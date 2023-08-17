Why was book on Maui published 2 DAYS after ‘wild fires’ started? Why did police block streets? Why did state stall release of critical water supplies? If you question any of this, media says you’re a believer in ‘outlandish conspiracy theories’

Do not question anything: Just sit down, accept what we tell you, and shut up, plebes!
MSN, a corporate news outlet operated by Microsoft, believes it’s an “outlandish conspiracy theory” to question how a 44-page book about the Maui “wildfire” managed to get written, edited, printed and published two days after the fires started.
If you think that’s just a little bit too speedy for a book on a tragedy to be exploited and blamed on “climate change,” then you are a conspiracy theorist, according to MSN.
Here’s what the news outlet says about the book:
Since the onset of wildfires in Hawaii earlier this month, outlandish conspiracy theories involving ‘space lasers’ have proliferated across social media platforms. Now, the internet is questioning the veracity of a book published soon after the fires began.
‘Fire and Fury: The Story of the 2023 Maui Fire and its Implications for Climate Change’, authored by Dr Miles Stones, has recently garnered significant attention. The curiosity is largely attributed to the fact that the book was published a mere two days after the fires started on August 8.
MSN apparently also doesn’t think it strange that nobody knows anything about the author of the book, Fire and Fury.
This reminds me of how the Georgia Guidestones appeared out of nowhere in a cow pasture in rural north Georgia in 1979 and nobody knew how it got there. One day it was a vacant field, the next day there was a giant granite monument testifying to the goals of the climate freaks, including their desire to dispense with 90 percent of the people living on planet earth.
Then one day, on July 6, 2022, the Guidestones disappeared as fast as they appeared and neither the local cops nor the Georgia Bureau of Investigation seemed the least bit interested in finding out who destroyed the monument or why. Case closed. Nothing to see here. Don’t ask any questions.
We are also not supposed to be curious about why the Deagel Corporation, whose founder Dr. Edwin A. Deagle Jr., had ties to the Rockefeller Foundation, the military-industrial complex and the CIA, issued a population forecast in 2014 showing that 68.5 percent of the U.S. population would be wiped out by the end of 2025. Deagel forecasted that the UK would lose 77 percent of its population, Germany 65 percent, France and Spain over 40 percent, and most of the rest of the NATO countries losing 30 to 50 percent of their populations by 2025.
Now we are supposed to accept the fact that a mystery author wrote and published a book about the Maui fires that have killed more than 100 people, the most deadly U.S. fire in a century, just two days after the fires started.
I suppose it’s also a conspiracy theory to question why this fire destroyed buildings but left many of the trees, or why police formed a blockade of trucks to trap victims in the flames, or why the emergency sirens didn’t work, or why the fires happened to break out on land that was already in dispute, or why the governor of Hawaii has been in discussions about remaking Maui into a “smart Island” in accordance with surveillance-state technology advocated by the World Economic Forum.
Locals are saying this is a “land grab” and NOT a natural disaster.
Here is one man talking about how police blockaded the streets.
I’m sure it’s also a conspiracy theory to question why a woke Hawaiian official stalled the release of “revered water” until it was too late to save Maui.
Here is the lunatic Hawaiian official talking about how water is something to be “revered” not “used.”
It’s also a bit odd that the Maui Police Chief and his second in command both came into their current jobs by way of Las Vegas, with Chief John Pelletier having served as head of the police response to the 2017 Vegas massacre, the largest mass shooting in U.S. history killing 58 people, a shooting which has never been fully explained in terms of the motive. It was just swept under the rug. Should we now expect the same in Maui?
But it’s us who are the crazy ones. We ask too many questions. We think too critically for the globalists’ liking. We question the official story of the 9/11 attacks. We question the toxic mRNA gene-therapy injections fed to us as “vaccines.” We question the efficacy of facemasks to stop a virus, and we questioned the validity of lockdowns for a pathogen that had the same death rate as the common flu.
They must shut us up. Only crazy people question their overlords.
