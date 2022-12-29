Lovers of Truth and Lovers of Lies: Seeing new lessons for today in Mel Gibson’s iconic portrayal of ‘The Patriot’

Even the Spirit of truth, whom the world cannot receive, because it neither sees him nor knows him. You know him, for he dwells with you and will be in you. –John 14:17
I intended to take a much-needed Christmas respite between December 25 and January 2. I got my week off, all right, but it was not exactly within those parameters and nothing like I expected.
On December 21, I encountered headaches and fevers, which morphed into a stomach bug that had me down for the count. One sleepless night turned into three and then four.
But while my body suffered, I found my spirit quickened. God had my attention like maybe He hadn’t had in a while. Sometimes, in the fog of war, and we are in a war, you start to lose perspective and can get temporarily disoriented. That was me.
So I needed that time, shivering under the covers, alone. The hours seemed like days, the days passed like weeks. Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, and the day after Christmas.
Then, on the second day after Christmas, the fevers broke. A cloud lifted. It seemed as if God was saying: “Wake up from your slumber son. Wipe the grit and grime from your eyes, remove the dross, and get ready to see some things with a fresh outlook and renewed clarity.”
So I arose from my sick bed at 4 a.m. on Tuesday, December 27, and did something I hadn’t done in days. I ate something. I toasted a slice of sour-dough bread, buttered it, and devoured it. I made a pot of coffee and thanked Him for the small jolt of life I felt returning to my body and soul.
Later that day we sat down to watch a familiar movie, The Patriot, starring Mel Gibson in the role of a fictional character named Benjamin Martin, who finds himself drawn into the American Revolutionary War.
It’s always been a favorite and I’ve seen it many times. But this time I would see the story unfold through an entirely new lens. There’s more to it, I found, than just a patriot hero, a keen military strategy and an intriguing history lesson.
The movie actually contains many of the essential elements of spiritual warfare, useful for us living on the earth today, heading into the year of our Lord, 2023, which promises to be another year of volatility and disruptive events.
While the movie received mostly high praise at its release back in 2000, if you Google “The Patriot” you will find some spurious things have been written in recent years by mainstream critics taking pot shots at Robert Rodat’s dramatic presentation of a story about revolutionary colonists who rebelled against the British Throne. His story centers on the life of one Benjamin Martin, a fictional character based loosely on the real-life character of Brigadier General Francis Marion, an American Revolutionary War officer, planter and politician also known in history as the Swamp Fox.
Rodat’s critics say his script presents an overly simplified view of the period, some going as far as to say it should not be shown to American school children — of course not as it might instill values such as national pride, bravery and courage under fire. They totally miss the point. Every good story is simplified so as to cut through the noise and allow those listening to hear the single most salient lesson being taught. If told well, the lesson from a good story can ring for generations. That’s why I think Rodat knocked it out of the park with this film, solidifying its lofty place in the American historical film genre, where it captures the psyche of the early American agrarian settlers who lived and worked far from the population centers in New York, Boston or Philadelphia. They formed militias to protect themselves from government mobs and faced a moment in history similar to what we are living in now where they were forced to make a decision: Do they confront the obvious evil that had come out of the shadows and into broad daylight, had even come for their children, or do they bow and offer up their posterity to this illegitimate thing claiming authority, claiming ownership, over their lives?
Leaving that early American agrarian psyche unexplored is to miss out on a valuable lesson so desperately needed not just in America today but throughout 21st century Western culture. Where does that American fighting spirit of independence come from and where did it go? Who crushed it and how? Is it even possible to take it back? If so, how?
But even more than that, I believe The Patriot offers a hidden commentary on the Christian believer’s natural desire to remain free, to refuse to bend the knee to any earthly authority that controverts the will of Almighty God and his Son, Jesus Christ. He is the sole source of our freedoms, and the moment any government or corporate entity makes the claim to usurp His role as the author and definer of right and wrong, it’s our duty to rise up and oppose that entity. Evil always must be confronted or it will rob you of everything you have that is truly valuable. It won’t just take one of your kids or grandkids, it will not rest until it’s taken them all. He created each of us in His image with freedom of conscience and a free will, and it is to Him whom we will all be held accountable in how we exercised that precious gift.
