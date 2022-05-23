U.S. conservative journalist Jack Posobiec detained by World Economic Forum’s private security thugs while trying to cover Davos summit

While covering the World Economic Forum’s annual summit in Davos, Switzerland, on Monday journalist Jack Posobiec was given a message in no uncertain terms — “you are not welcome here, you are not one of us.”
Posobiec traveled to Davos to cover the WEF’s summit of globalist elites, reporting back for Human Events, Turning Point USA and also the War Room with Steve Bannon.
Posobiec, a former Navy intelligence officer turned conservative journalist, was detained and thoroughly searched along with his entire film crew. The detention took place while the film crew was trying to have dinner and recharge at a local restaurant.
Watch the video below.
Notice how local laws do not apply in Davos, at least not while the WEF summit is going on. The police officer, when asked to cite the law under which filming on a public street was illegal, he simply said, “It’s not allowed here.”
When these billionaire elites roll into Davos, they command the stage. Neither national nor local laws apply. They operate above the laws in many international cities. They chose Davos for their meetings for a reason. You saw the arrogance in the above video.
The detention of Jack Posobiec also illustrates just how corrupt the global corporate media is. The Davos billionaires at the World Economic Forum announced ahead of time they have “partnered” with CNN, the New York Times and the Chinese state-run media for official coverage of the event. Any real journalists who are not part of the same club and who want to give true, objective reporting on what really goes on at Davos get treated the way we saw Posobiec treated. Those who sell out their journalistic principles and give favorable coverage, they get the royal treatment from the wealthy elites.
“The party of Davos specifically targeted us,” Posobiec told Steve Bannon, host of the War Room podcast, on Monday evening.
He said the WEF has its own private police force at Davos, heavily armed with automatic weapons and very aggressive. One officer rubbed the barrel of his rifle against Posobiec’s shoulder before frisking him and his crew.
They did not tell Posobiec why he and his crew were being detained.
“They told us they weren’t sure if we were terrorists or murderers,” Posobiec told Bannon.
“I’ve got a message for Klaus Schwab (founder and executive director of the WEF): You didn’t win this round. I’m not stopping. I am not going anywhere,” Posobiec said.
Forced to turn off their cameras, frisked, berated, forced to delete files. This is how you would expect to be treated in China or some other communist country. And this is the main voice for global governance in the world today, the World Economic Forum, partnering with police, partnering with corrupt media, partnering with Big Tech and Big Pharma, to snuff out the truth and enslave the masses. No thank you.
I can honestly say that, like Posobiec, I will never submit to these evil, Satanic totalitarian bullies.
Topics discussed and panels at the 2022 meeting will include:
- Experience the future of cooperation: The Global Collaboration Village
- Staying on Course for Nature Action
- Future-proofing Health Systems
- Accelerating the Reskilling Revolution (for the “green transition”)
- The ‘Net’ in Net Zero
- The Future of Globalization
- Unlocking Carbon Markets
- And of course, a Special Address by Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine
The American contingent will include 25 politicians and Biden administration officials. U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo will join Biden’s climate czar John Kerry as the White House representatives at the summit. They will be joined by 12 Democrat and 10 Republican politicians, including seven senators and two state governors
Below is the list of American attendees who are showing up to Davos, compliments of Zero Hedge.
- Gina Raimondo Secretary of Commerce of USA USA
- John F. Kerry Special Presidential Envoy for Climate of the United States of America
- Bill Keating Congressman from Massachusetts (D)
- Daniel Meuser Congressman from Pennsylvania (R)
- Madeleine Dean Congresswoman from Pennsylvania (D
- Ted Lieu Congressman from California (D)
- Ann Wagner Congresswoman from Missouri (R)
- Christopher A. Coons Senator from Delaware (D)
- Darrell Issa Congressman from California (R)
- Dean Phillips Congressman from Minnesota (D)
- Debra Fischer Senator from Nebraska (R)
- Eric Holcomb Governor of Indiana (R)
- Gregory W. Meeks Congressman from New York (D)
- John W. Hickenlooper Senator from Colorado (D)
- Larry Hogan Governor of Maryland (R)
- Michael McCaul Congressman from Texas (R)
- Pat Toomey Senator from Pennsylvania (R)
- Patrick J. Leahy Senator from Vermont (D)
- Robert Menendez Senator from New Jersey (D)
- Roger F. Wicker Senator from Mississippi (R)
- Seth Moulton Congressman from Massachusetts (D)
- Sheldon Whitehouse Senator from Rhode Island (D)
- Ted Deutch Congressman from Florida (D)
- Francis Suarez Mayor of Miami (R)
- Al Gore Vice-President of the United States (1993-2001) (D)
Full list of confirmed attendees of 2022 World Economic Forum Annual Meeting
Here’s the PDF File in case the link goes down.
