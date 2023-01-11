Why is Georgia GOP Governor Brian Kemp heading to Davos?

When the World Economic Forum released the guest list for its 2023 meeting in Davos, Switzerland, many were surprised to find that it included Georgia’s Republican Governor Brian Kemp.

Kemp, who recently won re-election over far-left Democrat Stacey Abrams, will be in Davos along with the likes of Democrat governors Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan and J.B. Pritzker of Illinois. They’ll be able to hobnob with Klaus Schwab and his merry band of globalists, including Bill Gates, the Soros clan, Larry Fink of BlackRock, Michael Bloomberg, United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres, and many others with wealth and power.

I’m sure the country bumpkin Kemp is just beaming with pride at his invitation to attend such a meeting and there’s no telling what he could be convinced to agree to.

According to the WEF website:

Other notable figures among the invite-only group of attendees include former Senator and current Biden climate czar John Kerry; Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia; former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair; FBI Director Christopher Wray; Arizona Senator Krysten Sinema, the CEOs of Amazon, BlackRock and Pfizer as well as executives of the Gates Foundation, Soros Organization and the publisher of the New York Times.

It’s obvious why Governor Whitmer would be invited to Davos because she has made her state a virtual playground for the globalist cartel led by the World Economic Forum.

The World Economic Forum announced plans in August 2021 to establish a Centre for Urban Transformation in Detroit, according to a report by the Detroit News.

The WEF told the Detroit News that its new Detroit center — its first office location in the Midwestern United States — will be a hub for public-private collaborations to create “a more sustainable model for urban development,” which is code for so-called “smart cities.” These smart cities are part of the WEF plan to develop a 24/7 surveillance grid on the Chinese model, where people are herded into cities, there are cameras and speakers on every street corner watching and listening to everything, and people move about on foot, on public transit, by bicycle, and a limited number of electric vehicles. They also like to call them “15-minute cities” because everything you need would theoretically be within a 15-minute radius and you would only venture outside of that perimeter a limited number of times per year.

Perhaps Brian Kemp wants to do business with some tech companies that will advance this concept in Georgia? Or maybe he is seeking more Chinese investment for other projects in his state. Or, maybe Kemp wants to learn more about the ESG movement in Klaus Schwab’s famed “stakeholder capitalism” project. The WEF has an article on its website about how wonderful the ESG plan is. For those still unaware, ESG stands for Environment, Social and Governance and it’s a social-credit scoring system for corporations developed by BlackRock CEO Larry Fink where companies agree to comply with radical climate initiatives, support abortion rights, drag queens and other LGBTQ special rights and privileges, etc. If they agree, they get fresh capital investment and other goodies. If they don’t, they get isolated and blasted as haters and bigots in the global press.

Some have suggested that Kemp might just be going to Davos to gather information on a fact-finding trip, but I’m not buying it. Kemp has always been a globalist. He has courted the Chinese Communist Party to invest in Georgia, literally making promotional videos on how wonderful it is for Georgia to partner with the Chinese communists in various business ventures. Kemp has also rolled out the red carpet for the ultra-liberal film industry, much of which has relocated from California to avoid the high taxes there and take advantage of Georgia’s relatively cheap Southern labor. And people wonder why Georgia is turning from red to purple.

No, Brian Kemp is no principled conservative.

The Davos meeting is for elite globalists in key positions of power in government, business, Big Tech, Big Pharma and the field of entertainment. They will huddle in mostly private meetings to exchange ideas on how to advance globalism in the coming year, presenting their proposals and plans for how to use public-private partnerships to usher in what they call the Great Reset and the Fourth Industrial Revolution — which is essentially a plan to digitize all living and non-living things on the planet so they will be more trackable and controllable.

The World Economic Forum was founded in 1971 by Klaus Schwab, a protégé of Dr. Henry Kissinger, whom he met while attending Harvard University. Schwab remains chairman of the WEF and, like Kissinger, loves to peddle the idea of a “New World Order.”

The Georgia Record put forth another possible reason for Kemp’s trip to Davos:

The WEF’s 2023 meeting in Davos is scheduled to be held next week, January 16-20.

“We look forward to a comprehensive briefing on his discussions when Governor Kemp returns to Georgia,” stated the Georgia Record.

LeoHohmann.com is 100 percent reader supported. If you enjoy our reporting and analysis, please consider a donation to keep us online and growing in the new year. Donations of any size are appreciated and may be sent c/o Leo Hohmann, P.O. Box 291, Newnan, GA 30264, or via credit card below. Thanks!