When any earthly king or authority tries to subvert and supplant the laws of nature and of nature’s God, violating the sacred free will He instilled in us, that entity has now overstepped its bounds and gone rogue. It has given itself over to the Prince of Darkness. We cannot follow the dictates of any man or woman who represents this evil cabal, whether he be in Washington or in London, in Paris, Davos, Geneva or Jerusalem. We’ve been far too tolerant for far too long and that’s why we’ve come to this dark place in history.
So what’s any of this have to do with The Patriot? After watching it again, I saw plenty of parallels between then and now.
For starters, when evil shows up and bares its fangs, you should expect that at least 97 percent of the people will be caught off guard and will cower. They’ll simply never show up. Most will not even recognize the evil for what it is, but even among those who do, they would rather believe lies than truth. It’s always the path of least resistance to deny the truth and follow the lie. The bigger the lie that is told to them by an illegitimate earthly authority, the more committed to it most of the truth-deniers will become.
Benjamin Martin found himself in this camp, with the truth deniers, at the beginning of the film. He didn’t want to believe that the tyranny of the British Crown was really as bad as others were making it out to be and tried to justify his inaction.
“An elected legislature can be just as tyrannical as a king,” he argued, which was a true statement that sidestepped the issue at hand and only served to muddy up the waters. They were not dealing with a tyrannical legislature; they were dealing with a tyrannical king!
We see good people engaging in this same type of stubborn denial today. Even if the forces of darkness get their minions to pass laws or enact policies that are so blatantly evil, something like, say, “family friendly” drag queen shows presenting barely clothed men dancing erotically and simulating sex in front of young children, you will hear the 97 percent try to justify it or at least downplay it, as somehow not as bad as it looks. We are just overdramatizing it. It’s not grooming. It’s artistic expression or some other bizarre construct. They’ve already chosen to which authority they will submit — rather than choosing to follow the ageless wisdom of the One and Only definer of what’s right and wrong, the God of the Bible, they choose that which seems most convenient and expedient at the moment.
They listen to the whispers: Don’t get involved. That’s not your fight. Leave it for someone else. Another person. Another time. Another day.
They will always find some reason to cower, bend, back down, cut a deal, compromise.
Lesson number 1: You can’t negotiate with the devil.
Benjamin Martin learned this the hard way.
When the Revolutionary War broke out, Martin, played by Mel Gibson, was part of this first group, the 97 percent. He wanted nothing to do with it.
But he gets a staggering wakeup call when a British officer named Col. William Tavington arrives at his house with a garrison of troops. When a harmless scuffle breaks out, Tavington shoots and kills one of Martin’s young sons in cold blood right in front of his father’s eyes.
They slaughtered Martin’s young son like a stray dog. But these monsters aren’t done. They shackle his oldest son, Gabriel, and haul him off to be hung as a traitor because he had already enlisted in the Continental Army.
With the war now having arrived at his personal residence, Martin goes from the first group of 97 percent not wanting to fight, to the second group of 3 percent who rightly divided good from evil and became active volunteers in the fight against the Crown.
Nobody has to convince him to pick up a weapon now.
As his house is set ablaze, he frantically goes in amidst the smoke and flames to grab whatever weapons he can find — several muskets, a pistol, an old tomahawk — and heads to the woods with his two remaining sons, who look like they’re still pre-teens. After some brief instructions from dad, they lie in wait for the passing British army unit that torched their home and was hauling the oldest son off to the gallows.
Hiding behind trees, Martin and his two young sons take out 20 Redcoats before they even knew what hit them and the ambush concludes with Gabriel being freed and Martin disappearing into the woods with all three of his sons like ghosts into the mist.
They carried out many more surprise attacks, using the same guerrilla tactics, as the stunned British officer corps searched in vain for the leader of these secret assassins. They start referring to this invisible attacker as “the Ghost.”
