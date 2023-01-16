Biden signs onto ‘Declaration of North America (DNA)’ with Canada and Mexico: Is the planned North American Union making a comeback?

Joe Biden met last week in Mexico City with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador for the 10th North American Leaders’ Summit.
The three leaders signed onto a document that appears to be a prelude to a North American Union, which the globalists talked a lot about during the George W. Bush presidency. It looks like the push toward a merger of the U.S., Canada and Mexico may be back on the front burner if this written declaration of intent is any indication.
The document has attracted very little media attention since it was released on January 10, as the mainstream corporate press focuses instead on classified documents found in Biden’s office and home. When major news happens there’s almost always a misdirection play meant to divert our eyes.
The stated goal of the document is to fortify the continent’s “security, prosperity, sustainability and inclusiveness.”
The North American leaders, dubbed the “Three Amigos,” committed their countries to six “pillars,” all of which were taken straight from United Nations documents Agenda 21 and Agenda 2030.
They borrow heavily from the U.N. 2030’s 17 Sustainability Goals in the new political declaration dated January 10, 2023, and titled “Declaration of North America (DNA)” which appeared jointly on the government websites of the U.S. White House, Canada and Mexico.
Watch the above video of Brannon Howse interviewing yours truly on this topic of the North American Union.
The list of goals in this document are separated into six categories:
- Diversity, equity, and inclusion;
- Climate change and the environment;
- Competitiveness;
- Migration and development;
- Health;
- Regional security.
Commenting on the document, John-Henry Westen, writing for LifeSite News, said:
“They outlined joint commitments for a WOKE new North America to be imposed on its citizens.”
The White House declaration committed to direct the future course of the three nations to “promote racial justice” and “expand protections for LGBTQI+ individuals” in order to deliver “more equitable outcomes to all.”
Note the language there. Not equitable opportunities for all but equitable outcomes for certain special classes of minorities. That is the very definition of communism.
Of course their plan of “inclusiveness” excludes any Bible-believing Christian who objects to any aspect of the LGBTQ agenda, such as those “family friendly drag queen shows” for kids, and school children as young as kindergarten being subjected to blatant pornography in the name of “comprehensive sex education.”
The trio’s declaration also stated under the “health” section that, “As we emerge from the acute phase of the COVID-19 pandemic, we also recognize that resilient health systems, including a strong health workforce, are the foundation upon which effective pandemic preparedness and response will be built.” (emphasis mine)
If you read between the lines, the above statement sounds like a self-declared mandate to implement more lockdowns, masking and vaxxing whenever they decide that’s the best action for what they describe in the document as “providing rapid response to health emergencies in North America.”
They are clearly borrowing from the language in the U.N. World Health Organization’s proposed pandemic treaty, which talks about setting up the WHO as the global arbiter that gets to declare “public health emergencies of international concern” as well as “of regional concern.”
The trio also repeats the U.N.’s false claims about improving the rights of women and girls, which in the eyes of the globalists just means more access to abortions.
“This is Orwellian doublespeak,” Westen writes, adding: “They are totally against women. They are against women having safety and privacy in bathrooms and changing rooms from biological males masquerading as women. They are opposed to safeguarding women’s sports from men who couldn’t hack the male-vs.-male competition.”
And it’s the same with their empty promises about health and the environment. They could care less about our health or that of the environment. Bottom line: Everything they are advocating is for the purpose of increasing their own power and control over the lives of we little people, who they view as nothing more than stupid peasants.
There’s also a lot in this document about the need to promote constant migration from the Third World into the Western nations. These are the same nations where women are constantly encouraged to kill their offspring in the womb or take an injection that will make them less likely to conceive a child in the first place. Then, because of the falling birth rates, they need to import foreign labor in spades in order to staff their factories and clean their houses.
Here is one of the many statements in the DNA document about migration, which again sounds like it was lifted directly from the U.N. Agenda 2030 goals.
“Since June, Mexico, the United States and Canada have collectively welcomed record numbers of migrants and refugees from the Western Hemisphere under new and expanded labor and humanitarian programs. Today, we affirm our joint commitment to safe, orderly, and humane migration under the Los Angeles Declaration and other relevant multilateral frameworks. This includes assisting host communities and promoting migrant and refugee integration; providing protection to refugees, asylum seekers, and vulnerable migrants; strengthening asylum capacity in the region; expanding and promoting regular pathways for migration and protection; addressing the root causes and impacts of irregular migration and forced displacement; and collaborating to counter xenophobia and discrimination against migrants and refugees.”
