What is Biden administration trying to tell us with its recent violent actions against nonviolent Americans and hiring of 87K militarized IRS agents?

By now you’ve seen the federal government’s classy help-wanted ads seeking new recruits for the Internal Revenue Service.
The list of qualifications is quite interesting.
These recruits must be willing to carry a firearm and “use deadly force, if necessary.” And not just any firearm. As you’ll see later in this article, they want to impress you with a grand display of shock and awe.
I’m not sure how often your typical IRS agent faces scenarios that require them to fire on a fellow American with deadly force, but apparently the Biden administration anticipates this being a more frequent occurrence than in the past.
Why else would they need 87,000 new IRS employees while ordering another 750,000 rounds of ammunition on top of the millions of rounds already in their possession?
Hard-working Americans have many reasons for falling behind on their taxes but drawing the attention of militarized “special agents” and preparing for a shootout with them is not typically one of them.
In fact, let me be straight-up honest right now. If I fall on hard times and can’t afford to pay my taxes, you can file a lien and whatever legal papers are necessary to take my house, but please guys, leave your AR-15s and your .40 caliber Smith and Wessons back at the office.
According to the recruitment ad, agents must “be willing and able to participate in arrests, execution of search warrants, and other dangerous assignments.”
Below is a screenshot of the ad, which was taken down after it started causing a stir among the proles, who were apparently never supposed to see it. Or, maybe we were.
In the three-month period between March 1 and June 1, 2022, the criminal division of the IRS ordered $696,000 in ammunition, the IRS told VERIFY in an email.
In a 2018 report, the IRS disclosed that it spent an average of $675,000 on ammunition per year over the previous seven years, so they are definitely stepping up their game.
I think there’s more to this story so let’s dig a little deeper, beyond the not-very-polite recruitment ads and the bulk ammo purchases.
We’re not just talking about IRS agents carrying sidearms to protect themselves in the rare instance that some deranged person snaps and comes running out of his house with a knife or gun. No, IRS agents also have access to and are trained in semi-automatic rifles and tactical shotguns. Note that these are the same “assault weapons” that the Biden administration wants to ban us from having.
So at the same time they’re trying to disarm us, they are arming federal tax collectors to the teeth with “military grade” weapons, as they like to call them when they’re in the hands of law-abiding American citizens.
When they knock on your door, they apparently no longer come with calculators and notepads to show you your tax bill but with a cold-steel barrel ready to burn hot.
How do we know they are up to no good? How do we know that it’s more about displaying the raw power of the almighty state than it is about collecting back taxes?
We know because it’s all spelled out right in their annual report. They’re not hiding it. The recent recruitment ads just confirm what we already thought about the growing unchecked power of the federal behemoth.
The IRS 2021 annual report contains a section that shows heavily armed agents simulating an attack on a suburban home at a law enforcement training facility in Brunswick, Georgia.
According to the report, these IRS agents are “among the most highly trained financial investigators in the world.”
All newly hired IRS special agents will be put through an 11-week Criminal Investigator Training Program, or CITP, run by the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center in Brunswick, where they learn firearms training and other law enforcement tactics.
“CITP covers topics common to all federal law enforcement agents, including basic criminal investigation skills, federal criminal law, courtroom procedures, enforcement operations, interviewing skills, and firearms training,” the IRS report states.
No, this isn’t your grandfather’s IRS.
The annual report continues:
“It also provides physical fitness conditioning and use of force training, which includes firearms, weaponless tactics, and building entry,” the annual report reads.
Can you see what’s going on here?
This is part of a plan to militarize and weaponize yet another agency of the federal government. And while the IRS is being weaponized, it’s about to get a whole lot bigger.
The alarming job description in those recruitment ads comes as the agency gets funding from Congress to hire 87,000 new agents after the U.S. Senate approved the Inflation Reduction Act on a party-line vote, with Kamala Harris being the tie-breaker. Within this radical bill is $80 billion for the IRS to more than double in size and extend its abilities to carry out raids on American homes.
The IRS annual report states that “IRS:CI special agents receive regular refresher training. They attend quarterly training in firearms, defensive tactics, and building entry…Through frequent use of force training, they maintain their skills and abilities to ensure good judgement and to apply the appropriate degree of force necessary to safely carry out enforcement activities, including issuing search warrants, arrests, surveillance, dignitary protection, undercover activities, and seizures.”
So now we know they are not only into kicking down doors and shooting people but also spying on us with “surveillance” and “undercover activities.”