Meanwhile, Martin continues to not only fight but recruit fresh blood into his now growing militia.
Lesson number 2: The initial volunteers will only get you so far when fighting a committed, determined, well-organized army of demons – and the British were all of the above, much like the globalists and leftists coming for our children today. Eventually you will need to call in backup and that means going out to recruit fresh foot soldiers.
So Gabriel went into the surrounding churches while his father Benjamin went into the underbelly of society to find new recruits.
Those were some rough-looking characters that Benjamin dredged up from local bars and saloons. His son cringed at the sight of them. These guys did not fit his idea of a professional soldier, but Benjamin saw something in them that was needed, an eagerness to fight and not run. While they had nothing in common at first, these men from country churches and tough-guy saloons ended up earning each other’s respect and making for a potent fighting force.
Lesson number 3: Do not falsely judge your neighbor based on his background being different or not as pristine as yours.
Eventually, British General Cornwallis begins to gather enough intel to identify the rebel militia and he agrees to an evil plan to annihilate it once and for all. Cornwallis turns to none other than Col. Tavington to carry out the task. This is the same Tavington who murdered Benjamin’s young son. Tavington figures out not only who is leading these devastating attacks on British troops but gets his hands on a list of all volunteers serving in the local militia, including names and addresses of family members.
So now Benjamin Martin is no longer anonymous. He’s no longer a “Ghost.” He’s now got a name, a face, and a bounty on his shoulders, along with every one of his renegade militiamen, and their families back home in the South Carolina countryside are alone and vulnerable.
Lesson number 4: If you’re living in evil times and you choose to be on the side of good, you can only remain anonymous for so long. You will eventually have to embrace your role as an outspoken voice of resistance.
Tavington commissions a specialized Gestapo-like force to raid their homes in the dead of night, kill any family members on site and burn their houses to the ground.
The story goes on from there and I don’t need to relay any more of the details, other than to say that the small ambush attacks were effective for a time but were not enough to defeat an enemy of this caliber. Half-hearted attacks, blind-sided attacks must eventually turn into a full frontal assaults on the heart of the enemy’s troops. At some point, the rag-tag militiamen had to get prepared to face the mighty British Army in the open field in a major epic battle for the ages. When that happened, and God showed up, the results changed history.
Now, let’s get into the trenches for more lessons in warfare.
These battles started out with the two armies situated far apart, lobbing cannon balls and rifle volleys from a distance, with sporadic hits taking out a man here, another there. As one falls, another rushes in to take his place and close the gap.
As the fighting advances to the next stage, you bring out your muskets. A musket was a smooth-bore weapon that did not have the range or accuracy of a grooved-bore rifle, but when fired in synchronized volleys at a distance of less than 100 yards, they could be devastating. You can see the men falling more frequently now, to your right and to your left, but the smoke and the distance were still such that you couldn’t see exactly how many of your musket balls were landing hits on the enemy’s side.
Lesson number 5: You won’t always see the results of your fervent prayers, your hard work, your faithful service, at least not immediately.
Then the battlefield shrinks again. Sometimes one side will break through the lines only to find itself too far in and without enough manpower, at which point they will decide to retreat rather than face more devastating losses.
I don’t know what percentage of the overall Revolutionary War battles went to the final and most terrifying stage, but you had to know it was about to happen when you heard your commanding officer shout, “Fix bayonets!”
Here’s where your training becomes imperative. What did you do with your free time back when you first became a soldier, and the battlefield was still far off?
Did you do the bare minimum, just enough to pass muster, or did you spend extra hours sharpening your skills, knowing they would likely be more in demand at a future date?
Hand-to-hand combat ensues. You are now toe to toe and eyeball to eyeball with the enemy. You must fight like a madman and leave nothing on the field. You must simultaneously fight defensively and offensively. You must have mastered every weapon at your disposal, from your musket to your pistol to your sword, your dagger, your axe, right down to your pitchfork or pocket knife if that’s all you have left. Surrender is not an option at this point. It’s fight or die. And if too many of you die, you know the enemy hordes will go and have their way with your women and children.
