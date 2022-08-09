FBI attack on Mar-A-Lago reminds immigrant of Cuba 1959

A lot of Americans are saying they woke up this morning, August 9, and did not recognize the country in which they have lived their entire lives.
I received a text from one friend whose family escaped Cuba before the communist revolution there. The text was very short:
“Cuba 1959.”
I believe there’s a lot of truth to the comparison.
But revolutions and coup plots do not happen overnight. They take months and even years of planning, with most of the heavy lifting of infiltrating and taking over the institutions performed while the masses are sound asleep, busy making money, raising families, enjoying the good times that a free society offers them.
Then when the coup plotters have all their pieces in place, they lower the boom. And everyone is gripped by feelings of confusion, physical and emotional paralysis. But most of all, they feel shock.
We should not have been shocked.
What went down last night, on August 8, 2022, with the brazen raid on Donald Trump’s personal home in Florida, was the natural result of a coup plot that has been decades in the making.
The voices warning that this day would come have been largely ignored, or set aside in a box with the label “conspiracy theorist” on it.
I am one of those writers who have been brushed aside, and I get it, my views and opinions have been quite different from the voices heard in mainstream corporate media.
I have been telling people for years now that we already live in a fully taken over, communist country. Even if the coup that made us into a communist country has been so subtle as to be unrecognizable by the masses, it’s still a coup.
What we saw go down in Mar-A-Lago last night, the raiding of a former president’s personal home by the very administration that feels politically threatened by said former president, is but one more confirmation that we no longer live in a free republic.
We see those with the biggest audiences coming under attack. Donald Trump, Steve Bannon, Alex Jones, Roger Stone, Peter Navarro, Project Veritas, etc. They’ve all been raided and violated by the Gestapo. All are faced with rising legal tabs. All of us will eventually be the subject of persecution, especially if we answer to a power higher than the state.
This type of persecution of those holding dissident views only happens in dictatorships, where the party in power moves aggressively against its political opposition before that opposition can mobilize its voters.
Many conservative sites are saying this morning that last night’s FBI operation in Florida signaled that a coup was taking place.
In my opinion, the coup started in the aftermath of 9/11. That’s when the government started telling us that long-established, bedrock American freedoms had to be reined in if we were going to be kept “safe” from the evil terrorists. We the people believed them and handed over the requested freedoms on a silver platter, notably those related to the Fourth Amendment, which says the government has no business conducting searches and seizures of anyone’s personal possessions, papers, articles and effects without a warrant showing probable cause that a crime was committed. Some at the time said this was at least a partial coup pulled off by deep-state operatives, and the American dream was being killed. Few listened.
Then, when March 2020 rolled around, the government told us that more freedoms had to be curtailed in order to keep us safe. This time the boogie man was not an Islamic terrorist but an invisible “virus.” We believed them again. The freedoms sacrificed on the altar of public safety this time were even more comprehensive than those we surrendered after 9/11. Now we believed and obeyed when the government told us it had to regulate our freedom of movement, our right to assemble in churches, our right to earn a living as a “non-essential” business, our ability to inhale critically needed oxygen unencumbered by a mask, our right to criticize the government’s response to the virus, even our right to decide what we put in our bodies. All these rights were handed over, wholesale, as we bowed and submitted to the system. Some voices warned that this was a coup and if we didn’t resist, it would be lights out on the American dream. Few listened.
Then came the election of 2020 when it was clear that the man with the most votes was not the one inaugurated on Inauguration Day. Some said this was a coup. If we didn’t stand up and resist on January 7th, the American dream was over. Few listened.
Now, a sitting president has sicced his national police force on the home of his likely opponent in the next election. Another coup?
No, the coup took place years ago, at least as far back as the assassination of John F. Kennedy, when a federal agency that should have never been created made a show of power and took out a sitting president.
Since then, that agency has only become bigger and more powerful, and new agencies have been created and expanded. The people who run these agencies are of the same ilk now as they were in November 1963, only now there’s more of them.
What happened last night is just the latest shot fired across the bow by these power-hungry sociopaths.
