U.S./NATO-funded proxy war in Ukraine fueling hatred, persecution of ancient Christian community

Priests arrested, praying Christians mocked in public by ultra-nationalists and Satanists as standoff continues at holy site
The war in Ukraine involves more than just epic clashes of the Russian and Ukrainian militaries in a proxy war unlike anything since the hottest days of the Cold War.
The hidden war no Western media wants you to see or know about is the one being waged by the Ukrainian government against one of the most ancient Christian communities present in the world today.
The West is using its proxy stooge, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, to wage this war against the Ukrainian Orthodox Church.
Ukraine is already a one-party state under the Zelenskyy regime where all opposition is banned and the government has effectively nationalized the country’s entire media. Now Zelenskyy is demanding that a top cleric of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church be placed under house arrest for at least 60 days.
Ukraine’s equivalent of the KGB, the SBU, notified a top Orthodox priest Saturday that he was suspected of justifying Russia’s aggression, a criminal offense, amid a bitter dispute over a revered Orthodox Christian monastery.
According to Breitbart News, Metropolitan Pavel, the abbot of the Kiev-Pechersk Lavra monastery, Ukraine’s most holy Orthodox site, has strongly resisted the government’s order to vacate the complex. Earlier in the week, he cursed Ukrainian President Zelenskyy, telling the Ukrainian leader he was flirting with eternal damnation for the way he is persecuting the Church.
During a court hearing in the Ukrainian capital, he strongly rejected the claim by the Security Service of Ukraine, known as the SBU, that he condoned Russia’s invasion. Pavel described the accusations against him as politically driven, Breitbart reports.
SBU agents raided the abbot’s residence and prosecutors asked the court to put him under house arrest pending the investigation.
The monks in the monastery belong to the Ukrainian Orthodox Church. The dispute surrounding the property, also known as Monastery of the Caves, is part of a wider religious conflict that has unfolded in conjunction with the war.
The godless U.S. State Department has always had a hatred for the Eastern Orthodox Church, whether it be in Russia or Ukraine, because of its conservative values that stand firm against its radical pro-abortion, LGBTQ+ anti-family, anti-God insanity.
The Ukrainian government has cracked down on the Ukrainian Orthodox Church over its historic ties to the Russian Orthodox Church, whose leader, Patriarch Kirill, has supported Russian President Vladimir Putin in the invasion of Ukraine.
This just underscores how closely Russia and Ukraine have been culturally since the beginning, because both countries have a majority of their populations who claim membership in the traditional Orthodox Christian faith.
The Ukrainian Orthodox Church has insisted that it’s loyal to Ukraine and has denounced the Russian invasion from the start, but they cannot denounce their Christian brothers and sisters in the Russian Orthodox Church. The Ukrainian Orthodox Church declared its independence from Moscow, but that’s still not good enough for Zelenskyy, who has ratcheted up the persecution of the church in recent months. And now he’s stooped to arresting priests.
The U.S. is not only using Zelenskyy’s government to deal a black eye to Russia, it is using the war to drive wedges in Ukrainian society itself, lighting a fuse of hatred in the hearts of the more Westernized, secular Ukrainians against the Orthodox.
A standoff at the Lavra Caves
OrthoChristian.com reports that the Orthodox faithful continue to defend their beloved Kiev Lavra Caves monastery against the government’s plan to evict the Church and against the provocations of radical nationalists.
According to OrthoChristian.com:
“The authorities gave the monastic brotherhood until March 29 to leave their home, which has been state-owned since Soviet times. March 29 itself passed quietly, but the next day, the state commission tasked with inspecting the monastery’s ‘museum exhibits’ and preparing for the total transfer of all property back to the usage of the state arrived at the Lavra, and the people’s prayerful standoff began.”
Over the past few days, thousands of people have flocked to the Lavra to pray for the future of their Church and to protect the holy site. At the same time, armed police, journalists, and provocateurs are also flocking to the monastery.
OrthoChristian further reports, “The whole world has now seen how men, women, and children, pray with tears on bended knee while others mock them, attempt to drown them out with nationalistic slogans, and worse.”
Check out the 47-second clip below where Ukrainian nationalists mock a praying Orthodox woman outside the monastery (please hit the “replay” button as for some reason YouTube is only showing a brief second before throwing up other videos, but if you hit “replay” it will show the whole video.)
On Friday, March 31, one man showed up with a hoodie reading: “Do You Have a Moment To Talk About Our Lord & Savior Satan.”
“In these photos, you can clearly see who their god is — satan. Satanic symbols on clothing, satanic signs. Everything you need to know about who is really at war with Orthodox Christians in Ukraine today,” commented the Ukrainian Orthodox Church’s Information-Education Department.
