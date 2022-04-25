GLOBAL GOV’T ALERT: Threat to national sovereignty set to go down May 22-28 at WHO World Health Assembly

‘The World Health Organization is attempting a power grab’ — quietly setting up a single globalized response to all future pandemics
As previously reported at LeoHohmann.com, the deep state predators in the U.S. and Western governments have decided the world needs a centralized pandemic response controlled and run by the United Nations World Health Organization via an international treaty.
According to the WHO’s website, on March 30, 2021, it announced an “urgent call for an International Pandemic Treaty,” stating that such a treaty is needed to orchestrate a single globalized response to pandemics. And, “25 heads of government and international leaders” have come together in a joint call to form the treaty.
Don’t forget that Yuval Noah Harari, the chief advisor to Klaus Schwab and the World Economic Forum, has stated that globalist elites will use “crises” to bring about world government.
“Catastrophe opens the door” to massive changes that people would otherwise never accept, Harari has said.
Even more pressing than the treaty itself right now, is something almost no one is paying attention to in U.S. political, religious or media circles, and that involves a set of amendments that will set the parameters and define the scope of the proposed new global health treaty. The U.S. government has submitted 13 amendments that it would like to see folded into the treaty, and these amendments are seen by many as sovereignty killers.
A UN report from May 2021 called for more powers for the WHO stating that, “In its current form, the WHO does not possess such powers […]To move on with the treaty, WHO therefore needs to be empowered — financially, and politically.“
The WHO will be hosting its annual meeting, the 75th World Health Assembly, May 22-28 in Geneva, Switzerland, attended by delegates from 192 nations. It is during this meeting that members will be voting on the 13 amendments that will hand over additional sovereignty, control and legal authority to the World Health Organization. The WHO, if these amendments are approved, will obtain the authority to declare an international health emergency, overriding national governments.
In a sense, that already happened in 2020 and 2021, when many of the strictest lockdowns were advised by the WHO and most nations went along with them. But if this treaty is adopted, Katy bar the door because the lockdowns could become even more rigid and more often. Think about the possibilities for a “climate” lockdown.
This means nations will be giving up their sovereignty and rights to control their own healthcare, handing that authority over to an international organization affiliated with the United Nations and run by tyrants like Dr. Tedros.
James Roguski, a researcher and activist who has been studying these amendments, has referred to them as a “five alarm fire” that must be dealt with or they will become part of international law.
These regulations govern the activity of the U.N. World Health Organization.
He says the core of these changes go back to China. Watch the video below:
In the video, Roguski states:
“Whatever we think happened in Wuhan in 2020, the WHO seems to be of the mindset that none of what came afterwards would have happened if they had only been given the power to unilaterally declare an emergency and override the Chinese opposition…. We’re saying it’s an emergency. We’re going to lock everybody down. We’re stepping in…They want to grab power. They’re changing article 12, section 2 and it effectively wipes out 192 nations’ sovereignty to decide whether or not they allow an international organization to step in.”
It is important to note that the International Pandemic Treaty will be far more expansive than these amendments, but these amendments are more urgent because they will be voted on next month.
And no U.S. politician is talking about this. Nor is any mainstream media outlet reporting on it. No pastors are alerting anyone to these monumental, some would say biblical, changes.
Roguski set up the website DontYouDare.info to document the drive to establish this one-world health treaty. The following points are his summary of the draft treaty amendments:
- The International Health Regulations would be legally binding and supersede the United States Constitution.
- The United States has proposed amendments to the legally binding International Health Regulations that will be voted upon at the next World Health Assembly May 22 to May 28. CLICK HERE FOR OFFICIAL DOCUMENT
- These proposed amendments will cede additional sovereignty, control and legal authority over to the World Health Organization.
- These amendments will NOT require approval by 2/3 of the United States Senate. If they are approved (as submitted by the United States) by a simple majority of the 194 member countries of the World Health Assembly countries), these amendments would enter into force as international law just six months later (November 2022). The details of this are not crystal clear.
- It is not known if the amendments will be voted upon individually or as a complete package.
- The amendments will give the director general of the WHO the power to unilaterally declare a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC) even over the objection of the country dealing with an outbreak of disease.
- According to changes made to U.S. regulations that were published one day before Donald Trump was inaugurated (January 19, 2017), the definition of a “Public Health Emergency” in the United States now includes the declaration of a PHEIC by the WHO.