Here is the evil James Bond villain himself, Klaus Schwab, in his opening address to the WEF summit. “The future is built by us,” he says. What he doesn’t know is he will soon be relegated to the dust bin of history. Like all dictatorships, this one too will end up imploding. And if this is the final beast dictatorship that Schwab is building, then it will be crushed by the return of Jesus Christ, the Lord of lords and King of kings.
37 thoughts on “U.S. conservative journalist Jack Posobiec detained by World Economic Forum’s private security thugs while trying to cover Davos summit”
All those Rs as well as Ds. But of course. There is NO ONE in government who will help keep the rulers of the darkness of this world from their attempted slavery of all mankind. The way the WEF security force members treated Posobiec and his crew is only a shadow of what an empowered United Nations will do once the WHO weaponizes them if the US gives our sovereignty to them.
IF…Freemasonry’s great US Whore gives her democratic sovereignty to Satan’s UN Beast?!?
Another piece of the puzzle…it is not in Switzerland for nothing, these globalist meetings. The vatican has a huge connection to Switzerland. They have the Swiss guards, and they keep their wealth in Swiss bank accounts, the safest in the world. Follow the money. Then there’s the AC pope who pulls all these strings for meetings like this to take place, and is putting all the other building blocks in place for the one world system. The list is too long to get into here. I just wonder what mayhem will be ejected from this round of meetings? They had one just before covid and I think one last year too, would have to double check the dates again. The sleepwalking masses have no clue that it’s these guys working the levers behind the curtain that is the reason behind the major events in the world. They don’t just ‘happen,’ as most think. There is another site that is worth sharing, called Stop World Control and they have some interesting documents to see.
It’s High-Time the curtains get pulled back and expose these Wicked Wizards of OZ!
The security staff believes they are one of them. That’s precious. Those who know to much and are not part of them are in for a rude awakening. They probably won’t be around for the next WEF.
“Not sure if you are murderers or terrorists.” Say the international group of murderers and terrorists.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Both
Exactly. Same old stuff. Like the nazi’s calling us the nazi’s.
I like your blog. So many don’t get it with much of that stuff, sadly.
Things are so inverted on earth in compared to heaven.
God loves you. Even if sometimes it doesn’t feel like it.
I’ve heard all the platitudes too.
And all the people who don’t know what they are talking about. One example was one pastor trying to explain away the thing after Pentecost when the church ‘had all things in common’ as being from ‘man’ rather than ‘God,’ when just the opposite was true! They don’t know what they’re saying. They get up there, shoot from the hip, ramble on forever because they love to hear themselves talk. On another note, in one church, I kid you not, in Laguna Beach back in the late 90’s, the pastor paraded his wife around on the stage of the high school auditorium where the church meeting was held, exclaiming; “Isn’t she beautiful?!” I about gagged. She was thin, overly tanned, wore a short, tight white dress, had dyed her hair blonde, it was teased and just below her shoulders, wore make up and looked like she’d be nothing special without it. Anyone can put on false eyelashes, dye their hair blonde, get into heels and spin on a dime. Even males these days! Lol!!! But I’m sorry, church is not the place for such displays of vanity and vainglory. For toppers, I had all that and was taller, with natural blonde hair past my knees. Did he want to parade me around? No. It was not about ‘the beauty of God’s creation,’ it was just him showing off his ‘trophy’ wife. Oh please, what a joke! God will pop their proud hearts one day. Like they never heard the word humility. What a scandal! The only one whose beauty should be extolled up there is the Lord’s!!!