Reports OrthoChristian.com:
The radicals tried to provoke confrontations with the faithful, but they continued praying and preventing the ill-intentioned people from entering the Lavra.
One of the provocateur’s complained that nothing was working for them: “We’re talking to them, and they sing in response about some … Jesus.”
The faithful also began to prepare lunches for everyone on the scene, including the police and the nationalist enemies of the Church. However, this didn’t stop the radicals from wishing death upon their fellow Ukrainians for being loyal to the Church.
In one incident, the radicals shouted: “Get out, Moscow priests,” to which the UOC faithful responded by unfurling a Ukrainian flag, which shocked the radicals who have ignored all the statements coming from the Ukrainian Orthodox Church.
On Saturday, OCU supporters held a pagan prayer ritual at the Lavra.
On Sunday, one man began shouting: “Long live satan!” to which the Orthodox replied: “Christ is Risen!” He later spoke to the media about how they had to beat and forcefully remove all the monks and Church representatives from the Lavra.
Watch the video below of one little Ukrainian Orthodox girl boldly proclaiming “Christ is Risen!” and prepare to have your heart touched. May God bless these people and protect them from the scourge of the Ukrainian government thugs. And one of the ways we can bless them is to share this article and help get their story out.
I see that the time of persecution against the church at large is ramping up. Of course I will defend those in that group despite certain differences (some larger than others), the point is they have a right to exercise their religion freely and have their buildings and all of that. I would not support anything bad in the same way, like the guy with the sweatshirt. In fact, if I were president of my own country I would ban all occultic and devil worshipping type of religions. Freedom of religion would not be for them. No apologies. They can leave if they don’t like it. I would also not allow mosques or islamic schools. They would either have to go to a public school (which would be totally different from what ours look like, they would include Bible reading, prayer, religious activities, etc.) or to a Christian school. Discriminating? It would definitely keep out all the terrorists, so okay. I would ban open displays of homosexualism and of course any pedophilia and drag queen craziness, making it illegal if caught. Abortion would also be illegal, punishable like any other murder would be. There would be strict laws against crime of any kind. Pornography would also be banned. All that sort of thing. Many would criticize to no end, but I’ll tell you this, conservative Christians like me would be climbing the walls to get IN, and perverts and undesirables would be scaling the walls to get OUT, and it would be a haven under heaven for true Christians like me where we could raise our families in safety!
In 2014, I remember seeing a major news media video showing then vice president Joe Biden in Ukraine meeting with schismatic Orthodox clergy, supporting their cause against the canonical Ukrainian Orthodox Church (UOC). Apostate Biden (by any Christian definition)—what was his concern with Orthodox matters in Ukraine, I wondered?
As the NATO color revolution proceeded in Ukraine in that year, it became clear that the schismatic Ukrainian clergy were egging on the NATO revolution there. But the real Orthodox church in Ukraine tried hard to stay neutral even though Metropolitan Onuphry was much persecuted by the Zelensky government.
The Ukraine is clearly losing the war and the Zelensky government has needlessly sacrificed thousands of its men in fruitless battles, egged on by NATO, Biden and all the other US/UK/EU crooks who stand to enrich themselves at the cost of the Ukraine and world peace. Now Zelensky (an apostate Jew) is playing the religion card, perhaps as a last ditch effort to stick it to Russia and the Orthodox in general. Clearly, the Zelensky government also wants something else–”the state commission tasked with inspecting the monastery’s ‘museum exhibits’ and preparing for the total transfer of all property back to the usage of the state” (according to OrthoChristian.com article quoted in Leo’s article). Imagine the priceless icons and other sacred artwork in the Lavra caves and monastery—what price would these fetch on the market?? And Zelensky has shown himself greedy for money. Sounds like what happened in the early Soviet era when the communists looted the churches and what they didn’t destroy outright was sold on the western markets. And there were plenty of buyers then in the West lining up to acquire these sacred artworks. So a NATO proxy will behave like the communists in this too.
Leo is right about the woke West being dead set against the Eastern Orthodox (especially Russian Orthodoxy) because of its conservative stances. The Orthodox church absolutely is against the LGBT+ agendas, the radical secularization that so characterizes the West, and much else that is tearing apart the West and re-paganizing it. Orthodoxy had suffered from a very long history of persecution by Islam, western invasions and communism, and yet they still survive and has in recent years, begun to thrive in both the East and the West. Orthodoxy today is growing by leaps and bounds in the West, but now during an era that is clearly becoming very hostile to Christianity in general. And if we ever find ourselves in a war with Russia, how will the Orthodox parishes be treated by hostile western governments or even some western Christians that are very nationalistic and/or theologically hostile to Orthodoxy? I hope not, but it may look like the Soviet era again–https://www.rbth.com/arts/333923-churches-destroyed-soviet-times
Why is the MSM pro nationalism all the sudden? Don’t they hate the concept of independent nations? Oh right. They’re a bunch of liars.
