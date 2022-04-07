Is your church getting paid by the government to convince the flock to get injected?

According to a report in the Epoch Times, the state of Pennsylvania is paying churches to convince their members to get vaccinated.
Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf’s administration wants pastors, rabbis and other faith leaders to turn their houses of worship into centers for “vaccination events,” using federal grant money as an incentive to lure churches into a partnership with the government.
But this is not just going on in Pennsylvania as reported by the Epoch Times. It’s going on across the United States.
The Epoch Times article reports that Pennsylvania’s public health leaders want to “harness the power of community trust in statewide faith-based organizations” to convince people to get a COVID-19 gene-therapy injection. That is a quote from the mission statement of an organization called the Faith-based Organization Coalition. This organization, the Epoch Times reports, is being formed under the state’s Department of Health and is expected to launch April 11.
The state aims to reduce vaccine hesitancy through the “Local Innovations in Vaccine Equity in Pennsylvania” project (LIVE PA), which is a grant program that pays churches and nonprofits to speak with their people and persuade them to get vaccinated, according to the Epoch Times.
And how much are these corrupt churches being paid by the government?
They reportedly get $10 for each person-to-person outreach including direct phone calls and text messages, direct social media messages, door-knocking campaigns, “and anything that involves one-on-one dialogue promoting the COVID-19 shot.”
The church or other nonprofit gets another $10 for each person who actually goes and rolls up his or her sleeve for the shot.
Amanda McNaughton, member services manager and Resilient PA Staff Liaison for United Way of Pennsylvania, told The Epoch Times:
“LIVE PA is a collaboration between the Wolf Administration’s Office of Advocacy and Reform and the departments of Health and Human Services, working closely with United Way of Pennsylvania to fund hyper-local, grassroots nonprofit and faith-based organizations to partner with certified vaccine providers to help the populations they serve overcome barriers to vaccination.”
The funding originates from the federal government’s Center for Disease Control, which has $4 million dollars allocated to nonprofit organizations and $630,000 for faith-based organizations, McNaughton told the Times. Grant applications were open in July 2021 and will continue through the end of 2023. So far, 104 applications have been approved, the Times reports, combining faith-based and nonprofit organizations, and 93 clinics have been hosted.
Is your church or favorite ministry one of these organizations sucking up tax dollars to poison and sterilize their congregants and followers? It’s not just local churches, but big ministries that are involved in this evil.
I reported previously that the the Vatican was encouraging Catholic churches to partner with governments worldwide to promote the vaccine, and some of the big-name evangelical ministries such as Samaritan’s Purse are doing the same.
I received hateful emails for weeks because folks didn’t want to believe that such a trusted name in evangelical circles as Samaritan’s Purse could be involved in this plan to vaccinate every man, woman and child with an unproven, untested, and now proven deadly serum. If you still don’t believe it, don’t trust me: Read here, here and here.
Many other churches and ministries are involved in this deadly propaganda campaign. My advice would be to check with your pastor and/or the financial records keeping department of your favorite ministries and ask if they have or ever will accept any of these funds.
I did a quick online search and found several examples of churches participating in this.
- An ad from Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, states: “Bethel AME Church of Ardmore, Love Your Neighbor, Alpha Kappa Alpha Inc. Phi Beta Omega Chapter, VNA, Walmart Pharmacy and ACME Pharmacy will partner with the Montgomery County Immunization Coalition to hold a community vaccination clinic.”
- St. Paul’s Catholic Church partnered with Penn Medicine Princeton Health in Princeton, New Jersey, to convert its church into a vaccine clinic last May.
- Democrat Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez helped convert First Baptist Church of Corona in New York City into a temporary vaccination center (see photo below)
You can find hundreds of such examples online of collusion between corrupt churches and the corrupt medical/pharma complex, all feeding off of taxpayer dollars.
I am sure not every one of these churches is being paid to promote this death shot. Some are no doubt doing it for free, thinking they are doing the Lord’s work. There are no more excuses for that kind of stupidity. That’s equally shameful.
When the lid finally blows on this story, and the perpetrators of the greatest crime in human history are exposed, every one of these church leaders will be held accountable for their roles in what is quickly becoming a genocide.
McNaughton, with the United Way in Pennsylvania, told the Epoch Times that working with faith-based organizations has been very helpful. I bet it has. Here is what she said:
“We have been thrilled to partner with local faith-based organizations because they are often trusted representatives with long, established histories in their communities. The remaining population of people who are not fully vaccinated are experiencing barriers such as lack of trust or lack of access. Faith-based organizations are uniquely placed to have long histories with the populations they serve and have earned mutual trust with them. Their efforts to promote the vaccine to their congregations and the communities they serve through their charity work have been successful at reaching vaccine-hesitant populations.”
Number one, those churches didn’t become trusted by working with corrupt governments that force experimental medical treatments on their citizens.
Number two, how can this promotional work be considered “charity” if the churches are being paid to do it?
