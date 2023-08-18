Major League Baseball launches biometric face scans to identify fans at increasing number of ballparks: Philadelphia Phillies joining New York Mets, Cleveland Guardians; More joining next season

Earlier this week I posted an article giving a comprehensive look at what life will be like after the globalists succeed in getting all of humanity outfitted with digital ID’s. I laid out the progression of how it will start out as completely “voluntary” with only the most techno-hip young people signing up to have their eyeballs and faces scanned at the point of entry into various modes of society — airplanes, buses, trains, concerts and sports stadiums.
But, little by little, the pressure will build for everyone to join the new means of universal digital identification, with governments and corporations switching in their approach from the carrot to the stick — just like they did with the toxic gene-therapy injections in 2021 and 2022. They promised they would never be mandatory, until they were. Take one, take two, or give up your job. Take one, or forego certain medical treatments.
Today there’s an article at Biometric Update that provides an example of how this process is already in play. The headline reads, “Philadelphia Phillies lead off facial recognition access pilot for Big League Baseball.”
In the below excerpt from the article, note that the pilot program based on identifying everyone by their facial scan will be expanded next season to include most or all Major League baseball parks. This is the beginning of the process whereby nobody will be allowed to enter such venues without a biometric digital ID.
By Chris Burt, BiometricUpdate
The Philadelphia Phillies of Major League Baseball (MLB) are launching ticketless stadium entry with facial recognition.
Fans can register to use the service at dedicated lanes by submitting a selfie through the MLB Ballpark app. The images are converted into biometric templates and then deleted. Fans do not need to scan a ticket or their phone when entering. Security screening is carried out separately but simultaneously, reports KYW Newsradio.
Groups can use the dedicated lane, as long as the person holding all the tickets is enrolled in the service. Only fans 18 years of age or older can enroll their face biometrics. The app also provides an option for users to “un-enroll.”
“Go-Ahead Entry” is a pilot program initiated by the MLB, and launching at Citizens Bank Ballpark on Monday, August 21. MLB plans to expand the system to other ballparks next season.
Philadelphia marks the third Major League ballpark to use biometric facial ID to digitally identify those who enter the stadium. Facial recognition is reportedly already being used for entry to New York Mets’ games with a service provided by Wicket, while a program called Clear is used for biometric entry to baseball games in Cleveland and elsewhere. They call it “ticketless” or “frictionless” entry. All so nice and convenient. It’s all for your safety, of course. Don’t forget that. Safety, security and convenience, as we march on toward a total surveillance state where no one moves anywhere without pre-approval.
Major League Baseball is testing the waters. They want to see how many of their fans will voluntarily sign up for this invasive global digital ID program, and if enough of them do sign up, they will make it mandatory within a couple of years. You won’t be able to attend a ballgame without being digitally marked. It will work the same for concerts, airlines, public transport of any kind, and eventually even shopping malls and grocery stores.
Any baseball fan who opts to participate in this, whether out of fear, convenience, or pure ignorance, is enabling the advancing beast system.
25 thoughts on “Major League Baseball launches biometric face scans to identify fans at increasing number of ballparks: Philadelphia Phillies joining New York Mets, Cleveland Guardians; More joining next season”
Brainless lemmings will go right along with it.
I haven’t been to the ballpark or watched MLB on TV since I began boycotting due to the league’s embrace of BLM. So the Big Brother monitoring of fans won’t affect me.
I used to go to MLB games. Don’t anymore. Got tired of getting bent over for outrageous parking fees and five star prices for a hot dog and a beer. Eff ’em.
Making good choices is always very difficult, but I still suggest that young people reject the beast system. After all, the essence of the beast system is evil.
Anyway, it’s impossible for me to join this beast system.
I’m with you. Never!
They can enjoy their baseball games that celebrate collectivism and the destruction of American culture or watch a near naked woman shout into the air at football halftimes. The games are going to accelerate the celebration of debautchery and Christians will have harder and harder time participating in them as fans. Would not surprise me if we return to actual gladiator games where people are willing to die for fame. Time for the checkout Trumpet Call of God! Maranatha.
Age 18 you say? They must know that there is some kind of legal age of consent issue associated with retina eye scanning. Otherwise they would do it to everyone now.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I sure don’t wanna be here for all this, do you?
