being installed in cities worldwide? Do you hear any discussing the dangers of digital vaccine passports, which were endorsed by the G20 nations at the end of last year? No, I don’t either. And that includes Trump.
We will never vote our way out of this system, not by electing Trump or DeSantis or anyone else. We already tried that messiah thing, remember? Voting is good but voting only represents a very small portion of our civic duty and we must not let ourselves be consumed by the theater that surrounds the elections process, especially presidential elections.
Instead, I would posit that we must, as individuals, decide now whose kingdom we wish to be a part of. We can stay inside the worldly beast system, enjoying its temporary safety, security and conveniences, only to pay the piper later by going down with this corrupt system when it meets its inevitable demise. Or, we can opt out of the system — a decision that will at some point invite the wrath of the world system, which is operated by Luciferian globalist predators.
These predators cannot accept that some people just want to be left alone, living free and independent of their transhumanist technologies and dehumanizing pharmaceutical products. By making our stand against these global predators now, we send them a message that they won’t rule over us, they won’t subjugate us, at least not by enticing us to willingly walk into our own captivity. Just say no to biometric payments, digital payment apps, electric cars, wearable tech, smart cities, mRNA injections, lab-grown meat and all the rest of the deceitful illusions that make up the matrix.
LeoHohmann.com is 100 percent independent and reader supported, meaning I rely on donations from you to keep going with full-time research and analysis. I realize times are tough, but donations are way down this year and if enough readers chipped in even a small amount, it would put us back on sound footing for the rest of the year. You may send donations via snail mail, c/o Leo Hohmann, P.O. Box 291, Newnan, GA 30264, or electronically through GiveSendGo below. Thank you in advance for contributing to our spring fundraising drive!
68 thoughts on “The one-world beast system is roaring into reality, but is anyone listening?”
“J.P. Morgan Payments’ biometrics pilot offering should allow for fast, secure and simple checkout experiences for its merchants’ customers, delivering a modern payments experience to enhance customer loyalty. ”
C’mon people. Cash is slow, insecure, and complicated – I mean really complicated. I have trouble counting. And I’m more likely to return to a retailer if payment is easy and convenient, like with a palm reader.
Cash is so dirty and yucky! Think about all those germs. You have to taaaake it out of your pockeeeet, You have to cooouuunt it. You have to exteeeend your hand. You have to looook at the change. And you have to put it baaaack in your pockeeeet. And it’s soooo buuuulky. I’m exhausted just thinking about paying someone. I want convenience!
LikeLike
Does anyone here have any educated guesses on how soon digital currency (no cash) will be implemented and all the controls on what, how much, and where we can buy will kick in—from a technical standpoint. I don’t mean when the dictate comes down from Antichrist, but when our society will have all the infrastructure and processes in place. A/C will have to have the system available to him before he announces the mark. I feel cash will be eliminated before the Tribulation??
I know the technology is already here and they will do it as soon as they can. But when do you think CDBCs will be announced as the only transaction allowed and when will the social controls start to kick in?
My feeling is CBDC within the next two years (given Biden’s executive order on them a year ago & probably a planned banking crisis), and controls using programmable CDBC starting to appear perhaps in 3-4 years. What do you think?
LikeLike
Ruth, I have 5 year comp-sci degree, so my best estimate is 18-22 months out until the CBDC is totally set in place. I hear that the Phillipines is already setting it up there.
LikeLike
I give it two years, max.
LikeLike
L
LikeLike
Leo, your articles are so right on that I try to never miss them! I’ve so far managed to opt out of all the traps you listed..& Lord willing He will keep giving us all great discernment and stay true to Him no matter what! Thank you for all you do for the body of Christ. We really do appreciate & value you! MARANATHA In Jesus, Christy
LikeLike
So, what do we do to survive until Jesus calls us up? I absolutely will not accept the mark of the beast as described in the bible. As we steadily become a cashless, one world government and our bills (mortgages, electric, gas, etc) are automatically deducted from our bank accounts, there’s no way to avoid becoming unwilling participants. My husband will have to accept certain technologies in his job, short of the mark. We pray for guidance and discernment in these last days and accepted long ago that we will live in the shadow of the tribulation. I am truly asking what my brothers and sisters in Christ plan to do. Joseph prepped for the famine and helped his people survive. Guidance, please. Feel free to email me cabbott11@msn.com.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Carol Abbott says:
March 28, 2023 at 5:47 pm
Only the Lord Jesus, our Good Shepherd, can truly set us free from Socialism’s eugenic Security System of the Marxist Beast’s UN Global Village as revealed here: http://107.6.21.207/Subjects/Communism/Socialism/SS-IntlMarkOfTheBeast.pdf
LikeLike
Lean on, trust in, and be confident in the Lord with all your heart and mind and do not rely on your own insight or understanding.
