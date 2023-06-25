MUST WATCH VIDEO: ‘We are at the most dangerous moment in this war right now’

The Western mockingbird media is full of propaganda today being fed to them by U.S., British and European military intelligence operatives. Some of it is so detached from reality as to be laughable.
Below is an excellent 8-minute analysis by Clayton Morris of Redacted followed by my take.
I agree with Morris’s conclusion, that the war in Eastern Europe has now entered a new and much more dangerous phase.
Now that the coup attempt has failed, Putin has not been “weakened” as the Western corporate media would have us believe.
The truth is, Putin is in a much stronger position after deftly putting down the coup, and doing it without any of the mass bloodshed typical of a brutal dictator. That means the West’s attempts to remove him from power have again failed and the Western leaders, instead of taking this opportunity to talk peace with Putin, will launch their next move against him. They are capable of anything at this point.
I am seriously praying for God to take down NATO. Break it up, please Lord. It has become a scourge on the earth that is intent on using war and intrigue to its own satanic advantage. Perhaps if enough countries bailed, the U.S. would be forced to reassess its putrid foreign policy, which has been driven since at least the early 1920s by billionaire neocon globalists with no allegiance to this nation. Their only allegiance is to themselves and the creation of a one-world beast system that, if we are honest, appears to value control over people as the highest order of business.
Enjoy the rest of your Sunday. And if you feel a similar call, won’t you join me in praying for the end of this evil system? Some have described it as the whore of Babylon described in the book of Revelation (the U.S. government and it’s “Mother,” Britain and Europe?). Others teach that America is not in the Bible at all. Whatever it is, it needs to be humbled and brought to its knees. There is simply too much evil being perpetrated by its globalist, elitist, neocon so-called “leaders.”
2 thoughts on “MUST WATCH VIDEO: ‘We are at the most dangerous moment in this war right now’”
There is a lot of craziness. It appears that Biden is deliberately attempting to start a nuclear war. He is doing everything he can to destroy America even by starting World War 111. Also we are on the verge of seeing Jeremiah 49:34-39 be fulfilled. An attack on Elam. Elam is the portion of Iran along the Persian Gulf. The Buhsher Nuclear Reactor is there. We are told that in the latter days there will be an attack on Elam and the people will have to leave Elam and will be dispersed worldwide. Now that Iran has sufficient enriched uranium for a nuclear weapon as well as missiles capable of delivering it to Israel, Israel has no choice but to attack Iran in this region where they have other nuclear sites. The fact that the inhabitants will be forced to leave could be caused by nuclear fallout. Jesus compared the end times to birth pains. As one draws closer the contractions happen more frequently and more intensely. We are seeing an acceleration of all the signs. While we don’t know just what will happen while the church is here, there are many verses that indicate that the rapture our blessed hope must occur first before the man of sin can be revealed (2 Thessalonians 2). The Lord is our strength and our hope in times such as these. We need to pray and put our trust in the Lord. I have placed all my eggs in one basket and handed it to Jesus for safekeeping. Dear Lord provide Mr. Putin with a sound mind and restraint and stop these globalist leaders in America who are deliberately attempting to destroy America. This nation has fallen so far from You Lord, but if it be your will give us more time to share the gospel with many lost people. Lord that You would awaken this nation to seek You. Have mercy upon us despite we don’t deserve it. Be a shelter and a refuge for all of us Your children in Jesus Christ. We trust You. Amen.
For weeks, the words of this Russian Lenten hymn keeps running through my head. I think it is a prayer apropo for our times.
“Alleluia, Alleluia, Alleluia
Behold the Bridegroom cometh at midnight,
and Blessed be the servant whom He shall find watching,
and again, unworthy is the servant whom He shall find heedless
Beware, therefore, O my soul, do not be weighed down with sleep,
Lest you be given up to death, and lest you be shut out of the Kingdom.
But rouse yourself crying: Holy, Holy, Holy, art Thou, O our God,
Through the Theotokos have mercy on us.
You can hear this hymn here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lwCNYKHd3jQ
