Yuval Noah Harari spills the beans: ‘We just don’t need the vast majority of the population’

Top World Economic Forum adviser Yuval Noah Harari has declared in a recent interview that the “vast majority” of the world’s 7.5 billion people are simply no longer needed due to technological advances in artificial intelligence, machine learning and bioengineering.

In one sentence, Harari validated what we “conspiracy theorists” have been saying for years, that globalist power elites want to rid the world of people deemed “useless” in their eyes. That’s why we call them global predators.

“We just don’t need the vast majority of the population,” said Harari, who is a historian, futurist, popular author and, most importantly, the chief adviser to Klaus Schwab, founder and director of the extremely influential WEF.

Every year the WEF entertains thousands of devoted followers at its headquarters in Davos, Switzerland. These devotees include heads of state, congressmen, governors, top corporate CEOs, even Hollywood entertainers and stars from the sports and music world. They are being fed a full diet of propaganda cooked up by Luciferian-influenced intellectuals like Harari and Schwab.

I highly recommend listening to Harari’s interview with Chris Anderson (posted August 9), who is head of the TED media group. Let me know in the comments what you think of his statements and his worldview.

Harari repeats his previous predictions of a “useless class” of “unemployable” humans. In past statements Harari has said these useless people will need to be kept pacified by drugs and entertainment, otherwise we’ve got a problem on our hands. How do we get rid of billions of useless eaters?

Harari says the 20th century was marked by three big “stories” that human beings told themselves in order to explain the world: Fascism, Communism and Liberalism.

All three of these movements placed the emphasis on the “common man” in their propaganda messaging to the people, as opposed to earlier periods in history when kings and queens ruled by divine right and noblemen held ownership of the land, using the rest of the people as serfs.

Now in the 21st century, people “are no longer part of the story of the future,” Harari says. They simply have no role. Humanity 1.0 is being phased out, and only those humans willing to make the TRANSition to becoming something else, like a new breed of transhumans, then they will not be needed.

“It’s much worse to feel you are useless than to feel you are exploited,” Harari says in the above interview.

Of course, it’s true that having no purpose in life is the ultimate downer.

But, as always, Harari is telling a half-truth while withholding the whole truth.

Regardless of where technology is leading the world, a believer in Jesus Christ always feels they have a purpose because they don’t derive their meaning in life from their jobs, their reputations or the acceptance of any person. We strive to please God and Him alone.

We get our meaning from the fact that we are made in God’s image, born with a free will to decide whether we will follow Him or follow the rest of the sheep who are following vain leaders, blind guides like Harari and Schwab, mere mortals who think they are smarter than everyone else when in fact they are pitiful human beings devoid of the discernment of God’s Holy Spirit. They are vacant souls, uttering silly human “hypotheses,” because they have no rudder to keep them on the path that leads to life, eternal life. All Harari can offer is hopelessness. Oh but he sounds so smart in delivering his dismal message.

While the three movements he speaks of – fascism, communism and liberalism – did dominate the political and cultural landscape from the period roughly between 1800 and 1990, there is a fourth story, an eternal story with no beginning and no end, that trumps all of them. That story is the biblical story of an Almighty Creator God and His Christ, who created mankind in His image and gave them a set of rules to live by. He also raises up and destroys all other human kingdoms, whether that kingdom be based on royal lineage, fascism, communism, the current “liberal world order” or the now emerging technocratic beast system that is engulfing the nations.

The book of Daniel explains in detail how a series of earthly kingdoms will rise and fall, with only one left standing in the end, that being the Kingdom of God and of His Christ. Harari thinks this is just a fictional story. My, is he in for a surprise.

Harari, being an atheist, overlooks the biggest “story” of all. He’s so caught up in the story of humanity, so self-absorbed, that he can’t see the overarching story of God in his explanation of where we’ve come from as human beings and where we are heading as things spiral further and further off the rails even as technology continues to advance. Technology is not our savior. Artificial intelligence cannot save us. And in fact many will lose their souls who give themselves over to the AI-controlled beast system.

Harari can say that humans have been replaced by AI, machine learning, blockchain and bioengineering, and it’s true that these technologies are now driving the economies of the world as technocracy and globalism leads to a global end-times dystopian slave-state.

But technocracy is heading for the same fate as the other “stories” Harari mentions. And, I would posit, the technocratic beast system won’t even last as long as communism or liberalism before it’s relegated to the dust bin of history.

Harari hypothesizes that anxiety about being displaced by AI and a highly educated “tech” class is at the root of the world’s “disillusionment and backlash against the liberal order.”

“Part of what might be going [on] is people realize — and they’re correct in thinking that, ‘The future doesn’t need me. … Maybe if they are nice, they will throw some crumbs my way, like universal basic income.’

“Now, fast forward to the early 21st century when we just don’t need the vast majority of the population,” Harari continued, “because the future is about developing more and more sophisticated technology, like artificial intelligence and bioengineering.”

Harari added that “these technologies increasingly will make redundant” …“whatever people are still doing which is useful,” and will thus “make it possible to replace the people.”

While he conceded that technologies such as AI will open up new and “more interesting jobs,” Harari argued that “it’s not clear that many humans will be able to do them, because they will require high skills and a lot of education.”

This is where modern technocracy starts to resemble the old gnostic paganism where a certain elitist class of people have access to secret knowledge that the common folks just aren’t able to tap into.

It’s all just hopeless if you listen to Harari.

Harari is full of clever lies and half-truths. He is book smart but lacks the kind of true wisdom and discernment that comes from above. Thus, he can’t see that he is on a path to destruction. Or maybe he does see it but wants to believe that it’s only the common folk who will be destroyed.

Either way, he’s as lost as lost can be, and seems determined to take as many fellow humans down the dark path to destruction as he possibly can.

