Get ready: Restaurants, ballparks, stores all gearing up to digitize their customers

Taco Bell and several other popular fast-food chains say they are angling to become digital-only, totally cashless businesses in the near future.
During an earnings call earlier this month, Fox 8 in Cleveland reported that Taco Bell’s parent company Yum! Brands addressed plans to eventually move to 100 percent digital sales at all of its restaurants.
This includes fast food chains Taco Bell, Pizza Hut, KFC and The Habit Burger Grill, which also has units in China. Remember, it was KFC that offered to become the first restaurant to serve fake lab-grown chicken.
In an interview with the CFO Journal Chief Financial Officer Chris Turner said more customers would be forced, if they choose to eat at these garbage restaurants, to order through apps, websites or kiosks. No more walk in and pay cash.
Yum! Brands is already testing the use of artificial intelligence to take drive-through orders, the CFO Journal reported.
So you’ll soon be talking to a fake person to order fake food.
Of course the way they will try to sell you on this system is by promising to speed up the process of getting your order. Ah, convenience.
According to company officials who spoke during the earnings call, “in the U.S., digital sales have increased almost 35 percent year over year with kiosks now deployed in 100 percent of Taco Bell stores.”
The company did not say how long it would take to reach its disturbing goal.
I’ve also been told by sources who are employed at large grocery-store chains that the grocery business is also getting ready to roll out artificial intelligence to “enhance” the customer experience while scooping up tons of data on employees and customers.
I also reported last week on how Major League Baseball is implementing biometric digital IDs. Panera Bread and Whole Foods are already using the Amazon One biometric system where you pay not with cash or credit card but by waving your palm in front of a scanner. Of course the banks and credit unions will be all in with the coming digital currencies and digital IDs.
Let me know what you think in the comments below. Would you still patronize a favorite restaurant, store, bank or other business that refuses to take your cash and wants to digitize your identity?
29 thoughts on “Get ready: Restaurants, ballparks, stores all gearing up to digitize their customers”
I used to shop in Halfords here in Ireland, but during the ”scamdemic’ they refused cash saying that it was unhygienic. So, I stopped shopping there..
It wouldn’t be that difficult to boycott restaurants and stores, but banks would be tough. Unless you wanted to store all your money at home in a safe. But how to deal with automatic deposits from employers, social security or retirement accounts could be challenging.
Looks like it’s time to get serious about stockpiling long-term supplies of food, water and other essentials because the digital-only money system controlled by central banks can’t be far behind. Then you won’t be able to go anywhere or do anything that requires finances unless you totally conform to their social credit scoring system, which will be based on luciferian values.
Also, like some other readers have said in previous stories, create networks with like-minded people to support one another and have goods or services that you can barter with. Plus, although not everyone can do it, try to get off the grid at least for energy sources.
Silver, buy silver whenever possible. This will be the currency for the masses in the future. The Vatican and upper WEF have or are buying most of the gold.
Renee
I will not be using companies who insist on digital only services for as long as I can get by with it. This world offers me nothing I’m not willing to give up in exchange for giving up my freedoms and privacy. I’ll hold out as long as I can, but starving is another thing.
I will not take the MOTB or anything that could become the mark at a later time. I will not take anything into my body and I will not take any mark on my body that could be the mark and even if I know it’s not. I won’t go along with the scanning of the eye ball which grosses me out anyway, or the scanning of any part of my body because it just feels too much like we are the merchandise being scanned rather than the product we are buying. It is degrading you to the point of being treated like cattle, that they brand too by the way. Those who take the mark sell their soul to the devil and they are now his merchandise, bought and paid for by his system.
For the time being we must decide what is a hill for us to die on and what is not. We use credit and debit cards as it is in many locations. Chinese Christians are already under the social credit score system which is the equivalent to a digital ID. (I just won’t take anything into my body.) Once they roll out the CBDC, that will be the money. Many people wore masks just to go into the only grocery store in town in their rural area to put food on the table. Many also gave up their jobs for refusing the jab. We can stomp our feet all day long but if we are the only one doing it, that grocery store will not relent their new rules for us. So we need to navigate the situation as it unfolds regarding those items. There are places I won’t go to anyway such as Target already. I also won’t go along with any woke agendas or ‘in-services’ in order to keep my job. We must weigh this all out in the following ways:
1. Does doing this thing defy anything in the Bible? Does it dishonor God or His ways in any way?
2. Does the Holy Spirit give us a nudging that we should not do it, even if we can’t put our finger on why?
3. Does the thing deny our dignity as a human being, as part of God’s creation and even His child?
If we answered yes to any of this, then the answer is no, we should not do it. No matter the cost.
Now if we answered no, but there are still things that are undesirable about it, then let’s look at the next list.
4. Is there some other business that is not too far away that we can patronize instead? Or shop online?
5. Can we avoid the purchase altogether, such as Starbucks coffee; which is not an essential item? We can boycott the business then.
6. Maybe there is a way around it. Exemptions are one way. I can’t (won’t) scan that part of my body because a doctor once told me I can get cancer easily that way due to a certain condition I have, etc. They will have exceptions they don’t advertise for ‘that’ person. Share that later so others can use it. It creates another avenue that is an alternative and becomes popularized.
