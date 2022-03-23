Did Biden’s handlers just give us their ‘final warning’ about the next big crisis that will be used to reset the world?

I know it’s over-used, to the point of cliché, but it appears we have entered one of those calms before the storm, a lull in between the end of one crisis and the beginning of another.
We’ve gone from unprecedented plandemic lockdowns and mandates, to people’s uprisings (remember the truckers?), soaring inflation, wars and rumors of wars. But it seems like the globalists have something even bigger that they would like to hit us with.
What could be bigger than a global pandemic or a raging world war, you ask?
The Biden White House may have provided a clue Monday, March 21, when it issued a press release titled Statement By President Biden on Our Nation’s Cybersecurity.
Biden also spoke on the issue. See video clip below.
First off, Biden did not write this document. He likely had no input whatsoever and just had it read to him before being told to sign it.
He claims this is a follow-up to a previous warning. So Biden’s globalist handlers are telling us that they have now given us what amounts to a second warning. That’s significant.
Following is an excerpt from the press release:
“I have previously warned about the potential that Russia could conduct malicious cyber activity against the United States, including as a response to the unprecedented economic costs we’ve imposed on Russia alongside our allies and partners. It’s part of Russia’s playbook. Today, my Administration is reiterating those warnings based on evolving intelligence that the Russian Government is exploring options for potential cyberattacks.”
So a cyber attack is coming, the document says, and they tell us who will carry it out. Russia. They also tell us why: “…as a response to the unprecedented economic costs we’ve imposed on Russia alongside our allies and partners.”
This would be like having a trial in advance of a murder which names the defendant, offers him his motive, and convicts him before any deed is carried out.
The release closes by lecturing privately owned businesses to “do their part” in defending against this grave danger of a Russian cyber attack.
“If you have not already done so, I urge our private sector partners to harden your cyber defenses immediately by implementing the best practices we have developed together over the last year. You have the power, the capacity, and the responsibility to strengthen the cybersecurity and resilience of the critical services and technologies on which Americans rely. We need everyone to do their part to meet one of the defining threats of our time — your vigilance and urgency today can prevent or mitigate attacks tomorrow.”
Except it won’t be prevented.
You can see how, when the cyber attack occurs, it could be blamed on the small businesses, small banks and credit unions that didn’t sufficiently upgrade their cyber security. This provides a pretense to nudge them out of existence, giving mega-banks the monopolies they’ve always coveted so they can proceed with their planned digital currency and cashless society.
This press release represents classic mind-control techniques at work and it’s all leading up to the Great Reset.
We must not lose focus of what the Great Reset is. It is the plan of Davos-deluded billionaires, big banks, mega-corporations and social-media oligarchs to collapse the entire economic, political and social order, replacing it with a new digital system of iron-clad control over every facet of our lives.
These elites are all under the spell of the World Economic Forum guru Klaus Schwab, who himself is under the spell of Yuval Noah Harari, a man who is revered by the Davos elites. Barack Obama named Harari as one of his favorite authors and recommended everyone read Harari’s book, Sapiens. Some within the globalist reset cult have referred to Harari as a “prophet.”
Once you listen to a few videos of this “prophet” preaching about his chilling vision for humanity, it doesn’t take too much imagination to discern under whose spell he operates.
According to Harari, we humans have no free will, no spirit, no soul. We are “hackable animals,” he says in a video I posted with my previous article about him.
Harari states in another video that the most important event of the 21st century was scientists developing the ability to hack into the essence of what makes us human, our DNA, and then being able to place a control mechanism “under the skin.”
“Because once you hack something, you can usually also re-engineer it,” Harari boasts in the video below.
Is this repeated reference by the globalists’ “prophet” to a hacking mechanism “under the skin” pointing to the so-called “safe and effective” mRNA injections?
Harari’s message is quite clear and about as arrogant as it gets: You plebes no longer have the right to make choices for yourselves. That’s best left up to the science gods doing the hacking.
He and his buddies at the WEF openly discuss reprograming the masses in accordance with certain behavioral traits that these global predators see as necessary for people to survive in their new dystopian surveillance society.
What they’re not telling you is that the reprogramming process starts well before anything gets injected under your skin. The process starts with Big Tech in partnership with Big Government informing you as to what are acceptable and unacceptable thoughts, redirecting those thoughts away from traditional norms and values centered on God, family and Constitution.
If you submit to the first process, meaning you don’t question everything the government and its media hacks are telling you, then you’ll be a sucker for the final, even more sinister reprogramming.
