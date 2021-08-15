DHS issues terror alert equating Americans who oppose government Covid restrictions with 9/11 terrorists

The U.S. Army National Guard is recruiting for a job position described as “Internment/Resettlement Specialist” at the same time the Department of Homeland Security is putting out alerts on “potential terrorist threats” that appear to equate Americans opposing government Covid measures with foreign terrorists who attacked America on 9/11.
NBC News on Friday, Aug. 13, issued a “breaking news” report that Homeland Security had put out the new terrorism alert.
The DHS alert encourages Americans to “report threats of violence, including online threats, to local law enforcement, FBI field offices, or local Fusion Center.”
In a help-wanted ad posted to the National Guard’s website it is looking for men and women between the ages of 17 and 35 and in good physical shape to serve in its military police units as internment and resettlement specialists.
The E31 classification jobs will work in “Search/Restraint.”
Under “Some of the Skills You’ll Learn,” the posting with a job location listed as Washington, D.C. gives the following information.
OVERVIEW
Internment/resettlement specialists are primarily responsible for day-to-day operations in a military confinement/correctional facility or detention/internment facility.
JOB DUTIES
- Supervision of confinement and detention operations
- External security to facilities
- Counseling/guidance to individual prisoners within a rehabilitative program
- Records of prisoners/internees and their programs
It should not be assumed these positions are for overseas detention facilities.
The U.S. Army published a 326-page training manual on February 12, 2010, on how to detain civilians, which included a clear description of detention camps that could be established here in the U.S. homeland.
The document, coded FM 3-39.40 and titled Internment and Resettlement Operations includes foreign and domestic detention of what it calls Civil Internees or CIs.
Section 2-39 of the 2010 document reads:
“Civil Support is the DOD [Department of Defense] support to U.S. civil authorities for domestic emergencies, and for designated law enforcement and other agencies. Civil support includes operations that address the consequences of natural or man-made disasters, accidents, terrorist attacks and incidents in the U.S. and its territories.”
In section 2-40, the document further defines the role of Internment and Resettlement operations, called I/R, as follows:
“The I/R tasks performed in support of civil support operations are similar to those during combat operations, but the techniques and procedures are modified based on the special OE associated with operating within U.S. territory and according to the categories of individuals [primarily DCs] to be housed in I/R facilities.”
The document describes the internment camps in great detail, including searches of detainees, how to silence them through the use of facemasks and stuffing muffling objects into their mouths, etc.
Following is a quote directly from the document, in Section 3-56, describing the duties of a “Psychological Operations Officer.”
- Develops PSYOP products that are designed to pacify and acclimate detainees or DCs to accept U.S. I/R facility authority and regulations.
- Gains the cooperation of detainees or DCs to reduce the number of guards needed.
- Identifies malcontents, trained agitators, and political leaders within the facility who may try to organize resistance or create disturbances.
- Develops and executes indoctrination programs to reduce or remove antagonistic attitudes.
- Identifies political activists.
- Provides loudspeaker support [such as administrative announcements and facility instructions when necessary].
- Helps the military police commander control detainee and DC populations during emergencies.
- Plans and executes a PSYOP program that produces an understanding and appreciation of U.S. policies and actions.
Upon capture, the document says “soldiers process detainees using the ‘search, silence, segregate, speed, safeguard, and tag [5 Ss and a T]’ technique. This technique provides a structure to guide soldiers in conducting detainee operations until they transfer custody of detainees to another authority or location.
The first three “Ss” are described as follows:
Search. Neutralize a detainee and confiscate weapons, personal items, and terms of potential intelligence and/or evidentiary value.
Silence. Prevent detainees from communicating with one another or making audible clamor such as chanting, singing, or praying. Silence uncooperative detainees by muffling them with a soft, clean cloth tied around their mouths and fastened at the backs of their heads. Do not use duct tape or other adhesives, place a cloth or either objects inside the mouth, or apply physical force to silence detainees.
