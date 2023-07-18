For the first time in her life, Kamala Harris speaks truth! Fighting climate change requires governments to ‘reduce population’

In a totally controlled technocratic society masquerading as a “democracy,” where elected politicians are mere figureheads and front men, such politicians are not allowed to speak the truth. And, when they do so accidentally, it must be “cleaned up” by their unelected handlers and corporate-media lackeys.
We saw this phenomenon in action recently in Washington.
Fox News reported that Vice President Kamala Harris’s “gaffe-filled week got a little bit worse Friday when she appeared to mistakenly call for reducing the population in order to provide cleaner air and drinking water.”
“When we invest in clean energy and electric vehicles and reduce population, more of our children can breathe clean air and drink clean water,” Harris told a crowd at Coppin State University in Baltimore, Maryland, in a speech centered on the Inflation Reduction Act.
Take a look below.
The White House immediately went into clean-up mode. They had a big pile of Kamala doo doo to tend to and they got right to work. They needed hazmat suits for this one, which was extra stinky.
And being the good little lapdogs that they are, Fox News was right there ready to help, sleeves rolled up and mops in hand.
Fox News tells us that Harris meant to say “pollution” needs to be reduced, not population. Heaven forbid that any public official should tell us the truth.
The official transcript of the event reflects that Harris meant to say that electric vehicles and clean energy would reduce pollution, Fox News assures us.
OK, so let’s give them the benefit of the doubt and for the sake of argument say that the original transcript did say “pollution,” which is more than likely true because politicians never admit the truth of why they are pushing the policies they push. Politicians speak for the lowest common denominator of society. They don’t care that with even a tiny bit of research we can look online and find countless instances of elites openly discussing the need to fight climate change by reducing the global population. They know that 99 percent of Americans will never do that research.
Bill Gates came right out and said the quiet part out loud during a 2010 TED Talk titled “Innovating to Zero” which was all about how to fight climate change. Gates said, “First we’ve got population. The world today has 6.8 billion people. That’s heading up to about 9 billion. Now if we do a really great job on new vaccines, healthcare, reproductive health services, we can lower that by perhaps 10 to 15 percent.” Watch below and fast-forward to the 4:30 mark.
Gates was speaking in the context of what? Climate change and how to fight it! The exact same topic Kamala Harris was speaking on Friday when she made her “gaffe.”
Why is it a “gaffe” when Harris says it in 2023 but words of wisdom when Gates says it in 2010?
If you listen to Gates’ entire 2010 TED Talk, in full context, you can see he is calling for population reduction as one of four key factors in getting to a “net zero” carbon emissions and therefore “saving the planet.”
At the 3:57 minute mark in the above video, Gates lists “four factors” critical to achieving his mythical “net zero” carbon world, and number one atop his list is “the number of people.”
So even if Harris did veer off the script written for her by her handlers, it’s extremely likely that she made what’s called a Freudian slip, meaning she mistakenly spoke the truth instead of what was printed in her prepared statement.
It’s not like it’s any big secret that the climate alarmists desire a much smaller global population. They say it out in the open and write it in their white papers.
Bill Gates is not the only wealthy globalist-elitist who has openly argued for a smaller global population.
Dennis Meadows, a key figure in the environmental movement with connections to the Club of Rome, co-authored a very influential book in 1972 titled The Limits to Growth, in which he argued for a drastically reduced global population. In more recent years Meadows gave an interview in which he openly stated that the ideal global population would be “one or two billion people,” about 80 percent fewer people than the 7.5 billion now living on the Earth.
According to the Internet Archive, The Limits to Growth is “about the computer modeling of exponential economic and population growth with finite resource supplies. Funded by the Volkswagen Foundation and commissioned by the Club of Rome it was first presented at the St. Gallen Symposium. Its authors were Donella H. Meadows, Dennis L. Meadows, Jørgen Randers, and William W. Behrens III. The book used the World3 model to simulate the consequence of interactions between the Earth’s and human systems.
“Five variables were examined in the original model. These variables are: world population, industrialization, pollution, food production and resource depletion.”
Henry Kissinger authored a document referred to as “the Kissinger Report” in 1974, in which he called for drastic reductions in the population of the Third World so that the West could continue to get away with stripping them of their resources. This document, which was top secret when created in 1974 but later declassified in December 1980, even set forth policy recommendations on how the U.S. government and its allies could “create conditions for fertility decline” in the less-wealthy nations of Africa and Asia.