Just like with Covid plandemic and the obsession with vaccinating everything that moves, there’s a lot more to this story about Maui. But we will never get to the bottom of it if we depend on the corrupt corporate media to connect the dots.
25 thoughts on “Why was book on Maui published 2 DAYS after ‘wild fires’ started? Why did police block streets? Why did state stall release of critical water supplies? If you question any of this, media says you’re a believer in ‘outlandish conspiracy theories’”
Where do you think they got all that ammonia nitrate from?
Remember the train car full (60,000 lbs. ) that dissapeared 2 or 3 weeks ago in N. California?
Seems pretty big right?
Gonna need another big thing so folks will forget about this thing, no?
“He performs great signs, so that he even makes fire come down from heaven on the earth in the sight of men. And he deceives those who dwell on the earth by those signs which he was granted to do in the sight of the beast, telling those who dwell on the earth to make an image to the beast who was wounded by the sword and lived. He was granted power to give breath to the image of the beast, that the image of the beast should both speak and cause as many as would not worship the image of the beast to be killed.”
I read your article; I like it. Can I share something you guys may not have considered? There are tools from OpenAI, like ChatGPT can can write books like that by ingesting available public information (and non-public, if provided). I’ve used it to write computer programs! It’s impressive, but will be able to allow anyone to create almost anything in minutes.
Life on Earth is a choice for people. Doing good things is often troublesome and there are no material benefits to be gained. Doing bad things can often satisfy people’s physical desires, so people know that doing good is better, but they always do evil. Because doing good means dedicating oneself without seeking reward, but even so, we should do good in order to truly abide by God’s commandments and become righteous.
One does not become righteous by doing good or keeping commandments.
“I do not set aside the grace of God; for if righteousness comes through the law, then Christ died in vain (Galatians 2:21).”
“Is the law then against the promises of God? Certainly not! For if there had been a law given which could have given life, truly righteousness would have been by the law. But the Scripture has confined all under sin, that the promise by faith in Jesus Christ might be given to those who believe (Galatians 3:21-22).”
Our righteousness is from Christ and not of ourselves, “For He made Him who knew no sin to be sin for us, that we might become the righteousness of God in Him (2 Corinthians 5:21)”.
“Now to him who works, the wages are not counted as grace but as debt. But to him who does not work but believes on Him who justifies the ungodly, his faith is accounted for righteousness (Rom 4:4-5)”.
“For by grace you have been saved through faith, and that not of yourselves; it is the gift of God, not of works, lest anyone should boast. For we are His workmanship, created in Christ Jesus for good works, which God prepared beforehand that we should walk in them (Ephesians 2:8-10)”.
Our works are an outpouring of our faith. They do not give us right standing with God, no do works provide us salvation.
Rely on Christ not self-righteousness.
@Bob August 18, 2023 at 11:07 am
Well said, Bob.
Good works are evidence of salvation, and not the means to obtain salvation.
We are chosen in Christ from before the foundation of the world. Even our faith is not of ourselves, it is God given.
Yes, I live in Vegas and there was another person in the hotel room and someone at ground level shooting, a woman wrote a detailed expose on this but I did not read it. Vegas is heavily influenced by the enemy in many ways.
LikeLiked by 2 people
And how about the law waiting in the hallway while the person was shooting in Vegas. And how about the Asian lady shouting in the crowd, “You’re all going to die!” before the shooting. Then never hearing anything about it afterwards.
The various details from the MSM about this recent disaster stinks to high heaven. I saw some aerial videos from Maui. The areas I saw looked like a war zone. I don’t doubt that some types of weapons (DEW’s, laser beams or whatever) were used to destroy Maui. I find it amazing that metal melted but nearby trees were untouched. Not sure if domestic or foreign enemies contributed to this tragedy. I do know that evil people will one day be rewarded for their evil works. I feel no sympathy for them now.
yes, they will burn in the lake of fire!
these intense fires have been occurring world wide,
usually on red flag days, to whip up the inferno.
they are definitely man made.
