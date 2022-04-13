Top economist says ‘We’re about to abandon traditional system of money’ and not a single U.S. politician is talking about it: Why?

Could it be the same reason none want to talk about digital passports and killer injections?
Since I posted the article on March 30 about Pippa Malmgren’s bombshell statement at the World Government Summit on the coming global digital money system, I have been inundated with emails from worried readers.
They want to know what they should do to protect their assets in the face of such a dramatic change.
I have not been able to respond to all these emails so I will respond here. Ideally, these emails should be directed to your representatives in Congress, who actually have the ability to stop or slow down the rush toward a digital currency.
But instead, our senators and representatives, even those on the House and Senate banking and financial oversight committees, have remained silent on this issue.
I am not a professional investment adviser, so take this for what it’s worth.
- Get out of debt.
- Get large holdings of cash out of the banking system and only keep as much in there that you need to pay bills. In other words, do not use the banking system as a warehouse for your life’s savings.
- Invest in hard assets that you can see and touch such as land, houses and precious metals, storable food, a good water purification system.
- If there are any big ticket or even smaller items that you know you will need a year or two down the road, consider making those purchases now. Whether it’s a new vehicle or a pair of shoes, if you have the means to purchase those items now, then do it.
- Start preparing now for a life off the grid without your cellphone.
- Stop giving your money to useless Washington politicians just because some other useless politician told you to support them.
It should be evident by now that politicians are quickly becoming obsolete. They do not address key issues and don’t even like to talk about them until it’s too late. Even if they mean well and make nice-sounding promises, their authority has been neutered.
At this point, the only way to save the country would be to shut down entire federal agencies like the ATF, FBI, EPA, HUD, HHS, CDC, IRS and the Departments of Education and Energy. As long as those agencies exist and continue to accumulate power, this nation is doomed. We have seen how they can literally write new laws without ever passing them through Congress. This is tyranny.
With the exception of a really solid candidate on the state or local level, stop giving money to Washington politicians and take that money and invest it into individuals or groups that are actually telling the truth of what’s happening, waking people up, instructing in the appropriate actions to take.
One group I have donated to is Citizens for Free Speech headed by Patrick Wood.
“We are trying to tell people they need to fight for policy changes where they live,” Wood told me. “This whole operation over the last two years was meant to divide, isolate, and destroy your social skills. It’s time to reconnect with your neighbors and community.”
Everything we see on the news, all of the fear porn about war and famine, pandemics and cyber attacks, is designed to push us closer to the beast system spoken of in Revelation 13.
The Davos elites who attend meetings at the World Economic Forum, the World Government Summit and various U.N. working groups tell us they want to change the world. The question our politicians should be asking is, who are these people and what are the implications of the changes they are trying to force down our throats? What gives someone like Bill Gates or Mark Zuckerberg the right to dictate change since they were not elected by anybody?
For anyone paying attention, it’s become obvious what these globalist elites want to see implemented: Digital global money. Digital global IDs for all people. Continuous injections of DNA-altering “vaccines” for all people.
Why aren’t the politicians talking about this?
What more do they need to hear before they start to get curious?
Dr. Pippa Malmgren told the World Government Summit that “we are on the brink of abandoning the traditional system of money and accounting and introducing a new one…it means digital, it means having an almost perfect record of every single transaction that happens in the economy, which will give us far greater clarity over what is going on.”
This bombshell statement by Malmgren did not take place in a vacuum.
It took place at a time when at least 91 nations, according to the Atlantic Council, are developing digital, programmable currencies.
Joe Biden on March 9 issued an executive order demanding several federal agencies present him with a plan within 180 days for creating a new Fed-controlled digital dollar.
The plan is to drive these two fundamental transformations of society – digital money and digital IDs for all people – into place on the backs of a series of crises that will carry us straight into their one-world beast system. It’s a well-set trap.