Klaus Schwab, Yuval Harari and the rest of the World Economic Forum cabal all advocate today for a smaller global population. Harari has stated that the problem is not only that we have too many people on the planet but “too many useless people.”
So this information is out there for all to see and hear.
But when Kamala Harris says it, oh no, that’s not really what she meant. That was a “gaffe.” That was a “mistake.”
We know that the Biden administration is on board with the entire United Nations, WEF depopulation agenda, which calls for “fighting climate change” by radically reducing the number of livestock and human beings on the planet. They call it the green economy and “building back better” under the “Great Reset,” the very slogans handed to them by the WEF, the U.N., and King Charles.
So, why should we not take Kamala Harris seriously when she mistakenly parrots the talking points she hears from her superiors ad nauseam behind closed doors? Only a fool would disregard it. But isn’t that what Fox News’ role has been all along, to play the fool? The controlled opposition? The ones wearing the white hats who push back just enough to make it look like there is someone in the media who is fighting for us, the good guys, only to drop the ball at the key moment as we the people are sitting back in our easy chairs?
It’s all a charade. It’s all theater. Fox News is owned by globalists and staffed by sellouts working for a paycheck. Tucker Carlson had a conscience and couldn’t keep his part of the deal. He said too much. He was fired.
But they can’t fire us. We must continue preparing ourselves and our families for hard times, for times when we will be forced to make hard decisions: Comply with the beast system and become its slave, or detach from it and retain our human dignity as God’s people created in his holy image with souls and a free will. It’s been said that no nation or group of people has ever complied their way out of tyranny. Nor will they ever. Peaceful non-compliance and civil disobedience are the only answers while praying for divine protection in the midst of the coming storm.
If it were not not so tragic, it would almost be funny. They are killing and maiming us while they are wholesale importing the dregs of the third world.
This regime has no integrity or legitimacy. Zero, zip, nada. Anyone else think it’s odd how this regime’s many crimes get reported — but nothing *ever* gets prosecuted? It’s a damn dog-n-pony show.
Good one, Leo. We caught th
oops. the mouth utters what the heart believes to be true.
The Democrats and mockingbird media are all serial liars, so it's only inadvertently that they can tell the truth.
Well said, that was a great ending Leo!
Yes, Harari, Gates, Harris, and all the rest of the cabal can line up first to reduce the population!
Concur – those self=appinted elites should practice what they preach and lead by example. Earlier I suggested a trip to Mt. Everest, meant in jest, but had the same concept that these WEFers should be starting the culling with themselves. But wait, if they did that, the rest of us would have nothing to worry about. Humor is medicine. Best to all.
Sadly, Bill Gates or even Biden could give a press conference today stating their eugenics goal of reducing the world population by 90% by using vaccines etc. and most will simply find any number of ways to explain it away as no big deal.
St. Gallen Symposium?? Hmm…there is a very important organization that met annually at St. Gallen called the St. Gallen Group or rather the “St. Gallen Mafia” (so nicknamed by one of its key members Cardinal Daneels) which is a collection of leftist Roman Catholic cardinals who illegally manuevered the election of Pope Francis. Ex-cardinal and pedophile Ted McCarrick was part of it, and most importantly, functioned as the point man in selling the Chinese Roman Catholic church to the CCP in exchange for sums to be paid by the CCP to the Vatican. Archbishop Vigano has suspected whether the St. Gallen Mafia, in a secret agreement with China, forced Pope Benedict XVI to resign, so that leftist Francis would replace him.
The legitimization of homosexuality and homosexual marriages are part of the agenda of the St. Gallen Mafia as well as the New World Order (and its de-population subsidiaries, like Planned Parenthood, WEF). Could there be some cross-fertilization??
St Gallen must be a center for a lot of NWO stuff.
Meanwhile, puppet Kamala, like puppet Biden, can’t help but blurt out the truth. It’s floating in the air all around her through her handlers. Someone not quite bright will voice what she what’s in the air, like a Freudian slip. Just like Biden saying “we’re sending cluster bombs because we ran out of ammunition”. Or “we’re about to perpetrate the greatest voter fraud in history” in a video of him 2 weeks before the 2020 election. But their handlers always seem to cover it up puppet gaffs and move on—one advantage of owning the media combined with a mostly sleeping public.
