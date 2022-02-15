What Americans and all Westerners should learn from Canada’s digital crackdown on freedom

With the stroke of a pen and an announcement from a podium, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has essentially declared himself supreme dictator over the nation on our northern border.
We now have a full-on totalitarian regime adjacent to the United States. This is no small development. So let’s break it down.
The Canadian Civil Liberties Association has condemned Trudeau for invoking the Emergencies Act, claiming in a tweet that the Canadian federal government “has not met the threshold necessary” to do so.
“The Emergencies Act can only be invoked when a situation “seriously threatens the ability of the Government of Canada to preserve the sovereignty, security and territorial integrity of Canada” and when the situation “cannot be effectively dealt with under any other law of Canada,” the Twitter thread continues.
By invoking this Act, the first time it’s ever been done in Canadian history, Trudeau has essentially declared a form of martial law. This petty dictator has apparently made himself available to the global predators and offered up his country to be the first in the formerly Free World to transition from freedom into the grand utopia of the Great Reset.
And we thought it would take a war or an economic collapse to get the Western democracies to implement the Great Reset. No. It can be done with the stroke of a pen under the guise of a fake “emergency.”
This form of martial law targets a select group of Canadians who are exercising their right to peaceful protest under the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms, but now they have been branded as criminals. Bank accounts are being frozen with no due process, licenses suspended, people arrested.
But according to the Civil Liberties Association, Trudeau is illegally invoking the Act because the nation has not met the threshold laid out in the law to qualify as a legitimate national emergency.
Lori Williams, a politics professor at Mount Royal University in Calgary, told Reuters that “there’s the danger this could create more problems,” calling the powers “enormous.”
“That’s why this has to be done with the cooperation of premiers and if they don’t want help, then the federal government needs to hang back.”
Leah West, an assistant professor at Carleton University in Ottawa, doubted the move met the standards, posting on Twitter that the country’s sovereignty is not endangered by the largely non-violent protests.
So who is the real criminal here?
This should be a lesson for all Americans and citizens of other Wester nations. Trudeau is obviously not the person in charge of making such drastic decisions, no more than Biden is in charge here in Washington, D.C., or Macron is in charge in Paris or Johnson in London.
Trudeau answers to the Davos elites committed to the agenda of the World Economic Forum. We have already covered that in our recent three-part series here at LeoHohmann.com and if you haven’t read those yet, I encourage you to do so.
Globalists are coming for your cars, your cash and your bodily integrity
Globalists aren’t just coming for your cars and your cash; they also want your steaks, burgers and bacon
Klaus Schwab’s puppet Young Global Leaders revealed
The World Economic Forum globalists play dirty. That’s why we call them global predators. They hire and train politicians who are known psychopaths like Trudeau in Canada and Macron in France, or sell outs like Obama/Biden in the U.S. and Ardern in New Zealand.
None of Trudeau’s actions should be viewed as that of a national leader. He is simply implementing the tactics he learned at WEF founder Klaus Schwab’s Young Global Leaders program, from which he is a graduate.
Hence, any of the other Western nations now being “led” by politicians also committed to the WEF vision of the world would act exactly the same way given the same set of circumstances in their countries.
We know Biden is one of their cronies. He even named his landmark piece of legislation after the WEF slogan, “Build Back Better.”
The global predators knew their forced masking and mandated injections would eventually lead to worldwide uprisings and civil unrest. They predicted it in the Rockefeller Foundation document from 2010 called Lockstep. How to handle these popular uprisings was all discussed and rehearsed ahead of time – label them as criminals and hit them where it hurts, shut down their finances.
This is the Great Reset, in our faces. You obey, you get to keep a semblance of your normal life, though it will be nothing like your pre-Covid life. You disobey your new masters and you get otherized and canceled from society. We’ve been talking about the Great Reset in theory for a year and a half. Now we have a clear example of how it works, right over our northern border.
In some ways, Trudeau’s invoking of the Emergencies Act is worse than a military martial law. This is digital/economic warfare against the Canadian population. At least with the military you can see the enemy. This is worse.
Trudeau didn’t even have to stage a false flag attack like Hitler did with the Reichstag fire. All he had to do was use his state-run media to label his political opponents, who are entirely peaceful, as white nationalist extremists. The state-funded Canadian media happily went along with his game plan. The U.S. media would do the same.
Trudeau has empowered banks to go after his political opponents while releasing these banks from all legal liability for their actions. This man is a traitor to his nation and his people. A monster.
We have the same NWO freaks in every Western capital, ready to follow Trudeau’s example should their people get out of line.
We also have them in the churches.
Bergoglio in the Vatican is another one of their henchmen, willing to advocate any policy, no matter how anti-God and anti-human, if the order is given by the right elitist power broker. We know he’s friends with Schwab.
