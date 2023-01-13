WEF globalists meeting in Davos next week warn of war, economic collapse, ‘new virus’: Are the Four Horsemen ready to ride?

What happens when the peasants can’t afford bread, and the circuses aren’t all that entertaining?
Tyler Durden at Zero Hedge examines that question with regard to Davos elites who are huddling this coming week, January 16-20, under the banner of Klaus Schwab’s World Economic Forum.
Nothing good can come of such circumstances and the elites know it.
The WEF cult looks at the current global volatility and worries about “catastrophic outcomes.”
Durden writes:
“Which is why the cost-of-living crisis is the #1 problem, according to the World Economic Forum’s Global Risks Report – an annual poll of 1,200 government, business and civil society professionals.”
According to the poll, there will be little respite from “energy inflation, food and security crises” in the coming years.
In the near term, nearly 70 percent of those polled say volatile economies and various “shocks” are in the cards, while about 20 percent say they fear “catastrophic outcomes” within the next 10 years, according to Bloomberg.
This is the “angrier world” that the WEF warned about at its 2022 meeting.
But now the stakes are higher because more of us regular folks are waking up and learning about the true agenda of the WEF’s Great Reset and Fourth Industrial Revolution. They intend to digitally enslave the world in a total surveillance state based on a global digital ID (likely disguised as vaccine passports) and a global digital currency to replace cash.
The agenda for this year’s meeting includes topics ranging from cryptocurrencies, racism, climate, artificial intelligence, and major “structural changes” to the internet, likely involving new ways to control and shut down content they don’t like.
The globalists are so worried about angry protesters at this year’s Davos meeting that soldiers from the Swiss Army have been hired to protect participants from harassment.
The Swiss Defense Department released a statement on January 6 confirming the Federal Assembly, the country’s Parliament, had approved the deployment of the Swiss Army, according to a report by the German-language news outlet Blick.
Last year, you’ll recall, the thugs hired to provide security at Davos detained and harassed conservative journalist Jack Posobiec for several hours. We later discovered that those “security guards” were actually Swiss Army soldiers, as the WEF contracted with the Swiss government to provide up to 5,000 soldiers for WEF annual meetings from 2022 through 2024.
As the world wakes up to Klaus Schwab and his WEF cult members, the event has now taken drastic measures to counter expected protest rallies. At least two requests for protest rallies had been submitted to the city of Davos as of last Friday, Blick reports.
Saadia Zahidi, the WEF managing director, told Bloomberg that the world may be entering a “vicious cycle,” stating:
“Very few leaders in today’s generation have been through these kind of traditional risks around food and energy, while at the same time battling what’s coming up in terms of debt, what’s coming up in terms of climate. We’re going to need a sort of new type of leadership that is much more agile.” (emphasis mine)
How quaint that the WEF elites take it upon themselves to decide what type of “leadership” we plebs need at any given moment in history. Far be it from us to believe we should be able to elect our own leaders.
Here’s what Florida Governor Ron DeSantis had to say about the arrogance of the WEF.
Durden writes:
“Next week will mark the annual WEF conference in Davos, Switzerland, where the global elite will sit around and discuss how best to run our lives.”
The WEF bemoans the current economic reality in its Global Risks Report, ignoring the fact that most of the economic problems were caused by the very elites who now propose to have the solutions. The report states that the gathering in Davos commences at a time when “inflation is at a four-decade-high across many advanced economies, with interest rates far more elevated than anyone was predicting 12 months ago.”
The report goes on to call for more global cooperation, and warns that if governments mishandle the current crisis they “risk creating societal distress at an unprecedented level, as investments in health, education and economic development disappear, further eroding social cohesion.”
Increases in military expenditure could reduce support for vulnerable households, the report states, leaving some countries in a “perpetual state of crisis” and set back the urgent need to tackle climate change and biodiversity loss.
Oh, God forbid that we should fail to address “climate change.”
The worst case scenario, according to the report, is the risk of “geoeconomic warfare” in which geopolitical rivalries are likely to increase economic tensions, exacerbating both short and long-term risks.
Zahidi concludes:
“In this already toxic mix of known and rising global risks, a new shock event, from a new military conflict to a new virus, could become unmanageable. Climate and human development therefore must be at the core of concerns of global leaders to boost resilience against future shocks.”
