WHO makes bombshell announcement launching ‘digital health certification network’: Will the ‘mark’ soon be foisted upon the people of the world?

I’m going to share briefly about the big news this week coming out of the World Health Organization.
This is something I’ve been warning was coming for nearly three years and so it’s almost anti-climactic for readers of this site, where we weren’t afraid to shout it from the housetops early and often about the resemblance of the WHO’s “digital health certificate” to the biblical mark of the beast.
- Check out one of my strongest warnings from November 2022.
- Here’s another warning from June 2021.
The U.N. World Health Organization’s director general, the Marxist/communist Dr. Tedros, announced Monday, June 5, that the “WHO is proud to launch the global digital health certification network.”
Some, myself included, are calling it a forerunner to that ignominious marking spelled out in Revelation 13 as the mark of the beast. Why? Because it would track and limit the movement of people around the world as well as have the potential to, as we saw during Covid, restrict people from buying and selling unless they can show digital proof of having received a certain medical treatment. Never before in the history of the world has this taken place. It was unprecedented, and yet so few Christian leaders called it out for what it was.
What happened in 2020 and 2021 with vaccine passports was just a dry run for an expanded digitized ID program that will be global in scope.
Just like the Nazi system before it, the one-world beast system is coming in under the guise of our “health” with regular “health” checks required in order to function in society. Those who don’t submit will be singled out as the enemies of the system and therefore a danger to humanity.
Here is Tedros, in the video below, announcing the program to the world on June 5. Pay close attention to his words. He says this is only the “first building block” of a system that will eventually change the way everyone lives and functions on the earth. And this evil system is coming out of Europe, the revived Roman Empire spelled out in the book of Daniel.
It’s all being done to “help people move around” during the next pandemic, which sounds like it has already been scheduled. Can you believe this? Thank you European Union for your “excellent certification system that you have transferred to us,” a contribution to the world that we could not live without. This is “a global public good,” this monster says. “Soon after we will expand this infrastructure by incorporating other use, such as a digitized international certificate of vaccination, routine immunization cards, and international patient summaries.”
Note the word “international,” used twice in one sentence. This should not be seen, as most news outlets are reporting, as merely a European development. It may start in Europe but it’s meant for the whole world and we already know the Biden administration is all on board with WHO global tyranny.
Here is how the mainstream media is reporting the story.
From RTT News:
The World Health Organization (WHO) and European Commission on Monday announced the launch of a landmark digital health partnership to strengthen global health security.
In June 2023, WHO will take up the European Union (EU) system of digital COVID-19 certification to establish a global system that will help facilitate global mobility and protect citizens across the world from on-going and future health threats, including pandemics.
This is the first building block of the WHO Global Digital Health Certification Network (GDHCN) that will develop a wide range of digital products to deliver better health for all, WHO said in a statement.
There you have it. The “first building block” of the mark of the beast is casually announced as providing “better health for all.” I feel healthier already. How about you?
53 thoughts on “WHO makes bombshell announcement launching ‘digital health certification network’: Will the ‘mark’ soon be foisted upon the people of the world?”
And the beast was taken, and with him the false prophet that wrought miracles before him, with which he deceived them that had received the mark of the beast, and them that worshipped his image. These both were cast alive into a lake of fire burning with brimstone. -Revelation 19:20
Will we know what the Mark of the Beast is? Can we rule out that the Mark will be a deception if Messiah repeatedly warned us to “not be deceived”?
If the rapture is at the last trumpet, and after the 7th trump “the nations are angry and the WRATH of God is come”,
is it not THEN that the Beast is revealed and the Mark was already here?
Actually in the Greek, it is the Beast that withholds his revelation until that “he be placed in the midst”. It is not the Holy Spirit that is removed. He is omnipresent and cannot be removed.
Messiah withheld his revealing until Palm Sunday which was the exact day prophesied by Daniel. The devil counterfeits God and will withhold his revealing until the day that he will become known, which day is “in the midst” between the two 3 1/2 year periods.
Until then, it is up to Spirit filled saints that have wisdom to calculate the number of the Beast and warn people not to be deceived into taking the Mark during the first 42 months/ 1260 days/ 3 & 1/2 year period.
In the second half period the wrath of God is poured onto the “angry nations” as the saints will have been removed after the 7th and last trumpet.