When there’s no more time to reload and fire your musket, you use it as a club. While organized movements and synchronized sniper shooting were important in the earlier stages, now it’s every man for himself while also watching the backs of your fellow soldiers. Your sense of awareness, your peripheral vision, are more alive, more capable of seeing and reacting than you ever imagined possible during “normal” times.
These are what patriot men faced and this is how they reacted in 18th century America.
Imagine knowing even a tiny bit of this history and still wearing a Covid mask in 2023. Shame on you.
Where have all the Patriots gone?
But lest we get discouraged and feel we are alone in the pitched battles of today, we are not. I know quite a few brave men and women who I can count on to be with me in the trenches in 2023 and I’m sure you know some too.
Only about 3 percent of the colonists signed up to fight the mighty British Empire, which was roughly the equivalent of what we see fighting the modern technocratic beast system. You could get by in life as long as you paid the king’s exorbitant taxes and obeyed his ungodly rules, celebrated what he wanted celebrated and decried what he wanted decried.
That’s all it took, 3 percent. And I don’t expect it will be any more than that willing to head to the front lines in 2023 to fight today’s modern warfare, which is not fought with guns and canons but with ideas and information.
The main problem I see today is this: Many of the 3 percent are still fighting as if it’s the early stages of the war. They think they can launch an ambush attack here and there, then fade back into their comfortable homes, maybe turn on the NFL, play their video games, go to concerts, and remain anonymous. Some are just into their jobs and busy family lives, but have neglected the bigger picture. We’ve all been there. It’s too late for that friends. Find the front. Go on the offensive. Launch an attack. Learn how to sustain your attacks. We are, I believe, already beyond the stage of musket volleys and heading for hand-to-hand combat. At any moment now, our field General could shout: “Fix bayonets!” Are you ready? Will you even hear him when he issues the command?
We should be preparing now for the sound of His voice. We know the time is close because the enemy is taking names and making lists. We can no longer remain anonymous.
So, if they existed today, what would the 3 percent who are willing to make a final stand against the 21st century beast system look like?
First of all, they would have a burning love of the truth and an uncompromising hatred for lies, half-truths and watered-down messages that give a false assessment of the battlefield, thereby deceiving the people into keeping their guards down.
Secondly, they would have wisdom and discernment beyond their years, enabling them to divide fact from fiction, information from propaganda, truth from error, reality from fantasy.
Thirdly, they will have a spine of iron from having taken so many beatings from the enemy over the years. Most were involved in skirmishes that led up to the looming final confrontation but there are always fresh recruits willing to join, we just need to invite them. It’s important to know that sometimes you will need to back off for a brief period to regain your strength, but a true warrior always returns to the battlefield.
Finally, they will have developed a doggedness of soul and an uncompromising devotion to Christ.
In a nutshell, we become like the battle-hardened Christian Warriors of old.
Until we develop that warrior mentality, we will never be ready for the battlefield. Some folks are fair-weather Christians. They’re in it for all the wrong reasons, looking for material blessings, social status, perhaps to see the world through the mission field, whatever. Those are all nice but they’re not valid reasons to follow Christ.
We follow Him with the purpose of becoming more like Him: Take up your cross and follow Me.
Be not conformed to this world but transformed by the renewing of your mind.
And knowing that the more we become like Him, speaking truth to power, the more unpopular we will become in the eyes of the world.
If the world hates you, keep in mind that it hated me first.
In other words, count the earthly cost that will be involved in receiving that eternal reward, and hearing those words, “Well done my good and faithful servant.”
I’ve often said that those of us alive on planet Earth right now have reached a point in history where we are standing in the valley of decision. You won’t be able to bridge the gap, to ride the fence. You will be forced to pick a side in this monumental struggle between good and evil. Don’t make your decision on the cheap. If you’re not encountering some hate and resistance in today’s world, then it’s quite possible that you pose no threat to the enemy’s territory.
Kingdoms are in conflict. And every kingdom has its king.