With every new shot, their coup plot becomes more brazen, more in your face.
It’s almost like the coup plotters are daring us at this point to stand up and call them out. They made this one so obvious that only a fool could miss the point of their operation.
This was a naked power grab so outrageously brazen that it was designed to send a message.
This isn’t just a move against a former president, something that has never been done in American history.
This was an attempt to provoke civil war.
They need us to take up arms against them so they can fully crack down, call martial law and suspend the elections.
They know they are so unpopular now that even their computer algorithms cannot shift enough votes their way to change the outcome of the November elections.
Whether you like Trump or not – he lost me when he continued to push the genocidal gene-therapy jabs – you have to admit that he is the face of the opposition right now.
He has the biggest and most loyal following of anyone opposed to the Obama-Biden-Soros-Schwab global administrative state.
So, by sending their Gestapo agents into his house with machine guns, they are sending a message to us all. If you oppose this regime, you have no future in this country. You will go from law-abiding citizen to wanted felon. That’s what dictatorships do. They criminalize their opposition.
The ball is now in our court.
It’s crucial now that everyone, and I mean everyone, who opposes this authoritarian regime continues to not only voice their opposition but voice it louder than ever.
If we cower in fear, it’s over. The few courageous voices that are left will all be rounded up and eliminated.
If we get louder than ever in our opposition, they simply do not have the ability to shut us all down and throw us all in jail.
It’s no coincidence that this show of force took place after the Congress passed Biden’s “Inflation Reduction Act,” which is a green-new-deal climate change bill dressed up in a fancy costume and given an Orwellian title.
This bill will crush small businesses, crush domestic production of oil and natural gas, deliver a death blow to the U.S. economy. It would more accurately be titled the Middle Class Destruction Act, or the American People Destruction Act, or the Obliterate the Republic Act. They’re coming for all of us. If not with the FBI, then with one or more of the 87,000 new IRS agents who will be hired with money appropriated by the Inflation Reduction Act. Is it just a coincidence that the IRS has been arming up, recently making a bulk purchase of 750,000 rounds of ammunition?
No regime that is worried about elections would pass such a bill, nor would it have sent federal agents into the home of its chief political opponent.
Raiding Trump’s house in Florida only makes Trump more popular. You simply would not sign off on such an operation if you believed there was going to be a free and fair election on November 8, 2022, or in November 2024.
This just confirms the worst theories that were out there. That the Obama-Biden-Soros-Schwab regime does not plan on being voted out of office.
Now they’re daring us to remove them by any other means.
The next four months will be very interesting.
Does that mean we march on Washington with our muskets? No. We have to be smart and we must remain vocal. Civil disobedience is in order at every level. Do not think your role is unimportant or unnecessary. Now is the time for all good men, and women, to step to the fore and be heard. Vote not just with ballots but with your feet and your hands and your mind. Disobey every edict that comes down from the top of this corrupt administrative state, whether that be a mask mandate or a jab mandate or whatever the latest talking points might be coming out of the White House and the corporate media. Whatever they say, disobey. They are illegitimate. But do not fall into their trap of taking up arms. That’s what they want. They want to launch the civil war in this three-month period before November 8. And most of all, be in fervent prayer for our country.
Continue to calmly prepare for the next stage in this evolving coup, because I believe my friend was right when he sent that message: “Cuba 1959.”
34 thoughts on “FBI attack on Mar-A-Lago reminds immigrant of Cuba 1959”
Leo, I used to do the “twist” with my girlfriend at Ft. Lauderdale’s War Memorial Auditorium alongside young Cuban guys who just returned from the aborted Bay of Pigs fiasco. Later, I was tapped by the CIA to operate a 100K watt jamming station in the Dry Tortugas during the Cuban Crisis. Berlin (before the wall came down) & Vietnam followed. The coup has been subtle but always grinding forward. Young folks never saw it coming because they aren’t old like me and don’t remember what America looked like. Also, they haven’t read 7000 books on all genres and subjects like me. They are ignorant. Historically, victims rarely see their coming demise. I’m a happy prepper who lives on a mountain with my wife of 47 years. Shocked by Mar-a-Lago I’m not. Prep, persevere but mostly pray because the Father is the ultimate answer to our plight.