You can read the entire 49-page IRS 2021 annual report here.
Under President Obama, almost every federal agency, including non-law enforcement agencies like the IRS, SBA, EPA, HHS, the Forestry Service, the Railroad Retirement Board, etc., went on a bullet-buying binge. The preferred handgun bullet of many of these agencies is the 10mm hollow-point round, the kind of round our troops would have wanted in Afghanistan but which are so lethal they have been outlawed in warfare by the Geneva Convention.
As a 2017 article by Forbes magazine concluded, “After grabbing legal power, federal bureaucrats are amassing firepower. It’s time to scale back the federal arsenal.”
So Biden is just picking up where Obama left off. I wish it were not so but this administration gives us no reason not to assume the worst possible motives for these recruitment ads, for their vicious training of agents and their bulk buying of weapons and ammunition.
And let’s not forget that just last summer, in August 2021, we caught the U.S. Army National Guard advertising on its website for detention specialists to guard “detention/internment” camps. A slightly modified, less threatening sounding version of that same recruitment ad is still up at the U.S. Army website, by the way. You can see it here.
Makes you wonder, what’s the federal government got planned for us?
Now, for a little perspective, because nothing happens in a vacuum.
Attorney General Merrick Garland confirmed that he personally approved the FBI raid at former President Donald Trump’s Mar-A-Lago estate.
Here he is speaking at a press briefing Thursday. Toward the end, he gets noticeably angry when lurching into a tirade about the “integrity” of the FBI and DOJ.
Integrity? What integrity? This is an agency that bashed down the door of Roger Stone in the middle of the night and brought him out in shackles, an elderly man with his cancer-stricken wife who owned no firearms.
This is the same FBI that arrested Peter Navarro at an airport and led him away in leg irons. Again, he was a frail elderly man who presented no physical threat, unarmed at an airport.
They also raided the home of a home-school mom in Colorado earlier this year, bursting in with high-powered rifles and scaring her children half to death. The woman’s only crime was that she had questioned the integrity of Colorado’s elections and was an outspoken mother at local school board meetings.
This is an agency that also helped a group of men plot the fake kidnapping of Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, then lied about it.
This is the same agency that sent agents provocateur, dirtbags like Ray Epps, into the January 6 crowd and incited them to enter the Capitol, then lied about it.
So spare us your fake outrage, Mr. Garland.
This man is delusional. This entire administration is delusional. If the FBI and DOJ had any integrity whatsoever, they would not be applying one standard to Donald Trump and another to Hillary Clinton, who made off with hundreds of classified documents and never looked back. It would also not be sitting on Hunter Biden’s laptop, which we know is full of incriminating evidence of dirty business deals in China and Ukraine, as well as sexual deviance that would make Hugh Hefner blush.
As Joy Pullman notes in a column written pre-Mar-A-Lago:
“In Michigan, the FBI openly meddled in the upcoming election by affecting the selection of candidates, arresting and charging the formerly leading Republican candidate for governor for misdemeanors. The FBI raided Ryan Kelley’s home while polls showed him leading the primaries. In the primary election last week, he came in fourth.”
After the raid on Trump’s home, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was quick to offer her two cents, stating that “No person is above the law.”
Please.
No person, except Hunter Biden, Joe Biden, Crooked Hillary, Lois Lerner, BLM, Antifa, George Soros, Pelosi herself, and the list goes on.
Until Mr. Garland’s agency moves on the Hunter Biden laptop and digs into Hunter’s comment about “10 percent for the big guy,” we don’t want to hear any lectures about “blind justice” or the professionalism of the FBI. They are nothing but political hacks and have a long track record, not of integrity, but of corruption. Some of the most rank and vile corruption this country has ever seen.
As for those 87,000 new IRS agents: You had better train hard. Real hard. Because although we patriots tell people, on this site and many others, to be peaceful and not do anything unlawful, we will defend our homes and our property against these kinds of violent attacks.
53 thoughts on “What is Biden administration trying to tell us with its recent violent actions against nonviolent Americans and hiring of 87K militarized IRS agents?”
A Gestapo force. Weapons and ammo. Camps. Guards for camps. Vilifying conservatives and Christians as the public enemy. Even a child could connect the dots. That is where we are headed. I feel there is nothing wrong with self defense and wish all the best to whose who choose to go that route. There is also another path without carnal weapons by which we overcome and that is the path that I am on.
