Michele Bachmann on WHO power grab: ‘This is historic…We will all be assigned a QR Code; this is the end of government in the United States’ if Congress doesn’t act

You hear about the communists, socialists, fascists, etc. destroying America and its institutions. You hear about right and left, liberal and conservative. But they all have one thing in common: They are all globalists and they are all moving things in the same direction, toward a technocratic global superstate in which all of the individual rights found in the U.S. Constitution become no longer rights but privileges, and those privileges will be contingent upon your obedience to the state and its corporate partners.

I was privileged to be invited by Michele Bachmann to speak at the Globalism Rising conference in March 2022 at Regent University, where she is dean of the school of government. At that conference, the crux of my presentation on the Digitization of Humanity and the Great Reset was that once we see digital IDs replace the cards in your wallet, and central-bank digital currency replace cash, we will have reached the point of no return — the enforcement mechanisms of the beast system will have been fully installed.

The QR Code is central to understanding the globalists’ advancing high-tech control grid, which has been many years in the making. The QR Code is the centerpiece of the global beast system. Your code will be your marking. Like a unit of cattle, you will become trackable and monitorable every minute of every day, 365 days a year.

That’s why yesterday’s announcement by the World Health Organization was so important. The WHO announced the launch of a “digital health certification network.” This digital network, international in scope, will be built out over the months and years ahead. It will start with your health information, focusing on whether you are up to date on your shots and whether you have been tested for certain diseases, and it will gradually include more personal data showing whether you are compliant with various other government mandated behaviors.

I thought this was a good time to listen to the warnings of this great American, Michele Bachmann.

A former congresswoman from Minnesota, an educator and an all-around wise soul, Bachmann is one of the few Christian leaders in America right now who really understands the who, what, why and where behind the engine that is globalism.

Bachmann is, in my opinion, the most eloquent speaker in America today when it comes to defending freedom and spelling out who’s behind the race to take it away. The world is transitioning from a system of national governments into a system based on global governance. A system where nations cede their rights to make important decisions at the national level to global bureaucrats at the United Nations World Health Organization. This is a brief 6-minute clip from a recent interview Bachmann did with Jan Markell, but rarely will you hear so much truth in just 6 minutes.

The world is in the middle of a pitched spiritual battle and yet we hear so few men and women who claim to be spiritual talking about the demonic powers behind globalism. If we are not aware of what’s happening, if we lack knowledge, we will be deceived. I can see how whole families, whole churches, whole denominations and communities will be herded into a digital gulag, never to escape.

“We will all be assigned a QR Code. What we are talking about is the end of government in the United States,” Bachmann said in the above interview. “This is post-democracy, post-constitutional republic, because when you give up the sovereignty, that’s all a nation has. And it’s not just America, it’s all 194 nations, and that’s why this has prophetic implications.

“This is the centerpiece, which is digital identity, and digital QR code, that everyone would be mandated to have on their phone,” she continued. “So we can track, and trace, and surveil, every citizen on earth…. that’s why this is historic. It’s the first time in history that every nation on earth would give up its sovereignty to a one-world system, and then that system would be empowered to have control over all nations. And there’s no right of appeal for the nations who give up sovereignty. That’s why every member of Congress better wake up fast and recognize they’re about to turn themselves and this country into a dinosaur, and we will become slaves to the one-world form of government, through the World Health Organization. It is that serious. It is an existential threat to the existence of the United States, and it spells an end to the freedoms that we have lived under in the United States.”