Leo now look at what we are seeing in licensure for teachers, this is all but a done deal!
IF the cops and sheriffs were on your side they would have immediately surrounded and arrested the Feral agents on State land.
I live in Canada…same is happening here…Mr Poochie…
I was not shocked, I was so pissed off, I went and oiled up all my weapons, and sharpened all my knives. They’re going to love my Cold Steel Karambit, one of the most dangerous knives other than a Kukri for disemboweling a man in one stroke. The Karambit is a perfect weapon for slitting throats from behind before they even know what hit them.
Forearmed says:
August 9, 2022 at 7:32 pm
RE: They’re going to love my Cold Steel Karambit, one of the most dangerous knives other than a Kukri for disemboweling a man in one stroke. The Karambit is a perfect weapon for slitting throats from behind before they even know what hit them.
I saw heaven standing open, and there before me was a white horse. And its rider is called Faithful and True. With righteousness, He judges and wages war. He has eyes like blazing fire, and many royal crowns on His head. He has a name written on Him that only He Himself knows. He is dressed in a robe dipped in blood, and His name is The Word of God. The armies of heaven, dressed in fine linen, white and pure, follow Him on white horses. And from His mouth proceeds a double-edged *SHARP SWORD* with which to strike down the nations, and He will rule them with an iron scepter. He treads the winepress of the fury of the wrath of God the Almighty. And He has a name written on His robe and on His thigh: KING OF KINGS AND LORD OF LORDS. Revelation19:11-
Matthew 26:51 One of Jesus’ companions drew his sword and struck the servant of the high priest, cutting off his ear. “Put your sword back in its place,” Jesus said to him. “For all who draw the sword will die by the sword. Are you not aware that I can call on My Father, and He will at once put at My disposal more than twelve legions of angels?…
WOW, Forearmed! You are truly Amazing! The King of Kings will be so impressed with your Cold Steel Karambit, that He will put His sword away as He comes on His white horse to watch you slit His enemy’s throat from behind before Lucifer’s genocidal Beast even knew what hit him.
When a nation tolerates feminism, homosexuality and abortion, God gives that nation evil leaders and the result is destruction. I don’t see people repenting before God. All I see is women and homosexuals demanding more rights.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I can to the same conclusion a couple years ago. The bible – in the old testament has repeated examples where this has happened. However I don’t hear or see anyone saying this. You are the first, although I’m sure there are more. Sadly, it seems the churches across the US are asleep or passively waiting for the pretribulation rapture to occur, where they will be whisked away from all that is unfolding. Yet I have not been able to find this pretribulation rapture fantasy anywhere in the bible. There must be a confession of and turning away from our sins.
LikeLiked by 1 person
That last sentence seems to equate (all) women with homosexuals.
The latter is a sexual perversion. The former is simply part of biological creation.
It really is how God made us.
So true! Don’t forget the rampant fornication and impurity, non-stop violence, theft, drugs and murder. A good bit of it institutionalized in our government and universities. And lies—lots of deception. This is us today. Where is the repentance??? God’s judgment is upon us.
LikeLike
Trump is no savior. He has been outed as a faux conservative who was bailed out of bankruptcy years ago by those with the gold when his casino went under. Our country is in much worse shape than Cuba 1959. The puppet masters are playing both sides against each other when there is really only one party in our nation.
Nuclear War is imminent as are border invasions.
People can not shake themselves of the delusion that Trump can save them, or voting can save them. Even if Trump were true which is doubtful, and he got in office again – he would just be blocked and hampered to no end. And even if the voting was real, (which it is not, it has been almost completely taken control of.) and we voted in a bunch of republicans, look at how many times they have betrayed their voters as they are doing even now. I believe this Mar a Lago show was just that – more to keep the false allusion that their is a good party verses bad party. Both parties are two wings of the same evil bird. Our republic is gone.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Trump or Musk or Putin. Must be rich and powerful. Morality optional.
