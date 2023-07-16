More nations rolling out digital IDs and making them mandatory for citizens to access bank accounts

The nation of Ethiopia has announced it will make the transition to mandatory digital IDs for all citizens, with the chief enforcement tool being the major banks. Using a World Bank-supported digital ID system with standards also approved by an eight-nation working group within the United Nations, all citizens of Ethiopia will need to have a digital ID in order to use banking services in the country by 2025.
This is just the latest evidence that banks are driving the digital identity agenda. We’ll break it all down in this article and show why digital identity must precede digital money in the reset to a completely digital global economy.
Biometric Update reported, “Ethiopia is implementing a World Bank-supported MOSIP-based digital ID project which intends to have all eligible citizens enrolled by 2025. The country also recently contracted IrisGuard to support benefits payments to citizens with iris biometrics.”
So if you want a bank account or wish to access government benefits, you will need a digital ID in Ethiopia. This is the plan for all nations. Eventually, you will need the digital ID to buy and sell and log onto the internet.
Ethiopia follows Canada, Nigeria, China, Finland, Germany, Japan, Norway, Sweden, South Korea, Sri Lanka and a host of other countries that have already rolled out biometric digital identities or are in the process of doing so. Some are mandatory and some still voluntary. This puts them in compliance with United Nations Agenda 2030 Sustainable Development Goal 16.9. Most of these digital IDs apply to banking, healthcare and other services. Less than a dozen U.S. states also have issued fully digital ID drivers’ licenses containing a person’s facial scan, iris scan or other biometric data, although these are still voluntary and not mandatory.
The World Bank system appears to be the gold standard for a globally recognized digital identity, fulfilling the forecast more than three years ago by World Economic Forum founder Klaus Schwab that everyone would eventually have a digital identity, and that the so-called Fourth Industrial Revolution would “lead to a fusion of our physical, biological and digital identities.”
According to Wikipedia, the World Bank’s entire strategy is “influenced by the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals, as well as environmental and social safeguards.”
It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to see where the establishment power elites are heading with this. They need to get the global digital IDs in place and mandated before they roll out the new global digital money system. The two together will combine to form the crux of the global beast system.
The global movement toward digital IDs, which had largely stalled out, was catapulted forward by the Covid crisis.
In April 2022, eight U.N.-member states formed a working group on digital identity tasked with drafting “a set of high-level principles to support the development of mutually recognized and interoperable digital ID systems and infrastructure,” according to a report by the Global Government Forum.
The eight nations leading the way on globalized digital IDs are Israel, New Zealand, Australia, Finland, Canada, Singapore, the Netherlands and the United Kingdom.
The working group is chaired by Australia’s Digital Transformation Agency. The group was initially formed to allow its members to “share experiences and opportunities for the use of digital identity initiatives, with a focus on the response to and recovery from the impacts of COVID-19 on governments and people.”
In its report, the Digital Government Exchange (DGX) Digital Identity Working Group (DIWG) said its goal is to enhance trade agreements and to “facilitate economic recovery from COVID-19, for example to support the opening of domestic and international borders”.
The 11 principles call for digital ID infrastructure to be open; transparent; reusable; user-centric; inclusive and accessible; multilingual; secure and private; technologically neutral and compatible with data portability; administratively simple; able to preserve information; and effective and efficient.
“A common set of definitions and universal taxonomy for digital identity is critical to enable mutual recognition of digital identities and interoperability of digital identity systems… This set of common definitions will evolve as trust frameworks and digital identities are further developed,” the report said.
The United Nations’ World Food Program recently announced plans to install biometric checkpoints at food distribution centers in an effort to cut down on the high levels of theft in Ethiopia.
In a further move, the National Bank of Ethiopia announced last week that the national digital ID known as “Fayda” will be mandatory for all citizens in order to use national banking services.
The National ID Program explained the move in a July 10 press release, which states:
The first initiative is set to onboard all financial sector customers onto the digital ID platform in the upcoming fiscal year, offering a more robust and secure financial ecosystem for all parties. The purpose of this initiative will not only benefit the existing customer base, but will increase financial inclusion by removing barriers to entry. This process will follow legal and technical safeguards guided by cybersecurity and personal data protection principles enshrined within the existing legal framework.
As such, a Digital ID will serve as a primary Bank ID and will have legal acceptance in all financial institutions.
By offering a reliable and real-time identity verification system, this new digital ID platform called “Fayda” can serve as a basis for new digital products while mitigating associated financial risks.
The implementation of this National ID as a Bank ID in Ethiopia, will not only help the finance sector, it will also accelerate the country’s transition towards more transparency and inclusion serving as a key pillar for national development plans and journey towards a digital economy.
Just days before this announcement the government’s National ID Program began accepting registrations at eight different banks.
