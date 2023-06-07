Michele Bachmann on WHO power grab: ‘This is historic…We will all be assigned a QR Code; this is the end of government in the United States’ if Congress doesn’t act

You hear about the communists, socialists, fascists, etc. destroying America and its institutions. You hear about right and left, liberal and conservative. But they all have one thing in common: They are all globalists and they are all moving things in the same direction, toward a technocratic global superstate in which all of the individual rights found in the U.S. Constitution become no longer rights but privileges, and those privileges will be contingent upon your obedience to the state and its corporate partners.
I was privileged to be invited by Michele Bachmann to speak at the Globalism Rising conference in March 2022 at Regent University, where she is dean of the school of government. At that conference, the crux of my presentation on the Digitization of Humanity and the Great Reset was that once we see digital IDs replace the cards in your wallet, and central-bank digital currency replace cash, we will have reached the point of no return — the enforcement mechanisms of the beast system will have been fully installed.
The QR Code is central to understanding the globalists’ advancing high-tech control grid, which has been many years in the making. The QR Code is the centerpiece of the global beast system. Your code will be your marking. Like a unit of cattle, you will become trackable and monitorable every minute of every day, 365 days a year.
That’s why yesterday’s announcement by the World Health Organization was so important. The WHO announced the launch of a “digital health certification network.” This digital network, international in scope, will be built out over the months and years ahead. It will start with your health information, focusing on whether you are up to date on your shots and whether you have been tested for certain diseases, and it will gradually include more personal data showing whether you are compliant with various other government mandated behaviors.
I thought this was a good time to listen to the warnings of this great American, Michele Bachmann.
A former congresswoman from Minnesota, an educator and an all-around wise soul, Bachmann is one of the few Christian leaders in America right now who really understands the who, what, why and where behind the engine that is globalism.
Bachmann is, in my opinion, the most eloquent speaker in America today when it comes to defending freedom and spelling out who’s behind the race to take it away. The world is transitioning from a system of national governments into a system based on global governance. A system where nations cede their rights to make important decisions at the national level to global bureaucrats at the United Nations World Health Organization. This is a brief 6-minute clip from a recent interview Bachmann did with Jan Markell, but rarely will you hear so much truth in just 6 minutes.
The world is in the middle of a pitched spiritual battle and yet we hear so few men and women who claim to be spiritual talking about the demonic powers behind globalism. If we are not aware of what’s happening, if we lack knowledge, we will be deceived. I can see how whole families, whole churches, whole denominations and communities will be herded into a digital gulag, never to escape.
“We will all be assigned a QR Code. What we are talking about is the end of government in the United States,” Bachmann said in the above interview. “This is post-democracy, post-constitutional republic, because when you give up the sovereignty, that’s all a nation has. And it’s not just America, it’s all 194 nations, and that’s why this has prophetic implications.
“This is the centerpiece, which is digital identity, and digital QR code, that everyone would be mandated to have on their phone,” she continued. “So we can track, and trace, and surveil, every citizen on earth…. that’s why this is historic. It’s the first time in history that every nation on earth would give up its sovereignty to a one-world system, and then that system would be empowered to have control over all nations. And there’s no right of appeal for the nations who give up sovereignty. That’s why every member of Congress better wake up fast and recognize they’re about to turn themselves and this country into a dinosaur, and we will become slaves to the one-world form of government, through the World Health Organization. It is that serious. It is an existential threat to the existence of the United States, and it spells an end to the freedoms that we have lived under in the United States.”
LeoHohmann.com is 100 percent reader supported. If you appreciate my independent reporting and would like to support my work, you may send a contribution of any size c/o Leo Hohmann, P.O. Box 291, Newnan, GA 30264, or via credit card below.
During the time of Covid restrictions, I was denied entry to shops, venues and sporting activities. I’ve weathered that storm. If I never travelled again internationally, it wouldn’t overly bother me. I can happily put my phone in airplane mode for 24 hours and forget about it.
A recurring theme among some posters is, “Just say no!” Fair enough, but I do like to eat.
When I destroy my phone and pc I will converse with you all by snail mail…… the old fashioned way, that is if they will even deliver to a subversive!!
Stay tuned, until then I will share on these devices with all whom will listen…..
As one body, we with the mind of Christ shall be strong together and triumphant in His sight and grace!
That’s all a good warning, but I would be more impressed if I hadn’t watched Michelle Bachmann promote and defend the renewal of the Patriot Act in 2011.
I have heard numerous times that the true constituents of nearly all our elected representatives and senators are not we the people, but big money donors. Right down to the local level. So practically speaking, we have no representation anymore (yet plenty of onerous taxation to support this evolving tyranny.) We the people no longer have a common voice or belief in our constitutional system. Many don’t vote or vote without knowing the issues or the candidate in any election. Our media deceives us on the issues and candidates. What’s left to us to make our will known? We the people are badly divided, corrupted and without dignity, there’s no common understanding among us on any issue, law and order are breaking down, we see each other as enemies. It’s hard to get the message out and even harder for many to believe what we say. The globalists did a great job in destroying Western civilization and its will to survive and thrive.
I Peter 4 should be our guide through the days ahead. “But the end of all things is at hand: be ye therefore sober, and watch unto prayer. “ (I Peter 4:7) So while Judgment will begin at the house of God–beginning with us…nevertheless—”Wherefore let them that suffer according to the will of God commit the keeping of their souls to him in well doing, as unto a faithful Creator.” Repentance is a continual process, personally as well as for a nation. We must go against the tide of evil and live in mercy, truth, love, courage and faithfulness—displaying such well doing before God and the world. Because the rest of humanity, caught in the web of ungodliness, can not be merciful, truthful, loving and faithful, as they are ruled by fear and lies. We must make ourselves radically different from this world through daily repentance. We must be lights on a hill.
