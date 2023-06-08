Churches taking up interfaith ‘Pride’ mantel with Jews, Muslims, Hindus — all striving to virtue signal to the advancing one-world beast system

The war in the spirit realm is heating up.
In 2023 we have seen growing pushback against the “pride” movement. Whether it be Bud Light, Target, Disney, the L.A. Dodgers, Hasbro, or Chick-fil-A, people are making them pay for shoving unwanted messages down their throats.
But there’s little evidence that this backlash has emanated from churches or been particularly religious focused. It’s regular folks, momma bears and poppa bears for the most part, who are saying, not only no, but hell no. They aren’t offering their kids up to the groomers and pedophiles.
Contrary to this awakening on the part of many young parents, there has been a noticeable uptick in alleged religious groups showing public support for things that their holy books characterize as sin, that being homosexuality, lesbianism, bisexuality, so-called transgenderism, and other aspects of the sweeping cultural Marxist agenda.
Eric Lendrum, writing for American Greatness, cites a report by NPR tracing the increase in religious groups’ support for LGBTQ “pride” to a nationwide initiative called Faith for Pride, run by the far-left group Interfaith Alliance. The group consists of multiple religions and denominations, including Christians, Jews, Muslims, Hindus, etc. Basically the same cast of characters who will come together in a one-world religion built around climate change, racist critical race theory, liberation theology, LGBTQ+ fanaticism, transhumanism and other globalist causes loosely assembled under the banner of ESG scores and, eventually, a digitized social-credit scoring system for all people on the planet.
This obsession with forcing people to bow down and offer incense to the LGBTQs is occurring simultaneously with the globalist push for digital IDs and central bank digital currencies. These are the tools the globalists are setting up to be used as the enforcement mechanisms to demand allegiance to the coming government mandates associated with the above-noted wedge issues.
They try to make it all about love and hate. If you don’t bow down and acknowledge that gay sex is normal and good, you will be cast as a hater. Even if you hold a “live and let live” attitude and don’t care one way or another what consenting adults do behind closed doors, that won’t be good enough. You’re not allowed to be neutral on this. That’s why they are pushing drag shows for children and sex-change drugs/surgeries for minors, explicit pornography in school books, the gamut. They know that by applying their rabid LGBTQ ideology to the kids, this will drive mothers and fathers crazy with anger when they see these perverts and groomers going after the children. But if you object and voice your objection publicly, you are now cast into the group of haters to be vilified by the political-religious-media establishment. It’s all a trap, of course, designed to divide and conquer. Classic gaslighting.
On its website, the Interfaith Alliance states:
“The majority of faith groups and congregations across the country are inspired by their traditions to celebrate the inherent dignity and worth of all people, including the many beloved LGBTQ+ members of their communities. But an extremist minority is working to distort the meaning of religious freedom to discriminate against those who identify or believe differently than they do. As people of faith, it’s vital that we fight back against these heinous efforts and voice our support for our LGBTQ+ siblings’ right to live with full dignity and safety. Join us in celebrating Faith for Pride.“
Baptist minister Paul Raushenbush, president of the Interfaith Alliance, said: “We are not going to let this happen to our LGBTQ siblings. Not on our watch. We need to organize.”
And organize they will.
Raushenbush calls for left-wing Christians to unite with other progressive religions to “fight back against” legislation being passed in states across the country that are meant to stop hospitals and doctors from offering “gender affirming care,” which is a euphemism for pumping children full of dangerous drugs and amputating healthy body tissue. This demented, psychopathic ideology is now running rampant in the public schools, even in conservative school districts.
It’s worth noting that Paul Raushenbush is the great-grandson of Walter Rauschenbusch, who is known as the father of the social gospel. Here is Paul announcing the kickoff of “Faith for Pride 2023.” I don’t detect anything of God in the man. Is it just me?
They’re coming for your kinds. And Raushenbush is horrified that any parents would want to protect their child from these monsters.