Human development? Please. These are the same globalist predators that brought us the Wuhan bioweapon, the fake vaccines used to spread it, and the rampant inflation and food shortages, even as they are confiscating farmland from Dutch farmers and banning needed nitrogen fertilizers. But we are supposed to believe they care about the “human development?”
It does, however, sound as though the WEF cartel, which operates like a global mafia for the wealthy and well-connected, has set in motion a chain of catastrophic events that are about to converge, leading them to question whether anyone is qualified to contain the damage. This disaster of their own making could spin out of control in 2023 and now they’re bemoaning the lack the proper “leadership” to deal with it. Could this be the perfect scenario for a strong global leader that the globalists potentially already have waiting in the wings? Let me know what you think in the comments section below.
50 thoughts on “WEF globalists meeting in Davos next week warn of war, economic collapse, ‘new virus’: Are the Four Horsemen ready to ride?”
I see a different sitution unfolding they are realizing there are too many moving parts for them too predict an control. They got exposed for who an what they are be fore it was finalized an complete. Thats a big problem. They put ignorant leaders in charge of different areas goverment media. Who have showed their hand too earlier. They are worried which makes them more dangerous an reckless. Stay Alert. The house of cards will come crashing down.
Psalm 2.
The leader in the wings will be Satan’s man, and people will worship him
Yes it is a very ominous gathering, especially happening right after the very secretive WHO world coup d’etat attempt.
It can only get worse from here on. It is of course always good to pray to God but let’s not expect or demand miraculous deliverance from him. It is and it always has been within us and no outside powers, not even NESARA/GESARA are coming to help Us The People. “Do not comply” is the only form of resistance.
The USA’s first Kenyan president is fundamentally transforming the UN Global Village according to His messianic promise. Iran’s Islamic clerics have openly declared Him to be the Mahdi who the world has been anxiously waiting for.
Very dark..very disturbing.
Pray without ceasing. 🙏🏼
Yes, I think those horsemen are waiting in the stalls, ready for that flag to go up!
There are SO many end times prophesies falling into place right now, all of it is lining up. And it looks like that 7 year peace treaty is ready as well, with pens ready to be rolled out. Then you can set your timer for 7 years because that is the onset of the tribulation.
Did you know that Trump made some sort of peace deal with Israel in September of 2020? Not sure if that counts–though the verses use such abstract terms (in a bunch of different passages about different future events in different books) I can’t figure out exactly what they mean. Just funny how almost nobody seems to have noticed this.
Probably because Frankie Graham and others love DJT too much to speculate. I heard about it on one of Tim Pool’s podcasts. He praised Trump as a peacemaker who deserved the Nobel Prize he got nominated for. If it had been Obama or Clinton or even Bush we would have heard something from the evangelicals.
Yes, I believe you are referring to the Abrahamic Accords.
Abraham accords were signed in Sept. 2020 which would bring the 3.5 year period to January 2024 . Food for thought.
We currently live in that “time of the end” when the prophetic words given to Daniel are no longer rolled up and sealed, to those beloved wise virgins in Israel’s commonwealth who have the mind of Christ’s Spirit. The wise virgins of Christ’s holy Bride understand that at the end time of the 1,335 days, they will see their Bridegroom face to face, in His glorious return for them. And they know that blessed day comes close to the year: AD 2027. (Daniel 12: 8-12)
https://www.icloud.com/pages/073jRZplLijoDgrvjMBS9YFSA#Pages_2027_lined_copy_6/18/2022__
The devil uses and discards human beings all the time. It would not surprise me if it comes to pass after the rapture of the church that, when the antichrist rises, he wipes out the Davos elites in the name of “saving” the people left behind and the planet itself from the ravages of the WEF. So the people embrace their savior, but he utilizes everything the WEF devised and implemented to consolidate and solidify his own control over the people he “saved”. He won’t share his brief, passing glory. The peace he delivers will be fleeting, then it all goes south as the judgments begin to fall with God’s sovereign wrath. We don’t have very much longer to wait to be changed in the twinkling of an eye.
The devil is already discarding his faithful followers. Look at what is happening with Hollywood celebrities dying “suddenly.”
Hello Fred, the rapture happens at Christ’s coming after the ‘great tribulation’ and before God pours his wrath upon the unbelievers who remain on the earth.
Anthony: “the rapture happens at Christ’s coming after the ‘great tribulation’ and before God pours his wrath upon the unbelievers who remain on the earth.”
