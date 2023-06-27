Important house cleaning: Notes about content and other platforms

Some of you may have noticed that I’ve been posting more than normal over the last three or four weeks. Instead of my usual pattern of posting two to three articles per week, it’s been more like five or six per week. That’s partly because so much is happening in the advancement of the UN Agenda 2030 Sustainable Development Goals and the beast system. As King Charles has admonished his fellow minions of Lucifer, they really do seem to have jump-started the implementation process to make it come to pass in an “accelerated” fashion.
Because time seems to be speeding up and we know not the hour when our freedom to speak out will come to a crashing halt, the more frequent postings are also part of my own personal desire to provide you with at least one thought-provoking article or video per day, authored either by myself or another trusted content creator. Yes, you may start to see more viewpoints posted from writers other than myself.
I would be interested in any feedback from my regular readers. Is five articles per week about right, too much, or not enough? I realize this could vary greatly by person but I would still be interested in hearing from you in the reader comments underneath this article.
Thank you so much for your loyal readership, for sharing the articles, and contributing with your highly valued commentary. It’s hard to believe that LeoHohmann.com will enter its seventh year in December! Your support is both humbling and rewarding.
And one last thing. For those who are not aware, I have a Substack account where I do post at least once or twice a week, usually different content from what goes on this site. You can find me there at LeoHohmann.Substack.com. I also have a Rumble channel where I post many of my podcast and radio interviews. My latest Rumble post was an interview with Pastor Shahram Hadian from which I have received much positive feedback. A special thanks to Mary Wierbicki. Without her assistance, there would be no Rumble channel. I am also on Telegram.
All of these other platforms — Substack, Rumble and Telegram — are more inclined toward free speech than the folks here at WordPress, which is the host for LeoHohmann.com.
Even if you do not wish to subscribe to my Substack, Telegram or Rumble accounts at this time, you may want to write down and save the URL addresses for those accounts in case this main site is taken down by WordPress. The drive to silence online truthtellers is only going to pick up steam, so we could wake up any day and discover that LeoHohmann.com has been wiped clean from cyberspace. If it is, you will be able to most likely still find me at LeoHohmann.Substack.com, and Rumble.com/LeoHohmann.
Thank you and God bless you all!
Leo Hohmann: P.O. Box 291, Newnan, GA 30264
42 thoughts on “Important house cleaning: Notes about content and other platforms”
Look forward to your particular emails. They are the first ones I’ll read. Can’t afford to subscribe to substack though. ♥️
Thank you for the kind words, glad you are blessed by my articles. And you can subscribe to the Substacks for free. The paid option is just there for those who have the means and a desire to support me in that way but it is not necessary!
Hi Leo,
Five articles per week is fine as they are always interesting!
Best wishes
Jane (from UK)
Thank you Jane from the UK! May God bless you and all the British believers!
Hi Leo,
The more the better, as far as I am concerned! Love your stuff. Very insightful.
BTW… I know Shahram. He and I have worked together at Steeling the Mind Conferences where we were both speaking. Great guy.
Appreciate you!
Warmly, JB
Thank you JB. I am finishing up your book, “Spirit of Antichrist: Part I.” What an excellent work. I highly recommend it.
My husband and I are grateful for every article you write. We want to know what is going on in the world. You give us the news with a biblical world view. Thank you for all you do! We pray for you, your family, and ministry.
Ann, I am so grateful for your prayers of support, and for continued wisdom from above! Anything of value I have to share comes from the Father in Heaven!
Leo, Thanks for the info. We can never have too much TRUE information, which is what you send. Should any not pertain to me, rest assured that I know where the delete key resides. I doubt that I will ever use it very much for your postings until after I have read and absorbed the info. Keep it coming. You are a Godsend. May He bless you and yours!! Harry Hingst
Thank you Harry. God bless you!
Yes Leo,
Things are converging quickly now. The people who understand need to make others aware. Trustworthy reports like yours are becoming harder and harder
to find now. So bring them on!
And yes it is good to have a backup plan. Places like YT and WP cant be trusted anymore, and will soon cut people who speak the truth off.
I agree. Thank you Marcus, and thank you for your regular insights on this site.
Keep pumping out your articles. I look forward to them and share most of them on fb ❤️
Leo, Thanks for your diligence and hard work. I read most of your articles, so put out as many as you are able to without losing your mind.
Well I never found your email address to begin with, so I cannot give any opinion I guess 😉
I guess this will come back with an error message…
Dear Medicineman9, all you need to do in order to receive email updates is click the “follow” button on this site. Thank you.
You are a trusted source for truth. I appreciate your frequent posts. Please continue! God bless you! Rebecca Chitwood
Leo, Five articles a week is perfect. Your content is well-presented in a dense format that is easy to understand and quick to read. I love it!
At the moment I am in Brazil. The walls of the cage here are closing in from all sides quickly.
God bless.
John
Thank you John and greetings from America. Godspeed my friend.