Segregate. Segregate detainees according to policy and SOPs [segregation requirements differ from operation to operation]
https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/global-covid-19/shielding-approach-humanitarian.html
You must now show a Vax passport to enter a bar or nite club in New Orleans!
Leo, this is HUGE!
I am not surprised as “detention camps” were mentioned a while ago.
This now makes it essential, if possible we must preach the gospel at every possibility. The time is short ask other people what they think about what is happening use how they respond to prayerfully identify that even though it seems impossible that there is hope.
Sure life will likely become more difficult, now is the time for us to see the truth, keep on learning what is happening, lean hard into Jesus Christ of Nazareth for He alone is The answer, The Way, The truth and The Life.
We do not have time to be scared.
Thank you Leo keep watching.
Published eleven years ago under Obama I see. Long before they dreamed up the Covid Psy Opp. So celebrating Christmas or Easter is an act of terrorism now?
When everything is illegal nothing is. Our rulers lord it over us according to their whims, solely by power. They have no external law to back their authority anymore.
I’m reading The Rape of the Mind by Meerloo.
So Leo, do you still think we should offer resistance since that will only get us punished as terrorists?
Predictable, huh?
Patrick Wood Coherent Publishing, LLC
Thank you.
I have made the decision that I will not be going with any authority to a camp, green zone, or isolation facility. God can you believe we are talking about this here in America? I still pinch myself thinking, this cannot be happening.
I will not “come quietly.”
I will scream as loudly as possible and alert my gun owning neighbors.
They can blow my head off but they will be forced to do it in front of my neighbors. They will record it and show others what we are up against.
We know what commies do. We will not comply. Make them earn our deaths.
Thank you for posting. I’ve been watching for this. I’ve read about these shiny new “holding facilities” sitting empty in remote areas, more than ten years ago. I’m sure others have seen the articles. I did a search last year and couldn’t find any info about these fenced and razor wired compounds. I figured we were close.
Hold fast to the solid Rock, who is Christ! Have songs and scriptures in your hearts! Yes, Ian! Time is precious and short! Share Gospel Truth boldly and unashamedly! Leave literature and messages where others can find them!
Thank you, All for what you are doing now! Thank you, Leo, for your courage! May God continue to protect you and your family! Thank you for being one of the heralds of Truth! You are a true watchman! May God bless you and keep you!
“That very hour the word was fulfilled …” Dan 4:33
“… but the people who know their God shall be strong, and carry out great exploits. And
those of the people who understand shall instruct many; yet for many days they shall fall by sword, and flame,
by captivity and plundering.” Dan 11:32b–33
“Because you have kept my command to persevere, I also will keep you from the hour of trial
which shall come upon the whole world, to test those who dwell on the earth.” Rev 3:10
i trained and worked as a 31E internment/resettlement specialist when I was in the military. then as well as now i couldn’t help but think of how easy it really would be to change the definition of the word terrorist from muslim extremist to Christian fundamentalist or American patriot. With all the purging of the General Officer and NCO corps thru retirements and non-renewal of enlistment contracts due to the vaccine mandates and CRT indoctrination, all that is going to be left are your go along to get along types who don’t think independently, would tell their soldiers to take an experimental vaccine, jump off a cliff without a parachute, or take up arms against American civilians if ordered to do so if it would advance their own careers.
May God strengthen and help us. I will not go to one of these internment camps either. My husband, who was vaccinated due to his work, will meet these goons at our front door with one of his several rifles or shotguns, his choice. He and I will probably get shot but we both intend to take some of these goons with us if we are shot at. We have already arranged for my sister and nephew to take care of our young visually impaired daughter if we are killed by Biden’s government goons. My wonderful loving husband is truly a gift from God. We have been married for 33 and a half years. We are both Christians and we are right with the Lord so we will be able to meet our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ with confidence if we are killed over this issue. I would rather go down fighting as a loyal patriotic American citizen than comply and go peacefully. Our neighbors will see what is happening and the ones who own guns will most likely take out some of these Biden goons along with us.