7. Get a petition going that does get the numbers up and put the pressure on that business to get rid of a certain item, get a protest going, leave online comments and reviews, contact the head of it via email, mail, phone, or personal visit.
8. If it’s one of the other things below such as wearing a mask, sometimes you can say yes to get in the door, and then take it off and it becomes a no. Inside no one cares, or no one is going to know, is looking, etc. One thing I used to do with masks is not wear them over my nose. Once in a while someone would say something and yes, I could refuse and say no because of a long list of reasons, stand my ground and so on. But I would just play the game for 5 seconds to get in the door to get what I needed and then once I passed the mask gestapo, floops, off the nose it came again and they were none the wiser. It was easier than putting up a big stink over it, so I did it just for a few seconds and I moved on with my to do list. So that works in different settings.
Many may take issue with this last one and claim that we need to get up on a pedestal and stand up on it and read them the riot act and set that example and fight the tyranny at every turn and recite to them all of our rights and make a scene over it. Sure, if it works then yes! But it usually won’t if no one else joins you. During covid I know one lady who did that with the mask and wanted into a large store and it did raise a big stink and even made it onto the evening news in the small town. Sadly she got nowhere and they had even called the police or something. They still had the rule that you could not enter without that mask. Yet inside many did just take it off and none of the employees bothered them (or us). So it depends on what will be effective and what you are willing to deal with and go through. Even if it is the principle of the thing, sometimes you still just won’t get anywhere that way. So in our town we all just defied it once inside. They turned a blind eye because what were they going to do, arrest us all and lose that much money? Some businesses even put up a front, a window dressing to make it look like they were ‘complying’ just so they would not get fined but they knew the customers were noncompliant and they were even glad. It just depends on where you are. You just have to pick your battles, you have to navigate around the situation where you are, and just make sure you don’t do anything that is wrong according to the Lord. For instance, you can’t just ‘pretend’ not to be a Christian for 5 minutes in order to get into Wallmart or to escape certain death in a middle east country! There are hills to die on and those not to die on, you must decide. If it is about telling a white lie regarding wearing a mask when I’m not, my conscience is fine. It is coming down to the point where in order to ‘escape all these things’ you will probably need to go into the wilderness the way this is coming fast and furious. As for me, I plan on getting by as long as I don’t cross any lines I have drawn. I know that it’s all going to happen and one day they will come after us anyway. Putting up our dukes over these things for now and winning a few inches of ground here or there won’t make any difference then. I’m not saying we shouldn’t, but just that don’t hold your breath that we can turn the whole tide back against the nwo that is at the door. When my day comes, I’m ready to die for the Lord. That is my finish line. And I’m not trying to erect or preserve any personal empires in the meanwhile, or anyone else’s for that matter. We need to keep it in perspective.
It can all change overnight. Foreign troops can be on our soil in a matter of hours, carting us dissenters off to the camps that are already in place. We won’t stop it. We must weigh what matters now. Live as if this can happen tomorrow. If we were in such a place in a month, and we looked back, what would we regret about the way we are doing things today? Do something about that while you still have the time and can. If your heart does not belong to Jesus 100% and it shows, then that is where you need to start. People take everything for granted that life will just go on, business as usual, and then when it doesn’t they are hit between the eyes like the deer in the headlights. Because… you know… this was not allowed to happen…. until they were done living out their lives in a normal way, and their kids, and their grandkids, and …. and…. and. But God does not work on our timetable. He told us to watch and pray and know the signs of the times. If we don’t, that is our problem and not His. And folks, we are at the end of time.
Be blessed.
Surprised it took this long. TPTB are going to do everything possible to hide the day of reckonning that has been in progress for 60 years. I believe the push to digital money is to cover over the coming economic implosion of our debt that Christian Larry Burkett and other teachers warned about in the 90s. They will be getting us to look over there at digital money and the CBDCs while the national and perhaps global debt implosion happens. Much of the money in our accounts will turn worthless when the implosion happens.
The world will one day operate only digitally. It can’t be stopped. Governments will ban cash and paper money as soon as they believe their digital system is sufficiently in place everywhere.
“””So you’ll soon be talking to a fake person to order fake food.”””
And paying for it with fake money.
We don’t eat in junk food places, have been going to mom and pop diner, and cook at home.
The future is fake everything, including human beings. (I believe Bill Gates is a demon disguised as a human.)
The wannabee totalitarians have planned long and hard for the day technology advances to the point that everything is completely fake for the masses who will be their slaves. And with the tech companies in bed with the military industrial complex and an influx of billions from its newly created billionaires to fund research into bioweapons and other means of mass destruction, they have advanced in their quest to enslave the world.
The horror of it is that it was, and is, our tax dollars that fund the grants and government contracts that enable the cabal to instigate evil against us. We pay for our own demise. And if citizens refuse to pay taxes due to this travesty of justice and moral turpitude, then jail is the consequence. Can refusal to pay for one’s own destruction be part of peaceful non-compliance? The corporations and others certainly get away with paying little or no taxes while enriching their CEO’s to an extreme degree. It is the arrogance and ruthless brutality of their mindset that is really unfathomable. Only a demonic captured culture can devolve to such lowly unthinkable treacheries. May God save America!
