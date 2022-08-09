FBI attack on Mar-A-Lago reminds immigrant of Cuba 1959

A lot of Americans are saying they woke up this morning, August 9, and did not recognize the country in which they have lived their entire lives.

I received a text from one friend whose family escaped Cuba before the communist revolution there. The text was very short:

“Cuba 1959.”

I believe there’s a lot of truth to the comparison.

But revolutions and coup plots do not happen overnight. They take months and even years of planning, with most of the heavy lifting of infiltrating and taking over the institutions performed while the masses are sound asleep, busy making money, raising families, enjoying the good times that a free society offers them.

Then when the coup plotters have all their pieces in place, they lower the boom. And everyone is gripped by feelings of confusion, physical and emotional paralysis. But most of all, they feel shock.

We should not have been shocked.

What went down last night, on August 8, 2022, with the brazen raid on Donald Trump’s personal home in Florida, was the natural result of a coup plot that has been decades in the making.

The voices warning that this day would come have been largely ignored, or set aside in a box with the label “conspiracy theorist” on it.

I am one of those writers who have been brushed aside, and I get it, my views and opinions have been quite different from the voices heard in mainstream corporate media.

I have been telling people for years now that we already live in a fully taken over, communist country. Even if the coup that made us into a communist country has been so subtle as to be unrecognizable by the masses, it’s still a coup.

What we saw go down in Mar-A-Lago last night, the raiding of a former president’s personal home by the very administration that feels politically threatened by said former president, is but one more confirmation that we no longer live in a free republic.

Trump supporters gathered last night outside the home of former President Trump at Mar-A-Lago, Florida.

We see those with the biggest audiences coming under attack. Donald Trump, Steve Bannon, Alex Jones, Roger Stone, Peter Navarro, Project Veritas, etc. They’ve all been raided and violated by the Gestapo. All are faced with rising legal tabs. All of us will eventually be the subject of persecution, especially if we answer to a power higher than the state.

This type of persecution of those holding dissident views only happens in dictatorships, where the party in power moves aggressively against its political opposition before that opposition can mobilize its voters.

Many conservative sites are saying this morning that last night’s FBI operation in Florida signaled that a coup was taking place.

In my opinion, the coup started in the aftermath of 9/11. That’s when the government started telling us that long-established, bedrock American freedoms had to be reined in if we were going to be kept “safe” from the evil terrorists. We the people believed them and handed over the requested freedoms on a silver platter, notably those related to the Fourth Amendment, which says the government has no business conducting searches and seizures of anyone’s personal possessions, papers, articles and effects without a warrant showing probable cause that a crime was committed. Some at the time said this was at least a partial coup pulled off by deep-state operatives, and the American dream was being killed. Few listened.

Then, when March 2020 rolled around, the government told us that more freedoms had to be curtailed in order to keep us safe. This time the boogie man was not an Islamic terrorist but an invisible “virus.” We believed them again. The freedoms sacrificed on the altar of public safety this time were even more comprehensive than those we surrendered after 9/11. Now we believed and obeyed when the government told us it had to regulate our freedom of movement, our right to assemble in churches, our right to earn a living as a “non-essential” business, our ability to inhale critically needed oxygen unencumbered by a mask, our right to criticize the government’s response to the virus, even our right to decide what we put in our bodies. All these rights were handed over, wholesale, as we bowed and submitted to the system. Some voices warned that this was a coup and if we didn’t resist, it would be lights out on the American dream. Few listened.

Then came the election of 2020 when it was clear that the man with the most votes was not the one inaugurated on Inauguration Day. Some said this was a coup. If we didn’t stand up and resist on January 7th, the American dream was over. Few listened.

Now, a sitting president has sicced his national police force on the home of his likely opponent in the next election. Another coup?

No, the coup took place years ago, at least as far back as the assassination of John F. Kennedy, when a federal agency that should have never been created made a show of power and took out a sitting president.

Since then, that agency has only become bigger and more powerful, and new agencies have been created and expanded. The people who run these agencies are of the same ilk now as they were in November 1963, only now there’s more of them.

What happened last night is just the latest shot fired across the bow by these power-hungry sociopaths.

With every new shot, their coup plot becomes more brazen, more in your face.

It’s almost like the coup plotters are daring us at this point to stand up and call them out. They made this one so obvious that only a fool could miss the point of their operation.

This was a naked power grab so outrageously brazen that it was designed to send a message.

This isn’t just a move against a former president, something that has never been done in American history.

This was an attempt to provoke civil war.

They need us to take up arms against them so they can fully crack down, call martial law and suspend the elections.

They know they are so unpopular now that even their computer algorithms cannot shift enough votes their way to change the outcome of the November elections.

Whether you like Trump or not – he lost me when he continued to push the genocidal gene-therapy jabs – you have to admit that he is the face of the opposition right now.

He has the biggest and most loyal following of anyone opposed to the Obama-Biden-Soros-Schwab global administrative state.

So, by sending their Gestapo agents into his house with machine guns, they are sending a message to us all. If you oppose this regime, you have no future in this country. You will go from law-abiding citizen to wanted felon. That’s what dictatorships do. They criminalize their opposition.

The ball is now in our court.

It’s crucial now that everyone, and I mean everyone, who opposes this authoritarian regime continues to not only voice their opposition but voice it louder than ever.

If we cower in fear, it’s over. The few courageous voices that are left will all be rounded up and eliminated.

If we get louder than ever in our opposition, they simply do not have the ability to shut us all down and throw us all in jail.

It’s no coincidence that this show of force took place after the Congress passed Biden’s “Inflation Reduction Act,” which is a green-new-deal climate change bill dressed up in a fancy costume and given an Orwellian title.

This bill will crush small businesses, crush domestic production of oil and natural gas, deliver a death blow to the U.S. economy. It would more accurately be titled the Middle Class Destruction Act, or the American People Destruction Act, or the Obliterate the Republic Act. They’re coming for all of us. If not with the FBI, then with one or more of the 87,000 new IRS agents who will be hired with money appropriated by the Inflation Reduction Act. Is it just a coincidence that the IRS has been arming up, recently making a bulk purchase of 750,000 rounds of ammunition?

No regime that is worried about elections would pass such a bill, nor would it have sent federal agents into the home of its chief political opponent.

Raiding Trump’s house in Florida only makes Trump more popular. You simply would not sign off on such an operation if you believed there was going to be a free and fair election on November 8, 2022, or in November 2024.

This just confirms the worst theories that were out there. That the Obama-Biden-Soros-Schwab regime does not plan on being voted out of office.

Now they’re daring us to remove them by any other means.

The next four months will be very interesting.

Does that mean we march on Washington with our muskets? No. We have to be smart and we must remain vocal. Civil disobedience is in order at every level. Do not think your role is unimportant or unnecessary. Now is the time for all good men, and women, to step to the fore and be heard. Vote not just with ballots but with your feet and your hands and your mind. Disobey every edict that comes down from the top of this corrupt administrative state, whether that be a mask mandate or a jab mandate or whatever the latest talking points might be coming out of the White House and the corporate media. Whatever they say, disobey. They are illegitimate. But do not fall into their trap of taking up arms. That’s what they want. They want to launch the civil war in this three-month period before November 8. And most of all, be in fervent prayer for our country.

Continue to calmly prepare for the next stage in this evolving coup, because I believe my friend was right when he sent that message: “Cuba 1959.”