6 In all your ways know, recognize, and acknowledge Him, and He will direct and make straight and plain your paths.
7 Be not wise in your own eyes; reverently fear and worship the Lord and turn [entirely] away from evil.
8 It shall be health to your nerves and sinews, and marrow and moistening to your bones.
Proverbs 3 has rescued me countless times from so many deceptions, confusion, false teachers, trusting in 2 legged critters. Ignoring it/Him is why people are so easily deceived.
As America is now under a curse it’s foolish to trust in anything that God has removed His blessing from.
He’s been preparing His remnant who trust in Him for EVERYTHING for a long time. He led no out of cities, debt, with minimal world system entrapment long, long ago.
Jesus has led me to trust in Him for healing, health and to stay away from the VA even though it’s free.
Honestly, I have more faith and trust in Jesus than I do big pharma drug pushing doctors and an utterly corrupted system.
For in the day of trouble He will hide me in His shelter; in the secret place of His tent will He hide me; He will set me high upon a rock.
Psalm 27
Come out of her My people.
https://newswithviews.com/come-out-of-her-the-apostate-churches-my-people/
Leo, thanks for being salt, bold, hot, truth proclaimer, light on exposing the darkness, in a lukewarm, compromised, deep deception, and babel confusion time. Isaiah 60.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Come, my people, enter your chambers and shut your doors behind you; hide yourselves for a little while until the [Lord’s] wrath is past.
For behold, the Lord is coming out of His place [heaven] to punish the inhabitants of the earth for their (wickedness) iniquity; the earth also will disclose the blood shed upon her and will no longer cover her slain and conceal her guilt.
Isaiah 26
LikeLiked by 3 people
We (God’s people) can overcome the beast system if we will be doers of God’s Word. The promises of Revelation are for the overcomers! Revelation 21.7. Yeshua taught us to “lay up our treasure” in a heavenly storehouse by tithing and giving into the Kingdom of God. Then, when we need provision, we can make withdrawls from that storehouse! God is our banker, provider and shepherd. He will never fail or forsake His people. Are we tithing ten percent? Are we giving above that? Are we sowing into good soil? Are we seeking first the Kingdom of God and His righteousness…then all things we need will be added to us. Let’s be like Caleb and Joshua and believe God and not fear the “giants” who will be subjected to the rule of Christ. Psalm 110.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks, but I’ll stick with cash.
LikeLike
There are so many ways they have already been able to control and kill us:
1. GMO and bioengineered foods
2. Gene editing
3. Vaccines
4. 5G
5. Chem trails
6. War
7. Smart phone
8. Smart water/electric/gas meters
9. Climate Change
10. Transgenderism
11. Sex “education”
12. Gates and the Chinese Communists buying land and real estate
13. Patents
14. Four companies owning 60% of all seeds
LikeLike
I sent two emails to a friend in one night that contained links to videos of Catherine Austin Fitts exposure of what they are doing and how to repond to it, and Google blocked my ability to email anyone on gmail immediately. Gave me a message saying my email was probably hacked and could corrupt others’ email . They took the block off 24 hours later. Like Catherine said, with FedNow and FedPay, if they don’t want you traveling more than 5 miles from your home, your payment system will be programmed not to work beyond 5 miles. If they don’t want you buying pizza, your payment system will not allow it. And they can ration anyting that you buy, setting limits on items. She calls it a digital prison. Watch her videos, Ed Dowd’s, and Richard Werner’s.
LikeLike
Yes, I have reported the same thing countless times on this website over the last three years.
LikeLike
First, this statement is a lie: “The evolution of consumer technology has created new expectations for shoppers, and merchants need to be ready to adapt to these new expectations.” Consumers did not ask for these technologies. They were thought of and developed by those committed to global totalitarianism.