What Harari, Schwab, Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg and many other technocrats have in common is that they are all transhumanists. They see transhumanism as the next big leap in the evolution of humankind. Schwab refers to this leap as the Fourth Industrial Revolution, where man and machine will cohabitate to form humanity 2.0. Harari writes in his books about the end of the homo sapien and the transition to “homo deus” or god man. This new god man won’t be created in the image of God with a body, soul and spirit. It will be created in the image of man with a physical, biological and digital identity.
This is the 666 beast system and the overwhelming majority of people on the planet, manipulated and beaten down by one crisis after another, will walk right into this beast system without a wisp of resistance.
So these are the type of people who are now telling Biden to warn the masses of a coming major cyber attack. They are telling us what they have planned for us. The next manufactured crisis. Harari speaks often of crises and how necessary they are to usher in the new one-world system.
The elites have been planning this cyber attack for a while. The World Economic Forum in partnership with Microsoft and other globalist entities held the Cyber Polygon events in 2020 and 2021.
The 2020 event warned about the dangers of “misinformation” on the Internet and how that needed to be reined in. This is why Schwab says you will have a new “digital identity” that will be linked together in a “fusion” with your physical and biological identities (a counterfeit of the God-created body, soul and spirit?). Thus, your access to the Internet, your bank account, the health system, education, your job, everything, can be canceled if you refuse to accept the new rules under the “new normal” of a reset world.
We see the forerunner to this total control grid already in place. Just this week, the Babylon Bee, a Christian-owned online satire site, and the Christian Post, had their Twitter accounts suspended simply because they referred to the transgendered Biden official Rachel Levine as a biological man.
The 2021 Cyber Polygon event simulated a major cyber attack on the world’s banking, financial and supply-chain systems. Schwab said the world is vulnerable to a massive cyber attack that would make the coronavirus pandemic look like “a minor disturbance.”
Some thought the real “event” that they practiced last summer would have happened by now, but other things had to fall into place and the timing just wasn’t right.
These four things had to happen before the cyber attack could launch:
- Russia had to go to war against Ukraine, a war that the global media would be hyped up in typical mockingbird fashion, 24/7, painting Russia and Putin as the global villain. I’m not saying Putin is a good guy, but is he the biggest threat to humanity? This boogieman keeps people’s eyes off the global technocrats and their bought and paid for politicians.
- The elites had to flesh out their enemies, find out who the fighters and resisters were, the ones who would rather die than accept the track-and-trace injections and the digital ID mandates introduced under the cover of the “health passport.” The truckers’ protests and many other people’s uprisings provided them with much intel on who the feisty refusniks will be during the next big push for everyone to submit.
- They had to degrade the world’s currencies to the point where they are losing more value every day. The dollar will fail and other global currencies will go down with it. China-Russia-Iran-North Korea are forming a stronger alliance that will not just be military but also economic. Watch for them to perhaps launch their own global digital currency that will supplant the U.S. petro dollar. This will be the final nail in the coffin for the U.S. dollar, plunging it into hyper-inflated worthlessness.
- They had to wait until summer and fall of 2022, for obvious reasons.
So the table is being set for the globalists’ next big move. Only the timing is in question. Many have predicted it, warned us about it. Could this be the final warning in the form of a press release from Joe Biden?
The cyber attack will strike banks, credit unions and other places where people store their money, and it will be blamed, rightly or wrongly, on Russia. That would be enough to cause panic, but what if it also takes down the electric grid?
Think what would happen if our military is overseas fighting the Russians and Chinese while things are coming apart at the seams here on the home front?
When the WEF showed its hand on the pandemic, with Event 201 being the final dress rehearsal, we should have known that a pandemic was right over the horizon. But we didn’t. That one caught us by surprise.
We won’t make that mistake again.
As Schwab said, this will make the pandemic look like a “minor disturbance.” If you really want to see the worst in people, just take away access to their money. Store shelves will be looted. Homes will be invaded. Blood will flow.
Maybe their plan is to stoke a civil war at the same time they get us involved in yet another foreign war.
Wouldn’t that seal the deal for the Great Reset? They would basically have everyone, well, almost everyone, right where they want them. Fully dependent and vulnerable.
The feds could declare martial law and suspend elections, or proceed with the elections but under conditions similar to November 2020.
So take advantage of this calm before the storm. Use it to prepare for the next wave of attacks, the next crisis manufactured by the global predators. And most of all, hold on to Jesus.