“And we need to rally religious communities and a religious voice to say ‘no,’” he says. “Don’t feel like you have this choice between your sexuality or your gender and your religious tradition. There are people out there who love you, who respect you, who will welcome you and will help you thrive.” ... And who will encourage you to take chemical puberty blockers and cut off your breasts if you’re a girl, or take synthetic hormones to grow breasts if you’re a boy.
Lendrum reports that one example of the Interfaith Alliance’s public displays of support for “pride” was at “Pride Fest” in Santa Monica, California, where six different houses of worship had booths set up, including Episcopalians, Lutherans, and Jews. The booths handed out various rainbow-themed merchandise, including temporary rainbow tattoos, clothing depicting Jesus with a rainbow Crown of Thorns, and a rainbow-colored Star of David.
“I think it’s really important,” said Rabbi Jillian Cameron at one of the booths, “for us to be just as visible so that people know out in the world that loud voices saying horrible things to our community are not the only religious voices out there.”
The Interfaith Alliance says it’s “protecting faith and freedom” but it’s not doing either.
Let’s be honest. This is all about virtue signaling to the rapidly forming one-world system, a system where evil is cast as good and good as evil. These virtue signalers are the lukewarm church Jesus talked about in Revelation that would dominate Christianity in the end times. It’s apostate Christianity. Fake Christianity. Ever willing to compromise with the world. And he said he would spew them out of his mouth like a rotten tomato.
What they call “love” is not authentic, either. It’s fake. True love always tells people the truth, even when it may be difficult for them to accept. And when it comes to children, it’s our duty to protect them from these perverted groomers and their allies in the apostate church. If I met a pastor, priest or cleric who espoused this disgusting ideology I would run the other way, and I sure wouldn’t let him or her within 100 yards of any child.
25 thoughts on “Churches taking up interfaith ‘Pride’ mantel with Jews, Muslims, Hindus — all striving to virtue signal to the advancing one-world beast system”
These rainbow people are insane. I don’t even like the word gay, cuz it’s NOT gay, it’s SAD and I’m sure that the medical procedures being performed on some of these people is not part of God’s plan. I was housemates for 2 years in college with a homosexual. He was part of a group of maybe a dozen of us, all straight except him, who were friends. He never bothered me and I sure as H didn’t bother him. Ah, those were the days!
To the best of my knowledge, there haven’t been drag queen story hours at any old folks’ home. That should tell us something.
Man this is so sad to see these masses deceived onto the wide road to the gates of hell, and taking their ‘church’ followers with them.
The Silent majority which should know better has been silent way too long now and cant wake up, and or they are cowards. Either way they will answer for that if they even make it to the Bema seat judgement.
Well said Marcus.
Paul warned the Ephesian church of how wolves will enter in when he departs:
Acts 20:[29] I know that after my departure fierce wolves will come in among you, not sparing the flock;
[30] and from among your own selves will arise men speaking perverse things, to draw away the disciples after them.
[31] Therefore be alert…
“But an extremist minority is working to distort the meaning of religious freedom to discriminate against those who identify or believe differently than they do.” The hallmark of the wicked is to twist the truth and turn it on its head to mean accuse the righteous…just as Jesus said “Satan comes to steal, to kill and to destroy…He is the father of lies”. They are doing what the father the devil has inspired. It seems likely that believers in the USA may soon regularly experience the persecution of a small vocal minority that is given over to lies and delusions.
Well stated Arnold. These so-called men of the cloth are acting in the role of the “accusers of the brethren.” I’d hate to be them on judgment day. Thank you for this insightful comment.
Yes, we must choose between our faith and our sin, we cannot have both. And this just is ludicrous:
“But an extremist minority is working to distort the meaning of religious freedom to discriminate against those who identify or believe differently than they do. As people of faith, it’s vital that we fight back against these heinous efforts and voice our support for our LGBTQ+ siblings’ right to live with full dignity and safety.”
