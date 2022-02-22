Canada’s House of Commons votes overwhelmingly to approve Trudeau’s transition to a police state in compliance with WEF’s ‘new normal’

“And just like that, Canada flipped into a full-blown tyrannical regime. It wasn’t just Trudeau who flipped. Parliament’s House of Commons voted 185-151 Monday night to support his actions, basically institutionalizing the destruction of all protests and free speech. The U.S. will soon be receiving refugees seeking asylum from Trudeau and his gang of henchmen.” – Patrick Wood, editor of Technocracy.News.
The lower house of the Canadian Parliament voted last night, Feb. 21, to rubber stamp what amounts to the most egregious move into totalitarianism witnessed by any Western nation since World War II, and they did it quickly, with less than three hours of debate, as if it was a routine spending bill. They did not even put a time limit on their approval of Trudeau’s invoking of the Emergencies Act. They gave him a blank check for the continued terrorizing of Canadian citizens for as long as he desires.
It’s no coincidence that Joe Biden just renewed the national emergency status in the United States. He did it by executive fiat. No need for a ceremonial vote of Congress here.
What’s happened over the last few days in Canada is coming soon to the U.S. It’s all in the cards. And who holds all the cards right now? They appear to be in the hands of the same global cabal that finances and therefore controls the world’s largest armies, the same global cabal that can dispatch hordes of those faceless, unidentifiable, black-clad police thugs you see beating people mercilessly in the streets of Ottawa and Paris. Yeah, those guys. They will be in Washington, D.C., before you can bat an eye. They’re waiting for the U.S. truckers. Bank on it.
This cabal is hidden from public view. It has no face. About the closest thing we have to a face right now is Klaus Schwab and his World Economic Forum, which is supported with money from billionaires like Gates, Soros, Bloomberg, Blackrock CEO Larry Fink and other oppressors of the people. While Schwab is not the man at the top of the globalist food chain, his WEF is a key organizational facilitator and it has the backing of the world’s wealthiest families, the British Crown, the Biden puppet regime controlled by the U.S. deep state, and every regime in the formerly free Western world. All of them have been installed for the current task at hand, which is to trigger the Great Reset.
This reset involves the digitization of money and a new global control grid that is backed by digital health passports tied to a new global ID system. This is the beast system being implemented right before our eyes. It’s evil to the core and biblical in scope. No person will be left behind by this system but some of us will reject it and try to survive outside of it. We will be able to do that if we work together, trust God and don’t walk into the traps laid by the global predators, who want us to become violent and out of control. As Jesus said, those who live by the sword will die by the sword. I’m not saying we don’t have the right to defend our families from a direct physical assault but short of that we must stay peaceful and just refuse to enter their system, refuse their mark of identification, refuse their digital papers and just don’t enter any place of business that requires it.
For those of you who live in cities like New York and San Francisco, where the passports have been implemented, don’t even get take-out food from any restaurant that denies your entry to sit down and be served without papers.
We are living in a very dangerous point in human history, but nothing can happen that God does not allow to happen. This cabal of global predators has launched the final stage of their takeover while everyone’s eyes are focused on Russia and the Ukraine.
Check out the article below from Breitbart News.
By Chris Tomlinson of Breitbart
The Canadian Parliament voted Monday night to approve Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s motion to invoke the Emergencies Act by a vote of 185 for and 151 against.
Trudeau invoked the Act, an unprecedented move, last week claiming it necessary to dispel peaceful protests linked to the Freedom Convoy movement, which is demanding an end to civil rights violations by the Trudeau government allegedly necessary to fight the Chinese coronavirus. At press time on Monday, no active Freedom Convoy protests exist anywhere in Canada.
The motion to uphold the invocation of emergency powers by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau passed in a vote in the Canadian House of Commons on Monday, with the Liberal Party, the New Democratic Party and other allies garnering 181 votes for the motion.
The motion was opposed by the Conservative Party of Canada (CPC) and the separatist Bloc Quebecois (BQ) and their allies, who voted against it with 151 votes.
The passing of the measure in the House of Commons is the first step toward confirming the use of the Act, which grants the government significant powers.
The Emergencies Act was invoked for the first time in Canadian history to halt Freedom Convoy protests across the country, which included blockades of border crossings in Ontario, Manitoba, and Alberta, although all of the border blockades ended before the Emergencies Act was formally invoked last week.
Instead, the Act was largely used to clear protests in Canada’s capital Ottawa over the weekend and was used to freeze the bank accounts of those linked to the protest. It was also used to force tow truck companies to remove trucks in Ottawa occupying the area around the parliament buildings after the government had trouble hiring tow truckers previously, as many allegedly refused.
Earlier in the day on Monday, Trudeau defended his continued use of the Emergencies Act, despite the fact all of the protests had been cleared or had ended prior to its invocation.
