Who influences the influencers? Meet Klaus Schwab’s chief adviser

People often ask me, where does Klaus Schwab get his bizarre, indeed frightening ideas about transhumanism, globalism and technocracy? Who shapes his worldview?
Let’s start off by stating upfront that every Western leader you see on the world stage right now is a puppet of the New World Order. His ideas are not his own but are coming from Satanic inspiration.
So the question is, who is whispering into the ears of Biden, Trudeau, Macron, Johnson, Zelensky and the other frontmen for the global Great Reset?
I don’t have all the answers but I do believe we can narrow some of this down.
Trudeau is definitely tied in tightly with Klaus Schwab (check here, here and here). Schwab brags that he has infiltrated half of Trudeau’s cabinet with graduates of his school for Young Global Leaders.
Biden, sources tell me, is listening to Obama.
French President Emmanuel Macron is advised by Jacques Attali (research him yourself and you will be astounded).
Boris Johnson in the UK is tied to the British Royal Family, which are huge advocates for the Great Reset. I doubt anyone can get elected prime minister in the UK without the support of “the family.”
But what about Klaus Schwab himself? As founder and executive director of the World Economic Forum, we know Schwab has direct access to the Canadian and U.S. governments (he likely goes through Obama to get to Biden), as well as leaders throughout the E.U., Australia and New Zealand.
But who advises Schwab?
Now we have the answer.
The Israeli historian, author and transhumanist Noah Yuval Harari is named by multiple online sources as Schwab’s top adviser. One site even calls Harari the “mastermind” behind Schwab’s demented ideas.
It makes perfect sense because when you listen to Harari you hear echoes of many Schwabian ideas as expressed in Schwab’s books and speeches.
It was Schwab, remember, who said that the Fourth Industrial Revolution would “lead to the fusion of our physical, biological and digital identities.”
Schwab also talks about human beings as if they are machines to be programmed and reprogrammed according to the behaviors that those in authority would like them to have, making them obedient slaves of the Great Reset, which represents a totally transformed digital society.
For example, listen to Schwab talking about the wireless connection between man and machine, which he sees merging into one hybrid entity, a sort of humanity 2.0.
Now listen to Harari in the video below.
In the above video Harari claims, in direct opposition to God’s Word, that humans are not in possession of a free will. Nor do they have a soul. He suggests there will be a new global surveillance system established in response to viral pandemics, and while this system may at first be seen as temporary it will be “prolonged, indefinitely.”
Patrick Wood, editor in chief at Technocracy News and Trends, has studied Harari in depth and says he has millions of devoted followers.
“He is your model transhumanist who thinks he can become god,” Wood told me. “He is the chief philosophical adviser to the World Economic Forum and one of the premiere authorities in WEF circles. They just hang on his every word.”
The level of evil we are dealing with here is so intense that most Christians and conservatives have no idea how deep it goes and will frankly have trouble believing it. No politician is going to be able to save us from this evil, only Jesus Christ.
Another thing worth noting is that Harari is not only tied in with Schwab. He has a large following among Western elites. One of Harari’s admirers is Barack Obama, the man who has the ear of Joe Biden. In fact, Obama has called Harari his favorite author.
It’s interesting that just as the U.S. petro dollar is failing internationally, Biden, as if on cue, issues an executive order last week calling for the Attorney General Merrick Garland, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Fed Chair Jerome Powell to put together a report on the creation of a Central Bank Digital Currency.
His executive order states that this report, no doubt already with a pre-drawn conclusion, must be finished and on Biden’s desk within 180 days.
Does anyone really think the idea for a centrally controlled digital currency and the timing for its creation came from Biden?
Does anyone think this idea came from Merrick Garland, who seems to struggle answering basic questions during Senate hearings? Or the old and decrepit Janet Yellen?
No.
The reason a digital currency will soon be needed is because the hard currency represented by physical paper and coinage are going to be phased out shortly.
And the decisions to this end are not being made at the presidential level. The drive toward a global digital money system involves decisions made by people at a much higher level, the top tier of international bankers such as the Rothschilds and others whose names most of us would not recognize (Jacques Attali could be one of them). The decision has been made and there will be no stopping it short of God’s supernatural intervention.
As I previously reported, everything we see happening on the world stage right now is geared toward the emergence of two things – the creation of a digital global ID system (it will launch as a simple vaccine passport but evolve into a universally recognized, overarching ID) and the creation of a digital global money system. The World Economic Forum has been openly pushing for both of these.
Once those two things are in place – digital money and digital ID for all persons – the global predators can proceed with the creation of a truly one-world system under which nothing will happen outside of their surveillance and control. Every transaction will be monitored. They will know what you bought, where you bought it, and how much you paid.
