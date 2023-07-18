For the first time in her life, Kamala Harris speaks truth! Fighting climate change requires governments to ‘reduce population’

In a totally controlled technocratic society masquerading as a “democracy,” where elected politicians are mere figureheads and front men, such politicians are not allowed to speak the truth. And, when they do so accidentally, it must be “cleaned up” by their unelected handlers and corporate-media lackeys.

We saw this phenomenon in action recently in Washington.

Fox News reported that Vice President Kamala Harris’s “gaffe-filled week got a little bit worse Friday when she appeared to mistakenly call for reducing the population in order to provide cleaner air and drinking water.”

“When we invest in clean energy and electric vehicles and reduce population, more of our children can breathe clean air and drink clean water,” Harris told a crowd at Coppin State University in Baltimore, Maryland, in a speech centered on the Inflation Reduction Act.

Take a look below.

KAMALA HARRIS: “When we invest in clean energy and electric vehicles and reduce population, more of our children can breath clean air and drink clean water.” pic.twitter.com/MbMiDx9Xoc — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 14, 2023

The White House immediately went into clean-up mode. They had a big pile of Kamala doo doo to tend to and they got right to work. They needed hazmat suits for this one, which was extra stinky.

And being the good little lapdogs that they are, Fox News was right there ready to help, sleeves rolled up and mops in hand.

Fox News tells us that Harris meant to say “pollution” needs to be reduced, not population. Heaven forbid that any public official should tell us the truth.

The official transcript of the event reflects that Harris meant to say that electric vehicles and clean energy would reduce pollution, Fox News assures us.

OK, so let’s give them the benefit of the doubt and for the sake of argument say that the original transcript did say “pollution,” which is more than likely true because politicians never admit the truth of why they are pushing the policies they push. Politicians speak for the lowest common denominator of society. They don’t care that with even a tiny bit of research we can look online and find countless instances of elites openly discussing the need to fight climate change by reducing the global population. They know that 99 percent of Americans will never do that research.

Bill Gates came right out and said the quiet part out loud during a 2010 TED Talk titled “Innovating to Zero” which was all about how to fight climate change. Gates said, “First we’ve got population. The world today has 6.8 billion people. That’s heading up to about 9 billion. Now if we do a really great job on new vaccines, healthcare, reproductive health services, we can lower that by perhaps 10 to 15 percent.” Watch below and fast-forward to the 4:30 mark.

Gates was speaking in the context of what? Climate change and how to fight it! The exact same topic Kamala Harris was speaking on Friday when she made her “gaffe.”

Why is it a “gaffe” when Harris says it in 2023 but words of wisdom when Gates says it in 2010?

If you listen to Gates’ entire 2010 TED Talk, in full context, you can see he is calling for population reduction as one of four key factors in getting to a “net zero” carbon emissions and therefore “saving the planet.”

At the 3:57 minute mark in the above video, Gates lists “four factors” critical to achieving his mythical “net zero” carbon world, and number one atop his list is “the number of people.”

So even if Harris did veer off the script written for her by her handlers, it’s extremely likely that she made what’s called a Freudian slip, meaning she mistakenly spoke the truth instead of what was printed in her prepared statement.

It’s not like it’s any big secret that the climate alarmists desire a much smaller global population. They say it out in the open and write it in their white papers.

Bill Gates is not the only wealthy globalist-elitist who has openly argued for a smaller global population.

Dennis Meadows, a key figure in the environmental movement with connections to the Club of Rome, co-authored a very influential book in 1972 titled The Limits to Growth, in which he argued for a drastically reduced global population. In more recent years Meadows gave an interview in which he openly stated that the ideal global population would be “one or two billion people,” about 80 percent fewer people than the 7.5 billion now living on the Earth.

According to the Internet Archive, The Limits to Growth is “about the computer modeling of exponential economic and population growth with finite resource supplies. Funded by the Volkswagen Foundation and commissioned by the Club of Rome it was first presented at the St. Gallen Symposium. Its authors were Donella H. Meadows, Dennis L. Meadows, Jørgen Randers, and William W. Behrens III. The book used the World3 model to simulate the consequence of interactions between the Earth’s and human systems.

“Five variables were examined in the original model. These variables are: world population, industrialization, pollution, food production and resource depletion.”

Henry Kissinger authored a document referred to as “the Kissinger Report” in 1974, in which he called for drastic reductions in the population of the Third World so that the West could continue to get away with stripping them of their resources. This document, which was top secret when created in 1974 but later declassified in December 1980, even set forth policy recommendations on how the U.S. government and its allies could “create conditions for fertility decline” in the less-wealthy nations of Africa and Asia.

Klaus Schwab, Yuval Harari and the rest of the World Economic Forum cabal all advocate today for a smaller global population. Harari has stated that the problem is not only that we have too many people on the planet but “too many useless people.”

So this information is out there for all to see and hear.

But when Kamala Harris says it, oh no, that’s not really what she meant. That was a “gaffe.” That was a “mistake.”

We know that the Biden administration is on board with the entire United Nations, WEF depopulation agenda, which calls for “fighting climate change” by radically reducing the number of livestock and human beings on the planet. They call it the green economy and “building back better” under the “Great Reset,” the very slogans handed to them by the WEF, the U.N., and King Charles.

So, why should we not take Kamala Harris seriously when she mistakenly parrots the talking points she hears from her superiors ad nauseam behind closed doors? Only a fool would disregard it. But isn’t that what Fox News’ role has been all along, to play the fool? The controlled opposition? The ones wearing the white hats who push back just enough to make it look like there is someone in the media who is fighting for us, the good guys, only to drop the ball at the key moment as we the people are sitting back in our easy chairs?

It’s all a charade. It’s all theater. Fox News is owned by globalists and staffed by sellouts working for a paycheck. Tucker Carlson had a conscience and couldn’t keep his part of the deal. He said too much. He was fired.

But they can’t fire us. We must continue preparing ourselves and our families for hard times, for times when we will be forced to make hard decisions: Comply with the beast system and become its slave, or detach from it and retain our human dignity as God’s people created in his holy image with souls and a free will. It’s been said that no nation or group of people has ever complied their way out of tyranny. Nor will they ever. Peaceful non-compliance and civil disobedience are the only answers while praying for divine protection in the midst of the coming storm.