We do not have to comply with illegal laws or cow-tow to foreigners who want to own us, steal our land, and decimate our people. No, No, No. Kamala Harris never respected a moral order, but letting the truth slip out is a warning. Perhaps deep down she does have a moral compass after all. Without God, moral decay becomes rampant. Traitors in government, media, non-profits, churches, are not real Americans. Traitors are invaders and lawless actors bent on destruction. They are the modern Benedict Arnold’s and wolves in sheep’s clothing.
Our country belongs to God and God alone. Civil disobedience or just plain “I refuse to obey illegal so-called laws” cannot be characterized as disobedience, except by the lawless perpetrators. These cabal people and traitors should just follow their own rules and made up laws and take a plunge off Mt. Everest. They do not follow their own rules or population reduction mandates. They fit their own description of being “useless eaters.” At the bottom of Mt. Everest awaits a large hungry infestation of alligators and rattle snakes and other venomous vipers – just the perfect remedy for this evil, especially given that their “vaccines” (bioweapons) contain snake venom. They should be required to take their own “medicine”.
America is not up for grabs, especially not their greedy insane power grabs. No, mass disobedience is great, but massive resistance is of the first order. Bullies back down when they encounter strength because they are cowards and cannot achieve anything great on their own, so they have to steal and plunder others. No more. Finito. Basta. As Mother Theresa often said, there are plenty of resources for billions of people and more. We just have to put a halt to the unbounded greed and power hungry monsters who rape and pillage. The newest “invention” is the Food Forest, a food paradise that is available to anyone anywhere who takes time to cultivate this new way of planting seeds and nourishing environmental supports.
Resistance is a moral obligation that includes a demand to stop hurting other cultures and continents. King Charles comes from a tradition of exploiting others’ resources and livelihoods. King Charles is advocating to re-colonize America – meaning enslave us again. We threw off his rapacious yoke in 1776 and we must do it again, first peacefully if at all possible.
King Charles, or King George re-incarnated, needs to be exposed for the brutal tyrant he is. He is the Emperor who has no clothes. It would take a hall of mirrors surrounding him and he still would not acknowledge his nakedness. These guys do not own America, This is God’s territory, That is why this country is the promised land of milk and honey. We willingly share our abundance with others, but we are not going to allow it to be plundered by evil doers who want to extinguish entire countries, indeed the world.
In God We Trust, Amen. Thank you, Leo, for your ending prayer. It should be the beginning as well. If these “banditos” don’t need any “stinkin’ badges” then neither do we. Down with digital score cards, digital dollars, digital health cards, etc. God is in charge and he surveils all, just as our dollar bill’s symbolism shows. Those who play god will find out the very “HOT” way just how wrong they are.
God bless America. God bless you all. Stand up tall. Prayer is our most potent weapon against evil.
AMEN!
“We must continue preparing ourselves and our families for hard times, for times when we will be forced to make hard decisions: Comply with the beast system and become its slave, or detach from it and retain our human dignity as God’s people created in his holy image with souls and a free will. It’s been said that no nation or group of people has ever complied their way out of tyranny. Nor will they ever. Peaceful non-compliance and civil disobedience are the only answers while praying for divine protection in the midst of the coming storm.”
If the population needs reduced, then I say let Kamala, Ted Turner, Bill Gates, et all., lead the way by taking their selves out.
The children of the present and future will be safer without them around.
You don’t confuse the word pollution with the word population especially when you are reading from a script. The word ‘population’ is a four syllable word and is more difficult to say than the three syllable word ‘pollution’ and yet she managed to say the word ‘population’.
The depopulation agenda must be deeply written into her subconsciousness for her to make such a slip.
The reason politicians are not allowed to tell the truth is because they depend on the public votes to keep them in office.
Schwab or Harari or Gates are not relying on the voting public so they can be honest and say what they want.
Exactly. Well said Anthony.
"pollution" needs to be reduced? Well, let's go Brandon.
I heard about Commie Harris' depopulation rant last week. Someone tried to claim that Harris meant to say pollution reduction. I suspect that she meant to say population reduction.
Yes, it does sound like she made a "Freudian slip". However, as you point out in this article, we have been getting the message for decades : "REDUCE POPULATION". Well, Jesus warned us 2,000 years ago in the Bible. He said, again and again, to trust Him and pray. His sheep hear His Voice. If we fear man, we will suffer greatly. If we fear only God [ reverence, worship ] we will look up and expect to receive wisdom from on high…. as our Redemption draws near….
LikeLiked by 2 people
Amen, thanks for this good word, Zelda.
