U.S. conservative journalist Jack Posobiec detained by World Economic Forum’s private security thugs while trying to cover Davos summit

While covering the World Economic Forum’s annual summit in Davos, Switzerland, on Monday journalist Jack Posobiec was given a message in no uncertain terms — “you are not welcome here, you are not one of us.”

Jack Posobiec is editor in chief at Human Events magazine

Posobiec traveled to Davos to cover the WEF’s summit of globalist elites, reporting back for Human Events, Turning Point USA and also the War Room with Steve Bannon.

Posobiec, a former Navy intelligence officer turned conservative journalist, was detained and thoroughly searched along with his entire film crew. The detention took place while the film crew was trying to have dinner and recharge at a local restaurant.

Watch the video below.

BREAKING: We just got detained at Davos pic.twitter.com/WVLTUTzkgg — WEF Detainee Poso (@JackPosobiec) May 23, 2022

Notice how local laws do not apply in Davos, at least not while the WEF summit is going on. The police officer, when asked to cite the law under which filming on a public street was illegal, he simply said, “It’s not allowed here.”

When these billionaire elites roll into Davos, they command the stage. Neither national nor local laws apply. They operate above the laws in many international cities. They chose Davos for their meetings for a reason. You saw the arrogance in the above video.

The detention of Jack Posobiec also illustrates just how corrupt the global corporate media is. The Davos billionaires at the World Economic Forum announced ahead of time they have “partnered” with CNN, the New York Times and the Chinese state-run media for official coverage of the event. Any real journalists who are not part of the same club and who want to give true, objective reporting on what really goes on at Davos get treated the way we saw Posobiec treated. Those who sell out their journalistic principles and give favorable coverage, they get the royal treatment from the wealthy elites.

“The party of Davos specifically targeted us,” Posobiec told Steve Bannon, host of the War Room podcast, on Monday evening.

He said the WEF has its own private police force at Davos, heavily armed with automatic weapons and very aggressive. One officer rubbed the barrel of his rifle against Posobiec’s shoulder before frisking him and his crew.

They did not tell Posobiec why he and his crew were being detained.

“They told us they weren’t sure if we were terrorists or murderers,” Posobiec told Bannon.

“I’ve got a message for Klaus Schwab (founder and executive director of the WEF): You didn’t win this round. I’m not stopping. I am not going anywhere,” Posobiec said.

Forced to turn off their cameras, frisked, berated, forced to delete files. This is how you would expect to be treated in China or some other communist country. And this is the main voice for global governance in the world today, the World Economic Forum, partnering with police, partnering with corrupt media, partnering with Big Tech and Big Pharma, to snuff out the truth and enslave the masses. No thank you.

I can honestly say that, like Posobiec, I will never submit to these evil, Satanic totalitarian bullies.

Topics discussed and panels at the 2022 meeting will include:

Experience the future of cooperation: The Global Collaboration Village

Staying on Course for Nature Action

Future-proofing Health Systems

Accelerating the Reskilling Revolution (for the “green transition”)

The ‘Net’ in Net Zero

The Future of Globalization

Unlocking Carbon Markets

And of course, a Special Address by Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine

The American contingent will include 25 politicians and Biden administration officials. U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo will join Biden’s climate czar John Kerry as the White House representatives at the summit. They will be joined by 12 Democrat and 10 Republican politicians, including seven senators and two state governors

Below is the list of American attendees who are showing up to Davos, compliments of Zero Hedge.

Gina Raimondo Secretary of Commerce of USA USA

John F. Kerry Special Presidential Envoy for Climate of the United States of America

Bill Keating Congressman from Massachusetts (D)

Daniel Meuser Congressman from Pennsylvania (R)

Madeleine Dean Congresswoman from Pennsylvania (D

Ted Lieu Congressman from California (D)

Ann Wagner Congresswoman from Missouri (R)

Christopher A. Coons Senator from Delaware (D)

Darrell Issa Congressman from California (R)

Dean Phillips Congressman from Minnesota (D)

Debra Fischer Senator from Nebraska (R)

Eric Holcomb Governor of Indiana (R)

Gregory W. Meeks Congressman from New York (D)

John W. Hickenlooper Senator from Colorado (D)

Larry Hogan Governor of Maryland (R)

Michael McCaul Congressman from Texas (R)

Pat Toomey Senator from Pennsylvania (R)

Patrick J. Leahy Senator from Vermont (D)

Robert Menendez Senator from New Jersey (D)

Roger F. Wicker Senator from Mississippi (R)

Seth Moulton Congressman from Massachusetts (D)

Sheldon Whitehouse Senator from Rhode Island (D)

Ted Deutch Congressman from Florida (D)

Francis Suarez Mayor of Miami (R)

Al Gore Vice-President of the United States (1993-2001) (D)

Full list of confirmed attendees of 2022 World Economic Forum Annual Meeting

Here’s the PDF File in case the link goes down.

Here is the evil James Bond villain himself, Klaus Schwab, in his opening address to the WEF summit. “The future is built by us,” he says. What he doesn’t know is he will soon be relegated to the dust bin of history. Like all dictatorships, this one too will end up imploding. And if this is the final beast dictatorship that Schwab is building, then it will be crushed by the return of Jesus Christ, the Lord of lords and King of kings.

LeoHohmann.com is 100 percent reader supported, not dependent on any corporate advertising or sponsorships. Donations of any size are appreciated and may be sent c/o Leo Hohmann, PO Box 291, Newnan, GA 30264, or via credit card below.