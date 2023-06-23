What lies behind U.S. government’s bizarre anti-Russia obsession? Is there anything the U.S.-European globalists won’t risk in pursuit of Russia’s demise?

There is an element within the U.S. government, and I believe it is the dominant element, that will do literally anything to get the U.S./NATO involved in a full-fledged war with Russia.
When the leaders of Ukraine and Russia seemed ready to sit down and talk out their differences in April 2022, shortly after Russia invaded, former British PM Boris Johnson was sent to Kiev to throw cold water on the idea of a negotiated peace. Ukraine is the white-hot linchpin for a broader anti-Russian obsession of the neocon Uniparty that resides in Washington but runs through London, Brussels, Paris and Berlin. As seen through the eyes of these globalists, modern Ukraine is about to fulfill its long-awaited mission. It was designed for this moment, to act as a wedge between East and West. It is uniquely qualified to pull the world into a global conflagration and set it aflame.
The end game of these Western globalists is nothing short of regime change in the Kremlin and the carving up of Russia, a 1,000-year-old nation, into a collection of separate states.
Ben Norton writes at Monthly Review:
“After the overthrow of the USSR, neoconservative operative and future Vice President Dick Cheney wanted to slice up Russia into several smaller countries. Former U.S. National Security Advisor Zbigniew Brzezinski even published an article in elite Foreign Affairs magazine in 1997 proposing to create a ‘loosely confederated Russia–composed of a European Russia, a Siberian Republic, and a Far Eastern Republic.’”
There was even a virtual congressional hearing livestreamed on YouTube one year ago, on June 23, 2022, in which a group called the Helsinki Commission openly discussed the balkanization and “de-colonization” of Russia.
Since at least the end of World War II, these war-mongering globalists have taken control of the U.S. State Department, the Department of Defense, and every federal agency that has anything to do with U.S. foreign policy, intelligence gathering, finance and law enforcement. President John F. Kennedy tried to go against their wishes by pursuing more of a peace-centered foreign policy (he wanted to start by shutting down the CIA). Kennedy paid for it with his life.
This cabal is often referred to by its political opponents as “neoconservative” and “neoliberal” but what makes them unique is their bloodlust and their determination to create a global “one-world” system based on the merging of certain aspects of communism and fascism. The difference between it and former evil empires is that this one would have the ability to surveil everyone in real time with the aid of today’s advanced technology. They are closely tied in with the military-industrial complex that President Eisenhower warned about in his farewell address. They are also tied in with secret societies that President John F. Kennedy warned about before he was assassinated. Their closest foreign ally is the United Kingdom but the whole movement is Euro-centric with their main think tanks being the U.S.-based Council on Foreign Relations, the U.K.-based Royal Institute of International Affairs, and the Trilateral Commission, among others.
But regardless of what you call them, or how you describe them, here’s what every American needs to know: They will stop at literally nothing to foment war because it is out of chaos that they plan to build their new world order.
If you think about it, there is no bigger example of chaos than World War III.
These are the same people who got us involved in Afghanistan, Iraq, Libya, Syria, Somalia, etc.
Those machinations were bad enough. But now they are conniving to get us involved in a war, a world war with another nuclear power, Russia, that would have a hellish outcome for all nations involved for years to come.
They might think they can contain the war to a few tactical nukes or “dirty bombs” going off, nothing like a massive ICBM, but that’s a crap shoot. Once the first bomb goes off, no matter from where, all bets are off and it’s off to the races.
These warmongering neocon/neoliberal interests make up the Uniparty in Washington, which means they control not only the White House but both houses of Congress, including a majority of the politicians in both major parties.
Two of their main stooges in the U.S. Senate are Senators Lindsey Graham, Republican of South Carolina, and Richard Blumenthal, Democrat of Connecticut. These two senators called a press conference on June 22 that sent a chilling message. Watch the 14-minute video below for details.
Russia has problems of its own and I am not in any way suggesting that they have pristine values in the current situation in Eastern Europe. But there is nothing Russia has done that would in any way, shape or form justify World War III or the use of nuclear weapons. Yet, this is exactly what the U.S. government appears hell bent on provoking.
We are on the threshold of an unprecedented scenario that, if it continues on its current course to its logical conclusion, will end badly. And I’m concerned that it might end most badly for the nation that claims “In God We Trust” but has not acted in a manner worthy of that slogan for many, many decades.
World War III, unfortunately, offers no good outcome for the people of any nation on earth. But right now, there are a group of very powerful, very wealthy elites who believe such a devastating war would benefit them.