Secondly, we have no way of stopping all of these technologies designed to depopulate the world and enslave the remainder to the tyrannical despots who are already our rulers while most just don’t recognize this.
Thirdly, they understand that the population can easily be controlled if they believe they are safe, secure and given every imaginable “convenience”. That is how they push all of their diabolical agenda and the people fall for it.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yes!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Why, a day doesn’t go by when I don’t witness someone in line reaching the cashier and boldly demanding to pay using a palm scanner.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Google blocked access and then disappeared my Rebel Planet Dispatch blogspot back on July 2 2021 after ‘Bad Foundations Bring Collapse’ on the Surfside (Miami Beach) building collapse that killed so many in their sleep.
All I wrote was that America was built on a Judeao-Christian foundation before the perverts and the reprobates took over .
I had NO phone for 2 years after seeing how the evil empire spies on those who speak the truth and expose deception and evil.
They can even spy on us with our TV (no cable, antenna, satellite, internet hooked up) just plugged in.
Now 3 months with a smart phone the control freaks fine tune their technology prison.
I wonder if Jesus will permit an EMP. It’s going to take real faith to live in these perilous times.
The 5 foolish virgins didn’t prepare with more oil in their lamps because…..
I watched the false Messiah on tour in Waco and when he told his idol worshippers “I AM your retribution” , I wondered why he didn’t just say; “Vengeance is mine”
says the Lord ?
LikeLike
PS – When I typed in my Website address to see if it was still there, the front camera clicked on all by itself. How many watched the Oliver Stone movie SNOWDEN ? Trump outdid Obama, he called for Snowden’s execution.
I wonder if that works up any in the other diehard *Kool Aid Cult.
* Left/Right wing of the same evil bird
Remember who created the UN and who is carving up Israel for the false peace lie.
LikeLiked by 1 person
We as a people have rejected the freedom provided by the Kingship of Christ in favor of the slavery of the Beast System and its man-gods. I love this message thanks Leo.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thank you,thank you, for not apologizing for speaking the truth.
LikeLike
1. Christians must stay strong in the faith without compromise.
2. Refuse to comply.
3. Be prepared for the consequences.
4. Keep a low profile.
5. Stock up and become as independent as possible.
6. Be prepared to defend yourself and your family.
7. Claim God’s protection and provision.
LikeLike
Very good advice!
LikeLike
The movie Gandhi (1982) screened again recently:
“… but we will not give our fingerprints, not one of us. They will imprison us, they will fine us, they will seize our possessions, but they cannot take away our self-respect if we do not give it to them.”
“They may torture my body, break my bones; even kill me. Then, they will have my dead body. NOT MY OBEDIENCE!”
LikeLiked by 1 person
It will take strength, fortitude and belief that cannot be shaken to withstand!!
Trust only in those whose works demonstrate unwavering faith in Jesus!
The day is fast approaching when we must opt-out of this system…. Each will know when enough is enough….. complacency although could leave preparedness difficult to attain….. our fortress is the Almighty! Do not comply and submit as many will look at us and may resolve to stand with us when His name and strength is exalted……
LikeLike
Hampered and tired from being sheep. Just where they want you as they sneek in all their leftist agenda and WHAM you on the side of the head when you least expect it.
LikeLike
Ah yes. We will be confiscating your: human rights, privacy, freedom, ability to do commerce autonomously, and move about in the free market place of work and shopping and banking, and also move about in the free market place of ideas and speech. All of these are now obsolete. We will be monitoring your every step as well as with who, how often, and where you are able to assemble. It is all for your best interest, it will be: safe, secure, effective, efficient, convenient, and fast. So smile! You are on camera!
On youtube there is a channel; Watchman Dan Trendell who has info. on this stuff too.
LikeLiked by 1 person
We have become communist China.
LikeLiked by 2 people
You are the second person I know of to talk of Trump being a distraction. I just listened to J.D. Farag’s prophecy update “Two Sides of the Same Coin” from March 23rd and he calls people out by name who are not who we think they are. I think your commentary has added more credibility to what I have already heard. Here is the link to his the particular prophecy update to which I am referring. https://subsplash.com/+d6kc/lb/mi/+gtrkdt7?embed=true&recentRoute=app.web-app.library.media-series&recentRouteSlug=%2B82yxp8f
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oops, above link date is March 19, 2023 “Two Sides of the Same Coin.”