“This state of emergency is not over. There continue to be real concerns about the coming days,” Trudeau said and added, “People [are] out there indicating that they are ready to blockade, to continue their illegal occupations to disrupt Canadians’ lives. We feel that this measure needs to remain in place.”
Leo, have you ever read That Hideous Strength by C.S. Lewis? We are going through what his “fantasy” novel describes.
I believe the WEF and WHO and UN are not getting their orders from humans. Those in the Inner Circle get instructions from mediums or are themselves mediums.
David Icke talks about “lizard people” and other silly things. These are not life forms as we know it.
This behavior issuing from the very top of the world makes sense once you realize the motives are not about money nor a greener earth. Those at the very top want to kill and torture as many as possible. But the biggest victory of all is the corruption of the individual. As many as possible. Then their torment will be unending.
Their time is short, and they know it.
Great work Leo. Thank you. Forwarded on all my feeds.
If anyone is foolish enough to have funds or assets in any Canadian bank, financial institution, trust, insurance company or any fund they need to withdraw them immediately. If they can do it to the truckers and their donors they can do it to anyone. A run on Canadian banks will be great payback against Trudeau and collapse his wobbly government. BTW, I found a great site to make anonymous donations.Go to http://www.wefundfreedom.org and check them out.
Sadly, no donation is ever anonymous or untraceable.
Nothing online is.
Exactly. That’s why I give my PO Box for folks who want more anonymity.
Thank you, Leo.
This is how a once free nation slips into tyranny of a dictatorship, “not with a bang but a whimper”.
T.S. Eliot
This is all so frightening, but we need to know.
Found this Tweet https://twitter.com/TrueNorthCentre/status/1494358600080404481?s=20&t=ZURENY84rV8A9i7FKKl0Rg
May be the reawakening of the separatist movement in Quebec and the fleeing of white Canadians to the northern US spurring a secession movement here given our unsolvable racial problems. Don’t count American truckers out. They won’t be steamrolled by any federal force.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I don’t see it in racial terms. I see it in terms of those who want to live in a free country and those who don’t.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I watched the vote last night in disbelief , yet not surprised, and had all the same thought you just shared in your post. It still can get voted down in the senate on Wednesday and I know a lot of people today calling their senators . Your so right on the racial terms this has nothing to do with it . Right or left ,black or white this is about survival . This is why I go back to the letter sent out by 16 Governors and 2 Premiers , there will be a coming together of like minded people in Canada and the US like never before . The Lord has been with us , He is with us , and He Has said he will never forsake us Heb; 13:5 the day of reckoning is coming . Even so come Lord Jesus . Amen and Amen
Blessings to all
Our irreconcilable differences are ideological. Not racial.
My BFF is black. We have always gotten along and loved each other as sisters in Christ.
She has left Christianity and bought into the NWO religion without even knowing it. I pray she’ll wake up. But her joining the globalist cult has led to our rupture. Our skin tones haven’t changed. Beliefs have.
If she comes to her senses, I’d love to have her join us outside of Babylon.
I know people who moved to Canada a few years ago because they want to flee from what they believed was impending tyranny in the U.S.
Out of the frying pan and into the fire, eh?
The harder the despots push….the greater the resolve of the Patriots….
“If God be for us…..who can be against us?”
Very, very scary. But what is more scary is that the majority don’t even see the dangers of approving the Emergencies Act, and still feel this is for their benefit. You’re fine, as long as you are in agreement with the state. BTW, I’m in Ottawa and have been there every weekend the truckers were here, and I’ve never seen more unity, more love, strangers hugging each other, than during those few days.
LikeLiked by 3 people
So much denial as to how bad things are. No one acknowledges what’s going on.
I think they don’t want to know. But this will only get more killed. Or worse.
Both sides of the political aisle–meaning commoners with alleged votes–are in deadly denial.
The sad thing is we could maximize our chances at saving lives and souls. IF WE ACKNOWLEDGED THE PROBLEM.
For those who harumph and say, “Saving lives is carnal. We should only care about spiritual things,” remember the ten Boom family. Physical things can be used to achieve spiritual ends. Don’t go neo-Platonic on me. Proponents of such dualism usually don’t bother trying to live by it. Generally, they do not lead ascetic lives.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Well done.
Just read that foreign mercenaries are behind attacking the Canadian truckers and protestors. Here is the link – the language is a little rough at times, but it still tells it like it is. https://video.thesetruths.com/St813fq/regime-canada-used-foreign-mercenaries-and-hired-psychopaths-to-smash-the-trucker-protest/
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks. Posted your message at Moonbattery & will be sending it out to all in my e-address book. People need to know.
What a truly wicked world we live in. If Canadians move to the U.S. they will surely face the same tyranny here. This is a worldwide move by corrupt governments and is designed to usher in the anti christ.We must be close to the rapture. To think that we will soon be snatched from this earth is my only hope and it couldn’t happen soon enough.