These crises will continue to come in waves. If you look at what’s happening in China with the hard lockdown of its biggest city, Shanghai, it appears they are planning another “variant” to scare people into submission. Philadelphia on Monday became the first major U.S. city to reinstate its mask mandate. Dr. Fauci has been rolled back out to warn us that “Americans should be prepared for new Covid restrictions.”
The winds of war are blowing and the term “food rationing” is actually being uttered publicly for the first time since the Great Depression. Baby formula is already being rationed at Target, Walgreens, CVS and Kroger.
Bill Gates, Klaus Schwab, Biden and the rest of the Western puppet politicians are all suddenly talking about food shortages.
Between starvation and war, they will have the cover they need for the mass die off that the gene-therapy injections has already set in motion. If you don’t believe me, just check the numbers of all-cause mortality rates since the shots were introduced in 2021. They are off the charts for people aged 18 to 49 in the most vaccinated nations.
Once the transition to the beast system is complete, with nearly everyone accepting the QR code on their phones and later under their skin, the trap door will shut, leaving those inside without an escape route. They will be getting regular boosters which permanently alter their DNA.
If your DNA has been permanently altered are you still a member of the species known as homo sapiens? Comments and writings from WEF thinkers such as Klaus Schwab and Yuval Noah Harari indicate that you won’t be fully human but will be part of an all-new category of beings. In their eyes, you will be some kind of hybrid. A transhuman.
If you are no longer fully human, do you still qualify for the full slate of human rights? Will you have rights or will you just have privileges, depending on your social credit score? These are questions still in search of answers.
What we do know is this: The world has come under the spell of globalist technocrats and Luciferians who possess scientific knowledge that was not available 20 or 25 years ago. They have CRISPR gene editing and artificial intelligence at their disposal, making them more dangerous than the Nazi scientists. Those Nazi doctors did not have the ability to manipulate DNA sequences using A.I. and instruct the body to create synthetic spike proteins through mRNA injections. While equally evil, they were limited by their lack of understanding of these deeper mysteries of human physiology.
God will only allow this technology to be in the hands of these Luciferians for a short time. Satan knows his time to exploit these scientific discoveries is limited. That’s why things are moving so fast, and are likely to speed up even more.
As I stated in my March 22 article, we are in a calm before the storm. They are giving us a reprieve in the run-up to the elections. Don’t be fooled. They’re gearing up for another round of chaos and nonstop fear-driven news cycles.
As Forbes reported on Feb. 24, the system is already in place. As of Feb. 24 no less than 21 states were “on board,” Forbes said, to implement the universally recognized QR Code system that will verify everybody’s vaccination status and “allow” us to travel and enter public places. Nearly half of these 21 states are solid-red Republican states which have already adopted or are planning to adopt the SMART Card digital ID system, which goes on your smartphone so that the “authorities” can scan your QR Code and prove you have the correct number of shots before allowing you to enter Building X or Venue Z (fill in the blank, the options are endless).
Anyone who does not see where such a system is taking us, I’m sorry, but you have zero discernment and clearly have never read Revelation, or you read it and don’t believe it. The time for you to repent and accept Jesus Christ as your Lord and Savior is growing short. Please don’t waste it.
We have Pippa Malmgren’s statement to the World Government Summit.
We have Biden’s executive order from March 9.
We have the warnings about famine, war and cyber attacks.
This is no longer just speculation about the future. This is happening now. It’s in our faces. You know they are entering their implementation stage when they are talking openly about such things that previously were regarded as “conspiracy theory.”
And yet, all of our elected politicians, including those many of us consider to be the best, are sitting this one out. They are sitting on the sidelines talking about other issues that may also be important but do not have the potential to transform society overnight. Something as fundamental as an all-new money system.
Digital tyranny is being set up in state after state completely under the radar and they are silent. Where is DeSantis? Where is Trump? Where is Rand Paul? Jim Jordan? Ted Cruz? Anyone? Hello? Are you there? The silence is deafening.
What about you pastors? Are you paying attention? Why aren’t you alerting the people to this digital trap?