Well done!! I will add that I believe adding 87,000(!) IRS agents, many ff not most armed, is so inexplicable and extreme, that something bigger is up. They timed the Trump raid to happen just as this measure was being passed. To take attention away from the new Gestapo? I think so. I speculate that they are moving up the digital currency introduction, and these agents will be needed to crush resisters.
Yes, and to disarm them!
Excellent article, I couldn’t have said it better, can anyone say NAZI GERMANY never was defeated just relocated to North America?…God Bless!!
Thank you, Leo, for this informative post. You answer your title query as well as anyone can. All the evidence declares that this administration is evil and means to put fear in the citizenry whom it has not yet killed. But we do not bow to fear, evil. Heavenly Father our Guide we stand, resist the evil at us. We disobey evil. I Pray Heavenly Father Blesses you and keeps you safe–and us all as we stay soldiers on the side of Father.
Rev 13 : 16 And he requires everyone—small and great , rich and poor , free and slave —to be given a mark on his right hand or forehead , so that no one can buy or sell unless he has the mark : the beast’s name or the number of his name .
To me it’s all about power , control and the forcing of worship to the beast . America is one of the few countries that it’s citizens are still fully armed so they know what is needed to make people comply . It’s always about the spiritual battles going on in the heavens. The enemy knows the end is soon .
Thank God for Jesus Christ who has overcome all and is King overall.
Thank you again Leo for speaking truth .
Reblogged this on boudica.us.
Great article, Leo. You and I think exactly alike. I would caution everyone to be very careful of what you post on social media, especially Facebook. I got off all social media over ten years ago. The deep state is data mining everything on the internet and making lists for the goon squads. Don’t make it easy for them. We are entering a very dangerous period. Avoid big crowds and public demonstrations. If Jan. 6th taught us anything, it is that they are setting ambushes and traps for patriots and Christians. Be very vigilant, watch your back, and don’t let your guard down. Prepare like your very life depends on it. May God be with us all. Lord Jesus, we ask for mercy and protection from the evil. “Blessed be Yahovah my strength, who teaches my hands to war; my fingers to fight. He is my goodness and my fortress; my high tower and my deliverer; my shield and He in whom I trust; who humbles my people under me.” Psalm 144: 1-2. “And he who does not have one, let him sell his coat and buy a SWORD.” Luke 22: 36.
Amen Dennis my brother!
Forgot to mention a moment ago that the ANTIFA/BLM types would probably sign up for one of the IRS militarized jobs.
More likely the military age illegal aliens flooding our southern border could be recruited The IRS requirements for these thug jobs are not strictly limited to US citizens, making it quite possible to hire those who were real killers in their own countries. I’m sure there won’t be much effort to vet any recruit for criminal background when the idea is to unleash a ruthless army on the American citizenry.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I used to work for an accounting firm for over 10 years. One of the most dreaded things we did was try to get a hold of a live IRS agent. Expected to wait for at least 1-2 hours. Perhaps these new agents being hired could man the phones instead of manning glocks.
Maybe a better idea would be to institute a flat tax to simplify things and gut most of the nonsense going on in DC
If they had a flat tax then the Fed gov would lose its power of control via the IRS. Nope, never happen under tyrant Biden.
Nor will it happen under any Republican president. I know a few in my lifetime who had the power to do something meaningful like that, having control of the white house and both houses of Congress, but they took a pass.
Trump loaded the gun…
LikeLiked by 1 person
So this is the new world order is it?
Ya go to sleep one night knowing that your government is corrupt but their corruption is kept on the whole to the confines of their own bubble and then wake up to find that not only has their corruption ballooned into a vicious devouring tyranny but it’s dead set on having you for dinner.
It wipes your blood off it’s sharp fangs still drooling down its mouth and not only does it say “ I have not sinned” but also blames you for being to delicious not to consume.
This government has turned into a vile, hideous monster.
What a truly evil and corrupt Marxist government that was put in place. Our gov
is every bit as corrupt as any other. I am looking up and praying. This filthy old world holds nothing for me. The end time world government is quickly forming and Jesus will take it out.
What fedgov is saying is something to the effect of “we’re coming for you next”.
“…be peaceful and not do anything unlawful, we will defend our homes and our property against these kinds of violent attacks.” 100% Amen.
When I was a kid, I saw a school bully beating up on another kid much smaller and weaker than he was. I walked on by, because I was a damn chicken. That has haunted me ever since.
It will not happen again.
I am different today. I’m actually not afraid of anyone or anything. If the Lord be with me, who can be against me?