See 1 Cor 15:52 Rev 10:7
Rev 11: 15, 18 2 Thess 2: 1-12
Have you every noticed the three sixes in the WHO logo?
The mark of the beast is not a physical one rather it is a spiritual one.
Then how do you interpret “can’t buy or sell without the mark?”
Great point John. That’s why I believe it may start out as spiritual and mental but eventually there is some kind of physical/technological marking that can be detected by authorities, even if it’s not visible to the naked eye.
I think “the mark” is literally a description of how much a person “needs” the system to stay alive.
If one relies upon the system for food, clothes, shelter, it could be said one is “marked” by that need.
The system can make pretty much any demands it wants of the people who need it.
That’s why when the proce of gas or food go up, we pay it or we don’t get gas or bread.
What is the “Garden of Eden” other than earth without these human governance “systems”?
A matter of understanding the Apocalypse. Especially the woman riding the beast.
The woman is the counter Church and the bull is the European union.
The EU will come to rid the woman and hence forth a new world religion!
BTW the EU currency has on it a water mark of the woman named Europa!
That’s the mark!
Thanks John for commenting. Very likely true (hand and forehead represents your behaviors/actions and your thoughts/beliefs) although it could end up being both physical and spiritual.
Yes, I agree with both of your above comments, Leo. The mark, first and foremost, represents a prison’s allegiance to the anti-Christ and the beast system. It would also be a way of singling out who can buy or sell.
Guess the Reset cult takes it literally.
Incorrect. Greek word is charagma Strongs G5480. A scratch or etching. Please, study to show yourself approved.
Now the actual mark of the beast is rolled out mid trib. The antichrist has to have the death and resurrection counterfeit act first, then the false prophet sets it all up with taking the mark. The sequence is laid out in Rev. 13 with beast 1 played by the AC and beast 2 by the false prophet. And all that stuff like the three sixes.
However…. all of this is paving the way and has been for a long time now. Things in society have been moving there from credit cards, then the ones with chips, the social credit score, the vaccines, ID 2020, next the digital ID, and so on. It is a slippery slope of conditioning all the way down to the mark. It won’t be overnight, they have to pave the way first.
As for one comment I saw about that end times movie where it all becomes surreal overnight and somewhere in the middle of the movie is the scene with helicopters circling a barn with bright lights at midnight and loudspeakers calling for certain people to come out and surrender….. uh yeah, those people in that movie? Its us!
Martyrdom for us will be here sooner than most realize, and even sooner for those who thought it would never come to that. For those who think that they are ‘too good’ for God to let that happen to them, the fact is that those who think that are NOT GOOD ENOUGH! Anyone like that out there, go humble yourself and pray right now that God gives you the wisdom and strength to do His will. I think of that scene in the movie NWO, for all its cheesiness that movie had one good scene (despite the fact that it was pretrib), the scene where the blonde lady prays a humble prayer and dies as a beautiful martyr in God’s eyes while others who were too proud were not able to stand up against the temptation of taking the mark and preserving their lives and sealing their fate in hell. Rev. 14; 9-11 is for any who doubt that fate after taking the mark.
It’s serious guys. We are the new Jews. There is a video out by the Watchman about the holocaust against us the other day, a poster at a university that was slandering Christians. Time to get serious.
(This was the comment, it popped up so I am posting it.)
Yes, and a Christian man was arrested today at a Pride rally in Reading, PA, for simply reading scriptures out loud. He was cuffed and treated very roughly by the cops, then hauled away.
Here is the article/video of cops arresting a preacher at a gay pride rally in Pennsylvania.
https://www.infowars.com/posts/watch-christian-arrested-for-daring-to-read-bible-on-public-sidewalk-at-pride-event/
Thanks for the clip!
Time to be ready… by studying and memorizing scripture and sharing the truth of the gospel everywhere we go.
The “Mark of the beast” is any human who can not survive outside the world empire of commerce: Babylon the Great.
Well, actually…. the mark gets rolled out mid trib. It is all outlined in Rev. 13. I had this nice long comment and was just about to hit post…. and my computer shut down. Now it’s gone. Anyway all of this stuff is just conditioning for the mark. Whatever happens, don’t take the mark or you will seal your fate in hell. Rev. 14; 9-11.
Revelation 13 talks about the Beast having full control with its mark for 42 months. Might be a symbolic number. I don’t know.
