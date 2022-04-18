Patrick Wood asks: Will the real Elon Musk please stand up?

Elon Musk has ascended to hero status in the eyes of many conservatives recently for his public stand against censorship on Twitter.
Besides being the owner of electric vehicle producer Tesla, a brilliant engineer and one of the richest men in the world, who is Elon Musk?
Musk was an early investor in Tesla but is also co-founder of Neuralink, a neurotechnology company that develops implantable brain–machine interfaces (BMIs).
He’s also co-founder of OpenAI, an artificial intelligence research laboratory consisting of the for-profit corporation OpenAI LP and its parent company, the non-profit OpenAI Inc. The company conducts research in the field of AI with the stated goal of promoting and developing so-called “friendly AI” in a way that benefits humanity as a whole.
OpenAI was founded in San Francisco in 2015 by Elon Musk, Sam Altman, and others, who collectively pledged $1 billion. Musk resigned from the board in 2018 but remained a donor. In 2019, OpenAI LP received a $1 billion investment from Bill Gates’ Microsoft.
That’s what you’ll read on Wikipedia, but this only covers the outer veneer.
What about Musk’s personal makeup?
Patrick Wood has a new article up at Technocracy.News titled Will the Real Elon Musk Please Stand Up? In it, Wood attempts to shed light on the man behind the money, peeling back the curtain on Musk and his relationship with a controversial woman. I advise every conservative Christian to read Wood’s article before rushing to make Musk their personal First Amendment savior.
Wood writes that Musk is above all a technocrat and a transhumanist, having spoken on these issues at the 2017 World Government Summit in Dubai.
Musk is a space pioneer who believes the future of mankind will only be preserved by colonizing space.
Wood writes that, “Musk puts his money where his mouth is, having built his own rocket ship company, SpaceX.”
At age 50, Musk has fathered eight children. And this is where it gets interesting.
Wood writes:
“His first marriage to Justine Wilson produced five children but the first-born died. The next two (Griffin, Xavier) were twins and the next three (Kai, Saxon, Damian) were triplets.
Currently, Musk has had two additional children from a girlfriend who is a self-described pagan witch, Transhumanist and Technocrat. Born Claire Elise Boucher, she first changed her name to Grimes but now addresses herself simply as “C”. Her first male child with Musk was named X Æ A-Xii, or “X” for short. and she recently received a daughter named Exa Dark Sideræl, or simply “Y”, born to a surrogate mother in December 2021.
A techno-punk-pop-rave musician and singer, Grimes has over 2.1 million Instagram fans. One post stated, “I spend 2-4 hours in my deprivation tank, this allows me to ‘astro-glide’ to other dimensions—past, present, and future.”
In 2020, The Irish Times provided some interesting insight into the Musk/Grimes relationship:
A fan on her Reddit page describes the 32-year-old as a hybrid of a fairy, a witch and a cyborg – pretty much Musk’s dream girl – and she has talked about going through a Wiccan phase in seventh grade. “Yeah, she’s pretty special, that’s for sure,” Musk says, with his lilting South African accent. “She’s one of the most unusual people I’ve ever met.”
I wonder how it works with two such exotic birds. “We’ve had this debate of ‘Are you more crazy than me or am I more crazy than you?’ ” Musk says.
Grimes and Musk live apart in an open relationship and say they’re best friends and lovers.
Grimes has a song out titled “We Appreciate Power,” all about the wonders of transhumanism as a way to “elevate the human race.” It has some interesting lyrics, to say the least.
So, there you have it. That’s your free speech champion, America. Elon Musk.
9 thoughts on “Patrick Wood asks: Will the real Elon Musk please stand up?”
Interesting. (Not in a good way.) While their relationship is likely platonic Bill Gates gets a lot of advice from Marina Bramovitch. A “spirit cooker.”
I wonder if she told him to choose that international patent number for his cryptocurrency.
When morally bankrupt materialist billionaires pair up with women in the black arts.
Technology and magic are both ways of seizing power. Adored by those obsessed with ruling the world. Hitler often consulted spirit mediums for advice too.
If I wasn’t a born-again Christian (thank you Lord that by Your saving grace I am) I would be praying for a cataclysmic asteroid hit right now. The world is literally spiraling into insanity, moving rapidly into utter reprobation.
While Musk is surely a modern visionary, without Jesus Christ at the center of his heart, soul and mind, all of his inventions, and plans are doomed because underlying them is an attempt to violate the Sovereignty of Almighty God. Not going to happen.
I’ve been warning everyone who will listen that Musk is not a champion of freedom. His involvement in the twitter issue isn’t for your freedoms or mine, it’s all about power. Do not be deceived by his power plays, he is a dangerous person who is a globalist at the core.
Thank you for this article, Leo. I have always been wary of Musk, but have young Christian friends who believe he is a conservative icon. Am forwarding this to them. God bless.
Wow. I sent to my boys too. God bless.
Hi Leo,
Thanks for the insight into Elon. He has a very disarming and almost charming means of communication. Brilliant to the core, but a certain Machiavellian spirit about him. His “girlfriend” is truly an unstable person who has obviously given over to the other side. Any man is only as good as his partner. Conservative? Yea right. So will be the antichrist.
The world is getting SO primed for a “Mr. Fixit”, don’t you think?? I wonder, did Elon go the Schwab School of Young Socialists??
Gates & Soro’s Twin Brother!
More CABAL-DEEP STATE CRAP! They think that once they Kill the World’s Population off They can Survive in Space! BAD FENTANYL! SATAN WORSHIPERS!!
