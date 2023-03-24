Michigan governor hands her state over to Chinese communists: Battery maker pledges in bylaws to ‘further objectives of Chinese Communist Party’

Corporate documents obtained by The Midwesterner reveal the Chinese company that the Michigan government is luring with $715 million in taxpayer-funded incentives is not only a business. It’s also pledged itself to become a key facilitator for the Chinese Communist Party in America.
Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer personally signed off on this deal, allowing a communist company to build lithium batteries for up to 200,000 electric vehicles a year on a 700-acre site near the city of Big Rapids in Mecosta County.
In July 2022, Gotion – the Chinese company purchasing 700 acres of property near Big Rapids, Michigan – posted a 94-page document entitled, “Articles of Association,” serving essentially as the company’s bylaws.
The document, found on Gotion’s website, explains the company’s governing structure with an emphasis on its allegiance to the “Constitution of the Communist Party of China,” adding that, “The Company shall set up a Party organization and carry out Party activities in accordance with the Constitution of the Communist Party of China.”
Chapter VI of the Articles of Association (page 47) establishes a “Party Committee.” The sole purpose of this committee is to ensure the company is adhering to Communist Party doctrine and furthering its objectives.
It states that all company policies must align with the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, with the exact wording as follows:
“The Party Committee of the Company shall perform its duties in accordance with the Constitution of the Communist Party of China and other Party regulations,” including, “Ensure and supervise the implementation of the Party’s guidelines, principles and policies in the Company, and implement major strategic decisions of the CPC (Communist Party of China) Central Committee and the State Council as well as relevant important work arrangements of the Party organization at the higher level.”
The Gotion corporate document also states that the company’s Party Committee shall “Strengthen the construction of Party organization and Party members at the grass-roots level of the Company” and oversee growing the “Communist Youth League and other mass work of the Company.”
As you can see in the video below, the residents of Big Rapids, Michigan, aren’t too happy about their county being handed over to the communists — lock, stock and barrel.
How many other states and communities have deals similar to this one with companies owned and operated by the Chinese communists?
Another Chinese maker of lithium batteries, Contemporary Amperex Technology, plans to build a $3.5 billion factory about 100 miles west of Detroit in Marshall, Michigan, in a partnership with Ford Motor Company. Most Americans aren’t aware of the dark side of Ford Motor Company’s history. This is a company that has always been willing to work with America’s enemies in order to make a dollar. The Ford family built trucks for Hitler’s Nazi war machine and they built more trucks for Stalin’s communist Soviet Union. This is an American company in name only, because while it has a headquarters in Dearborn, Michigan, it has no real national allegiance to any country. It’s always been a multinational firm willing to partner with communists and despots of all stripes.
It’s that same mentality that takes up residence in the mind of Brian Kemp, the governor of Georgia.
While traveling in January, along with Michigan Governor Whitmer, to the globalist World Economic Forum annual meeting in Davos, Kemp said he was “just selling Georgia.”
Not only are the communist Chinese buying up our farmland and building factories in American cities where they will work to spread communism to our young people, but they are also stepping up their efforts to send potential terrorists across our wide-open border.
Here is the Fox News video that provides a small window into the reality at our southern border.
One by one, males of military age, being bussed right into the American interior, compliments of the Chinese Communist Party. How many sleeper cells are forming right now, waiting to be activated at a time of Xi Jinping’s choosing?
Illegal crossings of Chinese nationals into the U.S. via the southern border reached record levels, up more than 700 percent in the first quarter of fiscal year 2023, which began on October 1, 2022, according to government data. The record infiltration comes as Chinese dictator Xi Jinping met this week with Russian President Putin in Moscow to declare the beginning of a new world order, the two men claiming it will be the biggest sea change in world politics in the last 100 years.
The big question now? Will the U.S./NATO allow that transition to happen without much of a fight? My guess is they will put up a make-believe fight, just enough so they can say “we tried to stop them,” when in reality the plan all along was to hand this country and its people over to the communists.