51 thoughts on “Did Biden’s handlers just give us their ‘final warning’ about the next big crisis that will be used to reset the world?”
Am I correct in assuming this Great Reset will happen post rapture? If not, what do we need to do to secure our finances?
We would be remiss to assume that. And our finances would be one of the least of our worries if we are here living under such a system. Having said that, it’s my opinion that we should take whatever precautions we would normally take in a time of high inflation. This means putting your money in hard assets as a hedge against inflation. Land, precious metals, storable food, etc.
Sorry Teresa but there is no rapture…there is a Terrible yet Merciful WARNING coming that is imminent….look up Illumination of all Consciouses…..God bless!
Warning: This is black pilled negative. Very disheartened at stuff I have seen recently.https://rnichols.substack.com/p/why-i-dont-expect-a-rapture
No you’re not correct.
If you read your bible in context instead of swallowing this deception you’ll see that “ the catching away happens at the last Trumpet.
From what I can work out the last Trumpet refers to the last Trumpet judgement that happens at the first 3and a half year mark of the Tribulation period.
The last half are the wrath of God and it says that Christians (that true Christian’s and not “bless me club” Christian’s) are not appointed until wrath.
But it does say that in this world we will suffer Tribulation. It promises that.
So I’d be getting my spiritual life togeather to endure. If ya don’t then you won’t and you’ll miss out on the rapture when it actually happens.
God isn’t about to scoop this lazy, selfish, so full, proud and uncaring church into Heaven. They’d make it Hell!
No we’ve gotta go through quite a bit of refining before we’re ready for that.
Better make sure you can stand the heat.
If not then move over….. coz there a true remnant who will.
There will be a Rapture. Jesus promised. The prophets and apostles told us. It will happen. We just do not know when. Prepare as Leo says. Get ready. This world is about to get even worse. Witness to everyone and tell them the way to Heaven! We are going to rock! All end times signs are in play. Everything is converging. Keep looking up! Titus 2:13
These sick monsters have to come up and out of their holes sometime! Also, didn’t old poopi-drawers make the statement that the U.S.A should lead the New World Order in?…. These nasty critters think they are above GOD!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yes he did say something like “the new world order is coming” in his talk yesterday.
They gave warning they gonna take him out.
This EU trip might be his last, considering all the high profile people SKIPPING the trip.
media is sending their B team journalists for it, WH press secretary catches covid, a few key cabinet members also skipping the trip
what better way to remove the laptop news and further hit russia, than totake out brandon and blame russia.
hypersonic hit on AF1?
Your article reminded me I hear Dr Robert Malone say yesterday,”I really do feel that this COVID situation is just a skirmish, and the bigger battle is against censorship, control, and a growing global totalitarianism.” Leo I am clinging to Jesus. That Huderi (sp) character gives me a sick feeling. I have spme words for him, “do not be deceived GOD will not be mocked.”
LikeLiked by 3 people
How on earth does one prepare for THIS???? I am looking up, more and more every day. I am dependent on Social Security Disability. My husband just got one of those “government” phones and he just CAN’T GET IT THROUGH HIS HEAD that this is BAD! He has MS and it affects his mind, he also smokes pot (which I cannot seem to get through his head that it is NOT GOD’S WILL FOR HIM TO GET HIGH), and we have NO church to go to. WHAT AM I SUPPOSED TO DO?? Any advice from anyone would be appreciated.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Please know that you are not alone in your dilemma…America is not what it once was. My advice is free and without judgement; store some food and water, buy some inexpensive silver coins when you can and prepare as best you can for a day when there is no check or pot. Sometimes you need to practice tough love…and save yourself. I suggest prayer, Jesus saves everyone, all that’s required is repentance and praying for forgiveness and help. I am the last person who would ever have thought I would give this advice…but I have taken it.
LikeLiked by 4 people
You don’t need a “church” to develop the most intimate relationship you can have with Jesus. Just beginning you day worshipping Jesus and reading the Bible will allow the Holy Spirit to fill you with Godly wisdom. God will equip you with your Christian Brothers and Sisters when you life season is right for fellowship with others. The best seasons on can experience are in desperate longing and waiting on Jesus. It seems lonely in the beginning but you will soon realize this is the most desirable time of your life. In this intimate time of worship and learning begin to ask Jesus to help your husband be patient and as you see your husband’s heart and behaviors begin to change without nagging him it will build your faith. Praying for you dear Sister in Christ
LikeLiked by 1 person
You seek God, communicate with Him and trust in Him. Bear the fruit of repentance. God said He would never leave us or forsake us. Pray for your husband but remember the word says, the unbelieving husband or wife is sanctified by the believing one.. so stand in prayer for your hubby. But ultimately you can only work out your own salvation.
