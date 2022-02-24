Making sense of Canada’s abrupt pivot away from financial terrorism against its own citizens

Don’t be fooled. Canada’s sudden pull back from the brink of dictatorship was not because Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland suddenly developed a sense of democratic remorse or that they became fearful of the growing protest movement.

These two stooges of the World Economic Forum and Klaus Schwab got a little too big for their britches. They got carried away, perhaps so giddy with the feeling of raw power rushing through their veins, that they raced out ahead of their bosses, and forgot that they really are just pawns and need to check in with their bosses more frequently before taking the next step toward total tyranny. Because if they had had their way, shutting down protesters’ bank accounts willy nilly, they would have created a panic, a run on the banks.

If you’re among the globalist financial predators seeking to implement the Great Reset, the last thing you want to risk right now is a bank panic in Canada, which could then spread to the United States and other Western countries. This would have undermined the World Economic Forum’s plan for something down the road that’s even more sinister than what Trudeau was doing — something we at LeoHohmann.com have repeatedly warned is the primary objective behind the pandemic and the draconian reaction to it from governments throughout the Western formerly free world.

These two slimy little tadpoles, Trudeau and Freeland, had to be reined in by their bosses at the WEF, lest they spoil the broader objective of forcing the Canadian-US-European public into a financial trap that is being laid as we speak.

The article and video below explains why these two useful idiots had to be slapped down and told to immediately reverse course.

From the Last Refuge

Sunlight is the best disinfectant. A promotional video from the Canadian Bankers Association (CBA) helps to neatly connect all the dots about why the Canadian government made such a quick reversal in their bank asset seizures in the last 24 hours {Go Deep}. And yes, as we suspected, it was almost certainly contact from the World Economic Forum to Canadian Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland that triggered the change in position.

When Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland announced they would use the Emergency Act declaration to target the financial support systems, banks and accounts of the people who were protesting against COVID mandates, they not only undermined the integrity of the Canadian banking system – but they also inadvertently stuck a wrench into the plans of the World Economic Forum and the collaborative use of the Canadian Bankers Association to create a digital id.

Against the backdrop of the Canadian government action, WATCH THIS VIDEO:

If the Canadian government can arbitrarily block citizen access to their banking institution without any due process, what does that say about the system the Canadian Banking Association (CBA) was putting into place as part of their Digital ID network?

If the CBA digital identity were in place, the same people targeted by Trudeau’s use of the Emergency Act would have their entire identity blocked by the same government measures. The realization of the issue, reflected by a severe undermining of faith in the banking system, is a dramatic problem for those working to create and promote the Digital ID.

It is not coincidental the financial targeting mechanism deployed by Trudeau/Freeland, the Canadian banking system, is the same system being used to create the digital identity. As a result of the government targeting bank accounts, Finance Minister Freeland just created a reference point for those who would argue against allowing the creation of a comprehensive digital identity (which will be tied to a new digital money system).

The motive for the World Economic Forum and Canadian Bankers Association to immediately reach out to Trudeau and Freeland and tell them to back off their plan is crystal clear. THAT is almost certainly why Freeland appeared so admonished, shocked and incapable of getting her footing yesterday {Go Deep}, and why the Canadian government simultaneously informed Parliament they were unfreezing the bank accounts.

However, this undermined confidence and faith in the banking system cannot be restored quickly. The toothpaste cannot be put back into the tube. The horse has left the barn. This is now a moment for damage control by the Canadian government. That is why Justin Trudeau just dropped the declaration of the Emergency Act.

It all makes sense now. All of it.

Indeed, the government leaders who take their instructions from the multinational corporations in charge of the World Economic Forum, which is to say almost all of them, are so entrenched in their need to use COVID-19 as the pry bar for the Build Back Better agenda, they simply cannot let it go.

Without COVID-19, they can’t keep the vaccination push. Without the vaccination push, they can’t keep the vaccine passport process in place. Without the vaccination passport registration process to track and monitor human behavior, the governing authorities cannot fulfill the mission of a comprehensive digital identity and social credit tracking system. Indeed, everything they seek is contingent upon keeping the premise of COVID-19 alive.

It is not accidental the World Economic Forum is at the epicenter of this

As we previously noted, the architects of the Build Back Better society (WEF) are guiding various governments on ways to create efficient registration and compliance systems, i.e. ways that permit citizens to prove their vaccinated and compliant status. As these discussions are taking place, it is prudent to pause and think very carefully, wisely.

We all know, as we are reading this, under the guise of enhancing our safety, the U.S. federal government is in discussions with the medical community, multinational corporations and employers of citizens to create a more efficient process for you to register your vaccine compliance.

We know their conversation under the terminology of a COVID Passport. The current goal is to make a system for us to show and prove our authorized work status, which, as you know, is based on your obedience to a mandated vaccine.

Read the entire article