FWIW, they don’t have to penetrate Davos headquarters to bring us the jist of what’s going on. Like a good Bond villain, Herr Docktor Schwab can’t resist bragging about his nefarious plans all over YouTube and Amazon.
His reaction to the outcry of the common folk at his grandiose schemes for their future is kind of funny. He takes the offending stuff down. As though he hadn’t expected anyone but his cronies to watch or read what he puts up in full view. Or he thought we’d all be fine with it. “Very happy” no doubt. Go back to sleep Human 1.0 rabble.
$atan klod hopper anal Schwab right now thinks he and his goonball billionaire buffoons have the World by the balls’ but soon Mr bald headed overweight over-confident jabber toad & his “Hell’s angels’ will receive his ‘Upcommance Reward!
Thanks Leo. I’ll share wherever I can.
Gates, Schwab et al are all self appointed “leaders” who have the fools who attend these meetings eating out of their hands. Self appointed psychopaths who create delusional myths abou their importance. Incidentally, India issued a warrant on Gates for murder last November. Will they talk about it at Davos this week?
Schwab expects the common folk to be mostly exterminated someday soon and the remnants reduced to slavery, so to his mind what we think is irrelevant. Their plans are so far advanced and well organized they can now afford to brag openly about it. Meanwhile the commoners remain unorganized, ineffectual and most are completely clueless about the danger and even what our own vital interests really are that need defending. Everyone is too corrupted by consumerism to care. But it only takes about 20% of us to make a revolution. To succeed to secede from the NWO, we have to be really clear to ourselves what we are fighting FOR, not simply what we fighting against. The NWO knows how to package and market its shiny Utopian wares to entice the unwary buyers, but what are we presenting? Some here would say Jesus but even here we present a Christianity that is badly fractured, contentious and full of sin. Jesus is truly the only way out of our dilemma, but where’s that earth-shaking fire of the early Christians? What did they have to change their world that we need to change ours?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Kayjae:
May 25, 2022 at 1:37 pm
Jesus commands His wise virgin Bride to come out of the Angel of Light’s harlot (501c3) Laodicean church that is Socialistically Secured within the Marxist Beast’s UN global village (see Revelation 18:4-). But the divisive commandment that the LORD gave to His holy Bride proves to be a dilemma for many foolish virgins living in this apostate Digital Age. For their digitally-marked souls are held captive as dependent wards within Socialism’s abominable Security System.
The coming of the unrestrained lawless one has been accompanied by the democratic working of Satan, with every kind of demonic power, sign, and false wonder, and with every wicked deception directed against those (foolish virgins) who are perishing, because they refused the love of the Truth (i.e. Rev. 18:4) that would have saved them. For this reason, God has sent them a powerful delusion (i.e. the lawless one’s humanist Social Gospel) so that they believe the lie, in order that (Armageddon’s earth-shaking fiery) judgment may come upon all who have disbelieved the truth and delighted in wickedness.
Also The WHO is over there close by plotting their diabolical steps to Totalitarian for us liddle peeple “useless-eaters” “Boo! It’s Killer-Bonzo” the Mad Monkey!….
…..These Wealthy Weirdo Whackjobs think they are hot crap and Kings of the World, but the REAL KING is coming Soon and He’s going to slap Schwab and Tedros down on their fat hind ends and without their overly-Stuffed wallets!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Out of curiosity, are you able, ever, to post comments without an excess of incredibly rude adjectives? It is puerile, infantile and incredibly boring. I see very few examples of Jesus speaking like this, in fact, He only berated the religious leaders of His day, not, say, any Roman ruler but you seem to love attacking all and sundry regardless of whether they are religious leaders or not. Rather counterproductive, don’t you think?
LikeLike
Good One 👌Thanks Leo 👍
🗡️🤺⚔️
Thank you, Leo, for this post. I’m with Posobiec and I Pray for hus safety as he does his job. His words reflect our thinking:
“I’ve got a message for Klaus Schwab (founder and executive director of the WEF): You didn’t win this round. I’m not stopping. I am not going anywhere,” Posobiec said.
Heavenly Father Bless You, Leo, and keep you safe.
