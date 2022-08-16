Will it be ‘Postal Service to the Rescue’ for globalists running in November 8 midterms?

Democrats just passed a $700 billion spending bill, and they did it during a recessionary economy with inflation at 41-year highs.

The bill will force middle-class Americans to pay $20 billion more in taxes while creating 87,000 new IRS agents, many of whom are being supplied with military-grade weapons of intimidation.

What kind of government passes a massive tax increase and doubles the size of the most hated government agency in an election year?

Certainly not one that’s worried about being voted out of office.

At the same time the government is arming federal agencies with weapons of war, it is coming after the guns that are in private hands, using red flag laws and other maneuvers such as gun buy-backs and list-making for citizens making ammunition purchases.

Check out the short video below.

And globalist Democrats, aided by their globalist RINO partners, are doing all of this less than three months before a key midterm election that almost all the pollsters are predicting will be won by the Republicans in a sweeping landslide.

That just proves the Democrats aren’t at all concerned about these polls or the final election results.

They are using this time to consolidate their stranglehold over the federal apparatus while intimidating state and local governments into compliance with their agenda.

How can they do this?

An August 16 report by The Federalist says they can get away with all of these dreadful policies because the fix is in. And the U.S. Postal Service may hold the key to the whole dirty scheme.

The Postal Service recently announced a new elections division specifically to handle mailed-in ballots.

Chuck Devore at The Federalist concludes “the more our elections rely on the Postal Service, the more interference we can expect.”

Jim Hoft at The Gateway Pundit writes, “A major part of their election scheme is the work done by the US Postal Service with mail-in ballots. Democrats NEED mail-in ballots and Democrats NEED the assistance of the US Postal Service.”

Let’s not forget that the U.S. Postal Service is almost completely unionized and in the bag for the Democrat Party. Now they’ve been given a central role in our voting process.

How’s that going to work out for America?

We’ll find out on November 8.

But I predict the Republicans will win back only a fraction of the seats and not nearly enough to change the direction of the country in any significant way.

Please also do not take this as any kind of recommendation not to vote. I believe that as long as there’s even a small chance of changing out the government, we should act on it.

But I’m not expecting much of a shift.

I’ve always been leery of placing our hope in elections, or in any human messiah. No one with red blood flowing through his or her veins is coming to save us. Only our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ can do that.

If you believe we are in the last days, then Revelation 13 applies. “Who is like the beast and who can make war against it?”

The beast himself may not have arrived yet, but the system he will inherit is definitely already in place. It is wicked to the core.

We need to use this time, this calm before the storm, to be forming human networks of like-minded believers who can work together and support each other in a coming onslaught of persecution. It won’t be easy to survive outside the system even as part of a group, but it will be impossible for the vast majority of believers to survive on their own. Meet up, link up, get to know each other now. And don’t be naïve, there will be Judas Iscariots aplenty, ready and willing to infiltrate and betray us.

In my travels and in dealing with feedback from readers, the number-one fatal flaw I see in most Christians is their naivety. They truly believe, for instance, that the police will be on our side, or that the local sheriff will be on our side, the military will be on our side, or some politician like Donald Trump is out there fighting for us and “won’t let us down.”

Trump already let us down. He empowered Fauci and Birx and Pence in March of 2020, allowing them to shut down the economy, dealing a fatal blow to one-third of U.S. small businesses. He gave his blessing to operation warp speed and to date has never stopped taking credit for one of the most devastating medical treatments in human history.

This type of naivety and misplaced trust will get you killed in the new normal that’s being planned for humanity.

Jesus forewarned us in Matthew 24 of the two markings of the last days — widespread deception and persecution of His followers.

Right after He describes a period He called the “beginning of sorrows” when earth’s inhabitants will be wracked by nations rising against nations and kingdoms against kingdoms, earthquakes, famines and pestilences, He says this:

“Then they will deliver you up to tribulation and kill you, and you will be hated by all nations for my namesake. “And then many will be offended, will betray one another, and will hate one another. “Then many false prophets will rise up and deceive many. “And because lawlessness will abound, the love of many will grow cold. “But he who endures to the end shall be saved.” (NKJ Version)

Are you willing to be “hated” for His namesake?

Are you concerned that your love might grow cold?

I am.

I’ve been doing a lot of praying lately that I will be able to withstand all the hatred that’s about to come my way and still not fall into Satan’s trap of hating the other.

