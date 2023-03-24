Michigan governor hands her state over to Chinese communists: Battery maker pledges in bylaws to ‘further objectives of Chinese Communist Party’

Corporate documents obtained by The Midwesterner reveal the Chinese company that the Michigan government is luring with $715 million in taxpayer-funded incentives is not only a business. It’s also pledged itself to become a key facilitator for the Chinese Communist Party in America.

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer personally signed off on this deal, allowing a communist company to build lithium batteries for up to 200,000 electric vehicles a year on a 700-acre site near the city of Big Rapids in Mecosta County.

In July 2022, Gotion – the Chinese company purchasing 700 acres of property near Big Rapids, Michigan – posted a 94-page document entitled, “Articles of Association,” serving essentially as the company’s bylaws.

The document, found on Gotion’s website, explains the company’s governing structure with an emphasis on its allegiance to the “Constitution of the Communist Party of China,” adding that, “The Company shall set up a Party organization and carry out Party activities in accordance with the Constitution of the Communist Party of China.”

Chapter VI of the Articles of Association (page 47) establishes a “Party Committee.” The sole purpose of this committee is to ensure the company is adhering to Communist Party doctrine and furthering its objectives.

It states that all company policies must align with the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, with the exact wording as follows:

“The Party Committee of the Company shall perform its duties in accordance with the Constitution of the Communist Party of China and other Party regulations,” including, “Ensure and supervise the implementation of the Party’s guidelines, principles and policies in the Company, and implement major strategic decisions of the CPC (Communist Party of China) Central Committee and the State Council as well as relevant important work arrangements of the Party organization at the higher level.”

The Gotion corporate document also states that the company’s Party Committee shall “Strengthen the construction of Party organization and Party members at the grass-roots level of the Company” and oversee growing the “Communist Youth League and other mass work of the Company.”

As you can see in the video below, the residents of Big Rapids, Michigan, aren’t too happy about their county being handed over to the communists — lock, stock and barrel.

"I'm all for business, but not communist business."



Residents fight back after Gov. Gretchen Whitmer gave $715 million in taxpayer funds to 700-acre Chinese battery plant near Big Rapids, Michigan: pic.twitter.com/fMijwBU89C — The Midwesterner (@Th_Midwesterner) March 15, 2023

How many other states and communities have deals similar to this one with companies owned and operated by the Chinese communists?

Another Chinese maker of lithium batteries, Contemporary Amperex Technology, plans to build a $3.5 billion factory about 100 miles west of Detroit in Marshall, Michigan, in a partnership with Ford Motor Company. Most Americans aren’t aware of the dark side of Ford Motor Company’s history. This is a company that has always been willing to work with America’s enemies in order to make a dollar. The Ford family built trucks for Hitler’s Nazi war machine and they built more trucks for Stalin’s communist Soviet Union. This is an American company in name only, because while it has a headquarters in Dearborn, Michigan, it has no real national allegiance to any country. It’s always been a multinational firm willing to partner with communists and despots of all stripes.

It’s that same mentality that takes up residence in the mind of Brian Kemp, the governor of Georgia.

While traveling in January, along with Michigan Governor Whitmer, to the globalist World Economic Forum annual meeting in Davos, Kemp said he was “just selling Georgia.”

Not only are the communist Chinese buying up our farmland and building factories in American cities where they will work to spread communism to our young people, but they are also stepping up their efforts to send potential terrorists across our wide-open border.

Here is the Fox News video that provides a small window into the reality at our southern border.

BREAKING: FOX News captures exclusive video of Chinese nationals being released publicly to an NGO in Brownsville, TX. CBP sources say they are being released w NTAs (notices to appear) because there are so many crossing and no more space to house them @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/n3KdOswWN9 — Griff Jenkins (@GriffJenkins) March 21, 2023

One by one, males of military age, being bussed right into the American interior, compliments of the Chinese Communist Party. How many sleeper cells are forming right now, waiting to be activated at a time of Xi Jinping’s choosing?

Illegal crossings of Chinese nationals into the U.S. via the southern border reached record levels, up more than 700 percent in the first quarter of fiscal year 2023, which began on October 1, 2022, according to government data. The record infiltration comes as Chinese dictator Xi Jinping met this week with Russian President Putin in Moscow to declare the beginning of a new world order, the two men claiming it will be the biggest sea change in world politics in the last 100 years.

Xi Jinping: “Change is coming that hasn’t happened in 100 years and we are driving this change together”



Putin: “I agree”pic.twitter.com/9myzS2BsXA — Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd) March 22, 2023

The big question now? Will the U.S./NATO allow that transition to happen without much of a fight? My guess is they will put up a make-believe fight, just enough so they can say “we tried to stop them,” when in reality the plan all along was to hand this country and its people over to the communists.

Russia does not have the manpower to occupy the U.S. but China certainly does. Pray it never happens because if it does, the Chinese will be ruthless occupiers.

Never comply. Stay free. Stay prepped up and prayed up.