Unless we the people have the discernment that can only come from Jesus Christ, we will walk into their trap like sheep to the slaughter.
This may explain why our “leaders” are silent. I believe there are far more false prophets than there are real one’s so I rarely listen to any of them. When I do it is with a lot of prayer. I believe this is a woman that hears from God. Be sure to read pt. 2 and she has many prophesy’s re: America and none of them are good. We are under serious judgement!
https://the-masters-voice.com/2019/07/06/what-you-never-heard-before-pt-1-july-6-2019/
Thanks! That’s a Great Link and I’m sharing it!
I looked at this site and would have to disagree with this “prophet”. I don’t know who Babylon is but she isn’t “prophesying “anything that everyone can’t see already. Be very careful of people that claim to be prophets. Any spirit sealed christian can be given a prophesy. We don’t need “special” prophets and NO ONE hears from God as much as these people claim to.
Agree fully. My spirit is at unease when reading the ‘prophecies’ if this person – I sense a complete lack of humility…
Out of Hell!
I would be very careful exploiting this information. Today God speaks primarily through His word. The Bible is the ultimate truth.
Thank you so much for that, unfortunately I am [ersona non grata with Leo at the moment otherwise I would have already responded. Again, thank you.
Thank you for your advice. After approx. 20 years of researching how this world really works I know these things to be true or I would not have posted such an awful thing. The Bible tells us repeatedly who runs this place and what, who he is. There are many victims that have come out, been rescued exposing what was done to them. A Dutch banker says in order to rise in the banking ranks had to sacrifice a child. He could not do it so got out. Look into Bohemian Grove and see for yourself what they do. God also tells us in the end times whatever is hidden in darkness WILL be exposed. All of what she says can be easily found. No one but no one rises to the top of this septic tank unless they do the things exposed in these links.
Thank you Leo for your research, insight, and questioning mind. We live in exciting times and all this should compel us to also be prepared to share the gospel. Jesus is our only hope and way out of future destruction. Lord please awaken the saints from their slumber! I am even more aware how the church has been lulled into the Enchanted Fields like Hopeful in Pilgrims Progress by our comforts, coffee houses and skinny jeans. I sense God will soon allow something to awaken the church.
Not a single U.S. politician is talking about it: Why?
April 13, 2022
Unless the virgins in Christ’s holy Bride are given His Spirit’s wisdom and discernment, they will foolishly become dependent wards that are restrained within Socialism’s Orwellian Security System; like the Devil’s deluded goats that are digitally marked and led to genocidal slaughter.
2 years of lockdown saw the great falling away kick into top gear – most churches, already devoid of the Holy Spirit, are now merely government propaganda houses, pushing the vaccination narrative and secular humanism thinly veiled as ‘social justice’…come out of her my people is our command…
Brett: I have nothing to do w/ 501c3 churches today, incl attending Easter or other holiday music events in many years. Mainstream denominations are paid by gov. and 501c3 perks to condone anything and not speak out on vital issues and the trashing of America. Best to home church, study w/ others and read the old puritan sermons
Leo,
I spoke to my fudiciary financial advisor last week about the very issues you stated in your article. I asked him if their firm had a plan if the dollar collapses by losing its reserve status and the answer I got was “That’s a very good question!” So, I called a financial guy today who handles my Pastors finances and the answer that I got was similar.
I believe most of these guys are just like the doctors trained to dispense pharmaceuticals and not deviate from their education. They make their 1 – 2% moving stocks around and rely on the cycles of the past.
I’m tired, Leo. I’m on data overload and I can’t stand to see what’s going on.
Blessings,
Gary
I completely agree with you. It’s wearing me out also. I’m finding that I have to cut back on prophesy teachers. I know what’s coming and I don’t need to be filled with fear. I believe the rapture is before the anti christ so get to upset? I pray for God’s direction.