YES, Anthony, spot on (the rapture is at the end of Matthew 24).
I don’t follow you. If the Rapture is when you say, are you thinking that we will be taken to heaven, grab and bite to eat at the marriage supper of the lamb, and make a “U” turn and follow Jesus right back to earth to rule and reign for 1000 years?
The Marriage Supper could take place in the Kingdom itself once He’s taken over? Post Trib “rapture” means the surviving saints will meet Jesus and the dead saints halfway as He descends down to earth. Like loyal subjects meeting a king outside a city he intends to reclaim. They go out for a brief time to welcome him and follow in his train as he enters.
Hello Rachel, as I study 1st Thessalonians I see the dead being raised first. But they are not caught up before the living. In fact we will all be caught up together.
I believe that when 1st Thess. 3:13 mentions Christ returning with his saints it is actually referring to his angels and not the church.
I believe that the saints mentioned in 3:13 are the angels of god.
The word ‘saint’ simply means ‘holy one’ and can be used when referring to an angel or a saint.
Here’s the full verse:
“13To the end he may stablish your hearts unblameable in holiness before God, even our Father, at the coming of our Lord Jesus Christ with all his saints.”
In reference to “Christ with all his saints.” Here is a literal translation of the Greek:
“Iesous with of-all of-the-ones of-hallow-belonged of-it.”
So, the word “saints” is a translation of the “ones of-hallow” or hallowed ones.
This term can be applied to angels or saints.
So, I believe it is more accurate and compliant with other scriptures to interpret the word “saints” as referring to angels and this passage to mean that Jesus will return with his angels and not with his church.
The angels will then gather the resurrected saints and the living saints and we will all be caught up/raptured together to meet with Christ in the clouds.
“16For the Lord himself shall descend from heaven with a shout, with the voice of the archangel, and with the trump of God: and the dead in Christ shall rise first:
17Then we which are alive and remain shall be caught up together with them in the clouds, to meet the Lord in the air: and so shall we ever be with the Lord.”
There is no mention of Christ returning to earth at this time. It is at this time that God will begin dispensing his wrath on the remaining unbelievers who are dwelling on this earth.
So, it stands to reason in the light of the scriptures that the the saints will remain with Christ in the heavens during the period of wrath.
So, that is my understanding of these verses which you may find interesting.
Susie Qusie January 14, 2023 at 2:42 pm
Hello Susie
That is what the pretribbers believe. They have over divided the scriptures and have divided Christ’s return into two separate events. They believe that the rapture is a partial return of Christ and that the raptured are taken to an imaginary seven year party in heaven before Christ has to return a second time.
This pretribulation rapture is not in the bible. It is a lie from the devil.
I think He ….. the Lawless one, may already be sitting at the table orchestrating the chaos by manipulating the governments around the globe…..
When peace is decried (after much death) he will bring the solution and the lost of this world will be mesmerized and adore him.
True believers know the Shepherd and will not be fooled a or shaken….. A storm approaches!
Reblogged this on Klartext Translated.
These wicked demons will lose in the end!
Their fear of us proves how cowardly they are and their deceit will find them out and bury them! They all working together rising up over us makes The Beast System…aka Antichrist
They may succeed for a little while, but for those of us who believe in The Holy Bible then we know how things end!… All evil ones WILL End!
Schwab, Gates, Soros, Harari,Bourla, etc… get your Nomex suits ready!
I truly believe, based upon current events, the last paragraph of this article, and especially the sovereign Word of God that we are on the very cusp of the appearance of anti-christ. Personally, I believe the “false trinity” is Schwab, Harari, and Obama and I would be very surprised if Jesus doesn’t call His people home by 2030.
These morons all gather together in one place, just like BLM and other freaks. This will be very easy to fix when the time comes. The real men who will deal with this still haven’t put their boots on yet, but it’s coming. 1% of our population is still more than thee million patriots.
I am sorry to say, you are spot on, humanly speaking that is! I have had the privilege of reading the end of the story, as found in the Bible and I am on the winning side!
MARANATHA
I believe in Michael Snyder’s biblical proofs that the
antichrist will come up out of the bottomless pit at
the mid-point of the horrendous 7-year tribulation
period as a “savior” for mankind’s enormous problems
… but he will just makes things worse, especially for
the true Christian believers.
Hello dougcho
There’s no mention of a ‘seven year tribulation’ in the bible.
