MODERN SLAVERY: African children sacrificed on the altar of globalism’s digitized ‘green’ economy

Patrick Wood, the renowned author of several books about the global technocracy movement, says technocrats are, if nothing else, shameless hypocrites. We see this play out on a daily basis.
We reported yesterday on Kamala Harris boasting about how the government “investing” in electric vehicles would make for a cleaner environment for our children, the same children she says mothers should be able to abort, for any reason or no reason at all, at any stage of pregnancy. But even her electric vehicle claim rings hollow if you know how electric vehicles and EV batteries are produced.
“They promise (the UN, WEF and countless globalist NGOs) to save the world’s children and yet actual policies do just the opposite,” Wood writes. “Children are the most vulnerable group on earth because they are not able to defend themselves. Thus, they are trafficked, sexually exploited, injected, and marginalized.”
The two most common ways children are exploited are for sex and for labor.
In Africa, they are forced to work as slaves in harsh mining operations, such as cobalt mines. They toil in similarly barbaric conditions mining lithium in Afghanistan.
The U.S. Department of Labor has a report listing the goods produced globally by child labor as of 2022.
The short article below focuses on Africa’s cobalt mines.
By Lucy Wyatt, The Conservative Woman
COBALT is essential to modern technology. All sorts of electronic devices rely on it, along with other elements such as lithium. Solar panels and electric vehicles (EVs) wouldn’t function without them. While the environmental degradation associated with both lithium and cobalt extraction is well established, the issues around cobalt are even more poignant because of the manner in which it is mined in the Democratic Republic of Congo.
A new book, Cobalt Red: How the blood of the Congo powers our lives, published in January, details the human suffering, especially of children, directly involved in the mining. Written by a Nottingham University professor, Siddartha Kara, from first-hand knowledge gained by visiting the Congo, this is a book that should be required reading for every local authority that is implementing the Net Zero agenda. (You can read a review here).
Professor Kara is a British Academy Global Professor and Rights Lab Associate Professor of Human Trafficking and Modern Slavery. He advises several UN agencies and numerous governments on anti-slavery policy and the law. We should take him seriously.
What happens in the Congo matters because it is the largest producer of cobalt, accounting for 70 per cent of global production. In 2022 there was a reported output of 130,000 tonnes; the next largest producer, Russia, mined 8,900 tonnes.
At a time when there is growing realisation of the plight of the children of the world, when more people are becoming aware of the Sound of Freedom (the film about child trafficking), it is impossible to reconcile what is happening in the Congo with saving the planet through the use of renewables and other technology. It is not acceptable that children should be sacrificed for us to live in our own little tech-enhanced eco-bubbles.
And yet there are virtue-signalling ‘green’ councils who boast about their use of ‘appropriate’ technology, which includes solar panels and EVs, who seem to have no idea about the inappropriateness of such technology. These fake green councils are in denial about so much. They have no awareness of the history of climate science, of how it all grew out of the oligarchs’ Club of Rome back in the 1970s. Instead they want us to believe that there were decades of concerned scientists warning humanity about climate change and then the elites took over. They are so wilfully ignorant.
The twisting of the history of climate science matters, because that way we fail to spot the deliberate manipulation. If it were too obvious that billionaires are behind the whole scam, we might struggle to believe the science. In the same way, we aren’t supposed to know that the billionaires fund activists such as XR who keep the greenest of ‘green’ councils on track. Forcing councils to focus on the so-called evil of fossil fuels, and carbon reduction, is a way of distracting from the even greater evil of cobalt extraction.
We should all be demanding that our local councils develop their own ecological policies; independent of pressure from international billionaires and their activist lackeys. We want policies that have integrity and genuinely care about the planet and its people. Not the cruel and damaging policies of the fake greens who dance to the tune of the billionaires who do not care about anything except themselves. Personally I would be more than willing to accept a few degrees of warming (and no carbon reduction, as if that makes any difference anyway) if I knew that that meant an end to children being exploited and the flamingos returning to the areas where the lithium comes from. Having less tech would hardly be a disaster for us in the West. Indeed, it might be an important step in healing the damage humans have inflicted on the Earth and its inhabitants.