Kings are very demanding. Each requires his toll.
Jesus said “My yoke is easy and my burden is light.”
Many observers have said over the last three years, myself included, that Klaus Schwab’s World Economic Forum/Great Reset is nothing but the return of the old feudal system, only this time the slaves will be marked by their digital devotion to their overlords (show your QR Code, sir, before you are allowed to pass from point A to point B).
To which king or kingdom will you swear your fealty?
To the Kingdom of God or to one of the vastly inferior kingdoms of this world?
In the year 2023, we will see more people making what could be their final decisions to join themselves to one of two fathers, their Father in heaven or the father of lies.
Just know that if you choose the Kingdom of your Father in heaven, he might lead you into places where you get your hands dirty and your back scarred.
Because there’s no shortage of minions out there right now working for the devil. If you’re worried about being called a name, then please, don’t sign up for God’s army. Because if you can’t handle a musket volley today, how will you stand tomorrow against a slicing sword-stroke to your torso, or a biting stab in the back, when the battlefield closes in, and the bayonets come out?
Standing for truth starts by becoming a lover of truth.
29 thoughts on “Lovers of Truth and Lovers of Lies: Seeing new lessons for today in Mel Gibson’s iconic portrayal of ‘The Patriot’”
Well done, Mr. Hohmann. Thank you for a message which I believe was inspired by the good spirit.
As a proud veteran, a SAR member, and an ordained servant of the Lord Jesus Christ, I already own the uniform that indicates my allegiance in the past, present, and future struggles of good versus evil. But owning the uniform and wearing the uniform are two very different things.
Your words have served as a reminder that I need to make sure I am always unafraid and unashamed to wear it.
I have always had a rebellious nature. What I find ironic is that as a younger man, my rebellion was mostly against established norms that I now know we’re basically good, whereas these days my rebellion is against established norms that I am convinced are basically evil.
exactly
Great article and great comments! I have been beating that drum for a decade now. It is the west that is in a mess mostly. Many don’t realize that the church has been infiltrated to weaken it and prepare it to accept the beast system. It is a form of warfare as well; covert infiltration while the people are unaware. I could go on for a week about all that I learned on that research journey that the Lord took me on. It is so late in the game now and most have not heeded the warnings and remain in slumber as the storm clouds have gathered.
One thing I will mention is that the current church system is designed to make weak Christians, fair weathered followers, temporary dabblers, lukewarm Laodiceans, those who are superficial in commitment, only in it for perceived benefits and goodies such as ‘wealth,’ and will turn and run at the drop of a pin at the slightest sign of discomfort let alone actual peril.
When you study the rise of the nazi’s in Europe you see the pattern that repeats its cycle like a wave throughout history. I see the same thing again today. I will use a made up example that will cover cases in the recent past, present, and near future.
Consider Bob. Bob is the typical American guy. He has a job in a big company, has a mortgage payment, and a family. He goes to church and considers himself to be a Christian because he said a prayer many years ago at one of those big events. He plays golf with his work buddies. He watches sports with some of his buddies from church. He lives a comfortable life. He has all his insurance and retirement packages in place. One kid is in college and the other in a private school. There are several cars in the driveway and more toys in the garage.
