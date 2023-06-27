‘Pride’ Is A Thinly Veiled Color Revolution To Destroy Western Civilization

‘Pride is a failing not a virtue’

The pace of attacks on our civilization has accelerated to the point where I hear many of God’s people complaining of weariness, and some are even sinking into despair. I’m here to encourage you. We were placed here on earth by Him for exactly such a time as this and should count it a privilege that He wanted us here during this most pronounced stage of the end-times war between good and evil.

Am I alone in that I gain confidence whenever I learn the tactics of the enemy? This allows us to go on the offense in prayer against Satan and his minions in ways not possible were we left in ignorance. This has always been a war for the mind, and the mind is the window to the soul.

Even the wicked understand what is going on and what kind of war they are engaged in. Joe Biden has repeatedly stated in his speeches that we are in a “battle for the soul of America.”

Expect this spiritual war to continue to intensify leading up to the Second Coming of Christ.

Those devoted to their father, Lucifer, tell us in the wide open now that they are “coming for your children.”

Mr. Richard “Rachel” Levine, who is Biden’s appointee as assistant secretary of Health and Human Services, has called on Satan’s minions to continue the in-your-face Pride movements beyond Pride Month. Make it a “Summer of Pride,” Levine said. He also made a statement doubling down on the effort to make sure children can be mutilated and drugged into a “transition” without their parents’ approval.

As part of its “Summer of Pride,” HHS is releasing a series of interviews between Levine and LGBT activists.

In the first video, Mr. Levine highlighted the “challenges” people face as they seek their mutilating surgeries.

“We often say that gender-affirming care is healthcare, gender-affirming care is mental healthcare, and gender-affirming care is literally suicide prevention care,” Mr. Levine said.

Mr. Levine stated that “it will take us all” to implement the change over to the new religion of Pride.

On Monday, HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra began the department’s first Pride Summit to discuss LGBT health concerns, calling for a “need to move faster” regarding LGBTQI+ rights. This is part of the enemy’s “acceleration” that we have been warning is coming.

“This game of defense can get tiring. We want offense,” Becerra said. “Let’s play on the offensive, and let’s grow.”

As Brandon Smith of Alt-Market.us explains in the article below, Satan and his minions are focusing their attacks on our children right now and there are reasons for that which are physical, spiritual and civilizational. (My comments in bold parentheses).

By Brandon Smith

The term “color revolution” is often associated with covert efforts among US and European interests to foment civil unrest within enemy nations (and sometimes allied nations) as a means to destabilize their societies and governments. It is essentially 4th generation warfare, a concept expanded on by Lieutenant Colonel Michael Aquino (a self professed satanist) in a white paper titled ‘From Psyop To Mindwar.’ The goal is straightforward – To go to war against a foreign country (or one’s own country) by attacking the citizenry rather than its armies. Or, to exploit the target population as a weapon to trigger instability.

Color revolutions have been instigated for decades around the world. One such psy-op led to the Euromaidan Revolution in Ukraine in 2014 which caused the overthrow of pro-Russian president Viktor Yanukovych. This singular event was the primary trigger for the eventual Russian invasion of Ukraine this past year, as Vladimir Putin declared he would no longer tolerate color revolutions among Russian allies.

One can debate the wider implications of that war and who it actually benefits in the long run, but the fact remains that Euromaidan was a NATO supported color revolution that initiated a powderkeg event that brings us closer to world war. If chaos was the purpose, then the purpose has been achieved.

I would suggest, however, that even Euromaidan and its effects pale in comparison to a much larger and more destructive color revolution now underway in western nations in the form of the “Pride” movement. In fact, it has become clear in the past several years that Pride is a definite color revolution; a political destabilization effort.

In the past the Pride movement was seen as a separate and broad and leaderless entity focused on LGBT issues. But this is changing rapidly. Now, the Pride flag is being used as a symbol to encompass all woke concepts into a single organization, including everything from Antifa to BLM to trans trenders. The flag no longer represents a civil rights effort. Rather, it is a purely political emblem and a totem of cult worship.

LGBT groups are widely supported by every power center in our society. Major banks, corporations, globalist think-tanks and governments all inject incredible amounts of funding into woke projects. Rebels don’t get support from the establishment power structure, only useful idiots do. And this time the establishment is using leftist activist idiots to target the Western world with the same tactics it has applied against other nations.

But how does Pride really undermine our civilization?

First, the basic mantra of Pride is…well…pride. Pride is a failing and a weakness, not a virtue. I’m not sure why someone should have any pride in their sexual proclivities. Being gay does not make you special. It makes you a minority, but it’s not an accomplishment that deserves a parade or an entire month on the calendar. The saying “Pride comes before the fall” exists for a reason; self aggrandizement based on zero accomplishment and delusions of entitlement lead to a path of self destruction.

Second, Pride activists are rebels without a cause. There are no rights under the law in the west that gay and trans people don’t have. Zero. Zip. Zilch. In other words, they must now create reasons to rebel from thin air. So, what is all the whining and rage about? What do these revolutionaries do after they have already been given equal rights? As far as I can tell, the LGBT+infinity movement is now dedicated to targeting and indoctrinating (grooming) children.