This is not earning trust. This is abusing trust, which is exactly what the globalist elites said they would do when they sat down at Event 201 conference in October 2019 to run a simulation of the coming global coronavirus pandemic. If you listen to those seminars, they made it very clear that they would tap into “trusted sources” in the community to promote their narrative and destroy competing narratives about the pandemic and the best way to combat it.
Recruiting pastors to entice their flocks to accept a medical treatment they know nothing about is fraud and abuse against the people of God. Only an extremely naive and stupid pastor, or one who is an evil globalist, would agree to work with the government on such an devious plan.
With more data coming out every day on not only the failed efficacy of these injections but the dangers to health and safety, there are simply no more excuses left for pastors to be naive.
God have mercy on any pastor or ministry leader who is participating in this program.
23 thoughts on “Is your church getting paid by the government to convince the flock to get injected?”
Oh myâ¦.Lord have mercy.
Oh myâ¦.Lord have mercy.
*Experiencing Godâ¦Verse by Verse.*
Looks like separation of Church and State doesn’t apply when the demons are desperate. 🤔
True separation would mean the state has no right to force churches to close.
Besides, churches and gov. should stay out of Q people’s medical treatments and privacy. All this is a push for depopulation ongoing. Flu shots will be mRNA mixed w/ covid, also other routine vaccines for children will be mRNA. Churches decades ago have fallen into apostasy. Pastors today (mainline 501c3 churches) are running a business and a social club.
“Come Out of her My People!” Billy Graham Cracker’s Son says…”Now if Jesus were here He’d get Vaccinated!” The “Churches’ have been over-powered by satan and as the ‘So-Called’ “Body of Christ” (Just like the body of Jesus) has been beaten and battered and punched and jabbed and cut and bruised and hung up on a tree and made visibly UNRECOGNIZABLE ..Just like Jesus Christ was as He hung upon The Old Rugged Cross and about to die. Jesus would strongly disagree with todays Churches across America and the world! They have gone downhill over the last 100 + yrs, and teaching “Prosperity’ Preaching and “If it Feels Good then by golly DO-IT!
Over 20,000 denominations and Sabbath-SUN day preaching and Don’t worry about The Tribulation!.. Cuz You’ll be RAPTURED outta here! People should have realized LONG BEFORE CON_vid 19 came about that these so called Houses of Worship has gone downhill and little by little justifies SIN!…..”My People Are Destroyed by Lack of Knowledge”
IN CASE ANYONE DID NOT KNOW BILLY GRAHAM WAS a satanist.
Yep! Up High in the old Illuminati
What??? For reals! I know his son Franklin Graham is , but Billy Graham?
YES BOTH BILLY AND FRANKLIN.
The evangelical churches have been far too gullible. Intellectual sloth/emotionalism, love for big things, and desperately craving the approval of the ungodly. (Also fear of being called anti science. Especially anti medical science.”)
Most of the people who saw through this at first were not Christians I noticed.
Not surprised so many churches have bent over backwards to “do their part” to supposedly save lives during the “pandemic.” They behaved the same way about the pseudo science of psychiatry and loved to open their building to that Big Pharma front ,known as NAMI. Anything to LOOK compassionate, whether it was really helpful or not.
A church I visited while tapering off Effexor had a panel of a nurse and counselor from a mental center telling people Science had proven depression and anxiety are brain diseases caused entirely by chemical imbalances. No Science has not! Bad Science and it runs counter to the Biblical premise of human souls with its materialist premise and bio reductionism intrinsic to its narrative. The church was a mega church as many sell outs are.
Here’s something an unsaved friend of mine sent. Aside from Lifesite News, most of the publications calling this out are secular libertarian/conservative.
So few Christians acknowledge that such depths of evil exist.
https://www.dailywire.com/news/how-the-federal-government-used-evangelical-leaders-to-spread-covid-propaganda-to-all-churches
https://www.dailywire.com/news/how-the-federal-government-used-evangelical-leaders-to-spread-covid-propaganda-to-churches
THANK YOU DEAR RACHEL, IF THE TRUTH HURTS ANYONE, THEN LET THEM REMAIN IN THEIR PAIN, FOR THOSE WHO STICK THEIR HEADS IN THE SAND, ARE ACTUALLY BRINGING PAIN TO OTHERS. !!! THE TRUTH AND NOTHING ELSE !!!
You know its bad when the “churches ” prostitute themselves like Hillary C.
THIS WHOLE PLANET IS A PROSTITUTION, PIMP, AND PERVERT RING.
This may sound harsh and offend a few Christians but, it may very well be a few “Christians’ that Jesus will e speaking to when He returns and says “DEPART FROM ME FOR I NEVER KNEW THEE”
If you are a pastor who pushes the idiocy, you should be thrown out on your ear!
Thanks Leo. We home schooled our 4 kids and now we have home church off and on whenever we feel like discussing biblical issues which is often. My wife and I are best friends after 46 years and purposely have few friends. We live in the north Georgia mountains and are prepped, plan on persevering and pray often. Like your articles.
Us likewise, retirees married 55 yrs, and socially reclusive, want few friends today. Most people lack critical thinking skills and not on our same page. I have no time for dimwits.