LikeLike
Wow…this message is exactly what needs to be said! Pastor J.D. is right on. I have been disgusted by the Reawaken America Tour. No doubt some are probably believers, but they putting their trust in America and a savior to save the American way, not in Jesus.
LikeLike
And just remember, we lost more freedoms under Trump than any other administration, including bad, bad Obama. Never in history has an American President allowed citizens to be locked in their homes before while encouraging them to take a vaccine that would kill them. The closest to it was WWI when we lost more soldiers to the pox/Spanish flu vaccine than died on the battlefield.
LikeLike
Trump was taking bad advice from Fauci, and was deceived like the rest of the pro-vaccine folks, but he didn’t realize he was.
LikeLike
J. Clark
I’m not so sure. Trump may be in on all this. With him hanging around with Klaus Schwab makes me think he’s part of it. There’s so many things about Trump that don’t add up.
I know who my Savior is and his name is Jesus Christ. My eyes are fixed on Him.
LikeLike
The beauty of knowing Jesus Christ is he is perfect Omniscience…ie he’s got All the facts. I can rest in that. One day it will all come out about whether Trump is an impostor or not. But that’s God’s business. I’ve got to work out my salvation… fixing my eyes on Him for I know that there will be the judgment seat of Christ for believers one day. That doctrine is very rarely spoken about but it’s going to happen. I want Christ to say well done good and faithful servant, and have gold silver and precious stones built on His foundation. Sure there’s wood hay and stubble that I’m not proud of but I’m done with that. I want to finish strong in Him.
LikeLiked by 2 people
While we were locked away in our homes, the governments of the world were vastly expanding 5G technology and surveillance systems.
LikeLiked by 1 person
In the Philippines they are mandating that all cell phone SIM cards to be registered with the government. If you do not comply by a certain date your phone will not be able to function. Additionally there is a NEW federal I.D. system required of all citizens that includes IRIS SCANS as part of the identification process. THE NEW NORMAL.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Very informative comment John. Thanks for sharing.
LikeLike
My family and I will NOT COMPLY.
LikeLike
People will call this progress.
I am increasingly suspicious of all this techie stuff. The convenience factor is huge to a lot of people. I get that. I grew up without all of this stuff and could easily do without it. I do choose to utilize a few things, I have a smartphone and do pay some bills on line. I still use Amazon too much. Living very rural I don’t have a lot of options short of a two hour drive to a big city for some things.
Perspective and choices.
Grateful for your work Leo.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Definition of progress; Man’s ability to complicate simplicity.
LikeLike
In the space of 24 hours, every school, every restaurant, every church, every public building and every public sporting event was shut down worldwide when the Covid 19 plandemic farce was forced upon the public. If you don’t think the same guy can’t shut down all banks worldwide with one universal global order, then you are detached from reality. If you think you can run to your lawyer and sue the government for locking you out of your bank account, then you tell me how you are going to pay your lawyer. Or better yet, what makes you think that your lawyer is following the same orders as your bank?
LikeLike
Whewre is that asteroid to take out the planet when
LikeLike
Typo. Asteroid to take out thew planet when I need it. As this juncture I don’t care if they kill me. I’ve had enough.
LikeLiked by 2 people
How many people did THAT episode wake up?
(who otherwise may not have)
LikeLike
Of course, you are right in all you say Leo. But, expect no change in direction of our demise. I have no debt and have been prepared for all contingencies for 50 years and will not participate in any form of wokeness but biometric payment systems, Fednow, Fedpay & CBDC will engulf 90% of Americans who will embrace them as they did the death shot. Even seemingly good church-going folks who otherwise espouse distrust of government will join their neighbors rather than face being an outcast in their tribes. My wife and I live off-grid on a mountaintop in a rural area of Georgia and pity those in the matrix who know not what is happening around them. Like Cool Hand Luke I am not a world-changer so I merely observe because I have given up on advising them
LikeLiked by 3 people
You sir are one of the lucky ones. I have no resources as you do. So pray for me and those like me who will face incarceration and death if we defy big brother.