The department said in a statement, “The integration of Fayda ID into the existing financial service provided by banks will have a significant impact on the reduction of fraudulent activities, which is expected to enable banks to save millions in costs also related to manual operations and customer due diligence. It will also reduce the time taken to clearly identify individuals, register their data and provide a more efficient, secure, and reliable service transforming the banking ecosystem.”
In a op-ed piece published in April, Nohaila Ibn El Farouk for the Addis Standard noted that “change is coming to Ethiopian banking,” writing:
“Digital banking solutions can also serve as a catalyst for turning the tide of what has long been the elephant in the room when it comes to African banking: the large percentage of the population is unbanked.
“Like in many other countries in Africa, only a minority of Ethiopian adults have registered for any sort of bank account, but digital banking has proven that it can quickly redress the imbalance.
“Tech solutions are likely to attract not only the expected crowd of young, tech-savvy customers, but also those living in remote or rural areas, where an internet connection is easier to get hold of than a brick-and-mortar bank. With 75% of its population unbanked, the potential for growth in Ethiopian banking is immense.
“Change is coming to Ethiopian banking, bringing with it both risk and opportunity. It is up to the country’s authorities, financial sector, and general population to seize the reins of this transformation and use it to shape the future of Ethiopia. How long until we hear the lion of Ethiopian finance roar again?”
Here in Lithuania, for the last several years, one typically goes through one’s online bank account when interacting with the taxing authority. The government here are good little WEF acolytes. It is very easy to see where this is going. The government absolutely loved vaccine passports.
Some people have prepped up to their eyeballs, but when the digital baloney finally happens then what? Will they not tax and otherwise penalize people into homelessness? What strategies will successfully outsmart the Beast system?
Yes we have been admonished to network and connect with like minded people but is that happening? Will that only commence when we simply must after being forced out of our homes?
Other than the Most High shepherding us, will we not become just like the homeless?
The historical record shows that believers have been destitute wanderers if not actually hunted victims as a norm.
We can hardly even give our wealth to ministries while we are still able to.
Even the parachurch ministries are compliant with the agenda and will sooner accommodate the NWO than work with such as ourselves.
May we consider that being rejected by all of the world is exactly what happened to the son of God. Not an easy message to share but nevertheless it did spread in the first century.
I run these scenarios through my head every night when I should be sleeping. I’m sick to my stomach all the time. Can’t quit shivering. Heart problems are back.
Nobody acknowledges what will happen. My family calls me crazy and keep taking injections of the bioweapon. Naive fools. Planning future exotic vacations. Where their kids will attend college. The kids they keep injecting with mRNA and giving other Big pHarma drugs to. Those college degrees will help them a lot in the transhumanist nightmare lying ahead.
I pray but it doesn’t help. I feel no peace. God does absolutely nothing.
What should we do?
Wait on the Rapture is what most Christians advise. Not sure how they’ll react if they don’t get beamed out.
Prep a bunch of stuff those devils in waiting will just confiscate to make us all starve to death slowly in the elements while they laugh and waltz off unpunished forever. Like all the vilest of the vile are doing.
Or just give up? Accept the triumph of evil on earth. Quit doing anything and sit around waiting to die or get beamed up since the Bible prophecied how futile all resistance is.
Just sit passively, give up and do nothing. These Bible prophecies being fulfilled show absolutely nothing we do matters at all.
The Rapturites are happily doing nothing. The rest of us are waiting to die. Doing nothing. These prophecies have robbed many of all agency rendering them passive and fatalistic.
I don’t think much about the Second Coming or Heaven or any Millennium. I just think about the terrifying approach of Satan’s coming kingdom on earth. That’s all I see or can imagine.
And I must bear this burden alone. Why was I allowed to see it since it has been no help to me or anyone else? The whole thing is pointless misery.
If it weren’t for the children I wouldn’t care. But we are powerless against such evil. And the slack jawed, drooling, bobble headed masses choose to stay ignorant. I don’t care about their suffering or death by this point. I feel dead inside and avoid talking to them. This is all their fault. Let Mr. Global have them. They won’t care. They don’t care enough to do anything.
How ironic that Ethiopia is renowned for being a really poor country where people don’t have enough to eat – but there are the resources available to roll out a digital ID system….?