It will no longer be possible to purchase anything or conduct any business outside of the system and its all-seeing eye.
If at the end of the year your purchases don’t square up with your income, you will have to answer for it.
If you buy too much storable food, too much gasoline or diesel fuel, too much ammunition, too much alcohol, too much gold or silver, you will have to answer for that, too.
Maybe the system won’t even let you get to the point where you need to be questioned. Maybe your digital money, since it is not only digital but programmable, will be programmed to automatically shut off when you reach your quota of any goods or services that the government decides is right for you. This will be required as part of your overall allotted carbon footprint necessary to save the planet and also keep your social credit score within the range of what’s acceptable.
Remember, all of the corporations that make and sell stuff will be on board with the government in enforcing this new totalitarian system. It’s all part of the Great Reset and is necessary for the “greater good” of humanity, the elites will tell us through their media lackeys. We’ve already seen through Covid how the most powerful forces in modern society — big government, big business and big media — operate in lockstep.
The global predators know that they cannot initiate and integrate these new digital systems unless they ride them into place on the backs of major social upheaval – crises of epic proportions. Harari said it: Never let a crisis go to waste.
That’s why they unleashed Covid and that’s why they are now unleashing a potential world war.
Think of all the gargantuan changes that followed World Wars I and II. Maps were redrawn after each war, the balance of power was shifted away from certain nation states and toward other nation states.
A one-world religion is also being created under the auspices of “oneness” and the brotherhood of man. Unless you truly have the Lord Jesus Christ and His holy Word burned into your mind and heart, you will submit to this new one-world digital beast system backed up by the Laodicean compromised churches.
The beast system is being erected now through the Great Reset.
But at some point the system will be handed over to a man, per Revelation 13.
I believe some of the men mentioned above – Obama, Macron, Harari, Attali, and possibly a hybrid version of any one of them buttressed by AI – could be candidates for the antichrist.
As members of the Remnant of true Christian believers, we know we can never join this system. Resisting it will make us targets. But God promises He will never leave us nor forsake us!
34 thoughts on “Who influences the influencers? Meet Klaus Schwab’s chief adviser”
Thank you, Leo! Excellent admonishment to Christ’s virgin Bride.
Why not Bill Gates? His chosen patent number is WO2020060606.
Wish I had friends or family who believed me. But due to rigid eschatological beliefs most Christians are unprepared. The pre millinneals will say, “It can’t happen yet. We’re still here.”
The amillinneals will say, “The verses are just a metaphor.” Or “It was fulfilled back in ancient history.”
The post millinneals will say that can’t happen until after we’ve brought in Christ’s Kingdom on earth.
So almost no one who goes to church will acknowledge what’s going on. No one will offer scriptural resistance or reasons to resist.
Never felt so alone. My only friend who knew what was happening died last winter. I wish I were with her.
You have us Rachel. Most of us on here are on the same page. You can email me anytime or call and I will call you back if you need encouragement or moral support. I’m sure a few others on here whom you can trust would do the same.
You’re so amazing Leo and so approachable. Thanks for being our eyes and ears at this time. I appreciate you! Nicole
Rachel–There’s lots of Scriptural references to people who endured persecution. Take for example the prophet Elijah. He showed the power of God against the priests of Baal and thereafter somehow lost his nerve and fled from the wrath of Jezebel. He fell into depression and wished to die. But God reminded him that he was not alone, nor was he abandoned by God. Also Jeremiah, the “lamenting prophet” tried in vain to warn the Jews to repent before disaster struck and they mocked him. And he wept over them in the Book of Lamentations. But he remained faithful to God and did not wish for death. And Jesus himself wept over Jerusalem “who killed the prophets” because they would not be gathered to Him “as a hen gathers its chicks”. But never does God tell us to despair. Despair robs a person of his will to resist or even to live. Satan tells us to despair so that he can defeat us. So do not dwell in despair and wish for death. That is not God’s will for you or anyone. Whether or not anyone listens to your warnings is not crucial for their future is God’s hands. We can be the messengers but after that we leave the rest to God and remain faithful ourselves. We are responsible for what we think and not for what others think. https://bible.org/seriespage/15-crisis-elijah-1-kings-194-14
God has a plan for you and he is not finished with it yet. You are still here for a reason. Take heart and be brave. God is with you.
Hi Rachel, I’m soon to be 70 GOD willing and know your pain. Most nights I wake up at 2 …3 in the morning and look toward the east for my LORD JESUS. He is on His way. Stay strong as I to am alone in GOD’s earth and we have a job to do….PRAY ..PRAY…and PRAY some more. Hopefully our last breath will be in prayer. Look up for your redemption draws near. Be Blessed and see you at the house sister.