Ahhh yes, more TDS aka LYING!!!!
Keeping in mind that 90% of start up businesses fail, Trump’s record of enterprise is nothing short of amazing.
Donald Trump has enjoyed success in at least 11 very different enterprises: Professional football, Ice Skating rinks, Fragrance, Ice, Steaks, Wines, Model management, Airline, blenders, Men’s wear, Bicycle races, world class beauty contests, and many others. In some of these, such as model management, his firm has risen to the top of that particular industry.
• There are 31 buildings that bear his name.
• The largest private real estate development in New York is Trump Riverside. Drive down the Henry Hudson Blvd. – you can’t miss them.
• There are at least 12 Trump Towers
• There are at least 6 Trump Plazas.
• There are at least 11 Trump Golf Course developments
• And much, much, more in real estate.
• Trump Entertainment, casinos and resorts was recently sold to Carl Ichan.
• Donald Trump’s personal managing of the Wollman Ice Skating Rink project in the early 1980’s is the quintessential case study for MBA students in Wharton, Harvard, and other business schools. His performance there was phenomenal.
• Donald Trump’s privately held businesses have employed more than 200,000 people.
RE: They’re coming for all of us. If not with the FBI, then with one or more of the 87,000 new IRS agents… The ball is now in our court. If we cower in fear, it’s over. The few courageous voices that are left (within Freemasonry’s Whore) will all be rounded up and dealt with harshly. The Masonic Angel of Light tells us foolish virgins— If we democratically get louder than ever in our political opposition, they (i.e. demonic souls within Lucifer’s genocidal Beast) simply do not have the political ability to shut us all down and throw us all in jail.
They’re coming for all of America’s proud, flag-waving, patriotic virgins in Christ’s Bride who foolishly reject the LORD’S holy commandment in Revelation 18:4-. For being under God’s strong democratic delusion, they enjoy being digitally-marked chattel that are enslaved, from womb to tomb, within the Social Security System of Freemasonry’s Great Judaeo-Xian Whore that rides upon the ten-horned Marxist Beast (see Revelation 17:16-17).
I will not feel sorry for Mr. Operation Warp Speed. And now he’s playing out his actor role by getting all riled up about it, firing up his followers.
This is all scripted. And Leo, you nailed it. The raid only makes him more popular.
The last two presidential elections involving their assigned “outsider” have worked out great, coalescing the religious right wing base around their man. (Even as the liberal media has no difficulty getting the liberal side all worked up to support their performers.) This latest theatrical event seems to indicate they’re going to re-up the show for a third season.
The globalists put on quite a production. They’ll succeed as long as people keep showing up to watch.
Wow, what you said could not be stated better. There are some of us who see through this theater. Its a puppet show and Trump is a fat loudmouth puppet. Biden is the sleepy bumbling puppet. I don’t know whether to cry or laugh. Our great nation is gone.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Great article the American people have been asleep for a long time.
The crew started when they assassinated Kennedy the puppets started being put in position. Do your research look up sacrificing liberty to ship the Americans let the Israelis torpedo in 1967. 911 was the icing on the cake for them. All of our players are in position globally America has a fight on her hands. TINVOWOOT.
Rise up!
I too felt my resolve for President Trump weaken when he pushed the genocidal shots, but he told us why he did, that he had to SHOW the American people the criminals that were the democrats, the deep state, ETC–he couldn’t just keep TELLING them. Unfortunately, from there events just kept getting worse–slowly, but worse.
So you know, Leo Hohmann, I read and repost all your work (ever since Ann of RRW) introduced you (to me, at least) even though much (maybe most, maybe all) of your work continues scaring me. In other words, I don’t think you needed to tell your following how and when Trump lost you. You haven’t lost me, not yet, not this time.
I need to continue getting scared.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Word is…the “attack” is/was nothing more than a false flag to try and start a civil war by trump supporters. We are smack dab in the middle of the “great reset.” P.S. trump is no more than just another puppet actor to perpetuate drama. God Bless ________________________________
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yep. Back in 2020 I started noticing how much Trump’s addresses sounded like challenges made between “wrestlers” at the WWF. Run by global depopulationist Ted Turner.