I know there is a reason why the US is usually the last in such things. Things move through the ‘progressive’ lands first, through Europe and Canada and the greater UK and so on, and many parts of the world where they know people will be submissive and compliant. But they know that here people have their bearings. I am like this as an individual. My first and only allegiance is to the Lord and I am His. But in the sense of so many things, I am autonomous, I know my rights, I own my body and don’t allow people to trespass my boundaries, do things to me without my consent, disrespect my human dignity, trample upon my freedoms or walk all over me in any way, etc. It’s not easy to enslave a population like that and they know it. So they wait with the US because they know it will be a battle and what people will not tolerate and so on. A people that don’t know they own themselves, don’t know their rights, don’t stand up for themselves, are weak spined, submissive, weak minded, easily subjugated, manipulated, brainwashed, don’t question authority, comply quickly, are indoctrinated, programmed and controlled…. now that is the type of people they want. I am the opposite of all that and I know there are plenty in the US who are like me this way and they know it, and they hate it. I see it on an individual basis. I have usually had a ‘sweet and innocent’ look and people mistake you for someone naive and gullible and they try to finagle you for everything, donations, volunteer work, etc. Now I have a more mature and defensive demeanor and anything iffy that pops up and right away that ‘don’t even think about messing with me’ look comes up and off they scurry back into the shadows and under the rocks they slinks out from under! Whether it be at work or in a store or anywhere, this is the case and it is true as a nation as well.
As for the encroaching tyranny, I know that this day is coming. There are battles to fight and also hills to die on. I am not afraid to die for my faith and have nothing to lose in this world. Thank God I have no offspring to worry about, I especially feel for those with little ones now! I am middle aged and have had a good life and have nothing to look forward to other than the aches and pains that accompany the aging process, which have already crept up on me. Which is probably why I make such a great ‘battle ax’ for the Lord, I’m just not worried about squat! I don’t tip toe around being silenced because I’m worried they will take my kids away or something like that. I can be as loose a cannon as I want to be and scream it from the rooftops! So ha!
60giga: Real ID or star ID is required to enter military bases and most federal buildings. It is really a driver’s lic. w/ photo. When people renew drivers lic. they must have copy of utility bill, birth cert. and insurance, these will be verified, to issue a real ID card. I would never put any type of an app or QR code on my phone.
Leo, I’m a Believer. What are we to do if they require a mark on the hand or forehead? If we take it are we worshipping the Anti-Christ. I do not want to take a chance.
Sent from my iPad
Don’t take any mark on your body. Anywhere. Even if it’s not ‘the mark’ yet, they can turn a switch on and it becomes the mark later. Aside from that I refuse to take anything on or into my body. That is my territory and no one else’s. I am not a cattle to be branded, a product to be labeled, or an animal to be hacked and tracked. It is against my personal autonomy to take anything in my body like a chip. Also we are told not to mark our bodies. Google for the verse. This is a hill to die on for me. But I can’t tell anyone else what to do I can only advise them. This is our body and they have no jurisdiction over it. It is our territory and not theirs. It is part of the globalist scheme to trespass against our bodies and thereby take us over as if they own us and condition people to think that way. It’s also part of the ‘oneness’ and ‘interconnectedness’ campaign that will gain even more momentum in the future. People will feel less like they own themselves and more inclined to take the actual mark when it arrives. Jabs were just the start of trying to gain access to our bodies. Transforming people into semi-robots is another of their goals. You have to muster up the resolve to say no and draw the lines and be ready to face the consequences for that. It is part of our walk as Christians.
“more transparency and inclusion”. you got to love those buzzwords that all governments are moving in lockstep on….just like it was…well a script. in reality the words should be “more control and exclusion”
The Nigerians got violent when CBDC was forced on them. The banks closed their doors and the ATMs were turned off to try to make the Nigerians use CBDC. They burned down the banks and destroyed the ATMs… I don’t know what it’s like there now.
As Klaus Schwab bemoans a temporary, in passing, “angry world” – WE the people have to be SMARTER and refuse these systems to our last breath. NO to QR codes. NO to feeding the big data beast. NO to government sale of our data (Florida does this big time). NO to corporate collection of our data without our knowledge or consent (Equifax, Transunion, and Experian). NO to Real ID and anything like it. And on and on. We are in a fight for our lives and ever single person better figure this out right quick.
The very first words of their “announcement” tell the whole story…
“””The first initiative”””
We should do everything possible as INDIVIDUALS to make it the last initiative. Too many people are waiting for someone else to do something, or for some group to come along they can join.
It’s too late for any of that. What we have to do is create a new majority of FREE INDIVIDUAL PEOPLE, that are each doing what is in their own best interest. Once there are enough of them fighting back in their own individual way, they system can be taken down and replaced by one that works for somebody besides FAKE JEW bankers.
Great Cornholio, it would be nice if there were more free-minded people alive. I was talking to a person today that wouldn’t understand why I reject the allopathic medical role model if I spent a million years explaining to this person that there are safer and better medicines and healthcare treatments to be found elsewhere. I can get as good or better results without the toxic meds and the person I’m talking about still expect me to run grab drug prescription drugs for every issue or no health issues.
Elon Musk is paying Twitter users now. My guess is that he’s desperate to mine data. Without so many using Big Tech platforms the technocrats would have a rougher time.
I recently disabled the facebook, Google app and other app on my phone. They came pre-installed on my phone. I neither use or need them.