- A unilateral declaration of a PHEIC by the WHO will enable the declaration of a Public Health Emergency by the U.S. Secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services.
- The amendments proposed by the United States would also give the director general of the WHO the legal authority to unilaterally issue an “intermediate public health alert (IPHA).” The criteria for the issuance of an IPHA is simply that “the Director-General has determined it requires heightened international awareness and a potential international public health response.”
- The amendments will also give “regional directors” within the WHO having the legal authority to declare a Public Health Emergency of Regional Concern (PHERC).
Once you take away national sovereignty and start holding America up against a global standard, that opens up endless opportunities for the elites running the global system to confiscate whatever they believe is “bad for our health.”
What if the WHO decides we all need jabs and digital passports? Wait a minute, the WHO has already decided that! All it lacks is the power to override national governments.
This treaty could also be used to take away Americans’ First and Second Amendment rights. What about the Bible? Is it a matter of your religious faith or is it a tool for “hate speech?” Guns, the Bible and too much free speech are bad for our collective “health” and therefore must be regulated by the WHO.
Kit Knightly, in an article for Off Guardian, also raises the question of countries being punished for “non-compliance” with the new global health treaty. According to the WHO documents:
“[The treaty should possess] An adaptable incentive regime, [including] sanctions such as public reprimands, economic sanctions, or denial of benefits.“
In other words, Knightly explains:
- If you report “disease outbreaks” in a “timely manner”, you will get “financial resources” to deal with them.
- If you don’t report disease outbreaks, or don’t follow the WHO’s directions, you will lose out on international aid and face trade embargoes and sanctions.
As Patrick Wood reminds us, harsh punishments were already meted out during the Covid pandemic.
“The presidents of Burundi and Tanzania banned the WHO from their borders, refusing to go along with the pandemic narrative: Both died unexpectedly within months and were replaced with pro-WHO Presidents,” Wood writes. “Obviously, the WHO doesn’t care about global health or the life or death of any particular citizen. The warning has been sent out to national leaders: take our deal or we will eliminate you.”
This is a spiritual war, and we are living in a time when all of the prayer warriors must be engaged and called into battle. Pray for people’s eyes to be opened and all deceptions and delusions to be smashed in the name of Jesus Christ.
12 thoughts on “GLOBAL GOV’T ALERT: Threat to national sovereignty set to go down May 22-28 at WHO World Health Assembly”
Thank You Leo for keeping us up to date on the Events of the incoming evil, which is like a warp-speed off the tracks locomotive, or a 666 ft tall tsunami!
““Catastrophe opens the door” to massive changes that people would otherwise never accept, Harari has said.”….. Ugh, huh, and the food shortages will really be happening by then?……ID-2020 or ID-23, (I forget which, let’s go ask the handsome Bill Gates)…. I just about imagine Rationing/ Food-lines/and here comes Trump’s Warp-Speed-Soldiers with hypodermic needles!…. We may be lucky to see 23….. ugh, speaking of that number… doesn’t that relate to DNA..?….
I believe an international coup of 196 countries has gone down with the signing of the International Health Regulations Treaty by the 196 countries in question. The International Health Regulations Treaty is a component of the BioSecurity Act and forbids all un-vaxxed from travel under this treaty. This Treat/Act has nothing to do with the emergency powers/E.U.A. Just saying. http://www.grand-jury.net second session near the end with the two witnesses from the W.H.O. The woman from Austria tells us about this Treaty and puts it in perspective for us. Our police and military fall under this treaty and that is why we can not get them to protect Canada and Candians as is the case with all the other countries as well. They intend to starve us. This I believe. Be Blessed.
I think we should stop thinking about America or our culture and focus on our individual neighbors in the time that lies ahead. Our own underground economy would help a lot.
Praying already. On the positive side a lot of people I know are suddenly becoming Christian. Or at least questioning their secularism.
Great time to finish the Great Commission. May He find us faithful.
We can’t let them lock us down ala Shang Hai without a fight. Massive civil disobedience on a local level where people know what’s wrong. To comply would be a sin against our neighbor.
Thanks Rachel, and very well said!…. But finding many neighbors to love and Care for as Ourselves is kind of hard to find. Everyone is still to damn afraid to really let go of this damn “Sheeple-mentality’ and Talk About what’s going on!…………. ” Ohhhh just wait until November and the Repubs are back!” or….”WWG1WGA! And Donald Trump will BE BACK in 2024!”…..or…”Don’t Worry! Biden is Only Playing dumb!”……..