We know that the overarching goal of these Luciferian elites is to implement a digital identity for all people starting at birth (see Sustainable Development Goal 16.9 in U.N. Agenda 2030) tied in with a global digital currency. They also want vastly fewer people on the earth because a smaller population would be more conducive to a centrally planned, top-down global dictatorship where all of the people are digitally controlled and monitored in everything they do, almost like cyborgs. I have previously quoted Klaus Schwab, Yuval Noah Harari, Dennis Meadows, King Charles and other globalist depopulation freaks many times telling us that this is the type of future they envision. I am not going to regurgitate their quotes again in this article but I urge new readers to go through the archives and read them. The purpose of this article is simply to alert readers and wake them up to the very real likelihood of World War III and that such a war could easily escalate into a nuclear showdown with Russia.
Why do our politicians in Washington want this? I can’t answer that question. But I do know that the pushback against the Great Reset and a fully digitized world is starting to gain momentum.
Last week, Alabama became the third state, following Florida and Indiana, to pass legislation that purports to ban any digital currency from being legal tender within its jurisdiction.
The nation of Slovakia adopted a constitutional amendment earlier this month that supposedly will guarantee that citizens always have the right to make purchases with cash.
I’m not sure how effective these laws will be, but one cannot deny that people are waking up and pressuring their politicians to protect cash and prevent a truly cashless society from coming into being. Many people, especially devout Christians, will also balk at accepting any sort of digital identity.
It was stated at the World Government Summit in February 2023 that in order for people to go along with the massive changes being planned for the new digital world order, some type of “shock” would need to be administered to the system.
Professor Arturo Bris, director of IMD World Competitiveness Center, and Dr. Samir Saran, president of the Observer Research Foundation, tackled the question, “How Will The World Order Change This Decade,” and what will it be like in 10 years?
Bris said he thinks a “shock” is needed to shift the current international framework away from the current “world order” and into the new one. And this “transformation” of the world order “cannot be gradual.”
“I totally agree that the world order, the way it is built today, doesn’t make any sense,” Bris said. “That is not in line with the economic powers like India, Brazil, or Germany. They don’t have a massive role in the international order. But to me, the big question is how we are going to go through this transformation. It cannot be gradual. It has to be, has to be, driven by a part, by a certain shock that will happen.”
In other words, the current world order is top heavy with influence by one dominant power, and something drastic needs to happen in order the change that.
Saran then interjected and said that if Bris was referring to coming violence, conflicts, and more, Saran says “we are already living it.”
“We have lost a large part of humankind to the pandemic, because we were all selfish, we were not willing to share, we were not willing to use the global institutions to deliver responses to different parts of the world. We have lost people, so how much more bloodshed do we need to understand that the transition is upon us?”
Watch the discussion in 1-minute clip below:
Apparently, the powers that be have decided that much more bloodshed will be needed. Why else would they be pushing so hard for war between two nations armed to the teeth with nuclear weapons?
14 thoughts on “What lies behind U.S. government’s bizarre anti-Russia obsession? Is there anything the U.S.-European globalists won’t risk in pursuit of Russia’s demise?”
The liberal-fascist Council on Foreign Relations (CFR) is at the center of a network of banks, corporations, foundations and NGOs which have controlled US policy and the media since WW2. Eisenhower, who warned about the “military-industrial complex”, was himself a CFR member during his terms as NATO commander and President.
The CFR network is the “invisible government” whose structure and operation remains largely unknown to the public. Interlocking affiliates include the Davos WEF, Trilaterals, Bilderberg, Club of Rome, Atlantic Council, Brookings, etc.
CFR members on the “Biden team” include the secretaries of State, Treasury, Defense, Commerce and ‘Homeland Security’. Also the CIA director, Fed chairman, and dozens of deputies, advisors, ambassadors, etc.
For more, see these charts showing CFR media control: swprs.org/the-american-empire-and-its-media
Maybe now that the head of the Wagner group is speaking out about how Putin engineered an unnecessary war , absurdly blaming an imaginary Ukrainian invasion, you’ll begin to realize how you’ve brainwashed yourself, Leo.
History doesn’t lie Nabi.
Brainwashed myself because I don’t swallow whole the NY Times/Washington Post/CNN/Disney-ABC narrative and actually look into the history behind this conflict?
No blindness here Rachel. I was once blind but now I see…… His Amazing Grace!
Lots of folks try to read into comments made ….. it’s a human propensity I guess!