I used to believe in the pre trib rapture until I truly came to know Jesus…it is part of the western church deception of prosperity and escape…our Brothers and Sisters in China and other countries have suffered persecution for decades, how come they weren’t worthy to escape the tribulation, yet mega church acolytes are worthy?? Seek the Lord on this, come out of the systems and be obedient to His path of redemption…bless you…
We are born for such a time as these and we are seeing Bible prophecies being fulfilled right before our eyes. HIS Word declares that when all these things begin to take place we are to lift up our heads and look up for our redemption draws nigh. We are to look forward with great expectation to our Yahshua Messiah coming to meet HIS true believers in the air and not look in fear for the Man of Sin (Anti-Christ) we are not called to Elohim’s (God’s) wrath.
Lovely! See you there or in the air!
Gary: Same here, we have conservative investments: gov. bonds and muni’s we are retirees and see no future for younger and those still working. We do not own stocks now. also have two cr. unions paying low interest. Investment brokers don’t know as much as we do it seems.
Thank You Leo! You are a light in this darkness and Thank God YHWH Yah Hu Veh for Watchmen as You!… Things are coming at us so fast and it’s hard to keep up. I guess the main thing is Look Up, and Stock Up and Believe in HIM Above and His Son! Do Not Fear Death, To be absent of this body is to be present with The Lord!
I will NOT Comply to this incoming Beast System!
Many Christians say, “Yes, there is call for a One World Government. But they’ve been talking about it for decades now. Yawn. And my preconceived notions/eschatological leanings about the Beast System don’t match what’s happening now. So, it’s no real threat.”
No one wants to hear about this. Those who listen shrug it off. “They’ve been warning about this stuff forever, Rachel.”
I haven’t. Till the end of 2020 I was an amillennialist. When I found out about the Reset Agenda and saw the website and how the globalists were orchestrating things, I changed my views accordingly. Too bad others can’t.
Most are stuck in normalcy bias or the psy opp they continue to be spoon fed by the MSM. My family is a mixture of the two.
I keep remembering The Boy Who Cried Wolf. Thanks a lot Hal Lindsay, Salem Kirban and Tim LaHaye.
Tim Lahaye and his Illuminati ties
https://lauriechristian2012.wordpress.com/2014/10/21/left-behind-author-tim-lahaye-and-his-illuminati-ties/
I’m through trying to awaken sleeping family, neighbors and friends. You show them these things and it’s like…. .”Well, Even the Angels in Heaven doesn’t know the day or the hour that the world’s gonna end!”… Hal Lindsey, The Billy Grahams and toss in Robert Schuller and Dr James Kennedy and Let’s not forget the Amazing Ernest Engley!…”Now Put Your Hand On The Back of Your TV….. HEEEEAAL!!!…***”
The phony preachers and the Fake Phony TV NEWS / PROGRAMS…. All of the Years being Lost in Space, Boldly Going Where No Man has Gone Before and.. Riding Horses with the Cartwrights, Watching Andy and Barney and Opie and Aunt Bea….You Work, You Eat and You Sleep, You get out of Life what you put into it,… Chase After The American Dream and Dog eat Dog..and *Poof..40-50 years later HERE WE ARE!…… It’s been a long journey!
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
I’m not sure which comment you’re referring to S.Z. I haven’t deleted any comments from this post.
LikeLike
I am a pre-trib RAPTURE believer. And I believe 2022 is looking real good for Jesus to appear.
SFC S. BERNIER
24yr U.S ARMY ret 🇺🇲
OIF Combat veteran
TO GOD BE ALL GLORY!
Jesus is coming soon, are you ready?
Of course everything is converging and moving toward Armageddon. As Jan Markell and John Haller have observed “What did you think the end times would look like?!” Jesus told us quite clearly what to expect. The entire Bible, OT and NT, has hundreds of references and warnings about the Last Days. Anyone who is ignoring what God revealed to us is committing a grave mistake…He told us so we wouldn’t be surprised or unprepared.