All was rolling along smoothly until Bob was hit right between the eyes out of the blue. His boss wanted everyone to take the jab. Bob knew enough from some at church to not want it. He saw his whole life orbiting around him if he did not comply…. his income… his house… his kid’s education… his reputation…. his comfort zone. After asking around he found out about the ‘religious exemption’ and applied for it. He prayed about it and he ended up getting the exemption. Whew! He wiped the sweat off his forehead and kept on moving through life. Half a year later…. his boss announced that he is paying for the whole company to go to Las Vegas to see a drag show. Oh my heavens! Not again! Bob told his boss that he was not comfortable with going because of his values. His boss gave him a hard time about it and then finally let it go. Wow. Another bullet dodged! Bob thanked the Lord and went back to his everyday life. Well a few months later…. his boss announced to the whole company that he was sending everyone to one of those ‘diversity and inclusion’ trainings and that there would be no excuses for not going. Bob started panicking again. The boss made subtle hints in the hallway that Bob caught in passing that this had to do with ‘certain people’ declining to go to the drag show a few months back. Bob started wishing he had just ‘come down with the flu’ at the last minute instead of telling his boss the real reason. Too late now. So here was Bob, with a fork in the road. If he chose not to attend, he would be fired. He could get a lawyer but more and more companies were having these trainings and it might be hard to win a case, and it could be costly. He could look for another job, but he was already 50 and this was the only job he had in 25 years and his boss was not about to give him a good reference to new prospective employers, not to mention the job market was not great right now. He would lose his house, his new car, his oldest would have to drop out of college or work his way through, the youngest would have to leave private school right in the middle and be dropped into public school. His wife would not be happy. He would lose his friends at work, his reputation, his comfortable life, his pensions, and so on. If he chose to attend, he would have to sit through a tirade of lecturing about what a big ‘bigot’ people like him were for not wanting to go see drag queens prance around in pink tutus with hairy legs and high heels, he would have to sign a document stating that he agrees with their values instead of his own, and basically apologize for his previous stand, tail between his legs, spine under his arm, and pride in the waste basket in the corner of the conference room. He could not face himself in the mirror after that, let alone face the Lord and His disapproving stare the next time he prayed. (Matt. 10; 32-33)
So, what does Bob do? That is the choice most people are either facing or going to face in the near future. That is the choice that the citizens of Germany had to face under the nazi tyranny. That is the choice the Russians faced under Stalin. The enemy knows it. And he has most people by the billiards over it too. It is the same fork in the road faced by the early church in the shadow of caesar all the way up through history. The reality is that many caved and cowered under the pressure. But… not all. What made the resisters different? They were willing to self sacrifice. They had put themselves and all they had on God’s altar. They had put the cross before them and the world behind them. They had avoided entanglements in the world and with its snares and chains. They had counted the cost. They were determined to carry their cross daily, no matter the cost. They were willing to let it all go at a moment’s notice if they had anything. They had enshrined Jesus on the throne of their hearts, and there was room for none other. If they had all been like that, there would have been an army of resisters that the nazi’s would have been no match for. But there were few. And the devil knows it. He pits them against each other in divide and conquer schemes. He pits society against them and labels them the ‘enemy.’ There are so few of us, there is an easy target on our backs. We won’t win the territory. But we will not lose our soul if we resist evil and remain steadfastly anchored in good and righteousness. The victory has already been won by Christ. When He returns, He crushes the antichrist kingdom and sets up His kingdom. None can do it for Him. He will claim what He has won. The only Normandy beach we face is the battle for our own soul. So Bob, what will it be? Gain the whole world and lose your soul? Or lose the whole world and gain your soul? That fork in the road? It’s coming!
Blandina, none of the Christians I know offline see anything immoral about the shots. In fact, my family believes they are good for people and God has blessed us with modern medical science to prevent sickness and death. That I’m rejecting something beneficial out of silliness. Those who reject it do so on the basis of health rather than moral grounds.
I tried telling my family how live babies have had their organs harvested to make it but was told that was just a conspiracy theory. (I got it from Life Site News.)
Frustrating how so few Christians know the evils modern medicine and pharmaceuticals are capable of. They believe that mind altering drugs are “lifesaving medications” even while decrying the kind purchased on the street.
The church people nagged me for decades to “obey doctors’ orders” and “take your meds instead of being stupid. Science has proven your brain has a chemical imbalance.
Profound comment Blandina. I hope every reader of my article also takes the time to read and contemplate your real-world example here and the implications of seemingly small decisions throughout life that end up coming back to bite us as Christians. I’m starting to think that very few people can handle wealth and still emerge on the other side uncompromised.
Leo,
My grandmother was a Marion and a direct granddaughter of Francis Marion. She would tell me stories as a kid about him while my granddad would tell me stories about Stoneman’s Cavalry who ravaged the Carolina’s. My grandmother died while I was in Iraq serving the Rockefellers. Their cabal instigated all three of those wars and the one we are in now.