It doesn’t matter the number of articles you post each week; it’s the content that is so vital!!! If you posted a hundred articles every day, I would read and share them because you have such knowledge and insight and your message is so important. Thank you!
Thank you Betsy. No danger of getting anywhere near 100 a day, but I have found God has given me renewed energy and a sense of urgency like never before!
Even with my preschool computer skills, I clicked on the blue words and found your interview with Pastor Shahram on Rumble. If you have a lot to say [ like “fire shut up in your bones” ], then you should publish accordingly. Maybe everyone cannot read / watch everything. However, as the song says : “…. do what the Lord say do…..” God bless you.
Amen. Thank you Zelda.
Your content is important to me (and everyone else whether they realize it or not). Now is a very busy time for me on our little farm. Therefore I’ve only read half of your posts the past 2 weeks. I’m thrilled to find out you have a Rumble channel. I’ll definitely tune in late evening. Listening is better for me because I can do 2 things at once. If I’m tired reading will knock me out. Thank you brother.
Thank you my fellow Georgian. Keep tending that farm!
Love your insight and thought provoking articles.
Please continue them..
May the Lord continue to use you!
Minerva
Thank you for all your articles. Just joined your telegram channel!!
For the glory of God
Thank you Lely. Much appreciated.
Please keep ’em coming!
Hi Leo,
Saw your post requesting feedback about the frequency with which you post articles. For myself, I find about 3-5 posts per week from just you is about all I have time to read. I follow numerous other content creators, and nowadays with increasing demands on my personal time I can check in only on my lunch hour and maybe for a little while after work. I try to watch your interviews with Brannon House. Thank you for all you do and keep up the good work!
Hi Mr. Hohmann, I process 25+ incoming content creators every day. It’s a 1 – 4 hour J.O.B.
In turn, I send out to a 75+ or smaller distribution list, up to two e-mails a day forwarding this content to legislators, general public, law enforcement and military.
Quantity is not as big a concern as quality. It is easier for me to keep up if the article has particulars. Who, what, where, when, how, and why. You would be surprised how many news content creators just don’t bother to provide the basics.
I was implored by NC Newsline editor Robert Schofield to fight back against a piece of environmental legislation gaining traction in the NC General Assembly. Tracking the NC Genl Assy is most of what NC Newsline does.
But his article never mentioned: The bill #, who proposed it, who has co-sponsored it, where it is in the genl assy process right now, which industries are paying for it to exist, etc. I called him out on it by cc on an e-mail sent to others with his article as an example of incomplete reporting.
So if I’m managing communiction on 30 issues at the same time, and a content creator wants me to be serious right now about something – I have to have the information to carry the issue forward. Don’t expect me to go back and start rounding up basic facts that should have been included from the get go.
If I am sent back to get information that the content creator had to have, but left out – all bets are off. Like I know Robert Schofield, Editor of NC Newsline HAS the bill number, he knows who is paying for it to exist, he knows where it is in the Genl Assy process… so why didn’t he include that critical information? Is he controlled opposition, or what?
I truly hope to have you as a guest on my radio program.
Email me and we will set it up. Leo.Hohmann@yahoo.com
Hi Leo – I have been reading your articles and journalistic reporting since you began.
Like I have already informed you on how much your insight has helped me understand the true dark avendas of this Luciferian Age.
I listen a lot to JB Hixson, Brandon Holthaus, Andy Woods, Tom Hughes, David Fiorazo on Stand Up For the Truth daily.
I have been self fed by God’s Word and Spirit led for decades now.
Father God is such a good good Father and He loves us so much.
Keep up the excellent work He has called you too. For the day will come when we are all together enjoying the wedding feast of the Lamb.
I am really weary and tired due to many of my choices of tending to everyone else’s needs and not tending to my own vinyard.
God bless you and yours and looking forward to meeting you when we appear in our Glorified Resurrected Bodies.
Maranatha Brother
raelynnmerritt2@gmail.com
Mara
Rae Lynn, your comment has touched me. I know that feeling well. God bless you!
Leo, I would welcome new posts as often as you feel the need to send them out. The minions are working at a fast and furious pace with their evil schemes so that more frequent postings are necessary. I appreciate your faithfulness in keeping us up to speed and noted the additional links you included. God bless you!
Thank you Deborah. Yes, the minions are working overtime and double time!
As a relatively new reader, I am extremely grateful to receive weekly or even daily updates on what is really happening in the world from a biblical perspective. I find all of your articles worthy of reading and digesting, and again, daily is fine when events need to be made known. Thank you for standing in the gap and being a watchman on the wall in an era where so few are not brave enough to do so.
So glad to have you here and thank you for the kind words. Welcome aboard Jody! God bless you and your family!
I echo Jody’s comments…….we really need the right perspective, Biblically, to analyze and interpret the events around us……..a 5 day briefing is a great idea to stay on top of developments and not be caught unaware. I have sifted through many writers and weeded out the least helpful…….your updates are extremely relevant to us……many thanks!!
I appreciate everything you write. Do what you can.
Thank you Sage Brush!