No cash, check or gift card accepted No purchase.
At WM in Mansfield, TX. Tues eve I went to self checkout as I always do but ALL of them were card only. I went to get checked out by a checker so I could pay cash. I told her the MOTB is right around the corner but she seemed lifeless and it appeared it did not register what I said.
We need a currency that is sound. The constitution has stated this and to my knowledge the dollar is not sound anymore. I am not advocating for a digital currency, but I am just saying. Plus our dollar is loaded with occult symbolism on it.
I concur that peaceful non-compliance is the right response. I wonder though how to deal with situations when people have monthly pension checks and/or social security they depend on to pay for mortgages, rent, food, gas, utilities, etc. In an interview on Frankspeech, Rebecca Walser stated that credit unions would be a better choice than banks. Yet in a later interview she told of her own challenges with her own credit union. It looks like everywhere one turns there is future trouble. Crypto? What does one use to purchase Crypto currency? What good will cash be? It does not make sense that grocery stores and other businesses would want to lose business or go out of business this time around. No, I think and pray, that people will simply say NO, and not comply. We the People can make the consequences too severe for these “useful idiots” as it is time for the pain to boomerang.
There must be some courageous people who respect our constitution and the rule of law. There must be descendants of our brave Founding Fathers still standing. People must stand up now to this fabricated tyranny. Luciferians are cunning but very stupid and venomous for Satan is damned for eternity, at his own choosing and act, so people need to wake up to the fact that Lucifer lost Heaven and wants to destroy God”s Creation because of his hubris and jealousy. Misery loves company so he wants to drag as many humans down to the pit as he can.
Let us pray that most will wake up in time to avoid this fatal destiny. While being peaceful in our non-compliance, we also can speak the truth. May they hear and repent, we pray. We thank Jesus Christ for His great gift of salvation, for no matter the hell on earth Satan conducts, we have the beauty of life eternal. Thank you Precious Jesus, Amen.
The Bible clearly states that folks will be forced to take a mark to buy or sell in the future. That would not be possible if cash existed. We will see cash disappear because as long as cash exists the people cannot be controlled.
Yes, that is the reason peaceful non-compliance and insistence on using cash for purchases is imperative. Cash and checks are legal tender. Our “cash”, our dollar, contains the prayer “In God We Trust” and that is what upholds our economic transactions. God is in charge, period. His manna from Heaven will prevail. Already Congress is working on getting back on the gold standard. Let us trust in Jesus Christ our Savior and the Lord of Lords, the King of Kings. No WEF/UN cabal can prevail. We know the ending and the new beginning. It all focuses on Jesus Christ the Good God, the only God and our Savior. Do not fear for He strengthens us through all trials. Look to Him and fear not.
I will not patronize any store or restaurant that doesn’t let me pay in cash. But if it’s a place where I usually shop, I would offer to pay cash; if they don’t allow it, I’ll walk out, leaving my merchandise behind. These businesses need to see former customers doing that so they realize what they’re losing. That would have a greater impact than writing to the manager or CEO.
Right on. Cash and check are still legal tender for purchases. I wonder how to persuade Congress to outlaw this digital only system. I think some legislators are working on doing just that. I think it might help to contact them as well as voting with our feet.
We can never wait for “government” to act or even act righteously. The beast system is clearly prophesied in the Bible so sooner or later it WILL arrive. I prefer later and after I’m raptured away.
It’s all about the money….Many of these stores haven’t a clue what all of this is leading to, worse draconian measures, and more loss of freedoms….Jesus Christ is coming soon for His bride, the church!…Maranatha!
Standing on: Majority of people haven’t a clue about this agenda, also agenda 2030, the WEF/UN dictator world wide, other related info. Many will comply (take the mark). Some will go into remote areas, some with several families and live off grid. Those that expect a rapture will be in for a surprise when gov. cracks down. A real issue is congress is corrupt and sold out, only a handful know the plan.
Well, they won’t be getting any of my money!!!
In western Canada, I have not see come across this. However in a recent visit to Utah I did see the hand scanner in the Whole Food store. Of course I would this way of shopping and paying at all costs. Some how we need government bill to protect our privacy.
I agree with Susie 100%. Further, if they do not take cash, they do not get my business.
I’m sometimes told that I’m shooting myself in the foot, but I’ve already stopped doing business with a number of stores due to their policies. As my worldly choices narrow (of my own volition) and the world darkens, I still have Jesus and He has me!
Same here!….I quit shopping Target a few years ago; along with others that are falling in line with the globalist agenda….Indeed, Jesus has this!…Maranatha.
I seldom go to Target now use cash. In 2013 there was a breach and bank issued me a new credit card. Caught it in time, those w/ debit some were compromised. This was around the holiday season and store wanted business and they knew about the breach and let people shop anyway.
“As my worldly choices narrow (of my own volition) and the world darkens, I still have Jesus and He has me!”
Thanks Susie. Well said!