Blessed are the unvaxxed, for they shall see God.
-from The Beatitudes in Covid-1984
Woe to you, vaxxers with collars on! You inject people with poison in the name of God, and make my house a den of murderers.
-from Jesus Cleanses the Temple of Money Makers and Takers of the Biosecurity State
Just one small correction…”God have NO MERCY on any Pastor or church involved in promoting these va((ines! Thanks for your great journalism.
There’s an even darker side to all of this. Research what this “vax” does to the God gene (the VMAT2 gene). There’s also abominations in it such as aborted baby cells,graphene and luciferase. People become magnetic after getting it. It changes peoples’ DNA. There’s also the hydra in it. For the sake of your soul please don’t take this “vax”. It deeply grieves the Holy Spirit (read Ephesians 4:30). He’s evicted from the temple of anyone who gets vaccinated. He can’t stay in the same body the hydra inhabit. This vax is like the forbidden fruit back in Eden.
I read somewhere online months ago that graphene has 6 protons,6 neurons and 6 electrons.
This is tied into the Revived Roman Empire (the Antichrist comes from there). There’s different connections such as I read on shephardsheart.life/blogs that the hydra are parasites known as Medusa. The hydra are water serpents that Hercules killed according to New Webster’s Dictionary and Roget’s Thesaurus p.188
The Holy Spirit gets evicted from His home (temple) and thus those same people are not allowed to live in His home,Heaven. This is part of the falling away.
It’s troubling enough to know adults loose their souls over this. But what is the most disturbing is the children who get the vaccine. What about their souls? It still would block their God genes. A child doesn’t have a say so in whether or not to get it.
Today’s churches are no better than when the children were sacrificed to Moloch. If Jeremiah were here today he would called todays churches “The valley of slaughter…” (19:6) “…and have filled this place with the blood of innocents;” (19:4)
Read Ezekiel 23:37-39 The Israelites that sacrificed their children to Moloch also went into God’s sanctuary. That defiled God’s sanctuary and profaned His sabbath! Those same verses can apply today to church goers who get abortions/give their children the clot shots.
I forget which state is trying to make infanticide legal. They want to make it legal up to 28 days after the baby’s birth. How long until it’s the disabled,the elderly,etc…? The point is the church has been quiet for way too long and this is the result. Apathy is as deadly in the 21st century for the unborn as it was when the churches refused to speak out when Jews and other people (like the disabled) were going to camps in the 20th century. Thankfully there were people who were not silent like Sophie Scholl and Corrie Ten Boom.
These NWO churches are as weak as one of those graham cracker houses people make at Christmas time. The lukewarm (the marshmellows) are trusting in man and not the Holy Spirit. They are like the foolish virgins without any oil in their lamps. They won’t be able to handle the heat of persecution. Chocolate melts easy. The false doctrines may taste good to them for now but there’s nothing solid to help them through persecution.
The Lord helped me to see that “No one can come to the Marriage Supper with dirty hands”. Many have blood on their hands from the murder of the unborn (and from supporting it) to being apathetic and cowardly. Cowards and murderers both have their part in the lake of fire. Rev. 21:8 They also have blood on their hands by giving their children the clot shots. This breaks Jesus’ heart. I read a NDE for Earthquake Kelly. He said he talked with Jesus. When he did Jesus started to cry due to abortion being allowed to kill His precious babes.
If you want to know what is really occurring and what lies ahead … it is pointed out in Scripture.
Evil & Lawlessness are on the rise, and since 2019 has been rapidly increasing like “birthing pains”.
God allowed O’Biden to be installed for a reason. He allows the enemy to invade when the people turn away from HIM.
We have many false teachings & gods in America.
Many homes have abandoned the Holy Bible for Social media & busy lives.
Very few attend TRULY SOUND BIBLICAL churches & worship God as HE REQUIRES.
Few see the need to humble their hearts & live obedient lives following sound doctrine.
Jesus Christ is mocked & His name thrown around like an everyday cuss word.
HE DIED FOR OUR SINS …. GOD, who died in OUR PLACE so we could have eternal life – when we CHOOSE to come before HIM for forgiveness of our sins. He is the only WAY TO HEAVEN … yet even Scripture is being twisted & rewrote to justify man’s own agenda.
We can attempt to guess the plans of the enemy; we can even attempt to conquer them. But it is pure foolishness & misguided hope when GOD IS EXCLUDED.
Lawlessness is on the rise … and many false religious teachers, churches, leaders are proving just how easy it is for Satan to destroy a
weak,
misguided,
or non-existent
reliance on the TRUE LIVING GOD!!!
Jesus Christ is the ONLY GUARANTEE of survival for what is coming. Because even if they take my physical life, I will live on eternally in HEAVEN.
Of this I have ð¯% guarantee & I know without a doubt the life I live here on earth ONLY MATTERS when GOD IS fully GLORIFIED!!![Image]
SFC S. BERNIER
24yr U.S ARMY ret ðºð²
OIF Combat veteran
TO GOD BE ALL GLORY!
Jesus is coming soon, are you ready?
________________________________
