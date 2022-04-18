Patrick Wood asks: Will the real Elon Musk please stand up?

Elon Musk has ascended to hero status in the eyes of many conservatives recently for his public stand against censorship on Twitter.

Besides being the owner of electric vehicle producer Tesla, a brilliant engineer and one of the richest men in the world, who is Elon Musk?

Musk was an early investor in Tesla but is also co-founder of Neuralink, a neurotechnology company that develops implantable brain–machine interfaces (BMIs).

He’s also co-founder of OpenAI, an artificial intelligence research laboratory consisting of the for-profit corporation OpenAI LP and its parent company, the non-profit OpenAI Inc. The company conducts research in the field of AI with the stated goal of promoting and developing so-called “friendly AI” in a way that benefits humanity as a whole.

OpenAI was founded in San Francisco in 2015 by Elon Musk, Sam Altman, and others, who collectively pledged $1 billion. Musk resigned from the board in 2018 but remained a donor. In 2019, OpenAI LP received a $1 billion investment from Bill Gates’ Microsoft.

That’s what you’ll read on Wikipedia, but this only covers the outer veneer.

What about Musk’s personal makeup?

Patrick Wood has a new article up at Technocracy.News titled Will the Real Elon Musk Please Stand Up? In it, Wood attempts to shed light on the man behind the money, peeling back the curtain on Musk and his relationship with a controversial woman. I advise every conservative Christian to read Wood’s article before rushing to make Musk their personal First Amendment savior.

Wood writes that Musk is above all a technocrat and a transhumanist, having spoken on these issues at the 2017 World Government Summit in Dubai.

Musk is a space pioneer who believes the future of mankind will only be preserved by colonizing space.

Wood writes that, “Musk puts his money where his mouth is, having built his own rocket ship company, SpaceX.”

At age 50, Musk has fathered eight children. And this is where it gets interesting.

Wood writes:

“His first marriage to Justine Wilson produced five children but the first-born died. The next two (Griffin, Xavier) were twins and the next three (Kai, Saxon, Damian) were triplets. Currently, Musk has had two additional children from a girlfriend who is a self-described pagan witch, Transhumanist and Technocrat. Born Claire Elise Boucher, she first changed her name to Grimes but now addresses herself simply as “C”. Her first male child with Musk was named X Æ A-Xii, or “X” for short. and she recently received a daughter named Exa Dark Sideræl, or simply “Y”, born to a surrogate mother in December 2021. A techno-punk-pop-rave musician and singer, Grimes has over 2.1 million Instagram fans. One post stated, “I spend 2-4 hours in my deprivation tank, this allows me to ‘astro-glide’ to other dimensions—past, present, and future.”

Musk and Grimes flashing occult sign.

In 2020, The Irish Times provided some interesting insight into the Musk/Grimes relationship:

A fan on her Reddit page describes the 32-year-old as a hybrid of a fairy, a witch and a cyborg – pretty much Musk’s dream girl – and she has talked about going through a Wiccan phase in seventh grade. “Yeah, she’s pretty special, that’s for sure,” Musk says, with his lilting South African accent. “She’s one of the most unusual people I’ve ever met.” I wonder how it works with two such exotic birds. “We’ve had this debate of ‘Are you more crazy than me or am I more crazy than you?’ ” Musk says.

Grimes and Musk live apart in an open relationship and say they’re best friends and lovers.

Grimes has a song out titled “We Appreciate Power,” all about the wonders of transhumanism as a way to “elevate the human race.” It has some interesting lyrics, to say the least.

So, there you have it. That’s your free speech champion, America. Elon Musk.

LeoHohmann.com is 100 percent reader supported. If you would like to help us stay online and grow, please consider a donation of any size. You may send c/o Leo Hohmann, PO Box 291, Newnan, GA 30264, or via credit card below.