Russia does not have the manpower to occupy the U.S. but China certainly does. Pray it never happens because if it does, the Chinese will be ruthless occupiers.
Never comply. Stay free. Stay prepped up and prayed up.
Reblogged this on Klartext Translated.
Wow, that is a handful of news! But not surprising. It’s a cooked goose.
The solar eclipse in April, 2024 completes the X over America. A sign from God? Yes, I believe so.
There is just an over abundance of evil everywhere one turns these days. Thank you Leo for using your gifting and call as a Watchman to keep us informed! I know it is tempting for us to wax and wane and become overwhelmed all day everyday about these numerous issues. I had begun to find myself getting angry, frustrated and playing the blame game about who and what is at fault here. That behavior was only raising my blood pressure, getting me into debates no one could truly win and giving me some unrestful sleep. After much praying and contemplating, I realized that since we seem to be flying headlong into the last days as described in prophecy, what do I want Jesus to find me doing when He returns? (Whatever that may look like to us). As a former teacher and now grandmother I know that children are my passion. I decided there is so much evil going on with children I would focus my efforts there. I have worked at a pro-life Pregnancy Resource Center as a client advocate for 6 years ~that is my way of pushing back against Planned Parenthood and the abortion industry. I am working with my niece this summer at her hobby farm where she has started Elsie’s Barnyard for families with handicapped children to have a place to come and engage with the animals and other families without judgement or expectations. I recently began sponsoring 2 sisters from Latin America who were rescued from the cartel where they would have been sex trafficked or had their organs harvested…my way of pushing back against human trafficking and organ harvesting of children. I am next looking for a way to push back against the transgender lies being sold to our young children and profits being made by the corrupt medical/pharmaceutical industry with these horrible transitioning medications and surgeries being falsely called “gender affirming care”.
I tell all this not to make myself look so good but rather to encourage everyone to break down all the evil into more personal and manageable pieces. Find what in this current messy chaotic world you feel most troubled and passionate about and get busy praying for wisdom and discernment as to what you can do in your realm of influence to push back and shine some light in the darkness. Whether it is the Chinese buying American land and starting businesses or the lies of climate change, election fraud, etc etc etc: pick your poison and start working on an antidote! Thank you for this platform Leo.
Debra A. Foy – “Find what in this current messy chaotic world you feel most troubled and passionate about and get busy praying for wisdom and discernment as to what you can do in your realm of influence to push back and shine some light in the darkness.”
Thank you so much, Debra, for your advocacy work for our unborn babies, for the handicapped, for women being victimized by sex trafficking and organ harvesting, for pushing back against transgender mutilation of our children and for speaking out so eloquently here!
You are so right – every one of us can do our part. God gave us all talents that He wants us to use to help those who need it the most.
God bless you, Debra!
“Open your mouth for the speechless,
In the cause of all who are appointed to die.
Open your mouth, judge righteously,
And plead the cause of the poor and needy.” (Proverbs 31:8-9)
Right on. You have done something productive with the situation while so many others are just spinning their wheels!
Thanks Debra, for that refreshing comment.
It’s great that you have adopted a proportionate response to what is happening in the world. You are doing what you can with what you’ve got and recognising your limits.
We all have different gifts, abilities, opportunities and limits.
When God asks a person what they have done with their life, the best answer I can think one can give, is, …. I did my best!
I remember the poor woman who gave what little she had into the treasury. Jesus valued her contribution more than the contributions of the wealthy.
She did her best.
Well done Debra.
Another hard-hitting story by Leo that would jolt anyone out of their sleep!
So another Democrat sells out to the Communist Chinese party, in spite of her own constituents opposing it. Plus, all the news of Biden being enriched by Beijing is now coming out. According to a CNN article from last week (“House GOP Digs in on China-linked Payments to Biden Family Members in New Memo”), Republicans on the House Oversight Committee issued a report that states:
“…members of President Joe Biden’s family received just over $1 million indirectly from a Chinese company – the committee’s latest disclosure in its investigation into the Biden family’s business dealings.”