Yet, we will defeat them. The demons will ultimately lose. There are enough of us out there worldwide who have figured this out and understand the spiritual nature of this fight. We were born for these times. Ruck up. God and his legions of angels are waiting.
I suggest watching “For Greater Glory”and read “The Guillotine and the Cross”, about the Marxist/Freemasonic attacks against the church in Mexico and France, respectively.
Hard times don’t last, hard men do.
God bless you.
Wow! Thank you John. Will definitely be checking out those two sources. God bless you brother!
According to the Bible, the time will not be long.
I believe something very beautiful lies ahead.
Sorry to hear you’ve had a real bout of it Leo! And yeah ,going through stuff like that can sure bring about epiphanies… I had outpatient knee surgery yesterday for a torn meniscus ,kind of a weird experience. Now for the recovery part, painful. Yes, it gives lots of time for thinking…
Let me know if you do an interview on this article; I’d like to hear you expound on this “in person”….
BTW: in Washington state to get outpatient surgery I did have to wear the fake little mask as my ticket in the door. I needed the knee surgery. I did not take a substance into my body. I did talk take the mark. But shame on me? Just curious.
Blessings! Kira
Hello Kira. I was referring to those young strong men I see prancing around town with face diapers, not those in a predicament like you just found yourself yesterday. Get well soon!
Great article, well done. Sounds like you have personally been “in the grease.” Normalcy bias is tough for civilians to shake off. On fear of being criticized, “if you’re not catching flack, you are not above the target.” We traded dignity and independence for social acceptance. People in sandals and pajamas with AK47s and RPGs won in Vietnam and A-Stan, while we had armor, artillery, air superiority and satellite technology. “The Greatest Generation” from the Great Depression and WWII has passed away. They gave us safety, prosperity and taught us how to be frugal. We traded that for complacency, apathy, sloth, pride, and being wasteful of time and income. Since no one gets out alive, if you find yourself being on death’s ground, remember that God knew before we were born when He would call us home. So live it for His glory.
Thank you Mr H, this article found me in a despairing mood, most of the men around me have once again become comfortable and are unwilling to see the big picture of this war waging on us now. Sharpening myself spiritually will hopefully bear fruit , I pray for the fortitude to not faint in combat . May God bless you and all your readers.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thank you M. Perez for those kind words. You will stand strong!
I’ve read a lot of histories about the persecution of the Russian Orthodox during the Soviet era and there are many stories of those who were martyred or imprisoned for the faith (thousands of them) in those years. In my opinion, the history of their experience under an utterly savage totalitarian regime determined to exterminate Christianity is a deep lesson in Christian resistance and endurance for our times.
One of my most favorite Orthodox saints of that era is St. Luke of Simferopol and Crimea (1877-1961), a famous doctor and surgeon from before the Russian Revolution, who served as a surgeon during the Russo-Japanese war, WWI and WWII, and as an archbishop to his flock wherever he was sent in exile. Like many of his Orthodox contemporaries, he was much persecuted by the Soviets, enduring prison, beatings, torture, exile—generally much suffering throughout his life, yet he remained steadfastedly Christian throughout, evangelizing Christian and communist alike, and serving humanity as a dedicated doctor, despite the ill-treatment and ingratitude of the communists. I found his story very inspiring and it shows what a true and honorable Christian can consistently accomplish despite dire circumstances and extreme hostility in a particularly grim totalitarian era. It is this kind of person I wish to emulate to meet the dark times we face ahead. My step-father, a country doctor, was much like this man in many respects in his dedication to his patients, so that’s partly why this saint interests me so much. This book of his life I found inspiring https://www.goodreads.com/book/show/6040781-the-blessed-surgeon
Or watch this short documentary on his life. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OtiiforcVLw
I’ve already thought about this. I am prepared to lose everything material in order to save my soul. I will not comply with the beast system even if I lose my life.