Anne:
“I find it amazing that metal melted but nearby trees were untouched.”
Just like 9/11!
Not only were the trees untouched…but so were the homes of the wealthy and famous! What do ya know! They think we are either too dumb to see, or the majority of people don’t care to. The latter, unfortunately, is probably the truth. One of the biggest lies, I believe, ever told is what you don’t know, won’t hurt you. When in all actuality it could kill you.
Thanks again Leo, for doing the leg work to prove that I am NOT crazy.
Yes, I have heard plenty of accounts like those above and all the common threads are there and it all points to the obvious. We are the ones who care and can connect the dots.
We have seen it for so long, whatever ‘they’ don’t want you to know, they just label it a ‘conspiracy theory,’ and anyone who even leans in the direction of entertaining the thought is labeled every slur in the book! It is social engineering and sadly it works on most of the population. So glad our eyes are open.
They can also easily use weather weapons to eliminate people and blame it on climate change… another little advantage for them in all of their goals.
That book was available on Amazon before the event was over, as fires still burned. Additionally, I read that the “author” has written 14 other books.
Can you say ChatGPT?
@Brewer August 17, 2023 at 8:49 pm
I think you are correct.
The book is on Amazon and getting horrible reviews. If you click on the author’s name to find out more, you get this: “About the Author
I’d rather not say”
This book is quite the publishing milestone. I went to the Amazon page this afternoon and clicked on the author’s name — Dr. Miles Stones — and it showed the list of his other (I counted 15) books published since May.
Del Bigtree on The Highwire talked to a man who barely escaped with his wife. He says the death total is far higher, between 500-1000. He mentioned the roadblocks and the total lack of warning or evacuations. He happened to walk outside and see what was happening. He said the government is lying and that the help they’ve gotten is from churches. Things aren’t adding up. Something is very wrong.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I know some people who lost everything but their lives in the fires. Richard and Betsy their grown Children Ricky and Mia and their grandchildren. They have lived in Lahaina all their life. Richard is a Pastor Beachside Ministry. They had an Ice business.I haven’t talked to them but I know they are humble Christians and they all lived on Front Street. This is so devastating. Pray for them if they cross your mind.
Man this kind of thing just makes me sick! We have seen it in California
and now Maui a historical land mark lost forever. Of course they want
us to think “global warming” caused it. But we all know better! It was
the perfect day for a fire. Very dry conditions and 60mph winds from
a distant hurricane. And what do you know a fire is started. How?
We will probably never TRULY know. There are no more “conspiracy
theories”, now they are called “agenda’s”.
As for the water issue, in those conditions i doubt it would have
mattered that much. Oh by the way they did put out 2 very small fires
earlier in the day and probably used water on them. Hmm Wonder how
those started? Guess it wasnt windy enough then. Now make way for
the high rise condo’s and all the sleaze that goes with it and will crumble
in the first earthquake.
“Therefore God also gave them up to uncleanness, in the lusts of their hearts, to dishonor their bodies among themselves, who exchanged the truth of God for the lie, and worshiped and served the creature rather than the Creator, who is blessed forever. Amen (Romans 1:2425)”.
Just follow your heart, they say.
God has given the world over to its own corrupt heart. Judgment is upon this world right now.
Be prepared, be vigilant and know that Jesus is Lord.
Sure looks like the influence of Obama and his buddy Bill Ayers.
LikeLiked by 2 people
And I have read that school was canceled without warning or notice to parents, and children sent home to often empty houses that later burned.
Also that no bodies that aren’t complete will be counted in the death total.
Yet another case of “death by government”, like Palestine, Ohio. Like the mass shooting in Las Vegas a few years back that was totally forgotten by the media within 2 weeks. Fact checkers on all the social media are already trying to hush this incident up. We can’t let the gangsters cover up yet another crime scene. Spread the word!
I expect there will be other communities targeted where the land is coveted. (BTW, this is what our government does to other countries when whatever that nation has is coveted. Now this rapacious policy has come home.) Beware!