But it’s just the tip of the iceberg. There are members of Congress who have likewise increased their fortunes. And everyone remembers when the news broke about Eric Swalwell’s lover while he was on the House Intelligence Committee.
This is beginning to look less like a chess game (which has limited moves) and more like a huge web of intrigue and betrayals, of bedfellows making and breaking or pretending allegiances, and deeds done for the highest bidder.
The Biden administration has kowtowed to the WEF, announcing they would lead this country into “The New World Order,” enacting policies to shut down fossil fuels, advancing the LGBTQ+ and woke agendas, working toward a collapse of the economy in order to adopt digital currency and taking steps toward elimination of second amendment rights. But now they’re ready to hop the fence in the sense that they would be willing to betray America into the hands of the senior member of the Sino-Russian/Iran/North Korea world order
It certainly looks like the Democrat party has been sneaking out at night and leaving little Klaus and Yuval to go snuggle with big Xi.
And while Davos has been courting Beijing, inviting the Chinese leader to their meetings, gushing over how much they want to emulate his techniques of oppression like total surveillance and social credit scoring, Xi has coolly been playing them like a fool. It’s apparent that China will not be satisfied with just obtaining the U.S. alone, since they have been quietly expanding their presence into virtually every corner of the world. Why would they accept just a piece of the pie from Klaus when they can have the entire pie?
They are achieving that, piece by piece.
In addition to expanding into the South Pacific by building artificial islands as military bases, Xi is multiplying his influence in South America:
https://www.foxnews.com/world/china-flexes-muscles-latin-america-latest-security-challenge-us
Regarding Beijing’s impact on the African continent, the CFR (Council on Foreign Relations) says (on their website): “China has become Africa’s largest trade partner and has greatly expanded its economic ties to the continent.”
Venturing into the Middle East, China’s success in negotiating that deal between Sunni nation Saudi Arabia and Shiite Iran was no small feat.
No wonder Putin looks so happy every time he’s with Xi – he’s hitched his wagon to a star!
And now Russia and China have the wild card of the crazy Ayatollahs who have not only pledged to strike the Great Satan (U.S.) and Little Satan (Israel) but can’t wait to light up one of their big firecrackers and send it to Europe. It makes sense, then, that Obama and Biden would do everything they could to enrich and support Iran while they’ve persistently tried to thwart Netanyahu. Bibi is the only world leader who would dare to attack and destroy Iran’s nuclear facilities.
Fabian Society’s Great Reset — the Fourth Industrial Revolution — is essentially the Marxist Beast’s Socialistic Security plan to progressively digitize all merchandised things (including SS# human souls) ‘contained’ within the Orwellian UN Global Village’s e-commerce so they will be ever more trackable and controllable. Revelation 18:13
Meanwhile…our opposition to this outrage and more remain largely UNORGANIZED and UNCOORDINATED. The radical leftist, the global elites are very organized, very coordinated and they don’t mind taking whatever time or resource necessary to push through their agendas. They’ve left no stone unturned, no trick missed. They’ve worked for decades to undermine the conservative and the traditional in every field (Joseph McCarthy was right after all) and we’ve allowed it to happen. We’ve allow our kids to be brainwashed and our laws disrespected and disregarded, our institutions subverted, and now our country is being invaded and sold off to our enemies acre by acre, and so now we’ve falling down like a house of cards.
Here’s what has weakened us. We were entertained to death. This was from an article on the Lew Rockwell site quoting French philosopher Etienne de La Boetie:
“Plays, farces, spectacles, gladiators, strange beasts, medals, pictures, and other such opiates, these were for ancient peoples the bait toward slavery, the price of their liberty, the instruments of tyranny. By these practices and enticements the ancient dictators so successfully lulled their subjects under the yoke, that the stupefied peoples, fascinated by the pastimes and vain pleasures flashed before their eyes, learned subservience as naively, but not so creditably, as little children learn to read by looking at bright picture books.”