God is still on the throne, he is the one who is wrapping up this old world and it is all subject to Him.
So trust in Him! That’s what you do.
so pots bad?
what about Gen3?
all..ALL seed bearing plants….
All you can do is stand strong on God’s word and put on your armor daily, Eph 6:10-18. Pray for him and mention that we are told to love God with all of our heart, mind, soul and strength. You cannot love God with your whole mind when you are high. We all need wisdom and discernment. Pray to God for that! Praying for both of you.
Do you have some marketable skill? Like knitting, crochet, sewing, weaving, or baking or food preservation? Any handicraft skill that can be useful in times of want where you need to be able to use the goods you make or be able to trade them? Start there. Learn a skill if you don’t have one. There’s plenty of tutorials on youtube to teach you. Can’t fix your husband because of his MS and pot has addled him, but there’s a lot you can do for yourself. Start with yourself first–then you can better help the ones around you.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
How painful is death by starvation?
Rachel, you asked how painful is death by starving? Honey, don’t go there. That is where the enemy is drawing your mind. Rebuke those thoughts and allow the washing of the water of the word of God to ease your mind and give you peace. I have had so many lovely responses to my “cry” for an answer, but I already knew the answer; His name is Jesus. He CAN be trusted to see us through ANYTHING that the world and the devil throw at us. Be comforted in knowing that HE WILL LEAD US SAFELY HOME. I recently read in Arnold Fructenbaum’s book THE FOOTSTEPS OF THE MESSIAH that we each have an angel, from birth to death, that watches over us and is charged with our welfare by our Abba Daddy. Now, we cannot communicate with this “guardian angel”, but we can trust the word of God that he is there. And at the moment of our passing, should we pass before the rapture (which, by the way, IS SCRIPTURAL), that same angel will guide us safely home into the arms of a waiting Savior. Only God has our days numbered (Psalm 139) and only God will give us a way out of temptation and deliver us from trials. God bless you, I am praying for you for STRENGTH!
LikeLiked by 1 person
There are many Bible teaching pastors on line. JD. Farag, Jack Hibbs, David Jeriamha. I am so sorry for your situation, pray for your husband and yourself. For me my strength comes from reading Gods Word, daily, His promises sre true and if yiu have repented of your sins and belie in Jesus and His Father God, He will care for you and provide for you, now and in His new eternal Kingdom. We will have difficult times, but in the end we will be with Him forever.
LikeLike
LikeLike
You are farmers, you are fortunate because you can grow food, a commodity that is going to be in short supply and huge demand. Personally, I have taken 20% of my investments and moved them to physical silver…if you don’t hold it you don’t own it. I buy on-line from either JM Bullion or SD Bullion, find the best price on what you want and order it because the future is uncertain and the precious metals market is manipulated…a few hundred ounces of silver is cheap insurance if the dollar goes to zero. Good luck and God’s speed…
LikeLiked by 4 people
Thank you! What about gold coins?
Look into composting. Seriously.
I’m trying to start an effort to collect compost stuff in my town to help the farmers fertilize.
You also need to reconsider your farming methods. Look to sell stuff closer to home or preserve it yourself.
Maybe rent out bits of your farm so others can grow their own food?
Adaptability is key now. We can’t keep business as usual doing things their way with systems they control.
the world is going the hell in a hand basket, and you’re worried about money.
wow
LikeLike
These Globalists assume that the masses of humanity are sheep and will accept their technological “gift”. Possibly half of the population will acquiesce to their narrative and obediently follow like sheep, but, many of us will not and will be looking for these demons in order to make a more personal statement. We are not vaxed, we are pure bloods and we believe that Jesus Christ is our Lord and savior and every knee shall bow…
LikeLiked by 3 people
Dear Leo,
Thank you for what you do here.
QUESTION:
You stated: “These four things had to happen before the cyber attack could launch:”
The 4th prerequisite you listed was:
“They had to wait until summer and fall of 2022, for obvious reasons.”
What are the obvious reasons for the summer/fall 2022 timing?
Please clarify.