Amen.
My friend was about your age. I’m 48 but feel a lot older due to iatrogenic illness.
Rachel I believe you and we are family, the family of God.
Rachel,
You are not alone. These are glorious and troubling times to be alive. Prophets of old have longed to see these developments. Do not dispare. God has us and will never forsake us. We are not meant for condemnation. We will not see God’s wrath. If the Lord tarries we will see man’s wrath. I see you on other sites. I know you are informed. That is brutal but you need to know. I pray for God helping me deal with the knowledge. It isn’t easy. Read Philippians 4:7.
And the peace of God, which surpasses all comprehension, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus.
And 8.
Finally, brethren, whatever is true, whatever is honorable, whatever is right, whatever is pure, whatever is lovely, whatever is of good repute, if there is any excellence and if anything worthy of praise, dwell on these things.
Pray for peace of mind.
Dwell on the good. As Jan Markell says, thing are not falling apart but into place. Our redemption draws near.
I am pre-trib but I am ready for persecution.
You are not alone.
Never give up hope, your Lord and Savior has you here now for a reason, trust Him with all your heart!!!
Dear Rachel, We all wish we didn’t have to fight this battle. One passage that keeps me going is from Esther 4, which I paraphrase a little because I’m not a queen: perhaps you were born for such a time as this. God put us here in this time and in the places where we are, because there is work for us to do. I thank Him each morning for giving me another day and ask Him to lead me in doing His will. My aunt asked me what God was waiting for, and why didn’t He take us home now? I told her that God knows which people are his and there are still some unbelievers that belong in His kingdom. Pray for the believers in their lives to share their faith and God’s Word with those unbelievers. It might feel like they don’t listen to you, but every time they hear God’s Word the Holy Spirit works on their hearts a little more. When that last unbeliever comes to faith and that last new baby is baptized into the kingdom, then God will come get us. Blessings to you!
God bless you Rachel – you are NEVER alone – God is and ALWAYS has control- God won’t allow satan to do anything without HIS permission. You are HIS 🥰🙏🏽❤️
Hi Rachel I felt the same way up to a few months ago I found a small remnant of believers who I can share and talk about these things. You can contact me also. It’s a blessing and needed comfort to be in fellowship at this time with like minded people. Maranatha!
Excellent. Thank you. I cannot reblog:(
Is Obama linked to WEF?
Leo, I have his book. It’s nonsense. 😂
Thank you Leo, as usual your passion and insight is evident in this article which I usually with alot if people. I am way beyond trying to go along to get along. People need to wake up especially Silent and scared “Christians”! I enjoy this community and blog and am reminded of God’s awesome power to bring encouragement at just the right time.
Amen
I listened to 5 or 10 Harari videos and one about Jacques Attali (?spelling) The biggest take away was they may not know they are high caliber Satanic weapons. Harari is “married” to a man and is idolized by millions. Listening to these people is a shocking experience. I agree with you about the list of Ant-Christ candidates. Thy word I have hidden in my heart that I might not sin against You. Thy word is a lamp unto my feet and a light to my path. The name of the Lord is a strong tower. The righteous runs into it and is safe. Thank you brother Leo for another great read. God bless all saints on your forum. Y’all are a blessing to read.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Thank you Leo. God bless.
I learn so much here. Thank you.
Mr. Hohmann,I do have a question for you before I come in on your article. Have you heard anything about the Mandates being dropped by the Senate? Someone told me they heard that on the news today but I’ve yet to find anything about that. Do you know anything? Now about your article, another great article. But this is certainly unbelievable, but so real. It’s a good thing I put my trust in Jesus Christ! Unbelievable, well I guess I’m going to be saying that to you a lot. Thank you again for such an insightful article! Again, I had no idea. And to think that there’s actually people out there walking around that think that way is unbelievable! And you know the Bible talks about all the evil doings in that era and we should recognize that history is repeating itself today. And to hear this hatari say that…”humans are hackable animals!” … well that just makes me sick to my stomach and it makes me furious!!… especially since they’ve been saying this all along stuff and we Americans have been asleep and a lot of this is happening because we’ve allowed it to happen. Now that I seen some of these people in action and have went back on their old stuff and watched them they were saying it way back then. I am just glad that my eyes are open now. And I certainly glad I’m on the side of Jesus. I just hope some of them find Jesus before it’s too late. But Americans need to get back our freedoms and NOW! Thank you. Keep up the good work. Blessings.