What can people do about the heavy taxes though? You can’t just disobey that kind of thing.
Do you suppose the IRS agents will shoot anyone who fails an audit? Lol
Yes, people can disobey taxes. It does require one to drop out of the system. What does drop out of the system mean? It means you quit filing taxes, quit banking, don’t have real estate in your name. The irs is a mafia behind a computer, they don’t come get you physically, they put you in the computer and should the computer find monies with your name they seize it. My friend realized decades ago that he, was the only person stating under penalty of perjury he had income. He stopped making such statements in 1980 and life has gone on as normal.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The IRS doesn’t tax PEOPLE. They tax a Social Security Number, and the people have been conned into paying the made up charges for a LEGAL FICTION.
I haven’t filed in 30 years. Quit using the number. Learn how to put your property in a Trust (without an attorney). Then live your best life until they come to your front door, which is likely never.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Not Again:
August 9, 2022 at 6:58 pm
So true!! In Armageddon’s Orwellian Digital Age, Big Brother’s IRS doesn’t tax PEOPLE, they tax deluded chattel whose souls are digitally marked with Socialism’s abominable Security Number, and the people have been conned into paying the made-up charges for a LEGAL FICTION.
We have crossed the rubicon. If folks are still in unbelief about the takeover of America and the attempts to globalize everything that is ungodly, yesterday should put that unbelief to rest.
I hate what happened to Trump, but much of it was his own making. There is a reason God told the ancient Israelites to kill every man, woman, and child in certain cities they were to conquer. I’m NOT at all advocating we do such a thing, only using this illustration to show that when we have the chance to rein in evil and we refuse, we will eventually be consumed by it.
Trump had the power to “drain the swamp,” as he promised to do. Instead, he became part of it, or at least tolerated it, appointing the very FBI Director who now oversees that agency. He put in place the very covid practices that closed down churches, forced many thousands of small businesses to close, forced people to socially distance, wear masks everywhere, and stay home, and we complied. My own mother-in-law died because of the misuse of the power he had when he could have made a difference.
There is a reason why the judgments of God begin in His own house, that being His people. We could have, should have, stood up to it when we had the chance. But we didn’t, at least most of us didn’t. Many of us went along with it. Some of us even supported it. Those who claim to be part of His, yet let evil triumph, will find themselves eventually consumed by the evil they had the power in His holy name to rebuke but failed to do so.
People by the millions had better take a liking to peaceful, civil disobedience, and soon, or we are going to find ourselves in Trump’s shoes for daring to speak out against tyranny or for biblical positions.
Pray for America. Pray for your families.
Best analysis and advice I’ve read on the subject. They are blatantly baiting us. We need to be smart.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I remember Pastor Rodney Howard Brown speaking before the Jan 6 incident. Telling people not to go because they are setting you up. This was after he was arrested for ignoring the warnings about closing his church in Florida. A lot of innocent people went ignoring the advice. A lot are paying the price. He didn’t say quit fighting. Just don’t go. I’ve seen a lot of things about Trump that confirms my suspicions about him that l will not go into here. Just to say if you’ve never heard of Tim Sheets and his dreams and prophecies, you should check them out on you tube before they are removed. They may give you a modicum of hope. It will take prayer, but God is willing if the people are ready.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The people running our country (into the ground) now are not worried about getting reelected. They are only place holders. Traitors who have sold out their countries to the globalists to provide themselves with golden parachutes. The same way crooked CEOs have betrayed those who worked for them by sabotaging their corporations and bailing out ahead of time. Worth noting how many are retirement age.
America, as a nation state, is already dead because too many have rejected its principals. Civil wars are ugly and–since another would be futile–we would be unjustified in having one. Trying to figure how to best help my community in the time ahead.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Total CONTROL by the DEMO-RATS!!!!
That fear TRUMP running for PRESIDENT in 2024. This has become a COMMUNIST
NATION.
Very true. Unfortunately, I think it has been communist for a while, we were just asleep when it happened.
LikeLiked by 4 people