10 thoughts on “MODERN SLAVERY: African children sacrificed on the altar of globalism’s digitized ‘green’ economy”
The hypocrisy is staggering! Everyone who thinks that electric cars are the solution should spend their summer in those mines, along with all those kids who are addicted to gaming with technology and adults who are addicted to or even watch any porn on it. Then we’ll see what they have to say!
Sort of reminds me of how Amazon fired 10’s of thousands to bring in illegals
at 3/4 the wage shipped all over the country to work in their warehouses.
Where’s the OUTRAGE??? Reminds me of the cancerous amoebae spreading everywhere. Biden signed the Uyghur bill to prevent child labor while enabling millions of illegals to enter the U.S. for child sex and labor trafficking. Hypocrisy, as Patrick Wood points out, phony legislation to prevent in China what he encourages in the U.S. What a …………… expletive ad infinitum. Leader of the free world??? I wonder why or if the laid off workers have a union or a voice to protest? We need some sharp teeth to enforce laws. Labor Department reports, while Biden obstructs and defies. And no Wyatt Earp in sight. Any sheriffs on board??? As I say, we have a lot to pray about and for. Unite with IFA in your state. Thanks for sharing.
Many children have been killed or injured or made sick in cobalt mining over the years. But big corporate colonialism of many developed nations exploits child labor globally in many industries, as it always has since the Industrial Revolution. 3rd world countries, like the Congo, have regulations to prevent abuse of child labor, but these are not enforced because of those nations’ poverty makes them tolerate the abuse. It took quite a long time for the US and England to finally stop child labor which was so abusive in the 19th-early 20th century.
See the list of goods produced globally by child labor as of 2022 from this US government report: https://www.dol.gov/agencies/ilab/reports/child-labor/list-of-goods
WOW! Perhaps Sound of Freedom can have a sequel about cobalt and lithium extraction child trafficking and abuse. My heart aches for all the children. They are God’s precious gift and deserve the opposite of this exploitation. Their potential and their lives are being devastated, wasted. Imagine the great contributions they could be making if they receive the education, nutrition, and love they all deserve.
May God bless and save these children, for all children belong to God and are gifted to us. They are innocent and the bringers of joy. Thank you so much for exposing this evil, this plight on our planet. When BIG TECH thrives on the backs of innocents, depriving them of their unalienable God-given rights, these BIG TECH Midas figures should fail. We do not need them. We actually got along much better without their plundering ways for they are destroying our food, our water, our air, our minds. These arrogant, condescending, totalitarian billionaires act as though they have no soul. They certainly have no respect, neither for the children whose lives they destroy nor for the taxpayers they also exploit.
Can’t we all just stand up and roar like a lion against these atrocities??? Or are we not still human??? Hypocrites of the first order, these people are so upside down in their priorities. It is ironic that lithium batteries are not even safe in EV’s and cost a small fortune to replace. Climate Change is a sorry excuse and evil distraction to cover this most offensive of evils.
May God bless Leo Hohmann and Patrick Wood for investigating and sharing. Your work is a blessing to all. May it produce much fruit.
Oh my, you have expressed my heart, thank you. I couldn’t have come close to putting this in words as you have.
Technology has also injured our relationships with one another.
I remember that the rule of diminishing returns applies to income. It seems the same rule applies to what Ex-Spurts call “progress.”
How many doo dads and “labor saving” gizmos do we really need for happiness?
Movies and TV have established pop culture by smothering folk culture and damaging high culture through dumbing people down. Without this level of technology they would never have been able to lock down the world.
Excellent observations.
Well said and thank you.
I’ve been haunted by the child slaves toiling in the cobalt mines. And, I must be honest, enraged by the sheer stupidity, ignorance and virtue signalling of those within the ‘green’ industry who delusionally believe they are helping to save the planet.
I know I’m wrong to be so harsh and judgmental but hope to put my energies into more helpful activities.
Thanks, Leo.
You are not wrong.
