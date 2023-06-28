Atlanta Airport goes full dystopian, using digital facial recognition IDs, fulfilling Klaus Schwab’s prophecy that humans will be digitized and many nations will adopt China’s ‘very attractive model’ for 24/7 surveillance

World Economic Forum founder and executive director Klaus Schwab heaped praise on the Chinese Communist Party this week for adopting “new COVID control measures” while boosting “social dynamism” at the WEF’s Annual Meeting of the New Champions.

We will break down in this article what Schwab means by “social dynamism.” This is important, why? Because Schwab, a globalist, futurist a transhumanist, holds immense sway over many of our Western politicians in Canada, the U.S., Australia, etc., at both the state and federal levels.

Heads of state and governors of all political stripes, from Democrat Gov. Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan to Republican Gov. Brian Kemp of Georgia, flock to his meetings in Davos each year. Kemp told the corporate media he was going to Davos in January 2023 to “sell Georgia.” He no sooner returned and we found out that Georgia became one of the first handful of states to launch a new drivers’ license with biometric digital identities using facial recognition software. This means a QR Code containing personal biometric data, recognizable instantly when your facial features get scanned at ports of call worldwide, will be assigned to every citizen who signs up for this new digital ID.

Check out the photo below, sent to me from a friend who was at the Atlanta airport just a couple of days ago and noticed that the new digital ID is already being marketed to the public.

So you can see, the globalized digital ID I’ve been writing about on this site for nearly three years, has now arrived. The digitization of humanity has begun in earnest. It’s coming soon to a city near you. Have you thought about how you will react to it?

You can read about Delta’s “end to end digital experience” on their website. As usual, it’s all about your safety, ease of use and convenience. Delta beckons us into the global digital reset, putting us at ease with seductive language. Come join us. It’s easy. It will be “hands free,” “device free” and “effortless” to join this system. No more hassles or worries about having to show your ID at the checkpoints. You can just waltz on through to your assigned gate like you own the place! Except you don’t. You are now being watched biometrically and digitally, in your every move.

It should be noted that this digital ID system being rolled out in Atlanta is voluntary. Or is it? I’m already receiving reports from a few readers that this system was used to scan their faces without their permission.

Klaus Schwab has been telling us humans for three years now that this was coming but nobody wanted to listen to him. Those of us who did listen and expressed our concerns were called “conspiracy theorists.” He said there is a “Fourth Industrial Revolution” waiting just around the corner that will change the way the world functions. Advances in technology will lead to “a fusion of our physical, our digital and our biological identities,” he said. See 1-minute clip below.

It’s been going on in China for a while, but now the facial-recognition scanners are here in Atlanta and soon they will be installed in all of the world’s airports, train stations, hospitals, on every street corner, in shopping centers, stores, concert halls, stadiums and restaurants. You will need to enter your unique biometric ID code even to log onto the internet. Most corporate workplaces will have them. You won’t be able to work without one. You may not be able to receive healthcare.

In China, the citizens walk around knowing their faces are constantly being monitored. We in the U.S. are tracked and monitored almost as closely, the only difference is that most Americans still aren’t aware of it.

China has been the laboratory for all the surveillance tactics that are now being rolled out in the West.

Speaking Monday, June 26, at the opening plenary of the WEF’s 14th Annual Meeting of the New Champions, aka “Summer Davos,” in Tianjing, China, Schwab said the WEF appreciated its over 40-year partnership with China’s communist dictators. The meeting will run through June 29.

Schwab said:

“Premier Li took his office this March at China’s National People’s Congress at a critical moment when China adopted new COVID control measures and started to boost economic development, social dynamism, and international cooperation.”

I wonder how that social dynamism would be described by Christians and others being held in China’s torture chambers, where many are left to rot and some even have their organs harvested.

There you have it from Dr. Evil, Klaus Schwab. A true lovefest in China. Praising his comrades in the godless CCP and their “Covid control measures.”

He added that:

“The [World Economic] Forum, with its over 40 years of friendly and extensive partnership with China […] will continue to fight fragmentation and strive for dialogue, understanding, and collaboration […] We appreciate the long-term support from our Chinese friends. China has made remarkable achievements in economy, in social development, in diplomacy, and in many other areas.”

Remember that Schwab has previously stated that China, which is the clearest example of a technocratic surveillance state in the world today, is and will continue to be “a very attractive model for quite a number of countries” as we head into the WEF’s Great Reset and Fourth Industrial Revolution. See 1-minute clip below.

The centerpiece of China’s dictatorship has become its social-credit scoring system. This is the same system gradually being implemented in many Western countries, including the U.S.

Schwab thinks this is a great idea. He may even believe we plebiscites could learn to love our enslavement in such a system. Remember that WEF video from a few years ago? Where they said that by 2030 we will “own nothing and be happy”?

Under the Chinese social credit system, over 30 million Chinese citizens are banned from leaving the country, traveling by train or plane, having insurance, renting a home, going to restaurants, and taking out a loan.

The Chinese Communist Party is also genetically profiling its Turkic, Muslim Uighur population by weaponizing facial recognition and DNA phenotyping technologies while rounding them up in “re-education camps.”

If you have ever contributed a DNA sample to any of the ancestry organizations like Ancestry.com or 23AndMe, your DNA could one day be sold to the government and used against you. Think this could never happen in America? Think again. Schwab warned us that China is the model for the West. And we’ve already seen an extraordinary evolution of medical tyranny in the U.S. during Covid. Who, for instance, would have ever thought three years ago that you could be fired from your job for not submitting to an experimental vaccine?

Now we are seeing facial-recognition scanners at airports tied to digitized human beings.

Schwab concluded his speech before the Chinese Communist Party Monday by stating that the West can and should “learn” from the CCP slave masters. So the globalist technocrats aren’t done, yet. Oh no. There’s much more to “learn” from the Chinese.

Schwab closed his speech Monday in China with this:

“The [World Economic] Forum, with its over 40 years of friendly and extensive partnership with China — today’s second largest economy in the world — will continue to fight fragmentation and strive for dialogue, understanding, and collaboration as we stand for a future where nations have to work together for the collective wellbeing for humanity.

“We appreciate the long-term support from our Chinese friends, from many ministers who are here with us today as well; thank you for your participation.

“Premier Li, we are eager to learn from your vision on China and the world.”