This is how global governance creeps in: Heads of state doing regional deals with each other to incorporate elements of the United Nations agenda, none of which was voted on by Congress. Please read over the entire document and let me know your thoughts in the comments below.
24 thoughts on “Biden signs onto ‘Declaration of North America (DNA)’ with Canada and Mexico: Is the planned North American Union making a comeback?”
With regard to health, here’s an interesting article:
“Moderna’s new mRNA shot to treat heart attack patients uses mRNA, which carries a cell’s instructions for making proteins. By injecting the heart with synthetic mRNA that encodes for relaxin, the mRNA shot directs human cells to generate the hormone. Increased blood movement allows for new blood vessels to grow and helps restore blood flow along arteries and veins. This week, the drug maker announced that the first patients were given the injection in a phase one clinical trial. Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel said, ‘We have now in the clinic a super exciting program where we inject mRNA into people’s hearts after a heart attack to grow back new blood vessels to help revascularize the heart. Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel told Sky News: ‘It’s like science fiction medicine’.
Moderna’s mRNA COVID ‘vaccine’ has been shown to cause major heart problems. A Swiss study found the COVID mRNA shots injured the hearts of ALL its recipients, with 2.8% having levels associated with subclinical myocarditis. NewsWars reported that Moderna has used its profits from its mRNA COVID shot to fund their new product that treats those same heart problems. “Absolutely diabolical.” ”
I believe that the shots were designed to cause heart problems which will occur in more and more people as time goes on. And I believe that the medical system will insist on using this new mRNA technology to treat those heart problems.
So I see a mass cull in operation and now with an additional lethal injection in their armoury but in a different guise.
The illegitimate pResident CANNOT make a treaty without 2/3 rds of the Senate agreeing to it.
Article II, Section 2 of the US Constitution
He shall have Power, by and with the Advice and Consent of the Senate, to make Treaties, provided two thirds of the Senators present concur
EXACTLY!! It’s what I was thinking from the start. A united Congress can disavow this, and refuse to abide by it. In fact that’s exactly what should happen. Neither the Congress nor the people have consented to this treaty.
I think Mr. Biden should move to Mexico. He’d make a bang up president for them.
True about the diversions Leo. That’s why the only time I thought about the alleged classified documents allegedly found in Joe Biden’s home, etc. was when the MSM was singing that tune night and day. It didn’t move me in the least if it was true. The MSM and their believers showed neither show any concern or remorse stolen elections. Even if Biden is/was in possession of such documents. There are better and worse things to be concerned about. I learned one day not to let globalists’ public theater distract me from more important and pressing issues.
I posted somewhere a few days ago about people using diversions to keep you looking in one direction, while they’re shooting arrows at you from other directions. And I doubt that US Attorney General Merrick Garland would ever lift a finger towards justice if his life depended upon it. I hold the same view towards most democrats and every RINO in DC and elsewhere in the US.
Curtis Bowers just interviewed Trevor Loudon on how many communists are in our congress and how they got to where they are today. Excellent interview and very sad and frustrating to hear it and to realize how sneaky they have been and at the same time how they did it right in front of us and we didn’t see it or maybe didn’t care to see it. Curtis’ channel is on Rumble under CurtisBowersAGENDA if interested in watching it. Trevor also did a video called Enemies Within the Church which was an excellent expose’’on communists within the church and the colleges.
I can’t imagine that Canada would want to share all the US problems or that the US would want to burden itself with all the Canadian problems.
They are the 21st century version of the Three Stooges…….but no where near as funny.
Remember the “amero”? During the Bush Jr years, when a North American merger idea was floated, a North American currency idea was seriously considered to replace the US dollar, the Mexican peso and the Canadian dollar. To accomplish a merger of currencies would amount to a kind of political merger among the central banks to create a monetary region. Will the move towards digital currencies in the US, Canada and Mexico make an eventual regional merger easier, piloted through the central banks as North American central banks try to head off competition from Chinese or EU CBDC? Just speculating…. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/North_American_monetary_union
Excellent question Kayjae. In my opinion, that’s definitely part of the ultimate plan. Dr. Pippa Malmgren, the noted globalist economist, stated at the 2022 World Government Summit that the financial structure always underpins the political world order and then she proceeded to explain that the world is on the cusp of abandoning the traditional system of money and accounting and moving to a new system based on digital and block chain. So it’s all in play and we will see massive changes in 2023 and 2024.