Admittedly, in early 2020 when I realized what all of this meant (Covid-19 was quite clearly a lynchpin for the OWG, OWC and OWR) I was stunned, and scared. (SOME generation must be the last, but no one thinks it will actually be theirs.) Once the shock and fear lessened it became crystal clear there was no escaping what God has foretold and ordained, except through salvation in Jesus Christ. That has always been true, for every human being, there is only ONE WAY, but we have the honor of knowing it without question, while it plays out before us.
There are days I get overwhelmed, certainly, as I am flesh and bones, not yet transformed into who I will be when I’m with the Lord. He knows our fear and suffering very well. This is Grade A psychological warfare on a global scale, so it is bound to wear on us. But if we can only fix our eyes on Jesus, and the promises He has made…we KNOW He will keep them! He told us what will unfold and it IS, right now, to the letter! So we have proof like only those who walked with the Lord while He was here the first time. We can be certain about what He did 2000 years ago, and what He claimed, who He is, and what He has promised will ALL come about…including eternal joy and peace with Him in Heaven.
We must REJOICE, be bold and share the gospel like never before! We know the Truth and his name is Jesus Christ, King of Kings and Lord of Lords. Maranatha!
Lessons from Matthew 14
But the ship was now in the midst of the sea, tossed with waves: for the wind was contrary.
Jesus went unto them, walking on the sea.
And when the disciples saw him walking on the sea, they were troubled and they cried out for fear.
But straightway Jesus spake unto them, saying, Be of good cheer, it is I, be not afraid.
And Peter answered him and said, Lord, if it be thou, bid me come unto thee on the water.
And He said, Come. And when Peter was come down out of the ship, he walked on the water, to go to Jesus.
But when he saw the wind boisterous, he was afraid; and beginning to sink, he cried, saying, Lord, save me.
And immediately Jesus stretched forth his hand, and caught him, and said unto him, O thou of little faith, wherefore didst thou doubt?
And when they were come into the ship, the wind ceased.
Then they that were in the ship came and worshipped him, saying, Of a truth thou art the Son of God.
Thank you Leo. Was able to share the gospel with many family members at my dads memorial service over the weekend. Little ol’ me shared the gospel with them all and no one else did. God did an amazing thing through me and I’m so thankful I was obedient to Him. Praise God for what He can do through the simple person!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Reblogged this on boudica.us.
Leo,
I hope I can post this. It’s related to your statement that our representatives don’t represent us anymore. Here’s an ex-CIA officer saying the same. Maybe you’ve seen it.
No I have not seen this. Will watch. Thanks Steve.
How about this evil: https://rumble.com/v10mnew-live-world-premiere-watch-the-water.html?fbclid=IwAR3w9lKE8QfS6Yc9c03SpZvclRGbINpnN30g6aG0WjWXMgbNLKKIFDADHeE
God bless you, Leo!
Well said. Thank you.
Up until the last couple of years, I would have said precious metals would be a good hedge. I don’t think so anymore because I don’t think they’ll be accepted as legal tender or tender at all. At this point, I think storeable food and other useful, usable assets are our only choices.
I agree Terry that metals have their challenges but they will still have a place. In my opinion precious metals should only be bought after you have paid off your debts and invested in storeable food.
If you haven’t already look up Dr. Bryan Ardis.
I watched it yesterday and just watched this one on Stew Peters confirming Dr. Ardis.