The merger of man and technology is happening. And the intention of the globalists is to make that merger become more physical and inescapable to the point where Klaus Schwab has claimed…
“It doesn’t change what you are doing, it changes YOU! if you take genetic editing, eh! just as an example”
People are embracing this technology for short term gain despite the long term consequences.
So true Anthony. Short term gain!
Anthony studies the Bible very carefully😁
…. from the carrot to the stick…. Well, I do not attend baseball games, but I do have a face A while ago, Leo, you provided us with an article that contained a video of a young woman in China. She was so happy that [due to her Social Credit Score] she did not have to pay a deposit to drive the “shared” car that we saw in the big parking lot. Since I am a grandmother, I could not help but to notice the woman’s skinny legs under her long coat. Didn’t Mike Lindell [ standing next to President Trump ] encourage us to read the Bible, pray, and spend time with our families ? How many of us took him seriously…… &/or wish we had…. ? ?
The good thing is that I don’t do any of the “hip” things like concerts and ballgames. The bad thing is most probably will because they are legally incapacitated idiots.
My best hope is to die before they try to force people so I don’t have to die at the hands of government criminals or having to take a few with me. Sadly, the Tribulations have started already (the vaccine is the “death” of 1/4 of the population in Gods eyes as they sacrificed his protection for satans promise) and things are speeding up.
I do know that God will call me home when He is ready. I just hope he doesn’t use satans tools to do it.
You missed the point of this post. Eventually, if the globalists succeed, you won’t be able to even buy food or gas or pay for utilities or receive medical care without this digital marking.
LikeLiked by 2 people
No, I didn’t. I can feed myself, my house and car and truck is paid for, I can generate colloidal silver which has never failed to cure an infection in the last 20 years I’ve used it, I can generate a small amount of electricity with solar to power necessities and I will only ever go to a doctor if I am unable to stop whoever is bringing me.
I know where it’s all going. There is a choice to make for everybody, and it is this…
1) You can become self sufficient and avoid the beast on your own terms
or
2) You can do nothing during this time we have left to prepare and submit to the beast on it’s terms
I chose the first option. Others must choose NOW too or else you are right. They will be forced to submit just to survive in the flesh at the cost of spiritual death.
I thank you for what you do Leo. You are a shining light of truth in the darkness of lies. But the hardest truth to accept is that most people are unwilling to inconvenience themselves to listen.
We couldn’t stop them from accepting a bioweapon shot or two or three. We can’t stop them from voluntarily submitting to the beast again when that time comes.
Keep up the good fight. God sees it even if most people refuse to.
Yes, you do seem to get it! Thank you for clarifying and God bless!
The Mark economy lasts 42 months according to Revelation 13. It seems to be followed by the fall of “Babylon” before the Second Coming.
Cornhollo, I would choose death if I couldn’t provide for myself. If God won’t help me survive outside the Beast System, I know He’ll give me the grace to die outside. But too many won’t understand or will be too scared to decline. Those who automatically looked to the State for salvation from the Sniffles for 3 years are sure to cave. The lockdown, 6 feet apart, and masks were a ceremony of renunciation of our humanity. Few realize this, but I felt it was religious in my gut before doing research.
LikeLiked by 1 person
We would have to bargain/dicker from local farmers near us. If cash is no longer of value what would be best for transaction with them? It will be a mess, hard to imagine not using debit cards or cash.
Are you good at sewing, tutoring, babysitting? You could offer services mending or looking after their kids.
Rachel Nichols says: “The Mark economy lasts 42 months according to Revelation 13. ”
No, it does not!
The mark of the beast happens during the reign of the SECOND beast. The duration of the second beasts reign is unstated.
I think you are confusing the second beast with the first beast who is said to reign for forty two months.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Not going to argue Anthony.
Have a good weekend.
Husband and I took early retirement and almost twenty years into it.
Many are still working into retirement to keep up. We may have to defend ourselves against UN thugs or foreign invaders pillaging thru cities and towns. Now the news is hyping another covid variant and some are wearing masks again. Local news was talking about covid boosters, then RSV shots and flu shots for older people. We are not social, not into group activities, aim to keep relationships casual except for small minority of tuned in folks. I don’t trust vaccines anymore as mRNA could be in all of them now (virus vaccines).