The real rabid hatred of “Christian nationalism” is from Satanic globalists. It’s becoming more and more obvious. Yet so many professing Christians WILL NOT SEE what is going on.
Partly due to eschatological biases. And political as well.
Rachel – “Why is the MSM pro nationalism all the sudden? Don’t they hate the concept of independent nations? Oh right. They’re a bunch of liars.”
And just when you’ve cleared enough smoke of the MSM/WEF to see what they’re doing, they will throw a little more smoke. It never stops.
Leo – “…has effectively nationalized the country’s entire media…the government’s plan to evict the Church and against the provocations of radical nationalists.”
So Zelensky is an ultra-nationalist? I always thought of him as really a globalist posing as a nationalist, because he’s aligned with and supported by Western powers. “Nationalism” and “Nationalist” are usually such dirty words for the WEF.
The term “Christian Nationalist” has been slung at born-again believers in America who are pro-life, pro-family and patriotic in an attempt to demonize and isolate us. Now we’re all starting to feel some tangible persecution in this country.
But the church in America has been silent about another form of hatred here, so it shouldn’t surprise us if it has come back to bite us.
And if we’re righteously outraged at U.S. interference in one country, but silent about it in another, we’re only enabling a bully. Such selective passion has its consequences.
“An appeaser is one who feeds a crocodile, hoping it will eat him last.” – Winston Churchill
From a biography about Neville Chamberlain, who served as British Prime Minister from 1937 to 1940:
“Rather than challenge acts of aggression by Nazi Germany, Chamberlain sought ways to pacify Hitler. Chamberlain signed the Munich Pact in 1938, which gave parts of Czechoslovakia to Germany.
Chamberlain seemed to have underestimated Hitler’s ambitions. In March 1939, Hitler violated the Munich Pact by invading Czechoslovakia. Britain and France agreed to protect Poland later that month. After Hitler’s forces entered Poland that September, Chamberlain officially declared war on Germany…”
Chamberlain’s pacification didn’t prevent the Battle of Britain or the terrifying Blitz, did it?
If you let a bully do whatever he wants just because he’s “over there,” you only make him that much stronger, and, sooner or later, he will be “over here.”
But some people can’t see the truth even if it’s staring them in the face.
It’s brought us together too.
I noticed the globalists don’t like bringing people together for anything except acts of destruction.
Stalin and Hitler had parades and attractive pictures. Mr. Global has no charisma. He thrives on invisibility and divisive panic rather than wowing the masses. He is all stick too. No carrot.
As far as I know, there are no Lidl stores in Ukraine. The men in the photo look Nordic. Satanism is quite popular in the Norway and Finland and 90% of Norweigens speak English.
Not sure of your point. I don’t see a Lidl store anywhere portrayed. I see a logo on a man’s shirt?
Why would the Ukrainian Orthodox Church put out a fake photo? Give me a break Anthony. Please take your comments elsewhere if your intent is to discredit my articles.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Internet-discussions are boring and senseless. So I’m not going to start a new one. I will say just one thing. Maybe it could help somebody take the current situation a little differently. But probably not. People usually hold fast to their ideas, even wrong.
I’ve spent almost my whole life in Ukraine. One man in a hoody “Satan is savior”? And what? Photoshop? Or one men in that hoody really was there (at least for 1 second – only to be get photographed)? His face is not ukrainian. And, you know, 80% of people in Kyiv couldn’t read what is written on his hoody. Including a policeman to his left hand.
This is one little lie of many which eventually started this war. And fuel is still adding to the fire. You are asking why this photo was published? Because by the rules of this bloody game, there should be more deaths and hate.
Leo, I published a few comments on your blog a few months ago, and then I said about “traps”, which Satan prepared for people. Then I was talking about “the trap of patriotism”. In your post I see another “trap”.
It seems that many western people (especially among “traditionally-orientated” Christians) believe, that there are good and bad boys in the current situation. Have you ever heard before (or any of your readers, except me) about metropolitan Pavlo from Lavra? Do you know a lot about УПЦ or РПЦ? It is about (again and again) this concept: “good guys against bad guys”.
What I can say to all readers: don’t believe photos and videos from the internet. Don’t believe that there is any big organisation/government/church that is not in the System. Their rule is: divide people, more hate. More fuel.
This situation started 9 years ago just before my eyes (literally, face-to-face), and things have turned much worse since then. But people still believe fake concepts created by media (Mr. A is good, Mr. B is bed/vice versa). You can choose, but only between those two positions. This is the rule of their (but only their) game.
And one thing more. These words from the Bible help me while I’m thinking about the current situation: John 8:44, Luk 4:6, Mat 24:8.