https://rumble.com/v10qyzj-patents-proof-of-worldwide-envenomation-support-ardis-covid-claims-in-watch.html?mref=6zof&mc=dgip3&utm_source=newsletter&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=Stew+Peters+Network&ep=2
T thank you for this article! As we read the headlines we can see the truth hidden in plain sight. There’s such a convergence of what the Bible describes in Revelation 13 as the three-legged stool of the Antichrist. We see the formation of a One world government, one world monetary system and the formation of one acceptable religion which appears to be nothing short of worshiping mother Earth instead of God as Romans chapter 1 reveals. Is it any Wonder that no one can discern this convergence of so many different Revelations from the word of God? Jesus said in Matthew 24 that as in the days of Noah so would it be at this time. Noah was the only righteous man of that day and preached righteousness and lived it before them but as we know only eight climb to board that boat and were saved. I am also reminded of jesus’s words that all these things must be and that to see that you are not troubled by them. In John chapter 14 he left a very special promise that if he went away that he would return to receive us unto himself. In Revelation chapter 3 he reminds the church that he redeems and saves his people from the hour of trouble that will try the entire world. If there’s any message that we need to be proclaiming is the soon arrival of our Savior and Lord that is going to snatch away his church before the hour of tribulation. First Thessalonians 4 versus 16 through 18 clearly depicts our departure as well as many other scriptures throughout the word of God. The only reason that we still remain upon this Earth I believe is God’s not willing that any should perish we are the light and the salt of the earth when that is removed then true tribulation will take place! Other than that we are to do as first Thessalonians verse 10 instructs to wait for his son from heaven whom he raised from the dead Jesus who rescues us from the coming wrath….
Are you saying true tribulation has not yet taken place? This is hard to believe when you look at the 2,000 year history of beheadings, crucifixions, shootings, burning Christians out of their homes and churches, etc. No Eastern Christian would ever make such a statement. The history of Asia Minor (modern day Turkey) alone is a virtual blood bath of Islamic slaughters of Christians. This idea that we will “get out before the heat gets turned up” is a purely Western Christian mentality. And no I am not saying we will experience God’s wrath, which is the eternal torment, but there is no end to Christian suffering on this Earth until Jesus returns to take us home. My goodness we should know that by now after 2,000 years of bloody history.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yes I’m saying that true tribulation has not yet taken place. The church has suffered persecution and there have been many martyrs which have suffered from man’s Wrath. The time of tribulation that Jesus and John the Revelator spoke of is a time of God’s Wrath and the Wrath of the Lamb. God does not subject his people to his Wrath, he removes them before his Wrath is executed such as lot being removed from Sodom and Gomorrah before fire and brim stone rained… Noah being sealed in the Ark by the hand of the Lord before the Lord’s judgment of a flood was executed and so on. If we were not going to be taken from this Earth and escaped the Great Tribulation or as the Bible speaks of as Jacob’s trouble, then why did Jesus tell us to pray in Luke 21 to be found worthy to “ESCAPE” all of these things? Yes I am praying to be found worthy to escape all of these things “before the heat gets turned up” the Lord Jesus Christ himself instructed me to do so…
LikeLike
There is nothing wrong with praying for an escape hatch. Even Jesus prayed to His Father that “if it be thy will” to take this cup of suffering away from Him, but in the end He knew He had to go through that crucifixion. Likewise, we can pray that we will be spared but we must always be prepared to go through the persecution, even if that means losing our heads for the sake of Christ. As the Bible says we are not to fear those who can kill the flesh but only that which can kill the soul. Fear is not of God. It is of the devil.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m prepared at all times for meeting The Lord. That’s the focus as I set my mind on things that are above. Whether by death or being enraptured. The Lord is in control of all things so I refuse to place my trust in or point fingers at politicians who won’t speak about a digital currency when my Bible foretold of this more than 2000 years ago. I’m not a sheep for the slaughter ..I’m more than a conqueror through Christ Jesus. The executive order to implement a digital currency is just confirmation of the time in which we’re living. Maranatha!
Well said!
I doubt many will have been comforted by your words that’s for sure, so why did Paul tell the church in Thessalonika to comfort one other with the words that Mary Sparklin refers to?
The way I see it, Western Christians are far too comfortable as it is. I think Paul was speaking to those who were in the middle of vicious persecution and needed comforting. Our lukewarm modern entertainment-driven church needs a wakeup call not a comfort session. There is a time for everything, remember, as Ecclesiastes tells us. God bless.
