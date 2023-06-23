What lies behind U.S. government’s bizarre anti-Russia obsession? Is there anything the U.S.-European globalists won’t risk in pursuit of Russia’s demise?

There is an element within the U.S. government, and I believe it is the dominant element, that will do literally anything to get the U.S./NATO involved in a full-fledged war with Russia.

When the leaders of Ukraine and Russia seemed ready to sit down and talk out their differences in April 2022, shortly after Russia invaded, former British PM Boris Johnson was sent to Kiev to throw cold water on the idea of a negotiated peace. Ukraine is the white-hot linchpin for a broader anti-Russian obsession of the neocon Uniparty that resides in Washington but runs through London, Brussels, Paris and Berlin. As seen through the eyes of these globalists, modern Ukraine is about to fulfill its long-awaited mission. It was designed for this moment, to act as a wedge between East and West. It is uniquely qualified to pull the world into a global conflagration and set it aflame.

The end game of these Western globalists is nothing short of regime change in the Kremlin and the carving up of Russia, a 1,000-year-old nation, into a collection of separate states.

Ben Norton writes at Monthly Review:

“After the overthrow of the USSR, neoconservative operative and future Vice President Dick Cheney wanted to slice up Russia into several smaller countries. Former U.S. National Security Advisor Zbigniew Brzezinski even published an article in elite Foreign Affairs magazine in 1997 proposing to create a ‘loosely confederated Russia–composed of a European Russia, a Siberian Republic, and a Far Eastern Republic.’”

There was even a virtual congressional hearing livestreamed on YouTube one year ago, on June 23, 2022, in which a group called the Helsinki Commission openly discussed the balkanization and “de-colonization” of Russia.

Since at least the end of World War II, these war-mongering globalists have taken control of the U.S. State Department, the Department of Defense, and every federal agency that has anything to do with U.S. foreign policy, intelligence gathering, finance and law enforcement. President John F. Kennedy tried to go against their wishes by pursuing more of a peace-centered foreign policy (he wanted to start by shutting down the CIA). Kennedy paid for it with his life.

This cabal is often referred to by its political opponents as “neoconservative” and “neoliberal” but what makes them unique is their bloodlust and their determination to create a global “one-world” system based on the merging of certain aspects of communism and fascism. The difference between it and former evil empires is that this one would have the ability to surveil everyone in real time with the aid of today’s advanced technology. They are closely tied in with the military-industrial complex that President Eisenhower warned about in his farewell address. They are also tied in with secret societies that President John F. Kennedy warned about before he was assassinated. Their closest foreign ally is the United Kingdom but the whole movement is Euro-centric with their main think tanks being the U.S.-based Council on Foreign Relations, the U.K.-based Royal Institute of International Affairs, and the Trilateral Commission, among others.

But regardless of what you call them, or how you describe them, here’s what every American needs to know: They will stop at literally nothing to foment war because it is out of chaos that they plan to build their new world order.

If you think about it, there is no bigger example of chaos than World War III.

These are the same people who got us involved in Afghanistan, Iraq, Libya, Syria, Somalia, etc.

Those machinations were bad enough. But now they are conniving to get us involved in a war, a world war with another nuclear power, Russia, that would have a hellish outcome for all nations involved for years to come.

They might think they can contain the war to a few tactical nukes or “dirty bombs” going off, nothing like a massive ICBM, but that’s a crap shoot. Once the first bomb goes off, no matter from where, all bets are off and it’s off to the races.

These warmongering neocon/neoliberal interests make up the Uniparty in Washington, which means they control not only the White House but both houses of Congress, including a majority of the politicians in both major parties.

Two of their main stooges in the U.S. Senate are Senators Lindsey Graham, Republican of South Carolina, and Richard Blumenthal, Democrat of Connecticut. These two senators called a press conference on June 22 that sent a chilling message. Watch the 14-minute video below for details.

Russia has problems of its own and I am not in any way suggesting that they have pristine values in the current situation in Eastern Europe. But there is nothing Russia has done that would in any way, shape or form justify World War III or the use of nuclear weapons. Yet, this is exactly what the U.S. government appears hell bent on provoking.

We are on the threshold of an unprecedented scenario that, if it continues on its current course to its logical conclusion, will end badly. And I’m concerned that it might end most badly for the nation that claims “In God We Trust” but has not acted in a manner worthy of that slogan for many, many decades.

World War III, unfortunately, offers no good outcome for the people of any nation on earth. But right now, there are a group of very powerful, very wealthy elites who believe such a devastating war would benefit them.

We know that the overarching goal of these Luciferian elites is to implement a digital identity for all people starting at birth (see Sustainable Development Goal 16.9 in U.N. Agenda 2030) tied in with a global digital currency. They also want vastly fewer people on the earth because a smaller population would be more conducive to a centrally planned, top-down global dictatorship where all of the people are digitally controlled and monitored in everything they do, almost like cyborgs. I have previously quoted Klaus Schwab, Yuval Noah Harari, Dennis Meadows, King Charles and other globalist depopulation freaks many times telling us that this is the type of future they envision. I am not going to regurgitate their quotes again in this article but I urge new readers to go through the archives and read them. The purpose of this article is simply to alert readers and wake them up to the very real likelihood of World War III and that such a war could easily escalate into a nuclear showdown with Russia.

Why do our politicians in Washington want this? I can’t answer that question. But I do know that the pushback against the Great Reset and a fully digitized world is starting to gain momentum.

Last week, Alabama became the third state, following Florida and Indiana, to pass legislation that purports to ban any digital currency from being legal tender within its jurisdiction.

The nation of Slovakia adopted a constitutional amendment earlier this month that supposedly will guarantee that citizens always have the right to make purchases with cash.

I’m not sure how effective these laws will be, but one cannot deny that people are waking up and pressuring their politicians to protect cash and prevent a truly cashless society from coming into being. Many people, especially devout Christians, will also balk at accepting any sort of digital identity.

It was stated at the World Government Summit in February 2023 that in order for people to go along with the massive changes being planned for the new digital world order, some type of “shock” would need to be administered to the system.

Professor Arturo Bris, director of IMD World Competitiveness Center, and Dr. Samir Saran, president of the Observer Research Foundation, tackled the question, “How Will The World Order Change This Decade,” and what will it be like in 10 years?

Bris said he thinks a “shock” is needed to shift the current international framework away from the current “world order” and into the new one. And this “transformation” of the world order “cannot be gradual.”

“I totally agree that the world order, the way it is built today, doesn’t make any sense,” Bris said. “That is not in line with the economic powers like India, Brazil, or Germany. They don’t have a massive role in the international order. But to me, the big question is how we are going to go through this transformation. It cannot be gradual. It has to be, has to be, driven by a part, by a certain shock that will happen.”

In other words, the current world order is top heavy with influence by one dominant power, and something drastic needs to happen in order the change that.

Saran then interjected and said that if Bris was referring to coming violence, conflicts, and more, Saran says “we are already living it.”

“We have lost a large part of humankind to the pandemic, because we were all selfish, we were not willing to share, we were not willing to use the global institutions to deliver responses to different parts of the world. We have lost people, so how much more bloodshed do we need to understand that the transition is upon us?”

Watch the discussion in 1-minute clip below:

Apparently, the powers that be have decided that much more bloodshed will be needed. Why else would they be pushing so hard for war between two nations armed to the teeth with nuclear weapons?