Once I had to laugh when someone I knew said that if radicals showed up at her door, she’ll meet them with her shotgun. Brave words, glibly spoken. Too many conservatives think small like this, only on an individual basis, rarely community-wide. Laughable, because by the time the radicals will have shown up at her door, they will come equipped with an government tank and a platoon or two armed to the teeth and ready to kill.
So how and when can we all get together to protect ourselves? Needed are conservative people with expertise in many areas, law and law enforcement, education, medicine, real estate–you name it– who can be watchdogs and also nudge things in the right direction. Who can’t be threatened or bought off. We used to have such types years ago. Any ideas?
Great comment Kayjai and I think you are spot on. I consider myself a watchdog able to inform, but the last thing I am is an organizer of people. I think that is a talent that’s lacking among conservatives but it’s also bigger than that. Conservatives don’t want to be led like leftists do. While that’s normally a good quality, it comes back to bite us in times like this because we need to rise up in unison and that won’t happen as long as we are divided not just from the left but also among our own little factions and groups. The other thing I see holding us back is fear. Fear for one’s job, for their reputation, for even being called a name. They are too soft and comfortable and they can’t take the heat that will come by rising up. And when I say rise up, I’m not even talking about violently. All it would take is enough people with a strong enough backbone to say “no” to all their rules and regs and refuse to comply with all unconstitutional laws and edicts. But that takes knowledge, discernment to know an unlawful law when you see one and then courage to disobey it. I see very little of these qualities in my fellow Americans these days. Like you said, they’re into their vacations, sporting events, going to bars and nightclubs, concerts, etc., and don’t want to sacrifice anything for what’s right. But then I don’t want to hear them whine and complain when their son or daughter tells them they are in the process of transitioning.
Exactly! Entertainment is how they lull to sleep and dull the senses. I think of the frog in the boiling water. I see it and have seen it all around me for a long time. It is like an opiod for them and they are addicted and obsessed with complete and total fiction, a non reality world, and they care about nothing else, nothing in the real world! I engage in none of that and my eyes are wide open.
Psalm 94
Psalm 37
Thanks for another look at reality Leo. Imo it should be illegal for foreigners to buy land in America and all Chinese purchased land should be confiscated because of their biological attack of Wuhan Flu. However I’m a mere peon who worked and paid taxes my entire life. Approximately 20 miles from me in Kemp’s sold out state in Bryan County thousands of acres were clear cut and are being developed for EVs and lithium batteries. I’m sickened by it all. The situation won’t get better. I know we have different opinions about the pretribulation rapture but for me that’s my only hope.
LikeLike
I used to believe in the false ‘early rapture’ teaching until Jesus’ words finally sunk in and I stopped listening to the blind leaders of the blind.
When Jesus doesn’t return ‘early’ before the refining trib, this is when the great falling away, the betrayals occur that Jesus taught and warned us about.
Veronica,
29 comes before 31
Don’t fall into the trap of the unprepared and deceived.
The Glorious Return
29 “But immediately after the _tribulation_ of those days the sun will be darkened, and the moon will not give its light, and the stars will fall from the sky, and the powers of the heavens will be shaken.
30 And then the sign of the Son of Man will appear in the sky, and then all the tribes of the earth will mourn, and they will see the Son of Man coming on the clouds of the sky with power and great glory.
31 And He will send forth His angels with a great trumpet and they will gather together His elect from the four winds, from one end of the sky to the other.
Matthew 24
Please guys, let’s not get into that debate here. Everyone knows who believes what at this point.
It all feels so very scripted, and so many apethtic or maybe I should say pathetic Americans consumed by their lustful and coveting hearts will just let the dominoes fall. Will it be Socialism or a form of Communism either way Big Brother will be watching our every move by their Technocrocy. This is the path being shaped and pushed down our throats along with perversions of every kind.
I look at my precious grandchildren and pray to God for His presence and guiding hand once again to shine on this nation.
Evil has always been at work since Lucifer and his minions were cast down, God’s eyes look to and fro for a remnant to once again be saved at His return.