Blessings everyone
I’ll start my comment in reference to the very last sentence. There is only one nation armed to the teeth with nuclear weapons, and that is Russia. Thank God that for the most part she wants nothing to do with nuclear war. Unfortunately, when/if that first bomb lights up the sky (day or night) then all bets are off.
Leo: “runs through London, Brussels, Paris and Berlin”
My father has always maintained that the Antichrist will emerge from one of these.
The change they most want is the USA to fall as a major power….. that is to say the power of our people’s freedom and what that constitutes in a worldview.
We are slated to take the fall ….. Our Lords grace and covering I believe is being removed….
Thx Leo, your insight is always appreciated and as always on point.
I’m curious about this obsession with the Antichrist. A lot of prophetic timeline folks sound more excited about the rise of Mr. Beasty Boy than the Return of Jesus Himself.
According to the Bible where the “antichrist” is mentioned he’s described as one of many demons or one of the false prophets he inhabits. Not once is the “antichrist” mentioned in Revelation. The Beast is a system of many. “The number of a man” makes it sound like one guy’s responsible for the currency system. But Bill Gates is not running this by himself. And he keeps in the shadows. Easy to see. With Bill’s charisma and good looks!
But I don’t think there is just One Bad Boy. The “peace making” man mentioned in Daniel could just be one of the Club. Ditto for other individuals–assuming they fall into the same prophetic times. Since there are no dates provided, very few names, and these predictions are delivered in bits and pieces in different books.
If there is One Special Boy he would be a puppet for the cabal used to pacify the herd they’ve failed to cull sufficiently.
I wonder if looking for one special individual has blinded Christians to the enormity of what’s happening RIGHT NOW thanks to the united efforts of a GROUP of people. Babel had its Nimrod, but it was really a group project.
In Revelation 13 the Beast comes out of the sea. This could be a reference to the undiscovered land beyond the sea. The globalists have been using America as an incubator since its founding according to the John Birch Society.
The Freemasons have long planned to have a WWIII – and whatever the Freemasons want, they get – unless we stop them somehow.
I don’t know where the intersection between the Khazarian Mafia and the Big Eight Banking families lies… but these families are the architects of everything we’re enduring right now:
• Goldman Sachs Family
• The Rothschilds Families of Paris and London
• The Rockefeller Family
• The Warburg Family of Hamburg
• The Lehmans Family
• The Lazard Family of Paris
• Kuhn Loebs of New York Family
• The Israel Moses Seif Family of Rome
Half of which are based in Europe. I am not anti-semitic, but even I can see that most of these families are of Jewish descent – long family lines that may, or may not, be corrupted going back centuries… just saying.
None of us on this site are anti-Semitic either so we believe there are others involved as well. And the Rockefellers are Baptist, last I checked. And what about Gates?
:))LOL. I’d put money on Gates being pure Luciferian by now… the whole Epstein connection looms large…
Have you watched Ronald Bernard’s videos about the BIS/Book of Zion?
60GigaHertz – “I don’t know where the intersection between the Khazarian Mafia and the Big Eight Banking families lies… …these families are the architects of everything we’re enduring right now…I am not anti-semitic, but even I can see that most of these families are of Jewish descent – long family lines that may, or may not, be corrupted going back centuries… just saying.”
Oh good – thank you for enlightening us all that you’re not anti-Semitic, otherwise we might have had the wrong impression, since it’s the second time you’ve brought this up on Leo’s website (and seems to be the main focus of your comments). And since I quoted the ADL’s definition of what you were implying the first time you made these comments in another story, there’s no need for me, at least, to be redundant.
Here are a few more (but by no means all) who are part of this globalist cabal:
Obama – Muslim
Biden – Catholic
Clintons – Protestant
Bush Sr and Jr – Protestant
Schwab – Nazi (check out his father’s connections)
Rockefellers – Protestant
Gates – raised Congregationalist
Tedros – Ethiopian Orthodox Church
King Charles – unique hybrid of Church of England, Islam, and paganism
Macron – briefly Catholic, now agnostic
Trudeau – raised Catholic
Blair – Catholic convert
Trump – a Paula White Christian
Fauci – Jesuit educated Catholic
UN Secretary-General Guterres – Socialist Catholic
And I’d better not forget Harari – otherwise you’ll be sure to remind me (because he’s Jewish)
Wow! This is looking more like an ecumenical effort instead of a conspiracy by one particular ethnic/religious group!
“There is an element within the U.S. government, and I believe it is the dominant element, that will do literally anything to get the U.S./NATO involved in a full-fledged war with Russia.”
In which it will get spanked and truth be told, undoubtedly deserves for being the evil alliance it has become; as sad as that is to say.
