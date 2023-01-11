Why is Georgia GOP Governor Brian Kemp heading to Davos?

When the World Economic Forum released the guest list for its 2023 meeting in Davos, Switzerland, many were surprised to find that it included Georgia’s Republican Governor Brian Kemp.
Kemp, who recently won re-election over far-left Democrat Stacey Abrams, will be in Davos along with the likes of Democrat governors Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan and J.B. Pritzker of Illinois. They’ll be able to hobnob with Klaus Schwab and his merry band of globalists, including Bill Gates, the Soros clan, Larry Fink of BlackRock, Michael Bloomberg, United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres, and many others with wealth and power.
I’m sure the country bumpkin Kemp is just beaming with pride at his invitation to attend such a meeting and there’s no telling what he could be convinced to agree to.
According to the WEF website:
Other notable figures among the invite-only group of attendees include former Senator and current Biden climate czar John Kerry; Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia; former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair; FBI Director Christopher Wray; Arizona Senator Krysten Sinema, the CEOs of Amazon, BlackRock and Pfizer as well as executives of the Gates Foundation, Soros Organization and the publisher of the New York Times.
It’s obvious why Governor Whitmer would be invited to Davos because she has made her state a virtual playground for the globalist cartel led by the World Economic Forum.
The World Economic Forum announced plans in August 2021 to establish a Centre for Urban Transformation in Detroit, according to a report by the Detroit News.
The WEF told the Detroit News that its new Detroit center — its first office location in the Midwestern United States — will be a hub for public-private collaborations to create “a more sustainable model for urban development,” which is code for so-called “smart cities.” These smart cities are part of the WEF plan to develop a 24/7 surveillance grid on the Chinese model, where people are herded into cities, there are cameras and speakers on every street corner watching and listening to everything, and people move about on foot, on public transit, by bicycle, and a limited number of electric vehicles. They also like to call them “15-minute cities” because everything you need would theoretically be within a 15-minute radius and you would only venture outside of that perimeter a limited number of times per year.
Perhaps Brian Kemp wants to do business with some tech companies that will advance this concept in Georgia? Or maybe he is seeking more Chinese investment for other projects in his state. Or, maybe Kemp wants to learn more about the ESG movement in Klaus Schwab’s famed “stakeholder capitalism” project. The WEF has an article on its website about how wonderful the ESG plan is. For those still unaware, ESG stands for Environment, Social and Governance and it’s a social-credit scoring system for corporations developed by BlackRock CEO Larry Fink where companies agree to comply with radical climate initiatives, support abortion rights, drag queens and other LGBTQ special rights and privileges, etc. If they agree, they get fresh capital investment and other goodies. If they don’t, they get isolated and blasted as haters and bigots in the global press.
Some have suggested that Kemp might just be going to Davos to gather information on a fact-finding trip, but I’m not buying it. Kemp has always been a globalist. He has courted the Chinese Communist Party to invest in Georgia, literally making promotional videos on how wonderful it is for Georgia to partner with the Chinese communists in various business ventures. Kemp has also rolled out the red carpet for the ultra-liberal film industry, much of which has relocated from California to avoid the high taxes there and take advantage of Georgia’s relatively cheap Southern labor. And people wonder why Georgia is turning from red to purple.
No, Brian Kemp is no principled conservative.
The Davos meeting is for elite globalists in key positions of power in government, business, Big Tech, Big Pharma and the field of entertainment. They will huddle in mostly private meetings to exchange ideas on how to advance globalism in the coming year, presenting their proposals and plans for how to use public-private partnerships to usher in what they call the Great Reset and the Fourth Industrial Revolution — which is essentially a plan to digitize all living and non-living things on the planet so they will be more trackable and controllable.
The World Economic Forum was founded in 1971 by Klaus Schwab, a protégé of Dr. Henry Kissinger, whom he met while attending Harvard University. Schwab remains chairman of the WEF and, like Kissinger, loves to peddle the idea of a “New World Order.”
The Georgia Record put forth another possible reason for Kemp’s trip to Davos:
The WEF’s 2023 meeting in Davos is scheduled to be held next week, January 16-20.
“We look forward to a comprehensive briefing on his discussions when Governor Kemp returns to Georgia,” stated the Georgia Record.
7 thoughts on “Why is Georgia GOP Governor Brian Kemp heading to Davos?”
Thanks Leo! I wonder how these Amazing people transport themselves over there? Electric Cars, Bicycles, maybe Rowboats and Canoes… I mean, certainly these Climate Change heretics and with Carbon-Footprint obsessions they will want to set the World an example!
Maybe for entertainment Klaus Schwab and Yuval Noah Harari can get up on stage and sing the new Covid-Song that Jimmy Fallon did X BB. Point One Point Five, Billy boy Gates of hell can play the drums!
The people/audience can join in (providing they’re wearing masks)…
Whooo boy! I bet they’ll be talking about more Exciting Lockdowns and the soon-coming Digital-Currency, and handling Online Dis & Mis-Information, Vaccinating honey bees, and Spraying the skies! After this big Shindig- Klaus and his Merry men will sign autographs and pose for pictures! Schwab says…” Ve vill hav a Vunderful time dis-cuzzing all deze Amazing tings an Awer pwanz of Glow bullization, Ze Vont wanna miss zit!”
Did you all know that Georgia’s own STACY ABRAMS is on the STEERING COMMITTEE of the BILDERBERG’s??? Check it out, it’s true!!!
There is nothing good for GA. in Kemp’s meeting with these transhumanists.
Leo, as you may have observed. The once great state of Georgia has almost been transformed into a rag state. Even the beloved late Gov. Zell Miller, who was a Democrat was more conservative than the modern day RINOS we’re stuck with these days. There was a time when some of us at least thought we had political leadership we could be proud of. None of the treachery of these modern traitors surprises me. Whatever evil they deliver. I was already expecting it.
Thanks for staying up to date on things Brian. The US abounds with traitors at the local, state and federal levels of government. With a mix of non-elected bureaucrats, technocrats, famous and none famous citizens too. We shouldn’t expect any level of faithfulness from people if they have none towards God.
And I’m still hearing people talking about saving or taking our country back. Good luck with that one. My priority is to keep my eyes on Jesus, and inspire other people to get saved and follow Him too to be delivered from the wrath of God that is coming. If the US or any other country in the world is going to be preserved or saved from evil and judgment. It will take national and international repentance towards God. Not only are we not seeing that. The scriptures indicate that non-repentance, sin and wickedness would rule the day in the world during the end times, and during the great tribulation as well.
Sorry. I got my web sites mixed up when responding earlier. Thought I was posting on health impact news. Cheers everyone and happy New Year’s.
Because he is a fake and fraud. He is a globalist. He also was enough of a never Trumper to allow the steal and loss of two Senate seats.
