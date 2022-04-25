GLOBAL GOV’T ALERT: Threat to national sovereignty set to go down May 22-28 at WHO World Health Assembly

‘The World Health Organization is attempting a power grab’ — quietly setting up a single globalized response to all future pandemics

As previously reported at LeoHohmann.com, the deep state predators in the U.S. and Western governments have decided the world needs a centralized pandemic response controlled and run by the United Nations World Health Organization via an international treaty.

According to the WHO’s website, on March 30, 2021, it announced an “urgent call for an International Pandemic Treaty,” stating that such a treaty is needed to orchestrate a single globalized response to pandemics. And, “25 heads of government and international leaders” have come together in a joint call to form the treaty.

Don’t forget that Yuval Noah Harari, the chief advisor to Klaus Schwab and the World Economic Forum, has stated that globalist elites will use “crises” to bring about world government.

“Catastrophe opens the door” to massive changes that people would otherwise never accept, Harari has said.

Even more pressing than the treaty itself right now, is something almost no one is paying attention to in U.S. political, religious or media circles, and that involves a set of amendments that will set the parameters and define the scope of the proposed new global health treaty. The U.S. government has submitted 13 amendments that it would like to see folded into the treaty, and these amendments are seen by many as sovereignty killers.

A UN report from May 2021 called for more powers for the WHO stating that, “In its current form, the WHO does not possess such powers […]To move on with the treaty, WHO therefore needs to be empowered — financially, and politically.“

The WHO will be hosting its annual meeting, the 75th World Health Assembly, May 22-28 in Geneva, Switzerland, attended by delegates from 192 nations. It is during this meeting that members will be voting on the 13 amendments that will hand over additional sovereignty, control and legal authority to the World Health Organization. The WHO, if these amendments are approved, will obtain the authority to declare an international health emergency, overriding national governments.

In a sense, that already happened in 2020 and 2021, when many of the strictest lockdowns were advised by the WHO and most nations went along with them. But if this treaty is adopted, Katy bar the door because the lockdowns could become even more rigid and more often. Think about the possibilities for a “climate” lockdown.

This means nations will be giving up their sovereignty and rights to control their own healthcare, handing that authority over to an international organization affiliated with the United Nations and run by tyrants like Dr. Tedros.

James Roguski, a researcher and activist who has been studying these amendments, has referred to them as a “five alarm fire” that must be dealt with or they will become part of international law.

These regulations govern the activity of the U.N. World Health Organization.

He says the core of these changes go back to China. Watch the video below:

In the video, Roguski states:

“Whatever we think happened in Wuhan in 2020, the WHO seems to be of the mindset that none of what came afterwards would have happened if they had only been given the power to unilaterally declare an emergency and override the Chinese opposition…. We’re saying it’s an emergency. We’re going to lock everybody down. We’re stepping in…They want to grab power. They’re changing article 12, section 2 and it effectively wipes out 192 nations’ sovereignty to decide whether or not they allow an international organization to step in.”

It is important to note that the International Pandemic Treaty will be far more expansive than these amendments, but these amendments are more urgent because they will be voted on next month.

And no U.S. politician is talking about this. Nor is any mainstream media outlet reporting on it. No pastors are alerting anyone to these monumental, some would say biblical, changes.

Roguski set up the website DontYouDare.info to document the drive to establish this one-world health treaty. The following points are his summary of the draft treaty amendments:

The International Health Regulations would be legally binding and supersede the United States Constitution.

The United States has proposed amendments to the legally binding International Health Regulations that will be voted upon at the next World Health Assembly May 22 to May 28. CLICK HERE FOR OFFICIAL DOCUMENT

These proposed amendments will cede additional sovereignty, control and legal authority over to the World Health Organization.

These amendments will NOT require approval by 2/3 of the United States Senate. If they are approved (as submitted by the United States) by a simple majority of the 194 member countries of the World Health Assembly countries), these amendments would enter into force as international law just six months later (November 2022). The details of this are not crystal clear.

It is not known if the amendments will be voted upon individually or as a complete package.

The amendments will give the director general of the WHO the power to unilaterally declare a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC) even over the objection of the country dealing with an outbreak of disease.

According to changes made to U.S. regulations that were published one day before Donald Trump was inaugurated (January 19, 2017), the definition of a “Public Health Emergency” in the United States now includes the declaration of a PHEIC by the WHO.

A unilateral declaration of a PHEIC by the WHO will enable the declaration of a Public Health Emergency by the U.S. Secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services.

The amendments proposed by the United States would also give the director general of the WHO the legal authority to unilaterally issue an “intermediate public health alert (IPHA).” The criteria for the issuance of an IPHA is simply that “the Director-General has determined it requires heightened international awareness and a potential international public health response.”

The amendments will also give “regional directors” within the WHO having the legal authority to declare a Public Health Emergency of Regional Concern (PHERC).

Once you take away national sovereignty and start holding America up against a global standard, that opens up endless opportunities for the elites running the global system to confiscate whatever they believe is “bad for our health.”

What if the WHO decides we all need jabs and digital passports? Wait a minute, the WHO has already decided that! All it lacks is the power to override national governments.

This treaty could also be used to take away Americans’ First and Second Amendment rights. What about the Bible? Is it a matter of your religious faith or is it a tool for “hate speech?” Guns, the Bible and too much free speech are bad for our collective “health” and therefore must be regulated by the WHO.

Kit Knightly, in an article for Off Guardian, also raises the question of countries being punished for “non-compliance” with the new global health treaty. According to the WHO documents:

“[The treaty should possess] An adaptable incentive regime, [including] sanctions such as public reprimands, economic sanctions, or denial of benefits.“

In other words, Knightly explains:

If you report “disease outbreaks” in a “timely manner”, you will get “financial resources” to deal with them.

If you don’t report disease outbreaks, or don’t follow the WHO’s directions, you will lose out on international aid and face trade embargoes and sanctions.

As Patrick Wood reminds us, harsh punishments were already meted out during the Covid pandemic.

“The presidents of Burundi and Tanzania banned the WHO from their borders, refusing to go along with the pandemic narrative: Both died unexpectedly within months and were replaced with pro-WHO Presidents,” Wood writes. “Obviously, the WHO doesn’t care about global health or the life or death of any particular citizen. The warning has been sent out to national leaders: take our deal or we will eliminate you.”

This is a spiritual war, and we are living in a time when all of the prayer warriors must be engaged and called into battle. Pray for people’s eyes to be opened and all deceptions and delusions to be smashed in the name of Jesus Christ.