The ‘Feeling’ of Normalcy’ and Everything’s gonna be AOK is part of the STRONG-DELUSION in which we’ve been programmed into over the years!…. Nobody wants to Give Up their American Dream, Nobody wants to give up the “ME…ME…ME” State of mind……. Last but Not least too many refuse to believe in a GOD ABOVE to turn to and ask (PRAY) for help!
https://undercurrents723949620.wordpress.com/2022/04/25/global-treaty-is-planned-mandating-jabs-and-v-passports/
Thank you, Leo, for this post. Since a few weeks ago when I first read of this horror, I am Praying that it is stopped. But as we all know now we have no elected leaders doing their job of representing the people, us, at all times. Every sovereign nation should oppose this, as our lead representative (head of Health and Human Services) to this criminal affair should do–and actually already be fully opposed to. What value does our constitution have? Certainly, not this. How is any of this legal? The brave leaders who were killed knew whom they defended: the people who elected them to stand for them, as they did. I believe also they had Faith and no fear of death. So all these 192 leaders even going to this criminal affair should know better–and do better; they have models. Heavenly Father Bless us all the world over as we do what we can–as Dr. David Martin et al are doing with the recently filed lawsuit to have these mass-murdering felons dealt with–if the court will also do its job. The UN and WHO should abolished eternally from the entire world
I suppose that the triumphalists and “positive thinkers” will watch the guy in line in front of them getting guillotined and still think that the mark (scar) of the seed of the serpent can’t be here yet.
Please consider that the Beast is indeed the seed of the serpent and he has a venomous snakebite. Yet we have access to the one that will deliver those who “endure unto the end”.
“He will not fear evil news; his heart is steadfast, trusting in the Lord” Ps.112:7. Nothing happens without God’s permission. And Psalm 2!
RE: “This is a spiritual war, and we are living in a time when all of the prayer warriors must be engaged and called into battle. Pray for people’s eyes to be opened and all deceptions and delusions to be smashed in the name of Jesus Christ.”
Lord Jesus declared that as it was in the apostate days of Noah’s flooded world, so it will be when He returns to Satan’s reset world to judge it in the refining fire of His unquenchable wrath. At the Bridegroom’s second coming He will find a small remnant of wise virgins in His holy Bride who have purified themselves by coming out of Socialism’s abominable Security System, in obedience to His Revelation 18:4 commandment. Christ Jesus prays for His virgin Bride, that her eyes be opened to wisely discern the humanist thoughtcrime delusions of the Marxist Beast’s Orwellian Social Gospel, and that she hatefully smash them all underfoot. Christ Jesus does not pray for the foolish virgins whose digitally-marked souls idolatrously find salvation, as dependent wards, within Satan’s Socialistic Security System (John 17:9).
Why aren’t the bastard corrupt Congresspersons, governors, and the moronic Trump speaking out about this democidal end-run around the US Constitution? Where are the poseurs like Senators Rand Paul and Ron Johnson? Where are the shameful silent RINOs? Where are the brainwashed criminals like Steven Spielberg, Elton John, Mick Jagger, The Nation Magazine, Rolling Stone, and Hollywood? Even Orwell and Huxley couldn’t have imagined such a quick totalitarian revamp of society. This outrage, if it comes to pass, will basically mean that sociopathic mass murderer Bill Gates and his bought-and-paid for WHO bitch, Tedros Ghebreyesus, will get to jab you with genetic poisons as many times as they like, and as-and-when they choose. Thank you, Leo, for attempting to alert people.
Every evil scheme that globalists mention these days sounds exactly as how life on earth will be during the great tribulation period. It’s like these folks can’t wait to get it started. If they knew the scriptures, they would realize that the great tribulation period will be the beginning of their destructive end.
If I’m still alive on earth when the devil and his minions are having a field day 24/7. I hope God will consider me worthy to be preserved with the people mentioned in Revelation Chapter 12, Verse 6. That will be one group of people that will be untouchable by Satan and the globalists during their world-wide reign of terror for 1,260 days (3.5 years). Just learned today that Abraham observed years in 360 day increments. Whatever who believes or actually knows about the time referred to as Jacob’s trouble mentioned in Jeremiah 30:7. The most important thing to me at the end of the day is that I am counted worthy to escape it. Whether dead or alive.