I will not go seeking trouble, but I am not naive, so I don’t expect to be left alone forever. I know we all have to fight if we want to overcome the evil that is in the world, going in the strength and faith of God Almighty. So even though I won’t go out of my way to do something stupid, if my family, my friends, my neighbors, or any others I could help, if they get in trouble, I will be there with everything I’ve got. If I perish, I perish. I trust God to raise me up on the last day.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Ron says:
August 12, 2022 at 9:33 pm
RE: I know we all have to fight if we want to overcome the evil that is in the world, going in the strength and faith of God Almighty. “…be peaceful and not do anything unlawful, we will defend our homes and our property against these kinds of violent attacks.” 100% Amen.
Ron, did you know Jesus commands His disciples to peacefully put away the sword and deny the sensual, earthly desires of their carnal-minded self-willed flesh? The Lord instructs them to daily take up their martyr’s cross and joyfully follow in His bloody footsteps on the narrow path leading into His eternal kingdom. Christ the Good Shepherd victoriously leads His Father’s beloved flock of harmless sheep through the midst of Caesar Nero’s ravenous wolf pack within the Roman Coliseum.
Ron, are you foolishly going to die and eternally lose your soul in a vain defense of your decaying earthly possessions, violently using your weapons against the Marxist Beast? Or are you wisely taking up and suffering your cross that the Beast’s Marxist government daily gives Christ’s faithful followers? Like the crucified apostle Peter, are you joyfully willing to lose your transient life in Satan’s evil Socialistic world order with Christ’s courageous cross-bearing saints?
When I graduated with a degree in accounting only the idiots took jobs with the IRS. 87,000 idiots with guns will be like a turkey shoot. Stock up on ammo guys.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Open your eyes people……..These 87,000 IRS thugs are being hired to come after Conservatives and Christians. They will come after Conservative/Christians websites like this one, Christian and conservative businesses and even Churches………….WATCH!!!
They need us silenced………….PERIOD!!!
THE IRS is not a legitimate US government agency – in 1913 the Federal Reserve was formed illegally, in violation of US Constitution, to be our National Bank (Print $USD) and for the IRS to collect to interest/expense of the Federal Reserve. Now reread the above article with this in mind!
Some think they will also go after self employed like farmers and small business owners and audit. They have to itemize expenses, etc.
Not just Christian conservatives. The liberals are also being injected with bioweapons, impoverished, and put in solitary confinement. It seems they will destroy human beings no matter how nice and compliant we are. Look at Australia. That’s where obeying these sadistic tyrants gets you.
They are just targeting us because they already brought down the non-elitist lefties.
It is amazing that we who work hard to earn a living are paying confiscatory taxes on our own money. I guess we should be thanking the government for the privilege of supporting it.
Time for accountability. Time for a face to face talk, asking our government plain questions like “do you plan to kill us?” We need to expose the real motives.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Yes that would be a very interesting answer indeed.
What possible justification could a tax collector have for arming agents to fire on a fellow American?
I think that ad and the arming of their agents with military ammo is enough to establish their intent.
It also makes it pretty clear why they want to take the guns from everyone else.
Tyranny on display, directed at the American people!
Every country in the world has experienced revolution. Ours is on the horizon.
I think they are going to hire Soros and Obama’s forces, ANTIFA and BLM for this job.
This is a huge problem . Although they made a taxing authority constitutional,
we definitely must get it down to maybe a flat tax across the board to challenge this authoritarian agency. Everyone pays, nothing else to see here. That is all I can think of. With every change of the Admin we get new tax policy. Enough is enough.
How about all the “undocumented” immigrants? Most are young men of military age.
LikeLike
Methinks, fast tracked citizenship for the new “Settlers” who accept these positions….from different cultures and religions…..will not hesitate to use their new powers to subjugate U.S. citizens….It’s part of the plan!
I totally agree. The people coming through our borders aren’t coming here for a better life. If you watch the footage of the men and boys, they are well fed, well dressed and healthy. They will be given the government jobs because they don’t mind killing us. People better start thinking this out methodically.
🙏 TY Leo. Forwarded it ti 50 contacts!
Maranatha Brother 🛐
>
How many accountants are able to handle a gun and willing to use it on a person? My guess is that the top candidates for these IRS positions won’t be good with numbers at all, but will instead be violent thugs. Many, if not most, might also be non-citizens and/or illegal aliens. Even though I’ve always been honest when preparing our taxes (to the point that the IRS found deductions I’d missed and sent us a second refund check), I’m afraid. Not quite to the point of hiding under the bed, though! God’s in control of this too.
