WHO makes bombshell announcement launching ‘digital health certification network’: Will the ‘mark’ soon be foisted upon the people of the world?

I’m going to share briefly about the big news this week coming out of the World Health Organization.

This is something I’ve been warning was coming for nearly three years and so it’s almost anti-climactic for readers of this site, where we weren’t afraid to shout it from the housetops early and often about the resemblance of the WHO’s “digital health certificate” to the biblical mark of the beast.

Check out one of my strongest warnings from November 2022.

Here’s another warning from June 2021.

The U.N. World Health Organization’s director general, the Marxist/communist Dr. Tedros, announced Monday, June 5, that the “WHO is proud to launch the global digital health certification network.”

Some, myself included, are calling it a forerunner to that ignominious marking spelled out in Revelation 13 as the mark of the beast. Why? Because it would track and limit the movement of people around the world as well as have the potential to, as we saw during Covid, restrict people from buying and selling unless they can show digital proof of having received a certain medical treatment. Never before in the history of the world has this taken place. It was unprecedented, and yet so few Christian leaders called it out for what it was.

What happened in 2020 and 2021 with vaccine passports was just a dry run for an expanded digitized ID program that will be global in scope.

Just like the Nazi system before it, the one-world beast system is coming in under the guise of our “health” with regular “health” checks required in order to function in society. Those who don’t submit will be singled out as the enemies of the system and therefore a danger to humanity.

Here is Tedros, in the video below, announcing the program to the world on June 5. Pay close attention to his words. He says this is only the “first building block” of a system that will eventually change the way everyone lives and functions on the earth. And this evil system is coming out of Europe, the revived Roman Empire spelled out in the book of Daniel.

It’s all being done to “help people move around” during the next pandemic, which sounds like it has already been scheduled. Can you believe this? Thank you European Union for your “excellent certification system that you have transferred to us,” a contribution to the world that we could not live without. This is “a global public good,” this monster says. “Soon after we will expand this infrastructure by incorporating other use, such as a digitized international certificate of vaccination, routine immunization cards, and international patient summaries.”

Note the word “international,” used twice in one sentence. This should not be seen, as most news outlets are reporting, as merely a European development. It may start in Europe but it’s meant for the whole world and we already know the Biden administration is all on board with WHO global tyranny.

Here is how the mainstream media is reporting the story.

From RTT News:

The World Health Organization (WHO) and European Commission on Monday announced the launch of a landmark digital health partnership to strengthen global health security. In June 2023, WHO will take up the European Union (EU) system of digital COVID-19 certification to establish a global system that will help facilitate global mobility and protect citizens across the world from on-going and future health threats, including pandemics. This is the first building block of the WHO Global Digital Health Certification Network (GDHCN) that will develop a wide range of digital products to deliver better health for all, WHO said in a statement.

There you have it. The “first building block” of the mark of the beast is casually announced as providing “better health for all.” I feel healthier already. How about you?

