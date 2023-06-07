Georgia’s WEF puppet governor Brian Kemp rolls out digital IDs for all citizens

Georgia recently became one of at least 12 states that is rolling out new digital ID driver’s licenses, which of course is exactly what the globalists at the World Economic Forum have been clamoring for since the onset of their push for a “Great Reset,” where they basically digitize all of the basic functions in life, including the bodies of human beings.

Georgia joined the ranks of Arizona, Maryland and Colorado where digital IDs have already been implemented. Connecticut, Hawaii, Iowa, Kentucky, Mississippi, Ohio, Oklahoma and Utah are also in various stages of getting their digital ID programs up and running. See the whole list here.

If you recall, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp was an invited guest at the annual meeting of the globalist, elitist World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, in January 2023. He traveled to Davos on the Georgia taxpayers’ dime along with Governor Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan, Trump son-in-law Jared Kushner, a slew of BlackRock executives and other high-rollers. He felt real important and told CNBC that he was there to “sell Georgia.”

Well it hasn’t taken him long to sell out his fellow Georgians.

Government officials working under the Kemp administration are using all of the globalist boilerplate talking points to encourage as many naïve Georgians as possible to sign up for a digital ID containing biometric data so they can be tagged and tracked by the system. You know, the bit about it being “safer,” “more secure” and “convenient.”

Strangely, however, those same officials are having to include another bit of information. They are taking great caution to remind citizens that they need to keep their clothes on when submitting photos with their applications for a biometric digital ID.

The Georgia Department of Drivers’ Services reminded people in a June 6 statement to take pictures with their clothes on when submitting a Georgia Digital ID – a new system introduced this month with the full support of Governor Kemp.

“Please take pictures with your clothes on when submitting them for your Digital Driver’s License and IDs,” the department said in a Facebook post. “Cheers to technology and keeping things classy!”

My guess is, few if any Georgians were actually submitting naked pictures to the state Department of Drivers’ Services, but this is a great way to lighten things up and entice folks to digitize their identities while distracting them from the seriousness of the subject.

The GDDS announced the new digital ID on May 18. While they say it isn’t a replacement for a physical ID, yet, the digital ID can be stored in the Apple Wallet app on an iPhone or Apple Watch to “speed up the process” at select TSA checkpoints, the GDDS said.

It won’t be long before that ID is required at more than just TSA. Kemp is a globalist technocrat’s dream, the perfect stooge. He and Klaus Schwab must have really hit it off over in Davos as he’s wasting no time giving his state over to the interests of globalist predators. In all likelihood, he probably has no idea, either, just how serious this is.