As Leo has said, “Never comply, stay free, stay prepped up and prayed up”
Thnks Leo for this crucial info. I recommend to also bookmark the following JRNyquist blog where he talks about communist long term strategy. Also Diane West who is a historian and researcher. We are selling out the country to those who intend to rape and enslave us and destroy whats left of Christian experiment in liberty and freedom.
We had a chance to get behind a decent candidate for governor in Patrick Colbeck.The Republicans sabotaged every way possible. Their ego’s couldn’t take his common sense approach to solutions for Michigan. The Republicans in Michigan are pathetic rhinos driven by their lust for power, and their desire to feather their own nest.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I shared your book blocking & some information yesterday. Excellent! Thank you, for all the info you provided. I know you know I couldn’t do this without you.
It is all connected. When a student at Tufts University, I was seated across the table from a Chinese international student who had the nerve to inform me during that luncheon that China would not make the same mistake Japan made. I was of course surprised, but before I could respond, he stated that China intends to take over the U.S.A. economically. His education was being paid for by us, the taxpayers. These people have no moral qualms about stealing our intellectual property, lying, stealing, or doing whatever it takes. What is so frustrating is that we seem helpless to stop all this chicanery due to deeply flawed politicians and hideous back room plotters who love their ever fattening wallets over decency and righteousness. They are evil, inspired by or taken over by demons. We have the weapon to defeat these enemies. We need to do as Ephesians counsels us and Put On the Armor of God. I pray our patriots and all our countrymen and women wake up before the WOKE crowd takes complete control. Pray and unite – and put on that Armor. Thank you so much, Leo Hohmann, for staying on top of these happenings so we can be informed. Michigan is under demonic control but the people seem to be waking up finally. They must be victorious. We cannot give an inch for they will take all the miles and acres they are allowed to take or as in Michigan, are given. We have to STOP them. Praise Jesus Christ, our Lord and Savior.
LikeLiked by 3 people
The tradegy in our coming apocalyptic destruction is that so few see that it is God who is sending it. We had an opportunity to fix America’s slide down to hell (Psalm 9:17) when the godless perverts took Prayer and God out of our darkness and evil infested govt. schools. The saltless Church did nothing because it didn’t effect the good economic $ life here in America.
The frog boiled in the pot.
Now we learn the terror and wrath of God that we are long overdue in justly receiving.
Does anyone really believe that God would make Sodom & Gomorrah USA Great Again ?
Asked whether the threat of a nuclear conflict has eased, Medvedev responded: “No, it hasn’t decreased, it has grown. Every day when they provide Ukraine with foreign weapons brings the nuclear apocalypse closer.”
He makes nations great, then destroys them.
Job 12:23
We are destroyed and any remaining denial will soon be gone forever
God has given over this nation that expelled Him and embraced death.
I agree we are in the death throws and the 501c3 organization parading around as God’s messenger have pulled the wool over many eyes. They continue to corrupt the message by allowing the depraved to teach in their pulpits. It started by allowing same sex marriage then removal of prayer and the bible from schools and this country is on the fast slide to destruction. The fault lies on the shoulders of the church of Laodicea!
Well said Sir. The MAGA movement is completely deluded and focused on the wrong solutions.
Well said Margaret Anne.
It is such a sad time in America. I can certainly agree with what you said about being frustrated and seeming helpless. I for one don’t see any improvement in the future.
We never thought we would live to see this…. America is being dismantled / sold / betrayed….. by the very political leaders / officials that we trusted / presumed / expected were in office in order to protect us…..
LikeLiked by 2 people
Politicians have been and always will be prostitutes.
When I think about the America where I was born 75 years ago, and whose history [i.e., the God-fearing founding fathers who wrote the Constitution and the preachers who steered us along the “straight and narrow”] that I learned about, in public school, in rural Massachusetts, I think about Psalm 137 : 1 “By the rivers of Babylon, there we sat down, yes, we wept, when we remembered Zion.”
LikeLiked by 3 people
Noticing lots of Chinese surnames in our government who are in leadership positions. Definitely there for subversive reasons in my opinion.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 6 people
These traitors don’t seem to understand that they will be some of the first to be eliminated because they can’t be trusted!