Thanks
Election Day, Nov. 8, 2022
Leo, Cyber shutdown. I think Biden has at least one double. What do you think? I have loaned you book to may friends. They really like it. I hope I get it back. I might have to buy another copy. Hope you’re doing well. Thanks for your emails. Sincerely, Karen Wright
Biden hasn’t been bidened since prior to the election.
look at the ear lobes of senator Biden and the one that’s standing in office now.
the one in office now his one ear the load connects directly to his face whereas senator Biden both lobes round back up for the traditional ear shape
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes. But the real Biden, judging by earlobes, is also sometimes photographed. The two Bidens actually look quite different if you examine their faces. One might be someone wearing a mask—it looks like a mask in some photos.
Bone chilling. Ditto your last article too. I don’t know what to do now with my investments that were supposed to last for the rest of my life. And what about my sons and their families??!! Even so come, Lord Jesus.
Take care and keep writing—
Ruthann
Thank you!
Jesus, the way, truth and life.
There are no answers but one.
I have thought long and hard and there are too many twists out of our control. Buy silver and gold? They could confiscate like they did in the 1930s. Stock market? It is a bubble. Bitcoin, see what happened in Canada and they monetized it. Real estate? They can tax it to the point they can take it. Money in the bank? Gone. Money in the safe? Devalued.
I am not saying to not try to be prepared. Food, water, seeds, precious metals, lead, large dog! It is all we can do.
But there is only one answer; trust in Christ and have a personal relationship with our savior and help gather the harvest.
God bless. Maranatha.
Thanks Leo.
Rachel, you miss out on 1 Thes 4:14-18. Caught up is harpazo is rapture.
1 Corinthians 15:51-52. In the twinkling of an eye.
Also 1 Thes 5:9. We are not meant for wrath.
Be encouraged. God loves you and will never leave you or forsake you.
“Wrath” in that passage means eternal damnation. Or God’s wrath. It was addressed to the church at Thessalonica. Who all died natural deaths. Of course Christians won’t go to Hell.
Are you intimating that because the Thessalonians died natural deaths that prophetic message from Paul doesn’t apply, or was made up, or otherwise somehow doesn’t count? Because that is one of the few things in his letters that he explicitly stated came from the Lord. His writings were generally recognized as Scripture while he was still alive (see 2 Peter 3:16), so what he wrote counts as prophecy. And remember, the Lord is not slack concerning his promise, as some count slackness, but is longsuffering toward us, not willing that any should perish but that all should come to repentance (2 Peter 3:9).
Kpwailupe, thank you for trying to cheer me up anyhow.
A couple of interesting things that happened yesterday, Andre was telling me by text that the masks where he works are no longer mandatory and I said that in many places they still will be. I told him “this is all a fraud and a circus”, to which he replied “whatever you say mom”. He has now gone from literally attacking me verbally on things he disagrees with to a patronizing, “there, there, I know you have lost your mind, mom, so , whatever you say”. I was working yesterday for a client who is now 83, a retired school teacher, thoroughly taken by the liberal leftist agenda probably all her life. She said to me suddenly as I was busy working, “There’s lot’s of good news today! First of all the strike is over re CP Rail. I said, “yes, I heard”. Next she said, “The liberals and the NDP have agreed to continue in power as a minority government until 2025, that is great because now the Liberals can get what they need to do, done and the new opposition leader can be broken in and the party adjusted to new leadership. Isn’t that wonderful?! I was groaning inwardly as I furiously kept wiping surfaces and cleaning as she spoke her absurdities. I have worked for this couple for about 14 years now, and they have always been exceedingly good to me. I cannot complain there. However, Anne seems to either knowingly needle me once in a while, it is rare, but when she does, she is good at it, or she is just telling me something she thinks I should agree with and so should everyone else. She is very opinionated and has a strong personality, so I kept quiet and COMPLETELY IGNORED the comment, intently working and not even offering a nod or a smile. She caught on and said “Oh, is there something really hard to clean off of that surface?”. I tell you, Mike, to have said ANYTHING contrary to her would have been like picking a fight with a cobra. I think under that kind surface lies something formiddable. Some people are totally living in an alternate universe it seems. a totally different world. There are times to be quiet and times to speak, I pray I have the wisdom to know the difference when situations arise.