Thanks Leo. I peruse many news sites but missed this. This is the first I’ve heard about it. It’s people like you who do the due diligence that most of us don’t have the time or knowledge to ferret out. Thanks again sir.
YUCK! I don’t want anything to do with USA, especially NOT with Biden at the helm! Joe is INSANE! I emigrated OUT of USA many years ago with NO plans to return.
I think you made a good decision on moving out the US. I was ready to leave this sinking ship when Bush Jr. was in his second presidential term. Finances was the only thing that stopped me. I have regretted not leaving many times since Bush Jr. left office.
This is only a political “declaration”–a statement of intent, not a binding treaty which would have to be ratified by our Senate. However, since this merger idea is being re-floated from the Bush Jr’s administration, it is clearly a policy direction to create a supranational political and economic region. Clinton’s NAFTA agreement was probably the beginning of this process of shifting around the economic and labor furniture. Is this region-building really to counter the decline of US hegemony as the world shifts to a multi-polar axis (like Russia-China-Global South)? Maybe the rather meaningless woke language within this document is to give cover towards erecting an overarching organization that has more hegemonic teeth to it.
The Declaration wants to “advance labor mobility”– to flood local labor markets
I don’t think we have a Congress anymore. Let alone a Senate. I guarantee you that most members of Congress are and will stand idly by and let Joe Biden compliment whatever his handlers’ wishes are. There was a time when I was proud of the US Congress.
Most of them are probably not even aware of this declaration.
How can there be a union with Mexico, with all the drugs coming thru the Border FROM MEXICO, millions of illegals from 142 countries many coming thru Mexico border, this is insane! total betrayal to the American people
Why do we allow a few tyrants to continue to rule over us us if we’re neutered?
ARE WE NEUTERED?
Yes, we are neutered. Just look at what covid did to America, the division the Dems have implemented successfully, our State governor’s, AGs, Sec. of States, State Legislatures, school boards, judges, Congress and President. What they are proposing is unconstitutional. Cannot erase our sovereign nation but our Senate won’t stop them. We have a dearth of patriots and an excess of weak, dishonorable leaders on the take who somehow think they are immune to the destruction they are creating.
Thank You Leo! Yes, I remember seeing the drawn out maps of joining ALL the NATIONS together while Boy George (W JR) was President.
Joining all nations together as One… As in One World Order!
Ol Pappy Bush said “IT A BIG IDEA!…IT’S A NEW WORLD ORDER!”
Looks like they’re busy little beavers while we’re being caught up in Food Prices and Biden-Files and Lisa Marie Presley and sending more money to Ukraine.
Gas Stoves soon to be a NoNo, and Heart-Attacks now at a young age is becoming quite common!
satan is setting his kingdom up, but soon Jesus comes and knocks him off the totem pole, and then Jesus will Rule!
If you read between the lines, the above statement sounds like a self-declared mandate to implement more lockdowns, masking and vaxxing whenever they decide that’s the best action for what they describe in the document as “providing rapid response to health emergencies in North America.”
I have seen predictions for the release of the new contagion for 2024…..
Prepare to stand firm and resist….. Satanic lies can never fool all whom have no fear…. Jesus is are strength, the cornerstone whom most will stumble upon!!
Thx Leo, keep up the good fight!
its the rise of the 10 toes/10 regions. Needs to be whacked down as previously years ago. the problem is there are less die-hard nationalists and conservatives in the Senate and House and more WEF Soros paid off lackies. Covid scamdemic was use a force for the rise of globalism in all theaters of life. Both WEF and Soros monies need to be banned to stop their influence over this nation.
Absulutely agree…10 regions = the 10 toes. There used to be an interactive map on the EU web site showing the 10 regions. And the Club of Rome proposed such a map decades ago.
That’s what I was going to say so I echo that observation, the ten kings and their regions are being set up for the final phase of world kingdoms.
