MUST WATCH VIDEO: ‘We are at the most dangerous moment in this war right now’

The Western mockingbird media is full of propaganda today being fed to them by U.S., British and European military intelligence operatives. Some of it is so detached from reality as to be laughable.

Below is an excellent 8-minute analysis by Clayton Morris of Redacted followed by my take.

I agree with Morris’s conclusion, that the war in Eastern Europe has now entered a new and much more dangerous phase.

Now that the coup attempt has failed, Putin has not been “weakened” as the Western corporate media would have us believe.

Whole lot of neocons deleting pro-Prigozhin tweets right now — Jack Poso 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) June 24, 2023

The truth is, Putin is in a much stronger position after deftly putting down the coup, and doing it without any of the mass bloodshed typical of a brutal dictator. That means the West’s attempts to remove him from power have again failed and the Western leaders, instead of taking this opportunity to talk peace with Putin, will launch their next move against him. They are capable of anything at this point.

I am seriously praying for God to take down NATO. Break it up, please Lord. It has become a scourge on the earth that is intent on using war and intrigue to its own satanic advantage. Perhaps if enough countries bailed, the U.S. would be forced to reassess its putrid foreign policy, which has been driven since at least the early 1920s by billionaire neocon globalists with no allegiance to this nation. Their only allegiance is to themselves and the creation of a one-world beast system that, if we are honest, appears to value control over people as the highest order of business.

Enjoy the rest of your Sunday. And if you feel a similar call, won’t you join me in praying for the end of this evil system? Some have described it as the whore of Babylon described in the book of Revelation (the U.S. government and it’s “Mother,” Britain and Europe?). Others teach that America is not in the Bible at all. Whatever it is, it needs to be humbled and brought to its knees. There is simply too much evil being perpetrated by its globalist, elitist, neocon so-called “leaders.”