Fredericka Allen ✝️✡️🇮🇱🇺🇲❤️🕊️💜🦋 Sent from Yahoo Mail on Android
Yes that guy is freakishly evil. I downloaded Sapiens to see how he thinks. Total anti-God and anticreationist Big Bang Evolution from apes etc. But he is at heart he is a transhumanist globalist (Luciferian likely) with a totalitarian mindset. It’s all so obvious now that they are being arrogant about their plan they think will succeed. Well God Almighty knows their plan and only HIS perfect plan is going to succeed. It’s pathetic these sick minded people believe they are part of something great in their twisted minds.
Unfortunately I have seen these videos before. Truly repugnant individual. He does give great insight into the minds of these elites who would make themselves gods however.
My response to his “hackable animals” notion is this. When you can “hack” into a human and produce feelings of love, kindness, hope, faith, inspiration or facilitate creativity, innovation, ect. (all the things that are in God’s domain) than maybe I will listen to you.
But he can’t do that and never will be able to do that. They can only use this technology as a weapon targeting base emotions of fear, hate, anger, ect. (Satan’s domain) In other words, this glorious technology is a torture device, a “behavior modification device, and he is a modern day Mengele. Nothing more.
I would say everything he says and does only further proves the existence of God.
Excellent point Scott!
At least people are starting to wake up and observe the world around them, ‘starting to ask questions. These things have been out there for decades, but certainly coming to a head in the last few years.
Having read Harari’s Sapiens a few years ago and been naively impressed with all the historical anecdotes, I now see this soulless abomination for what it is. It comes as no surprise to see him in this interview with a fellow antihuman collaborators.
Mark Zuckerberg & Yuval Noah Harari in Conversation
It’s going to take more than those believing in Jesus to crush Harari’s idiotic notions into the ground.
Thanks for another great post Mr. Hohmann. My favorite line: “No politician is going to be able to save us from this evil, only Jesus Christ.” Amen to that!
I think it becomes obvious that evil manifests itself in multiple ways within a single individual. So, for instance, we see leaders who are corruptible with money are also corruptible with sex/lust, corruptible with drugs (a form of witchcraft) and corruptible with lust for power. And they are not satisfied to keep their evil private, they spread their evil throughout society, corrupting the laws meant to protect the innocent, because evil wants willing accomplices and the complicit. That’s why we are seeing such a strong drive to introduce homosexuality, transgenderism and other perversity to our children as false substitutes for true love; why we have been seeing (for decades) false philosophies that produce atheism and hostility to God; why we see so much theft, assaults and murder among us, why we see the lies in a lying media stampeding the population to mob thinking and actions that result in hate, divisions, warring spirit and chaos. When you see a person that’s given over to a sin, you can bet he has a host of other sins infesting him. That’s the way evil works–open the door to one sin and a whole army of evil barges in. And over the years, we’ve opened the door to many evils and now we’re being lead over the cliff by false, deeply evil leaders we wrongly supposed to have our welfare at heart. How naïve we were or rather how were we complicit? You answer that.
While we are daily appalled at the extent of the evil surrounding us, the arrogant, Satanic character of our leaders and their malevolent designs to dominate our lives and even their absurd upending of nature in defiance of God–despite all that– there is ALWAYS a way out for us. “We need to become Christians again. Absolutely useless, moreover, absurd, to talk about any social reforms, about changing the historical path, about overcoming the age of absurdity, if we do not have Christ in the heart….Perhaps a new age will be opened after the age of absurdity; but most likely, Christians should be ready for it, which will not be opened, and our age will actually be the last. And then, perhaps, the last and decisive testimony to him, Christians will bring with their martyrdom blood. But this is a reason for joy, and not for despair. For a Christian does not hope for this world and earthly kingdoms; his hope is completely absurd to them. His hope is the Kingdom of God, the whole world is carrying out of this world.” Seraphim Rose, the monk.
So we should re-examine our lives as to whether we are actually the Christians needed for this fight, and especially to help the younger generation not to succumb to the lies and temptations the evil ones has so obviously planned carefully for them. Time is running out for us to “leave the food of the pigs” and actually do our mission. Our answer to evil is for us to truly become Christian. I can’t say it better than this: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vwkiFeNob9Q
Reblogged this on Ponder Anew (What The Almighty Can Do) by Mensch59 aka Gary and commented:
“As I previously reported, everything we see happening on the world stage right now is geared toward the emergence of two things – the creation of a digital global ID system (it will launch as a simple vaccine passport but evolve into a universally recognized, overarching ID) and the creation of a digital global money system. The World Economic Forum has been openly pushing for both of these.”