That’s the point. They want us to be afraid of our own government.
Well, why shouldn’t we be afraid? Unless we want to die, roll over and ask them to kill us because we gave up (and are therefore unafraid.)
I’m full of rage and hatred myself. I want to hurt someone badly before these soulless spawn of Hell take us down. The only consolation I feel is that SOMEDAY Jesus will finally return and throw them into Hell forever where they will shriek in torment for all eteenity.
For now, God is fine with evil win. It’s only the innocent He wants harmed. Will He ever hold these evil doers accountable? He never has before.
I totally agree with you on this. Foreigners will have no qualms shooting or killing Americans. I think Antifa and BLM would be ideal candidates as well.
https://identitydixie.com/2022/06/16/ten-plausible-civil-war-scenarios/ will there be enough able bodied patriots to stand up against this Marxist agenda?? unlikely, if people crossing borders are recruited to kill Americans.
Maybe some of those thugs. But a lot of Antifa and BLM members are soft, weak cowards. Especially the former. They love to beat up old ladies but avoid healthy men, even as groups. If our legal system wasn’t so corrupted, ordinary citizens could quickly take them down. A fat boy with a rifle easily took down 3.
Another great article Leo!!
Bear with me for a minute. I do see a need for a militarized IRS force. They are not needed for people who put up with paying taxes on their homes and motorcraft as long as they own. Neither are militarized IRS goons needed to manhandle employees who pay every time of income taxes that the state and federal governments snatch from our paychecks. I think one of the plans with the IRS goon squads is to use them for illegal asset forfeiture. I’m sure those who are considered enemies of the state will be the ones the IRS goons are sent to harass and illegally confiscate property.
Hopefully sane Americans won’t sign up for the proposed IRS goon squads. I’m not holding my breath that no one will enlist themselves into that organization. No doubt here that this evil plan will ultimately fail if even brought to fruition. And the people who continue to sow wicked seed will get their just rewards. And the destruction can happen to evil people without any human getting their hands dirty. Jesus Christ is still Lord in spite of the devil and his followers.
You are being naive. The tax payers who pay everything they are still going to have these goons come for them because if you pay all of your taxes and are not a problem, you are probably a conservative and or a Christian.
Being naive? I wouldn’t expect to be left alone by government thugs if I donated my entire paychecks to the IRS. My main point was that I suspect that if the IRS super thug force cones to fruition. The ones who join will probably be the lawless BLM/Antifa type who will gladly shoot you in the head and confiscate your property and valuables, either for themselves or for the government that employs them.
Furthermore, if I didn’t believe in the deliverance power of God through Christ. I would be worried and scared to death over every evil plan to further enslave and destroy humanity that I hear, think or dream about. Maybe you should check yourself to see if you stand in the faith of Christ.
Come to think of it Mark. Real Christians are and have always been considered enemies of the state. They won’t be left alone under any demonic government no matter how much money they give to Caesar. Who’s being naive here? I’ll let you go now and pick a fight with someone else. I will prevail in the Lord come what may. And it’s not my fault that anyone else has a problem serving or having faith in God. I only have one life to give an account to God for.
Any struggling families whom are having difficulties paying their bills suddenly are gone or missing will be listed and reported as death due to Covid or MonkeyPox.
Signs of the times. Concentrate on getting your “spiritual” house in order, because we are reaching the point where the world is going to become in total, the NEW WORLD ORDER. There is NO coming back from this. Fight the good fight of faith, trust in Jesus, and keep looking up! Luke 21:28
As Jan Markell says, ‘things aren’t falling apart; they’re falling into place.’
Here’s what’s falling into place. Lots of dead bodies to be ground up into soylent green for Farmer Bill’s human cattle to consume. Everything is falling into place the way exactly the bad guys want it.
Thanks Leo! Meanwhile we’re supposed to center our attention on Trump and the raid on him,
They’re getting ready for all of the decent law-abiding, hard-working class struggling with the high prices of everything to start falling behind and missing some payments!….. Yep!… Soon, they’ll be forcing decent folks into “Smart Cities’ or the Camps. These IRS folk better have lottsa ammunition!
Dialectics and Dialogue, Marxism at its core.
Plato is to Darwin as Aristotle is to Newton.
(Pseudo science versus Science)
Gnostic Paganism versus Jesus Christ
Gradualism, crisis, rapid change, gradualism, boom, more rapid change.
>