If the world hates you, understand that it hated Jesus first. If you were of the world, it would love you as its own. Instead, the world hatefully persecutes you, because you are not a dependent-ward of the world’s Socialistic security system, but Jesus has chosen you out of the world. John 15:18
Then Jesus said to the crowd, “If any of you wants to be My follower, you must give up your own self-willed life, take up your martyr cross daily, and follow Me. Luke 9:23
May I never boast except in the cross of our Lord Jesus Christ that I obediently take up daily, through which Socialism’s democratic World Order has been crucified to me, and I to Satan’s accursed World Order. Galatians 6:14
The LORD Jesus will keep you wise virgins in Christ’s Bride free from every disease. He will not inflict on you the horrible plagues Israel knew in Egypt, but he will inflict them on all of Socialism’s digitally-marked foolish virgins and trans-humans who hate you. Then I heard another voice from heaven say: “Come out of her (the Great Babylonian Whore: Uncle Sam’s Socially-Secured lukewarm Laodicean Nation), My people, so that you will not share in her democracy’s corporate sins or contract any of her plagues. For her sins are piled up to heaven, and God has remembered to judge her iniquities in His fiery wrath. Deuteronomy 7:15; Revelation 18:4
Thank you, that was a beautiful reminder of the joy set before us in that we know we have already passed from judgment to life and what is to come is God’s judgment on a disbelieving world and He will finally reach and save a remnant of His special people, the Jews, because they will ultimately look on Him Whom they pierced and mourn as if for their first born.
LikeLike
1 Peter 4:17, “For the time is come that judgment must begin at the house of God: and if it first begin at us, what shall the end be of them that obey not the gospel of God?”
Thank God that His Holy Spirit within me, encourages me to always obey Him, even when He asks me to do someting which I would normally shrink from doing. I fail many times but God is always loving and gracious as we turn to Him in repentance to not only forgive us but to cleanse us from all unrighteousness. 1 John 1:9
Yep Julia I’m with you! I am exceptionally grateful for the spirit of God that lives within the believer! How in the world could we endure these days that we’ve been through without the comfort and encouragement that comes from other believers the spirit in the word of God? Absolutely no scripture is of any private interpretation. We can read it and understand it with a surety praise God for that!
All of us here on this thread appear to be Bible believing Christians and understand that our opinions don’t really matter it’s ultimately the authority of scripture that matters.
It is a spirit of God that leads and guides us into all truth and teaches us all things. I’m exceptionally grateful just like you Julia for the spirit of God lives with in the heart of the believer!
If the politicians started talking about this new financial system it might cause a run on the banks. Instead of a controlled transition, where the banks will come up smelling like roses again, these banks would be out of business. People might start asking obvious questions like will cash still be used at all? What kind of exchange rate for cash to digital currency. Who is in control of this system, our government or the NWO self elected monarchs. What is this new system backed with if anything. How does this currency work when travelling to different countries? Is this a worldwide currency? Are there terms of service?
I would imagine the politicians are positioning themselves favorably for this eventuality, using their inside information to come out unscathed while the rest of us lose everything.
I have to say I’m guilty of this too. I’ve been pulling my money out of the bank for the last 1-1/2 years. Now that I’m almost out, I don’t have as much trouble yelling fire. If the banks are starting to experience large withdrawals, I wonder how soon a cyberattack on the banks would happen in order to lock your assets in digital form.
Really this new digital currency system is not a currency system at all. It’s a control system. And like Fink recently said “access to money is a privilege, not a right”, just as Trudeau demonstrated for us.
“Start preparing now for a life off the grid without your cellphone”
There is a means of communication that is perfect for off grid….fairly inexpensive with no monthly fees. Citizens Band radio. Get a radio with side band (this is a must).
This is what I have and highly recommend…. Anytone Quad 6 for around $250 and a Lil Wil antenna for $40 or $50. You can get something a little less expensive but for sure get a radio with side band. The distance you can communicate is up to 30 miles or greater. In my local city there are at least a dozen of us that keep a watch on things and are a band of brothers.
I’ve got three of these side band radios. One for each of our vehicles so our family can be in communication if things go south.
Citizen Band is not just for men either though there are more men using them. My wife uses it and I’ve heard other women so don’t let that deter any women from getting into this.