Getting “raptured” is not that different from dying if you consider. Not if you believe God will raise us from the dead like Christ Jesus.
The Resurrection was what the first century church preached and taught everywhere.
I’m pretty sure that whatever further degradations are foisted upon us, most people will just go along to get along.
As evidence:
– One man sheepishly admitted to me that he didn’t want the Covid vaccine, but at least he could now travel.
– During lockdown(s) the coordinator of my sporting club was actively promoting vaccination so that we would be able to resume. (Not for health reasons, but so we could “get back to normal.”)
– Having lunch with four members of the above club, the discussion turned to the Covid vaccine. All four are vaccinated and boosted by their own admission, and one member is only too happy to line up for an annual flu/Covid combo. (“I don’t know what the fuss is. I’ve had it and I’m OK.”)
Leo; thank you for all that you do. As a practicing R.C. I cannot say that I have reached the mindset of Joan of Arc; ‘I am not afraid; I was born for this”.
So Maria Zeee just did an interview with Karen Kingston and Dr. Ana Mihaelcea, and the bottom line is that Pfizer patents and live blood analysis confirm that ‘covid’ was not a virus, but a ‘syn-bio’ AI-generated aerosolized hydrogel (a.k.a. spike protein) and the jab was the same by orders of magnitude. Fully programmable and activated by tech signals. The ‘variants’ could / can be ordered and deployed on a moments notice!
I wish I had heard one prominent Christian pastor warn their flock! But many took money to push it without knowing anything. So we who call ourselves children of God perish for lack of knowledge and willful ignorance.
Anyway, the first political candidate that states the solution to future pandemic control is to shut down the biotech industry rather than lockdown the people has my vote… if voting even matters anymore.
All future ‘medicine’ will be based on the supra-evolutionary presupposition that we can make ourselves into whatever we want rather than ‘It is God who has made us and not we ourselves’ as Scripture states. Does this not draw the line of who we worship?
I guess the question I ask myself is when exactly I smash my smart phone. I do not carry it when I am out and about, just a talk and text phone. I have already walked away from the medical industrial complex for ‘healthcare.’
This country is being given over to the consequences of the lust of the flesh, the lust of the eyes and the pride of life.
Lord, have mercy.
Cling to Jesus – “I guess the question I ask myself is when exactly I smash my smart phone. I do not carry it when I am out and about, just a talk and text phone.”
The certificate on a cell phone or maybe a tattoo (mark) read by a cell phone? At least with the phone, you can always get rid of it.
Just months before Covid shutdowns, a number of articles were published in December 2019 about an “invisible” tattoo being developed at MIT that would store your vaccine history under the skin.
One article from IEEE Spectrum, “Quantum Dots Encode Vaccine History in the Skin,” explains how these semiconducting nanoparticles, once injected into the skin through a patch of self-dissolving needles (and the patch then removed), will “glow under infrared light from modified smartphones,” exposing the vaccine history encoded in dye.
https://spectrum.ieee.org/quantum-dots-encode-vaccine-history-in-skin
Selling points: inexpensive, safe, stable, and when co-delivered with a vaccine does “not interfere with the vaccine’s function.” It could also have commercial applications, because one of the MIT team leaders said, “when people heard about the technology, they often ask about getting an invisible tattoo.”
Rather than referring to it as a tattoo, though, an article from the Smithsonian (also published in December 2019) describes it as a “mark that can still be imaged after being exposed to the equivalent of five years’ worth of sunlight.” And there’s “no muss and fuss of external records” plus “it can never be lost, it can never be counterfeited.”
https://www.smithsonianmag.com/innovation/spiky-patch-could-invisibly-record-vaccination-history-under-skin-180973809/
Safe, convenient, secure. But best of all, as noted at the very end of the Spectrum article, it’s “funded by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.” Yeah.
Celebrity pastors and mega churches are part of the problem.
I know of churches that accepted tax write offs and are preparing to give them up. None of them are super big with lavish budgets.
Running churches like godless corporations, government friendly NGO’s or pop culture entertainment venues–with rock star celebrity “pastors” surrounded by cultish fans…this is a big problem in America.
