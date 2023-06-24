Who is behind the attempted coup in Russia?

I posted an article yesterday, less than two hours before news broke of the coup attempt taking place in Russia. In that article, I posited that the U.S. and its European allies would do almost anything, risk any outcome, for the prize of taking down Russia.

In a previous article posted on March 20, I explained why the Western powers feel they cannot fully move forward with their Great Reset of the world economy as long as there is a strongly sovereign Russia in place.

Now, this. The coup. It smells of a CIA operation but we will have to wait and see if that is indeed the case.

In the meantime, I’m not the only one whose senses have picked up the stench of a Western intelligence operation.

Listen to Russia expert Rebekah Koffler’s comments below in the 2-minute clip below.

This coup is being led by the Wagner private mercenary group headed by Yevgeny Prigozhin. Questions about the motives behind Prigozhin’s bold action looms large. Mercenaries work for money. The leader of this particular mercenary group is a businessman, not a military man. Could he have been convinced to switch sides for the right amount of money? Only time will tell as the events begin to play out.

But if this uprising lasts more than a few days, a week at most, then I would say the chances increase that Russia could be going down and will no longer exist as a unified and strong sovereign nation.

And if Putin believes he’s going down, and if he believes the U.S./NATO is responsible for instigating this coup, that makes him more dangerous than he was before the coup. This could all backfire on the West. Even if the West is not involved, if Putin believes they are, we have to worry about what his response will be.

It’s interesting to me how the Western press tries to make Putin out to be a madman not in full control of his faculties, and yet they also try to assure us that the risk of Putin nuking us is very low. How can you have it both ways? He’s either a madman fully capable of pushing the button, or he is not. If he is not, then why aren’t we sitting down to negotiate with him and end this war?

My best guess at this point is that Putin will put down the rebellion rather quickly and restore order (In fact there are already some reports of Wagner beginning to withdraw its troops from Rostov). Then we get to sit back and wait for the next Western chess move aimed at regime change. A false flag attack maybe?

In my March 20 article I explained why the Western powers have no interest in peace with Russia and are intent on causing Russia’s destruction. I have pulled the pertinent section of that article below:

This all leads to the trillion dollar question: Why is the U.S. and NATO so intent on driving Putin to his demise?

Remember our first rule of warfare – that all wars are fought over resources – and I think you have your answer.

Western globalists envision a technocratic one-world system where everyone is tracked, monitored and given a score based on their carbon footprint, their use of resources.

In order to do that, they must remove from the global market all sources of reliable, cheap energy, which boils down to coal, oil and gas.

Since taking over Russia from the feckless Boris Yeltsin, Mr. Putin has embarked on a rebuilding effort aimed at restoring Russian dominance over its immediate neighborhood but the U.S. grudge with Putin is even bigger than that.

The U.S. and European powers have committed to a global plan that requires all nations to transition from oil/coal/gas as the foundation of their economies to a so-called “net zero” economy where no nation is allowed to thrive on cheap fossil fuels, other than of course China, to which they’ve outsourced our industrial base. In order to be successful, the misery must be spread around the globe. Why do you think U.S. relations have also soured with Saudi Arabia? It’s because the Saudis, like Putin, still want to sell their only real resource, oil, at a price of their choosing.

Putin wants to continue selling cheap oil and gas to Europe and China. That’s a direct threat to Western hegemony and the petro dollar, because how does the U.S. and its allies compete with cheap oil and gas when they’re relying on more expensive and less reliable wind and solar? If that’s allowed the petro dollar goes caput.

In short, the globalists’ Great Reset and the Agenda 2030 Sustainable Development Goals can’t be fully implemented as long as Putin is out there selling Russia’s vast natural resources to whomever Putin wishes at whatever prices Putin wants to charge.

So the main reason Russia must be destroyed is economic, but there are also religious reasons.

It has become obvious to all that the governing elites in the U.S., Canada and Western Europe have gone all-in with pushing a cultural transformation that elevates the LGBTQ+, gay marriage, transhumanism, abortion up to birth agenda above traditional values. Those not on board with this transformation have been labeled as haters and potential enemies of the state. Russia, which is still tethered to the more traditional values espoused by Orthodox Christianity, is not willing to go there with the West.

So we are witnessing a showdown between East and West, between those in the West desiring a fundamental transformation, a “new normal,” a reshaping of humanity and the economic, religious and social values that have characterized human existence for thousands of years, and those in the East who remain happy with the old normal.

Pray for peace and a return to calm. Pray for the truth to come out. But in the end, Thy will be done!