WARNING: The 3-minute video below contains brief partial nudity but shows their dedication to the cause of corrupting the minds of our youth.

Nearly every law recently passed in conservative states dealing with LGBT issues specifically protects children from ideological brainwashing in public schools, or prevents the chemical and surgical mutilation of their bodies in the name of gender politics. Trans activists refer to such laws as “genocide.”

Why? Perhaps because they know that in order to perpetuate their numbers they MUST groom kids into the fold. A large percentage of LGBT devout have no children and will never have children. So, the only way they can continue their cult is to hijack the minds and bodies of other people’s children.

This is the hill leftists have chosen to die on, and for good reason – Any successful color revolution requires the support of the youth. If you can turn a society’s children into soldiers for the cause, it is much more difficult for that society to fight back. The natural inclination of most adults today is to bend to the whims of their kids, not go to war with them. The problem is that many kids are generally ignorant and inexperienced. They are easily manipulated and easily used, and are more likely to be exploited for ill purposes by evil people.

Third, the primary tool for pursuing and brainwashing western youth has been the public school system, and more specifically the teachers and teachers unions. The speed at which public schools are now openly embracing far-left ideology is shocking, and it is all due to the teachers. Understand that public schools have your kids for half the day, while you might be lucky to get a couple hours with them per day on average. Most parents work hard, and don’t have time to keep track of their kid’s personal lives and who is influencing them.

Only in the past couple years have parents in the U.S. started to wake up to the woke indoctrination process in schools, and hopefully it’s not too late. (I believe the public schools are way past saving. Parents who are awake to what’s going on should remove their kids from these cesspools ASAP rather than waste time trying to change them.)

Leftist teachers argue that sexualized discussions in class should be protected as a form of civil rights activism. They say it is discriminatory to block lessons on LGBT issues and gender identity issues. This is obviously nonsense. There is absolutely no reason for teachers to be talking to students about sexual subjects, whether gay or straight, and there is zero concrete evidence to support gender fluid theories. Again, this is ideology, not science.

In a strange method of circular defense, leftists often argue that children are far more at risk from religious “groomers” such as Catholic priests. As if to say, “Hey, they do it, why can’t we?” It’s a common retort, but a false one.

According to studies cataloging child sex crimes Public School TEACHERS are 100 times more likely to sexually abuse children than Catholic priests. And guess which political party teachers unions give 94% of their donations to? Yes, the Democratic Party.

Surveys show a massive imbalance of leftists in education. Among English teachers, there are 97 Democrats for every three Republicans, with the proportion being even more one-sided among health teachers, with 99 Democrats for every one Republican. Among math and science teachers there are 87 Democrats for every 13 Republicans. The bottom line? The woke problem among children in the US is primarily a teacher problem. Get rid of the leftist teachers and you get rid of the problem.

Fourth, the basis of the Pride movement, beyond pride itself, is exaggerated sexuality for gays in an era of oppressed sexuality for straights. Have you noticed that straight people (especially straight men) are now heavily admonished for any expression of desire, while gay people are allowed to flaunt their sexuality in the streets, even in front of children? There is a grotesque double standard being put in place which glorifies gay sexuality while straight sexuality is attacked.

The “male gaze” and masculinity in particular have been singled out for erasure in Western society as dangerous and “toxic.” But, if you are a gay man or a man that “transitions” into a woman’s costume you can do whatever you want and you will be applauded.

Is this perhaps an attempt to condition the straight population to embrace gay sexuality so they no longer feel oppressed? After all, according to trans activists, being gay or straight is no longer an inborn and unchangeable dynamic. According to them, sexuality is a “spectrum” and anyone can be made gay given the right environmental circumstances.

The elephant in the room here needs to be addressed, which is that a society that is conditioned to be increasingly LGBT, or that transitions people from childhood using indoctrination, surgeries and hormones is going to have collapsing population numbers. And maybe that is one of the establishment’s goals – To make the West infertile. (Brandon is absolutely right about this, which I documented in my recently banned-from-Amazon book, Stealth Invasion.)

Fifth, the philosophical crux of the woke color revolution and trans activism is the idea of subjective reality. If identity and biology are subjective and a matter of perception, then what else is a matter of perception?

How about morality and conscience? If identity is a social construct, then surely moral compass is a social construct, too. And as leftists commonly claim, social constructs they don’t like are “fascism.” In my view this is what the Pride movement is really all about – The creation of a morally relative society that treats right and wrong as subjective guidelines rather than ancient and inborn rules for life. And, in a morally relative society, collapse is inevitable.

We are already seeing it today with double standards being applied within the law in favor of leftists and leftist minority groups over conservatives and moderates. And, when the law starts to apply double standards, civil war is imminent. Maybe the point is to start a war the establishment thinks it can finish. Or, maybe the point is just to create more chaos and then swoop in to take over once the dust settles. Either way, the Pride movement color revolution is a clear psy-op that can only lead to the deconstruction of the west if it’s not stopped in its tracks.