________________________________
Thanks for sending this post, I get these to my inbox, bit it hadn’t arrived yet. There is so much I could say about this. Satan is a master counterfeiter. He insanely thinks he can fight against God and win. The Bible tells us he comes to “steal, kill and destroy”. He comes under the guise of being the “saviour of the world”, he comes with his fake healing from vaccines, which really kill, he turns everything upside down and backwards, he claims ownership of men and their souls, and of the entire creation. If one studies the Bible and all of the prophetic Scriptures, one can see stunningly how this is all coming to pass, exactly as foretold. There will be a coming Antichrist, who will set himself up to “be God”. He will be the one implementing the mark. Satan counterfeits God in every way, I could write a long essay on all of this, but it is chilling to watch someone like Harari speak when he talks of “men becoming god” and this is exactly what the Bible foretells. He points upward and defies the God of Heaven! He could very well be the Antichrist, but if he is not, then another is waiting in the wings, and Harari is a type of Antichrist, and there have been many such types in history, Hitler being one of them. These were forerunners, as Satan does NOT know the timing of the return of Christ, so he had to “give it a try” at certain points in history to set the ball in motion for end times events. I believe we are now at that crucial time in history. ________________________________
LikeLiked by 1 person
Why would Russia, who already has their hands full in Ukraine, want to provoke the United States with a major cyberattack. This would likely be the start of WWIII, and Russia is well aware of that fact.
When this Russian incursion began I thought it was two WEF leaders providing cover for the pandemic fallout and to crash the petrodollar. Now I’m thinking Ukraine may be the base of operations for the WEF and Putin is actually threatening their operations. A must watch is Oliver Stone’s “Ukraine On Fire” which offers counterpoint to MSM’s war propaganda.
What this cabal did to the world with their vaccine is enough to destroy them, but they will create crisis after crisis in order to keep that a distant memory. The problem is, last month in Oregon, after the crisis was declared over, we had our worst Covid + excess mortality death rate to date of 23%. This is now the leading cause of death in Oregon and no one know it. (It was at 18% about 6 months ago, and has increased steadily every month since) I doubt Oregon is the only state where this is happening. How are they going to cover up these deaths besides distraction? More death through other “legitimate” means. They will burn the world down before they are held responsible.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Reblogged this on boudica.us.
Thank you Leo, I was deeply troubles by your article so much so that I sent a SOS to many believers urging them tho read your blog!…Continue to be a watchman blowing your horn and trying to awaken as many as have ears to hear & eyes to see…God Bless , Greg from Southern Oregon
LikeLiked by 3 people
Just wondering, if we Humans have no free will, no spirit, no soul, why do the “elites” feel they have to program/reprogram us?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Because most humans are seen as just plain stupid. Harari has stated that one should never underestimate the stupidity of the masses. Only the top 1 percent are seen as “enlightened” enough to manage the affairs of the masses.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Fear none of those things which thou shalt suffer: behold, the devil shall cast some of you into prison, that ye may be tried; and ye shall have tribulation ten days: be thou faithful unto death, and I will give thee a crown of life. -Revelation 2:10
People insist that they are saved by their faith. Okay, but is faith believing what the devils also believe? (They know the Bible is true and proclaimed that Jesus is the son of God.) Or, is faith trusting God when it’s difficult? Loving God with all of your heart and loving others as yourself? In the above verse, what things are we to fear?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Good works don’t save us…but they are proof of the living faith in His grace which does. Even the good, old-school Calvinists (such as Jonathon Edwards) would say that dissolute reprobates weren’t saved. Hyper grace is a new heresy, though the Apostle Paul had to deal with this mindset in the early church. Romans 6:15.
Hi Leo, grace and peace (Gal. 1:3-5; Jude 2). Hope you are well. TY for your post. Always timely. Could this “coming cyber attack” actually be performed in-house and they blame the Russians? Hmmm. After all that has happened of late (and prior) I do NOT trust these guys and can see them attacking “us” to further manipulate this situation and get folks even more scared and continue to push their “nwo” agenda which in my opinion is them setting up their lord’s kingdom (Lucifer). We can read the “I wills” in Isaiah 14. We can also read how it ends in Revelation… God wins! Hallelujah! God bless you brother (Numbers 6:24-26). Baruch Adonai Elohay Yisrael Adonai!
LikeLiked by 2 people
I would like to thank all the wonderful comments I received from many of you. Church may not be the all in all but fellowship is a delight! THAT is what I mean by “church”. God bless you all. I do read every morning without fail for hours sometimes ; I do pray to our Father in heaven with a running conversation; and I do have some marketable skills such as sewing and crochet; but beside all that, I am so grateful for brothers and sisters in the Lord and the joy that fills my heart by your kind responses. May the grace and peace of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ be with you all. Thank you Leo Hohmann for a “gathering place”. Bless you brother.
There could be something to this for the LEFT always reveal what they want done to you. It just ingratiates them they can’t hold back.