Amen
I saw his video which his team released to the War Room. That is what the WEF POLICE are doing. There are no first free speech rights in Switzerland. It is all about their power and control over everyone. No free speech or dissent.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Leo, thank you also for naming our elected ones who dare show up to harm voters/citizens who elected them. So far, I’ve not heard/read of their telling what they’re up. Every single one of these elected ones should be unelected ASAP, impeached if the law allows.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Thanks Leo. You’re right. Jesus will ultimately introduce Klaus baby to hell if Putin & Xi don’t do it first. Xi does not like sharing power and neither does Putin.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Yep. They all want to be king of the world.
My guess is the destruction of “Babylon” in Rev. 18 will come about from double crossing. They’ll destroy more than they planned on–killing the goose that laid golden eggs for them. No rebuilding possible. All the kings and mighty merchants of the world will mourn for no one will buy their products. Which include human trafficking.
The items described as products of Babylon are luxuries. Not humble staples such as bread, water, vegetables, homespun clothing, etc. All of Babylon’s goodies are the nice things the technocrats of Davos hope to enjoy while crushing down the rest of humanity.
So, the Davos crowd will wind up losing everything. And they’ll be very unhappy.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Rachel Nichols:
May 24, 2022 at 12:52 pm
The destruction of “Harlot Babylon”, the UN global village’s Judaeo-Xian Super Power (i.e. the American Dream’s Humanist utopia) in Revelation chapters 17-18 will come about from the doublespeak of the transhumanist Beast’s ten horns. The Marxist Beast’s 10-horned technocrats of Davos are Socialistically implementing God’s ‘final solution’ against Freemasonry’s strongly deluded American Whore (see Rev. 17:16-17).
Thanks for the good info. You are always a pleasure to read. Even if the news sucks……… Its good to know the enemies of the greatest concept country in the world. We do have lines they should not cross. Its for them to guess which ones……Mike😎
LikeLiked by 2 people
Did you see the military and police protecting the uckfers up there? Why? It’s a commie meeting to create sedition worldwide but mostly on Americans and I hope the meatheads realize who they were protecting and why war is coming when they got the idiot meatheads doing this.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The meatheads aiding this likely know it’s corrupt. They’re just too stupid to know it will hurt them. Like our traitorous Fourth Column. I mean Fourth Estate.
As if the billionaire sociopaths will share the pie with those pretty haired, vapid quislings. My guess is they’ll gladly let them be torn apart by angry mobs when the Stuff Hits the Fan.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Are you a disciple of Jesus Christ of Nazareth? If not please now ignore what I have to say. In what way are you glorifying Almighty God with your filthy lsnguage?
LikeLike
Take note of the futility of ”contacting your elccted officials” to ”let them know your view on a matter” -so maybe this notion of telling people to contact officials, of which submitting personal contact information is required, shouldn’t be pushed on people anymore. idk. And am not forgetting that it was a R admin that handed us over to the one world order globalists/proaborts in early 2020.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I share your frustration but we must continue fighting in every way possible. The enemy wants to exhaust us into submission.
Yes. Domestic abuse victims should just ask the abusers to please stop hitting them.
LikeLike
Reblogged this on boudica.us.
Thanks. I read the list of nations at davos and noticed that China and Russia do not have anyone there for their countries. I wonder why?
LikeLike
Russia is no longer a member in good standing of the NWO because it’s not on board with the Great Reset and Fourth Industrial Revolution. China is trying to ride the fence and play both sides but remains a key player within the NWO/Great Reset.
LikeLike
For the record, Jack Posobiec just reported that China does have a delegation present at Davos and they were the only ones that did not rise to applaud when Zelensky of Ukraine was introduced to speak.
LikeLike
In case you missed it. Darrel Issa? Thought he was good guy?
Looks like Jack Posobiec’s journey was not fruitless. All the sudden other alt media are discussing the Great Reset. Not just the Blaze. The Daily Wire, Dr. Steve. No longer just a “conspiracy theory.”
The Canadian trucker convoy also helped warn us of what lies ahead. They don’t have enough police or prison space in many places. And they’re awful cowards. They prefer to use deplatforming, social shaming, and blocking from the economy they plan to control.
All the mega corporations’ products stink. All the national bureaucracies’ policies stink. They seek to overcome these by having giant global bureaucracies and monopolies (established by them) band together.