No, an ‘extremist minority’ is NOT working to distort the meaning of religious liberty! We are exercising our religious liberty, and that liberty includes not having this perversion shoved down our throats and defending innocent children. And no, we are not ‘using religious freedom to discriminate,’ we are using religious freedom to resist against the forces of sin! We do, however, discriminate against sin, just as we are intolerant against evil, and we have every right and duty to do so. We are not harming anyone, and it is all just the opposite from what this quote claims. The alphabet community is distorting the meaning of civil liberty to discriminate against those who believe differently than they do, i.e., Christians with conservative beliefs are the victims of their target! The alphabet soup group is not a people of faith but we are, and it is vital that WE fight back against their heinous efforts and voice our support for Christian’s right to live with full safety and dignity!!!
We, after all, are the ones the trans terrorists are coming after, shooting innocent children in a Christian school and things like that, not vice versa! These trans extremists are not happy until everyone is trans and otherwise labels everyone as a bigot. Well I will not comply!
Almost a decade ago I had a Word from the Lord about persecution and it was as follows: “Under this banner, they will persecute you.” This banner was the rainbow flag, which has now been updated with even more wokeness, and you meant the true Christian church. Believe me or don’t, but either way it’s here.
Amen Blandina. I agree 100 percent.
This is heartbreaking. I have family and friends who are professing Christians. They are fine with the alphabet agenda. To them, it’s “all about Love.” They are unaware of or dismissive of what the Word of God says. I wonder how far down the abyss of perversion they are willing to go and be okay with it?
Rabbi Schneider of “Discovering the Jewishness of Jesus” has begun a movement called Taking the Rainbow Back. It’s a bold plan for Believers to actually Do Something to resist the adversary whose only plan is to steal, kill and destroy many innocent and ignorant people. The Rainbow should be displayed to reveal the Glory of God, the Goodness of God, and the Character of God. May His Perfect Love cast out fear and bring Light to overcome the darkness.
Thank you Leo for bringing this and other vital issues to our attention. May the Lord expand your territory so more people can hear and be educated so they can prepare for these last days.
The majority of people will do whatever their TVs or pop culture idols tell them to. No question or hesitation. As if they don’t want to bother to think or pray or exercise free will.
Like other good folks in Georgia my wife and I flocked to Chick-fil-A right after owner Dan Cathey stood up against sodomite & pro-death pressure. When Chick-fil-A swerved to the left and became woke last year we boycotted them. Now, as we pass their restaurants in north Georgia we see they are still crowded. I’ll bet that most of the patrons style themselves as Christians supporting a business that is no longer pre-life or believe in heterosexuality. Most so-called Christians are ignorant sheep easily led to slaughter. The definition of the term “discern” seems to escape them as they stumble through life That’s why my antenna shoots up when someone tells me they are a “Christian”. I prefer to call myself a “believer in my heavenly Father and Jesus Christ”.
If they were true sheep, they would know their Shepherd’s voice. Not follow after a pack of baying wolves. The “Christians” you describe are not just stupid but unfaithful and unloving.
what say you ,mary. OUR churches are failing us…is my opinion for years.
Wow that video was hard to watch……
They truly are debased and deceived…..
Rev. 22:11
A reckoning is approaching for these!
Thx Leo
These are the fakers. It reminds me of 1 John 2:18-19.
All of these perverted fake churches are servants of satan and they’re so deceived that on judgment day they will ALL be casted into hell for all eternity. what is it that these fools don’t understand about what God states about these types of sins, its an abomination unto him and the transgender freaks of nature these fake and evil church leaders need to read Deuteronomy 22: verse 5
LikeLiked by 1 person
DLim: Some evils do read the Bible even from the original language. They just do not accept what is written there, or find some way, some place to publish other ideas with the passage they called interpretation(by their own twisted rules Liberal academic or not). Having professorship or some Degrees do not sustain view as proper.
The righteousness/justice of God is based only on God Almighty and nothing else. God is the first reason and the last. God is Alpha and Omega. “period”.
Back in 2010, I attended a conference of a well-known Christian legal society where they were talking about their legal battles with the homosexual agendas being forced upon Christian workers and businesses. At one meeting, I asked the question “WHY is there this homosexual movement pushing its agenda in the first place? It came out of nowhere after being underground for so long. Their appearance on the political scene isn’t just a random thing. It seems like there’s a big political agenda behind this. While you all are doing a great work fighting homosexual agendas in court, it seems to me that we need to know what’s really behind this homosexual movement that came upon us suddenly. Because it’s that thing we really have to fight. Do you know what’s behind this?”