Aren’t there several mentions of two
3.5 year horrible periods of tribulation?
“They shall be given into his hand for times and a time and half a time.” Daniel 7:25. Referring to the saints. Daniel 8:13-14 Talks about the daily sacrifice at the Temple in Jerusalem being interrupted for 2300 days. Divided by 360 (lunar year days) that’s closer to 6 years than seven. And I suspect it was referring to the intertestamental times such as the Maccabean Revolt. God no longer wants sacrifices in an earthly Temple since the perfect Lamb has been offered.
@ dougcho January 13, 2023 at 10:35 pm
Hello Dougcho
I am aware of the forty two months continued reign of the 1st beast in Revelation 13 which I believe correlates with the ‘beginning of sorrows’ and the four horsemen where we will see war, famine and pestilence.
My understanding is that the ‘great tribulation’ will happen during the reign of the 2nd beast mentioned in Revelation 13, but we are not given the duration of the reign of the second beast.
Christ said that only the Father knows the time of Christ’s return which is immediately after the ‘great tribulation’. So, I don’t think that we can put an exact time limit on the ‘great tribulation’.
It is the second beast in Revelation 13 who will reign over a spiritual age where we see the image of the beast being worshipped. I believe this correlates with Christs description of a spiritual age which will happen when the abomination of desolation is seen standing in the holy place. This will be a time of relative peace for the unbelievers but will be a time of ‘great tribulation’ for Christ’s elect saints. This period of ‘great tribulation’ will be shortened at the Fathers discretion and we are not told when exactly that will be.
So, I believe that there will be a period of tribulation / beginning of sorrows which will lead up to the ‘great tribulation’
I don’t see a stated duration for either or both of these periods.
So, from my studies I don’t see the tribulation period being described as being a seven year tribulation.
The devil has put a lot of effort into confusing the time frame of end events so we have to be careful to only see what the bible is actually saying.
So, that is my understanding of the what the bible says about the tribulation period.
If you disagree with anything I’ve said then please let me know.
Thanks for all your incredible work. You are at the top of my read list. Have been for years.
I agree … I think they have “him” waiting in the wings. There is always one. Soon and very we will meet our Lord and Savior!
Blessings 💜
Klaus Schwab recently made an allusion to one man willing to lead on a global level. It was mentioned on a YT channel called Redacted with Clayton Morris. He’s an indie journalist who left Fox. Not a “prophet” or End Times interpreter.
I really appreciate all your writings. I make a point to have you at the top of my list. Which is long.
I agree…someone…”him” must be waiting in the wings. Soon so very soon we will meet our Lord and Savior. Thanks for your dedicated work. Blessings 💜
Leo, I find their fear hard to understand. I understand why they’re afraid of being harmed seeing how cowardly they are and how many enemies they have made. But three or four years ago, most of the population was happy to let them enjoy their billions and exotic luxuries in peace. If they are so scared of getting hurt why did they openly plan to steal and kill on such a massive scale? This, along with the fact that the Reset will give them little increase in their own standards of living makes me scratch my head.
Bill Gates has a number of luxury bunkers built to hide in. Very nice bunkers. But he could have led an even higher quality life above ground if he hadn’t plotted mass genocide and enslavement of humanity.
Makes me wonder if there is some Faustian pact behind it and the “Masters” are telling the globalists to hurry up. When certain globalists address the public, they sometimes grimace or wince. Some look frightened.
I’ve spent months in a place for those called “unstable.” But compared to Bill Gates, Klaus Schwab, Rochelle Walensky, and Jacinda Arden they look like normal, well-adjusted people.
Yet the sociopathic Reset Club members not only roam at large but control every institution in the world. And the normies bow and scrape before them. Go figure.
The underground bunkers may be because they understand this…..
https://www.skywatchtv.com/2023/01/12/ragnarok-documentary/
but they will NOT escape Yeshua’s wrath no matter how deep they burrow. Rev 16:16 God has used natural forces many many times in scripture for warnings and His judgment. So knowing that ( you can bet these Satanist know the bible) all this “climate” change phewie and the underground bunkers could be the reason of the Great re- Set . Kill off as many of the populace worldwide to “manage” those still alive. For the man of Sin to take over … just a thought not a conclusion.
At the end of the world, men will call upon rocks and hills to hide them from the wrath of the Lamb.