Eternity is a long time, and what happens there depends on choices made in this short life.
Great article! One of my favorite movies too, but never thought of it in spiritual battle terms.
Here’s the rub… at least here in the U.S., for the most part, Christians live comfortable lives. We’ve fixed up our homes, have decent cars, have food on the table, and stay mostly below the radar hoping no one notices we’re different. We don’t want to be doxxed with queer people protesting in front of our house, or possibly burning it down with us in it. So, are we willing to give it all up for Christ if we’re called to do so? Do we REALLY believe He’ll take care of us? Do we fear possible martyrdom and death?? These are mostly rhetorical questions at this point, but something to think about at like the hero in this movie, we will eventually be forced to take a stand. Do we take the Lord at His Word, or not? Is He really our Rock and fortress, a very present help in trouble?
Take this time to evaluate where you stand with the Lord.
Excellent comment Wayne. Thanks for sharing.
Very true. We have to be willing to give up everything for Christ, including our homes and our families. People don’t respond well when I say something like that.
Do we joyfully take up our daily cross and obey the Lord’s holy commandment in Revelation 18:4, or not? Is He really the Rock and fortress of our eternal security, a very present help in trouble? Take this time to evaluate where you stand with the Lord in His virgin Bride. Are you a wise virgin, such as John Bunyan’s Christian Pilgrim, who has obediently come out of Sodom’s global-UN ‘City of Destruction’ and its harlot (501c3) Laodicean Church? Or will you be among the foolish self-willed virgins, who do not take the Lord at His Word, whose digitally-marked souls are enslaved as dependent wards within Fabian-Socialism’s eugenic Security System?
All valid questions we should be asking ourselves, now!
This was excellent. I’m not sure exactly what it means for this 75 year old woman, but I’m using words to hopefully wake people up. Sometimes people find that offensive. Fine, I can love them regardless. One thing I’ve found is that when I’m supposed to do something specific, the Lord lets me know what it is and gives me a sense of urgency.
Like Benjamin, many will wake up only when the fight comes to their homes and loved ones. I’ve never watched the movie but will do so now.
75 year old women can get away with more than most. Take full advantage of that dear Kay!
Not sure 3% is enough for this style of warfare Leo.
If they were using obvious weapons on us–bombs, drones, parachuters with guns dropping out of the sky–everyone would know we were invaded. Most patriots say, “We’ve still got our guns.” And thank God they live in such a wonderful, free country.
Stretching the supply chain till it snaps, regulating/taxing everything but corporate monopolies out of business, destroying family farms with the so-called green agenda, disguising bioweapons as safe and effective medical care, using conveniences to spy on us, replacing currency with the CBDC. We can’t shoot our way out of these problems.
We need more of a Gandhi approach to much of this. A lot of his civil disobedience was about economic independence.
Part of the frustration is that there seems to be no course of action outlined for resisters.
Glad you are doing better. I noticed you hadn’t posted for a while.
Thanks Rachel. You are absolutely correct if we are talking about the physical realm but in this particular article I’m not addressing that realm. I’m addressing more of what’s going on in the unseen spiritual realm. I know, it’s a little different from my usual way of writing.
Thank you Leo and again my favorite hymn ” Onward Christian Soldiers “
God Bless You Leo and I’m glad that you are starting to feel better! We Need You here as you tell it like it is and a real Fighter for Truth, and for Jesus! 2023 probably won’t be an easy ride, but if we go at together we are stronger and with God and His Son on our side, then Who can be against us? God Bless and watch over You Leo!
Thank you, Sir Leo!
I needed this.
Glad you are feeling better.
Amen brother Leo! We are Christian soldiers in God’s Army and quite peculiar, set apart. We are HIS and nothing can remove us from Him, not even death! When I got sick some months back, it has a humbling impact and has a way of “resetting” the inner man. The battles come in many forms, even teaching little children in Sunday school.
God is with us,
Jeff Bayard Website Content Manager Virginia Christian Alliance https://vachristian.org/ ________________________________
“Resetting the inner man.” Very well put Jeff.