Lest you think only the Catholics have their players in this realm, think again. On the Protestant side they’ve got preachers like Franklin Graham, Tim Keller, Rick Warren, Robert Jeffress, TD Jakes and many others willing to whore themselves out for the New World Order.
Knowingly or unknowingly, the leaders of almost every 501c3 church, when push comes to shove, will toe the line of the new world order’s Great Reset and Fourth Industrial Revolution. Many are signing up now for Mark Zuckerberg’s Metaverse church services. Zuck is another graduate of Scwab’s Young Global Leaders program.
Take heed, Patriots. They are coming after your bank account.
Tribulation is here, folks. Whether you want to assign a capital “T” or a small “t” to that word, it’s here. God have mercy. Christ have mercy.
10 thoughts on “What Americans and all Westerners should learn from Canada’s digital crackdown on freedom”
People will call me a coward. But the only hope of surviving what lies ahead–aside from capitulating to evil–is to pull away. This evil is unsustainable, many say. It devours itself.
Yet it covers and will cover the globe. Maybe more soft than hard. Maybe more white than red martyrs.
I foresee a time very soon when there will be only two nations covering the earth. One weak, impoverished, and attacked by the other. The Kingdom of Heaven. The other will be the NWO. The Kingdom of this World. Many will submit to it for comfort and convenience and safety since it will be easier than coming out. Justifying this by constant denial of what it is and who its true ruler is.
God will not let Babel 2.0 go on for long. He wants the people of earth to view the Evil they are choosing unmasked. Let’s remind people that there is an option to the Kingdom of this World.
God has given some of us a bit of time to warn people of the Beast and prepare for physical needs. (Those can be taken I realize, but marching people off their land or gunning them down takes a lot more effort than canceling a bank account.
The only way to preserve good is to fight evil. Individual survival is a cheap motive when the stakes are so high. Is such a life, that will not stand against evil, whether by civil disobedience or defiance, worth saving?
Survival is of no import where good and evil are in conflict. One must stand against evil, even if only by civil disobedience and defiance. The Christian’s strength through faith against evil will be a beacon to the secular world and glory to God.
AI-merica / A me Reich a will be next most likely! The Russia/Ukraine/China and U.S War or soon WW3 may not be needed, just the idea or notion of it has been a distraction. Isn’t there still a Truckers Protest soon to happen in Washington DC ?
This is happening in Canada and you better believe it’s coming here to the U.S …Soon! Whatever the satanist-elite-glowbull-ists lucifer-lickers has planned it isn’t good!
Amen! Submit to God and stand firm.
Leo, while I’ve seen the evidence for Keller and Warren and many other modern church leaders, I have not seen any for Graham, Jeffress, and Jakes. Can you provide the evidence, perhaps in a future article or via some other source? Thanks! — Fred
Hi Fred. The ones I mentioned are all promoting the sacramental rite into the new digital order. They haven’t just taken it themselves but publicly encouraged their flock to take it. Graham has even gone so far as to condemn other preachers who tell their flock not to get it. Graham also said that if Jesus were on earth today He would get it, which in my opinion borders on blasphemy.
Yes indeed. The tribulation is here and we’re going to have to choose a side. When the Ottawa police deployed snipers as a threat and/or to be used against the truckers, that told me the Canadian government was willing to murder. Very much like the entrapment of the J6 people, the police riot that followed and the subsequent rounding up of those who entered the Capitol building. They have languished in jail without charges, cut off from their family and lawyers and no trial until November (maybe). But government suppression against the citizenry has been going on a long time—but now it’s more intense and more broadly applied. The DHS has recently decided that anyone contesting the government narrative on just about anything can expect to be investigated from now on. They will make each of us choose a side. We will not escape making that choice. So it’s time for courage
I’m predicting mass resignations by the Canadian police forces. I don’t believe they’ll go along with supporting a tyrannical government for very long. This will force the government to deploy the military, which will have a similar result. I see their media machine also crumbling. It’s not designed to carry the deception load a dictatorship requires.
What befuddles me is this… Why are the globalists taking increasingly despotic steps in Canada that will inevitably lead to the collapse of their control system there? They had it pretty good before all this. Most people weren’t even aware of their existence. But their iron fist approach is jolting awake a growing percentage of the masses. There’s some piece to this puzzle I’m missing.
The only answer I can come up with is the globalists are orchestrating the coming Canadian revolution, and whatever new government comes out of it is part of the globalists’ plan.
As you have been pointing out in recent articles these people, Trudeau and many others world-wide, have been trained by Schwab into a One World Gov’t. This tin horn Canadian dictator has taken over Canada without firing a shot!!! And, it all started via dr falsey’s jab mandates!
Short term, we need to pray the Canadian people will throw Trudeau out or hang him (maybe both)!
Our churches submit for fear of losing their 501c3 —– can you spell: EXTORTION?
I hope this is the start of a true revolution —– if we are going to in retain / regain the freedoms our founding father gave us.
Lee