LikeLike
There are far worse things than death. Living under the CCP or the ACP (American Communist Party) would be very high on the list.
I’ve lived long enough that I’m not particularly bothered by death.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It is good to live off-grid on a mountaintop in a rural area, but most people cannot afford to.
LikeLike
The Fed is going to roll out the FedNow payment system in the U.S. in July as the ground work for CBDCs. “While FedNow is not a digital currency, it provides the necessary infrastructure for a future transition.”
Find videos of financial expert Richard Werner on how the bank failures are part of the plan. The Central Banks want to get rid of smaller banks and exercise more control. Werner says the Central Planners are behind the move to control our actions through digital currency. Werner said in one clip that the Bank of England already has plans for an implantable chip that anyone will need to access their digital currency.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I was shocked yesterday to hear that our relatively small bank, First Citizens, is buying SVB! (At least I thought it was still small compared to the giants.) I wonder if they are going woke, as well?
LikeLike
Do you have a link of the video with Werner making that claim? I’d like to hear it. Thanks.
LikeLike
Steve, it’s in this video below. He says the Central Planners are saying there are too many banks–we want fewer banks. He said in Europe they have already “killed” 5000 banks.
Start at about 28:00 minute mark.
He says it’s very strange that there were runs on these banks in America (suspicious). He can’t prove that the failures were intentional, but it’s suspicious. He said more and “more people are realizing that this is intentional.” When pressed on intentional, he said “it looks like it could be intentional.” He said their policies are intentional (whether it is their action OR their INACTION. Their actions tell us what their intentions are).
Werner said in a different, 3 minute video that the Bank of England already has their implantable chip ready.
https://www.kitco.com/news/video/show/Market-Analysis/4454/2023-03-21/Is-FedNow-a-precursor-to-CBDCs-totalitarian-control—Richard-Werner#_48_INSTANCE_puYLh9Vd66QY_=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.kitco.com%2Fnews%2Fvideo%2Flatest%3Fshow%3DMarket-Analysis
LikeLike
Judging from the way people are rioting in the streets around the world, it would appear that we don’t have long to wait before we see where all this is going. When it happens in France, that’s a normal cycle. When the U.S. Embassy in Israel tells Americans that Israel is no longer a safe place, that’s another matter altogether.
LikeLike
Things are along a lot further than anyone realizes. I typed up a post into the C19-D google discussion group on covid-19 issues. My post dealt with dioxin toxicity of the East Palestine railroad disaster and burn. Right after I hit enter, a real-time Google AI tool scrubbed my post completely from the website. Digital censorship is already here. Now we are going to implement financial digital control as the coup-de-gras.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes. Just wait until you get in your favorite chat room or discussion site where you and some government chat bots are the only ones reading and responding to your posts because you have unknowingly become an isolated and monitored poster. So you see your posts and a couple of responses from chat bots, or globalist agents replying as if they are in sympathy in order to see what they can get you to say. Don’t think the technology exists? Better think again.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Already happening, Jay. In the Covid-19 discussion group, one guy suddenly shows up, all chatty and happy. I privately pinged the guy and got him to boast. He’s been in a 3-letter agency and currently working military contracts, but he sure seems like a nice guy to everyone.
LikeLike
I don’t think many are aware, or are listening. The average person thinks covid is over and has no idea that the vaccinated are dropping dead due to heart problems, cancer or a multitude of other problems. They have no idea about the enslavement we are headed for and they are perfectly willing to buy into whatever new convenience is offered them. Why should we be surprised? They are willing to sacrifice their own children, either through abortion or through injection. I’m looking up, hoping Jesus will take His bride out of here soon.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Well said, Anne.
LikeLike
Like mighty soon, unless He wants to remedy the situation in another manner of which I don’t sense anything; not that I know anything, to begin with.
LikeLike
I too am looking for that hope, but we must encourage and strengthen each other until He returns, whenever that is.
LikeLiked by 1 person
All true…we are called to endure to the end…don’t put your trust in an unbiblical escape plan…it sounds like Jesus has given you wisdom to discern the times, He will also give you the strength and wisdom to endure what is coming upon the earth…bless you…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you, Brett!!
LikeLike
Are you saying Jesus words are UN-Biblical? Luke 21:36
LikeLike
Reblogged this on Klartext Translated.
LikeLike