Rachel Nichols: the 501c3 churches are muzzled to some extent. They don’t want to lose members either. I do not trust any of them. Most all play hollowed out music. Chuck Baldwin and Coach Daubenmire on News with Views opened people eyes to them, there are very few exceptions but sorry you were offended, but it is what it is. Do some research. Home church is either family, small groups or going online to ind. churches like Chuck’s or other pastors like him, or going in person if oneis near you. Few speak out on gov. corruption and prophecy, etc. You also need to research FEMA response teams, Dave Hodges had written on this several times. Show me in the Bible that churches partner w/ gov. to get a tax exemption. everyone going there is uninformed. You are nit picking.
Just be prepared to go when it’s time; which might be sooner than we thought/hoped.
AMEN Whatever we believe about the rapture..(it isn’t a salvation issue,) we MUST focus on drawing so super close to Jesus now..like NEVER before. Soak in the Word as often as we can and pray .deeply & and from our deepest part of our hearts. We have to decide now to obey Jesus no matter the cost. Won’t be easy but we must determine to abide and trust in Jesus no matter what. MARANATHA..Come LORD JESUS.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Well, undoubtedly we are all people of different denominations and so one’s thoughts on end times prophecy will differ but, yes, now is the time to get one’s “ducks in a row”.
Leo, as you know, the mark requires a loyalty pledge and worship of a beast image representation of the antichrist. Certainly the vaccines are death sentences but this seems to be stretch to imply the mark of the beast would be active in this unless there is some kind of ownership marking combining with a loyalty pledge/oath. The future mark is similarly what the early Christians faced in being forced to offer incense to Caesar as God.
Loyalty pledge, obedience, submission to the world system, yes, and I see all of those in play here eventually with the digitization of humanity under a universally recognized digital ID. It’s not going to be something as obvious as having to offer incense, though, or physically bow down. This system will require digital slaves who take some kind of mark that allows them to buy and sell and participate in society.
Microsoft has an international patent on a cryptocurrency that monitors physical activity and is linked to the Internet of Bodies. Patent number? “WO2020060606.”
Bill Gates also has a vaccine waiting in the wings. One that can be self-administered at home. It has a bunch of tiny needles that will leave a little patch–visible on the hand or forehead. Gates said this would be a great way to immediately see who was compliant.
Leo, i am of the opinion we arent there yet. That said totalitarian tryanny can come and not be The Mark—but that said, it still might cause great hardship to have to say no. It might require moving to another state or country to choosing to live via barter or blackmarket. When The Mark comes there will likely be no options and no where to run to where a person will not be tracked and turned in. It will be like the end scene of The Body Snatchers.
The MARK is your alligence and worship of a doctrine. YES, It may be tracked by chip implants, computers, passports, injections etc..
But the MARK is your WORSHIP.
Revelation 16:2 and 19:20 cite the “mark of the beast” as a sign that identifies those who worship the beast out of the sea ( Rev 13:1 ). This beast is usually identified as the antichrist. This mark is first mentioned in 13:16-17, where it is imposed on humanity by the beast out of the earth ( 13:11 ). This second beast is the false prophet ( 19:20 ), who forces the worship of the antichrist and brands those who do so with the mark. This mark is equivalent to the beast’s name or number ( 13:17 ; cf. 14:11 ). This enigmatic number is announced in 13:18 as 666.
Worship, yes, but not in the sense that most people think of when you use that word. It’s more submission, meaning who do you bow down to, who do you look to for your security, identity, etc. Who do you pledge fealty to when it comes to important life decisions, God and his word, or the world and it’s “experts”? I think most people, when you say worship, think people will be praying and offering incense to this beast, but that’s not what the Bible is saying.
We agree that it will be a CHOICE that people will make. It will also be obedience to a specific system of power. There are many debates and theories of who this power is but people will still be able to choose. The original founders of the numerous protestant churches mentioned who they thought this system was. I simply know what I believe and I do not try to convince others to my opinions. But I do say this, “I will NOT comply to any of this nonsense.” I am glad I am 70 and near the end of this journey. I never thought I would see these things happen in my lifetime as I learned from my grandmother.
Yes, “obedience” is another good word that most can relate to.
And you are right, it will definitely be a choice. The shots and the vax passports were a precursor in almost every way. It was a deliberate choice that people made to submit to these man-centered solutions.
They are trying to start a CIVIL WAR. These ridiculous mandates are their efficient use of the hegelian Dialectic It is meant to cause division, strife, wars,
THE SYNTHETIC SOLUTION TO THESE CONFLICTS CANT BE INTRODUCED UNLESS THOSE BEING MANIPULATED TAKE A SIDE THAT WILL ADVANCE THE PRE-DETERMINED AGENDA.