This must be why there is a rush to 6G. Last I heard 5G was coming out now all of a sudden 6G is here.
We would need an awful lot of food and water stockpiled to live without a phone so they cant track us. I guess being off the grid growing your own was a pretty good idea after all, for a while. Yes this same type of system probably will be used by the Beast and the False Prophet, but then they will force people to have a mark on them so they cant not be tracked. Although the off-grid people will skate for a while the AC will find them and force them to surrender, probably using drones or satellite tech, along with the “blue helmets”.
To live is Christ to die is gain…..will be my motto then.
It’s all moving towards the beast system. All I know is that I won’t take anything into my body. Anything. That is MY domain. The mark is on/in the right hand or forehead. Even if something does go in does not make it the mark, but I won’t take anything IN because I am not a cattle to be branded. And it can be switched into the mark later once it is in. I won’t take ANY vaccines from now on of any kind because they have proven they cannot be trusted. I would be leary of anything that wants into my body at this point, medically speaking etc.
The time is upon us. Many are thrilled to hear news of prophecy being fulfilled and smile gleely at the thought of being whisked away any moment and spared all that is coming while the rest of the world falls headfirst into hell on earth. But when they realize that these things are encroaching more by the day, and we are still here to endure it all, their smile quickly begins to fade into a scowl. When they find out that we will be here for the tribulation (or they believe they were left behind and abandoned to it all), the scowl may get worse and turn into a scream. It was always on a distant shore and that they could handle. But once they start talking about it hitting home, the mood changes quickly. Newsflash: The mark of the beast will be rolled out tomorrow. If you want to keep living, get in line. “But, but…. I still have my life to live….” and they go on to list all the things that they had assumed they would be able to do in life all the way down to the great grand daughter’s wedding and graduation from an Ivy League and springboard into a grand career.
The time is coming as the Bible says. Many will fall away. Most will not endure till the end. Many brethren will betray one another. Many will deny the faith in order to survive in the beast system. They won’t be able to lose the whole world and all that they have in it, or their lives… in order to save their soul. Before they knew they had it in them, they will betray the brethren and the Lord and lose their soul. Worse yet, they will blame God for it. They had to compromise because….. they wouldn’t be able to _____________ otherwise, and God did not provide a way out to deliver them. So they will justify it thus. It’s His fault, or it must be His will, He winks at their compromise, or surely He must understand because they have to feed their families and so on it goes. Never mind the countless martyrs throughout church history. “That was their fate, but not mine,” is what they tell themselves. The chains that enslave and entangle them to all their addictions have imprisoned them as a cage and in order to keep their habits going…. they needed that mark for access to the system that has all they require… so as they glance down they swipe their hand over the access bar and the three sixes open up their virtual world of vice.
The fork in the road is coming up fast folks.
And the road is getting much more ‘narrow’.
QR code on your phone….. our cell phones are in our Hand, and when listened to are most often @ our forehead.
Just speculation here but rings of prophecy we are familiar with on this site.
Will we be required to have the code to buy and sell??
Thanks Leo, so much is being fulfilled quite literally….
“For we wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this world, against spiritual wickedness in high places.” –Ephesians 6:12 KJV
“11 And I beheld another beast coming up out of the earth; and he had two horns like a lamb, and he spake as a dragon.
12 And he exerciseth all the power of the first beast before him, and causeth the earth and them which dwell therein to worship the first beast, whose deadly wound was healed.
13 And he doeth great wonders, so that he maketh fire come down from heaven on the earth in the sight of men,
14 And deceiveth them that dwell on the earth by the means of those miracles which he had power to do in the sight of the beast; saying to them that dwell on the earth, that they should make an image to the beast, which had the wound by a sword, and did live.
15 And he had power to give life unto the image of the beast, that the image of the beast should both speak, and cause that as many as would not worship the image of the beast should be killed.
(Amy’s comment – Here’s the clincher:)
16 And he causeth all, both small and great, rich and poor, free and bond, to receive a mark in their right hand, or in their foreheads:
17 And that no man might buy or sell, save he that had the mark, or the name of the beast, or the number of his name.
18 Here is wisdom. Let him that hath understanding count the number of the beast: for it is the number of a man; and his number is Six hundred threescore and six.
–Revelations 13:11-18 KJV
When was the last time Congress acted in the best interest of the people of the United States? Yeah, that’s what I thought too.
Congress is bought by lobbyists and paid for by Soros’ money. They are complicit. Besides, what are they going to do? They are the group that gives the president the authority to sign us on to treaties. They are complicit.
Totally agree with you, Stephen.
My phone is used for calling when away from the house only, I text w/ chromebook. No apps and qr codes. No one can order people what to do w/ their phones. If congress doesn’t vote we will be pulled into this enslavement. Most everyone will follow the reset orders like they did the covid vaccines, incl city mayors, governors, colleges, public schools, church leaders, veterans org. and civic groups.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Unfortunately no one at the federal level will resist.
Renaming the “treaty” means Biden doesn’t need Congressional approval.
This is sure to pass. Worst of all, few citizens will know (or prepare) till after the fact since no one on TV is mentioning it. Most Boomers get all their news off Fox, local stations, and Facebook.
Boomers are passing from the scene. Where do the younger generation get their news? Are they even interested?
Mostly apathetic or “woke.”
Too many work for Big Corporations that brainwashed them.