Proverbs 21:1. A kings heart is like streams of water in the Lord’s hand:He directs it wherever He chooses .
Do not fear , Always remember who sits on the throne . Thank you Jesus.
Proverbs 21:1 A kings heart is like streams of water in the Lord’s hand: He directs it wherever He chooses . Fear not, always remember who was , who is, and who always will be on the throne . Thank you Jesus
Hello Rachel, I believe that many of the globalists are looking forward to a ‘new age’. They are prepping for the chaos/destruction which they believe must happen for to end the old order.
They will probably continue to steer events from their bunkers after which they might hope to emerge from their bunkers to a new dawn and a new spiritual age which will be lead by their globalist masters under the reign of a new spiritual leader.
I believe that Bill Gates is a Satanist who knows what is coming and that it is inevitable. He is just a pawn who must obey orders to help with the destruction of the old order.
Many Satanists wrongly believe that the Bible is propaganda, put out by a spirit which wishes to enslave humanity and prevent humankind from seeing their ‘true power and potential’.
This is similar to the ‘new age’ belief which says that humans are innately divine and that we only need to discover our inner ‘true power and potential’
Satanists do not accept that ‘God’ is the good guy and that Satan is the bad guy, or that Satan will inevitably lose in the end.
Bill Gates is so deluded that he probably believes that what he is doing is necessary for the betterment of humankind.
So, that’s just some of my thoughts on the matter.
For the betterment of the humans who deserve the new world. The “enlightened” ones. How Satanists view themselves.
If we could see for a brief moment just how much satanic roaring is happening now and how many people in the world including the U.S. are literally demon-possessed it would blow our minds! Fortunately, what has been provided for us is supernatural peace that guards our minds and hearts in Christ Jesus.
“Be still (don’t freak out), and know that I am God. I will be exalted among the nations, I will be exalted in the [renovated Millenial Edenic] earth” (Ps. 46:10).
“Do not be afraid of sudden terror or the onslaught of the wicked when it comes, for the LORD will be your confidence and will keep your foot from being caught (trapped, snared)” (Prov. 3:25-26).
“Even though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no [UN, WEF, mystery of iniquity, son of perdition] evil, for you are with me; your rod and your staff, they comfort me.”
“Do not be afraid of sudden terror or the onslaught of the wicked when it comes, for the LORD will be the eternal security of your faithful confidence and will keep your soul from being caught (trapped, snared, digitally-marked SS#) within the Marxist Beast’s abominable Socialistic Security System” (Prov. 3:25-26).
@ Duncan January 14, 2023 at 2:26 pm
You say:
“Be still (don’t freak out), and know that I am God. I will be exalted among the nations, I will be exalted in the [renovated Millenial Edenic] earth” (Ps. 46:10).
Here’s what (Ps. 46:10). actually says:
“10Be still, and know that I am God: I will be exalted among the heathen, I will be exalted in the earth.”
It’s worth noting that the ‘new agers’ are looking forward to a renovated Edenic earth and will be fooled by the man of sin when he is revealed.
But as a Christian I share the view of Peter who said :
“10But the day of the Lord will come as a thief in the night; in the which the heavens shall pass away with a great noise, and the elements shall melt with fervent heat, the earth also and the works that are therein shall be burned up.
11Seeing then that all these things shall be dissolved, what manner of persons ought ye to be in all holy conversation and godliness,
12Looking for and hasting unto the coming of the day of God, wherein the heavens being on fire shall be dissolved, and the elements shall melt with fervent heat?
13Nevertheless we, according to his promise, look for new heavens and a new earth, wherein dwelleth righteousness.”
So, as a true Christian I will NOT be looking for a renovated Edenic earth. Instead I will actually be looking for a NEW heavens and a NEW earth.
At the age of many of these wicked old men they don’t have much longer. “The fool says in his heart there is no God”.
Some must be in the triple digits age wise.
That fact probably makes them willing to risk everything hoping to achieve their longheld goals. I have no idea what their goals are, perhaps being worshipped or going down in history as the ones who saved the world. Who knows? I believe they would destroy us all without blinking if they thought itwould cause them to live forever never facing God.
drones while their all assembled together.
I like what DeSantis has to say about the WEF and Davos.
https://video.twimg.com/amplify_video/1613583998076481537/vid/1920×1080/2GHxTY8le53BoWEk.mp4?tag=16