Quote by
George Wilhelm Friedrich Hegel
This will dovetail nicely with the upcoming WHO/Climate Amendments to be ratified next summer in Geneva. They “Launched” it today but it will implemented beginning in Europe probably next year? Then initially implemented in the US maybe end of next year before the elections?
We dont know to what extent yet or how long, but of course this program
will be “FULLY” implemented with the ‘mark’ system to be issued by the False Prophet shortly after the AC declares himself God at Mid-Trib.
So I guess look for some sort of war in and around Israel to get that treaty
confirmed by the the beast system between Israel and many nations which
according to Daniel 9:26-7 kicks off the final week [7 years] of history as we
know it.
Senate has to vote to ratify it, and many I know don’t think it will pass. Europe is very socialistic with dedicated leaders whoa ttend WEF meetings like recent one. So many nihilists there, they lack critical thinking skills and will do what leaders tell them.
How about we just don’t? How about we say no? To all of this? The US can join anything they want but THE PEOPLE do what we wish…and we can say “Thanks, but no thanks…kindly go get f*cked.”
LikeLiked by 2 people
A number of us won’t.
The social centers that call themselves churches are 501c3 corp. “businesses” (mainline denominations) will do as their church leaders say from the hierarchy chain of command then pastors will preach what they are told to say to members. FEMA response teams will be church leaders and most members will follow them into detention centers.
Are you trying to insult me, Laura? I guess you are.
You are making a lot of horrible accusations about people and churches you know nothing about.
By your line of reasoning–all churches that don’t meet in houses or have more than 5 members or meet IRL are of Satan.
John Pavlovitz has an online church. One of the few models you approve of. Ever heard of him?
All online churches I’ve looked at support the LGBT agenda, radical feminism, globalism, wokeness, and a watered down view of the scripture. I assume John Pavlovitz speaks for all of them.
https://religionnews.com/2018/03/15/john-pavlovitz-digital-pastor-of-the-resistance-pitches-a-bigger-christian-tent
Online “churches” exist to provide data to the technocrats and surveillance on their members. You will gladly follow your leaders–like Pavlovitz–into the metaverse and get an ID to log on and attend your technocratically approved global church.
I picture a future where we whom do not participate whatsoever in the Beast digital system of vax and CBDC, 15 minute cities and 5G will walk and commune as the disciples did in our Lords day. Sharing and supporting each other’s needs while spoken about in whispers before we are totally castigated and hunted down for our opposition!
I will not comply with their mandates or edicts!
Some of us will stay put and not go anywhere else/ flee to the wilderness, and go down fighting UN gestapo thugs during roundups.
Is it just me or has the progress towards the Beast’s i.d. system started moving rapidly since you wrote about it in 2021 and 2022? Maybe it appears to be moving faster because the front end of the plan started so long ago. All I know is life seems surreal the past month or two, like I’m part of an end of days video or like I’m cracking up lising touch with reality. This is sort of bewildering.
The senate must vote whether to join the WHO (it must not happen) if they vote to join, we will be enslaved. We have been trying to get “house in order” – the personal/legal stuff, but not as easy as I thought. Brokerage accts and CD’s are paying higher interest and helps with expenses when retired. But, this is not like a bad dream, it is reality, yet no one knows how the senate will vote.
Vote to join? We, the United States, are already joined at the hip with the WHO and leading the charge along with the E.U. toward this one-world digital system. And the Senate has already let it be known that they will not be voting on this. It will simply be done as an executive action by the Biden administration. That’s why they are not calling it a “treaty.” They are calling it an “accord” so it won’t require congressional approval. Very sneaky and deceptive, but our Congress is letting the White House get away with doing it this way.
Sounds like the upcoming mark of the beast system to me. Anything that Tedros and his type say about being healthier, safer or happier or for the common good. Whatever they’re peddling is just another Trojan horse. They are using the fear of whatever to trap, deceive and destroy people who fall for their lies. One more valid reason to have and keep a love for the truth in all things. I for one will continue to fear Him who is able to destroy both body and soul in hell. Living under the eternal wrath of God is worse than anything the wicked manages to carry out.
Yes Anne I too will “continue to fear Him”. This is really hard to wrap my head around this level of technology and desire for control.