But there was no answer and apparently no interest in anything but discussing the current legal battles. Maybe I hadn’t worded it well enough. But I came away thinking that the Christian approach to these assaults on our religion and freedom has been only a rear-guard action covering the retreat from a battlefield. We’re not fighting the enemy at its core, just at the fringes, and not with expectation of anything like victory.
Now as Leo points out here, we have Christians openly collaborating with homosexualists and other lifestyles condemned in the Bible. This is disheartening—it’s more than retreating from the battlefield; it’s going over to the enemy. I think this began when Christians were being taught that they should learn to be tolerant and most of all—to be accepting and NICE to everyone. It was also the way “to convert the culture to Christ”. But we were being gaslighted by all the “niceness” doctrine—Jesus loves you just as you are (not what he meant you to be). Infiltration by homosexualism into the churches has been going on a long time. I remember back in the late 80s-early 90s, one church of a conservative Protestant denomination where the pastor (a closet homosexual) allowed active and unconverted homosexuals to take communion. This caused a controversy where half the congregation happily accepted the active homosexuals taking communion; the rest of the church were either clueless of what was going on or quietly resisting behind the scenes. The pastor once openly castigated the congregation at a quarterly meeting for bein intolerant; “Don’t you realize these people would never darken the door of a church before they were welcomed here? How dare you judge them!”
The problem eventually resolved itself when some years later the pastor committed suicide (after getting beat up by a lover), which left that church at a devastating crossroads. They were given an ultimatum by the denomination: your homosexual members must renounce that lifestyle or leave. If your church continues to accept them in their unconverted condition, then your church must leave the denomination. After much infighting, that church heeded the message and did straighten itself up and the homosexuals (and most of their straight supporters) all left, but that church has never recovered from that episode of compromise. That conservative denomination itself since then has traveled down the road of compromise and tolerance of all kinds of things once unthinkable. I remember back in the early 90s some professors and pastors from the local denominational seminary discussing among themselves their concern that by the next 20 years or so the denomination would inevitably go down the “liberal” road and there was nothing they could do to stop it. The culture would convert them and it did.
As a teenage girl I remember guys would try to get us to compromise ourselves by playing the “Why aren’t you NICE?” card. The nice and loving thing to do (supposedly) was always give a sleazy guy what he wanted on a date. This manipulation and exploitation of kindness and good nature reminds me of that scenario.
DLim: I have named them “NICE CULT” since the 80s. Being nice is a sin; and being lovingly or advocating love is a sin, when you have no fear of God, personal good walking with God, not seeing Jesus with you, even claiming God cannot be in touch physically with you.
The death trap is laid with Cessationism. Another death trap came with Liberalism to live by love. And Evangelicalism, even Charismatics caught on with this lying doctrine about living by love.
By their fruits ye shalt know them.
We have some lgbtq churches in my area: Methodist (UMC), Lutheran (ELCA) with a lesbian pastor, Episcopal church near me recently married two women, one Presbyterian church (USA),all members of the leftist nat. council of churches, also 501c3’s. Split some methodists from the UMC recently to become unaffialiated. One ended up in a lawsuit over church property judgement in favor of the one that broke off. Others in surrounding area affiliated w/ these apostate churches. Members will go along with anything these pastors say incl.more vaccines or FEMA detention centers. Several of these churches are full with members (parking lots full) Others are iffy, yet not KJV only so they are wavering (middle of the road type). I have cousins in these and don’t communicate in decades.
LikeLiked by 1 person
What they call “love” for the Rainbow Mafia is the same kind of thing they displayed toward others during the alleged pandemic. I bet churches that shut down for months on end and shunned the unvaccinated will be on board with this too.
Emperor Worship 2.0
you are so right; these fake satanic churches are all of the synagogue of Satan. as written in the book of Revelation and the warnings to the seven churches. they know what they are doing, and God will hold them all accountable on judgement day. Woe to these people along with their blind leaders.
