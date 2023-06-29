VIDEO: RFK Jr. confronted on his foreign policy and how it would differ from that which has dominated the world for 75 years

Today’s video is perhaps the best and clearest I’ve heard yet on how U.S. foreign policy would change under a President Robert F. Kennedy Jr. He was challenged pretty aggressively by the moderator at a town hall hosted yesterday, June 28, by corporate media shill Elizabeth Vargas.

Vargas epitomizes the contemptuous attitudes of the globalists toward any politician who has the audacity to want to try anything new or different in the way American foreign policy is conducted.

That’s because they are all trained in one way — the way of the CFR, Trilateral Commission, Rand Corporation, Bilderbergs and World Economic Forum — which advocates the use of military power for the benefit of Wall Street bankers and mega-corporations. It’s been that way since Allen Dulles, the brainchild behind the creation of the CIA, hijacked the federal government and made it the benefactor of Wall Street instead of the American people.

Here’s an excerpt from a review of David Talbot’s biography of Dulles, The Devil’s Chessboard: Allen Dulles, the CIA, and the Rise of America’s Secret Government.

“President Harry S. Truman signed the National Security Act, creating the Department of Defense, the National Security Council, the Joint Chiefs of Staff — and the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA). Sixteen years later — just one month after the Kennedy assassination — Truman published a bombshell in The Washington Post: ‘I have never had any thought that when I set up the CIA that it would be injected into peacetime cloak-and-dagger operations… It has become an operational and at times a policy-making arm of Government… so removed from its intended role that it is being interpreted as a symbol of sinister and mysterious foreign intrigue.’ When it comes to behind-the-scenes intrigue, no one could out-sinister Allen Dulles, director of the CIA from 1953 to 1961. Dulles’s job, simply put, was to hijack the US government — for the benefit of the wealthy.”

With that in mind, check out today’s video clip of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. explaining his foreign policy values and how they would differ from the 75-year status quo. And this is not an endorsement of his candidacy. It’s merely being presented for informational purposes. You be the judge as to what policy might be preferable at this point in American history.

I will close with another excerpt from the above-mentioned review of the Dulles biography by David Talbot.

Although Kennedy had fired him in 1961, Dulles basically kept, de facto, running the CIA anyway. And, even more ominously, after Kennedy was killed in Dallas on Friday, November 22, 1963, Dulles moved into The Farm, a secret CIA facility in Virginia, where he remained for the weekend — during which time the “suspect,” Lee Harvey Oswald, was shot to death in a Dallas police station, and a vast machinery was set in motion to create the “lone gunman” myth that has dominated our history books to the present. By no coincidence, that same machinery worked to bury evidence that Oswald himself had deep connections into US intelligence. Throughout all this, one thing is clear: Dulles was no rogue operative. He was serving the interests of America’s corporate and war-making elites. And he went all out. The “former” CIA director was so determined to control the JFK death-story spin, as Talbot chronicles below, that he even tried to strong-arm former president Truman, when the plain-spoken Missourian dropped hints that an out-of-control CIA might have been involved in Kennedy’s murder.

You can read the rest of the review here.

LeoHohmann.com is 100 percent independent and reader-supported, bringing you the news and analysis you won’t find in the mainstream corporate media. If you’d like to support my work, you may send a contribution of any size c/o Leo Hohmann, P.O. Box 291, Newnan, GA 30264, or via credit card below.