Health minister tells G20 nations they must implement WHO-approved ‘digital health certificates’ tracking all human movement for ‘next pandemic’

November 15, 2022

Despite reams of evidence showing that the experimental mRNA Covid vaccines are unsafe and ineffective, the Indonesian minister of health called Tuesday for a global “digital health certificate” to track and restrict the movement of people under the guidance of the United Nations World Health Organization.

The health minister of Indonesia, the world’s largest Muslim nation, spoke during the Business 20 event, also called or B20, as part of the G20 Summit in Bali, Indonesia.

The two-day summit attracts global business leaders to offer policy recommendations to the G20 Summit to solve issues of importance to the “business community,” which in this case really amounts to the pet projects put forth by giant multinational corporations.

Bill Gates, for instance, was in attendance, along with Klaus Schwab of the World Economic Forum, spewing their normal globalist garbage about transforming the world and achieving net zero carbon emissions.

But Indonesian Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin got right down to brass tacks. He stated:

“Let’s have a digital health certificate acknowledged by WHO. If you have been vaccinated or tested properly, then you can move around. So for the next pandemic, instead of stopping the movement of the people one hundred percent, which [collapsed] the economy globally, you can still provide some movement of the people.”

You heard him. “If you have been vaccinated you can move around,” he said. Isn’t that nice of him?

These globalist predators are no longer hiding their agenda. They want a restructured world order where everyone must show their “digital papers” and submit to an all-powerful digital beast system in order to be afforded the “privilege” of travel.

Without the beast system’s QR code on your phone, you won’t be able to leave your home, or maybe they will let you out of the house for “essential functions” only, like to the grocery store or pharmacy. Once they have the digital money in place, that will be easy to enforce. They just program your money to shut off once you venture outside your pre-approved radius of movement.

And that digital, programable currency is getting closer to reality.

Global banks testing digital dollar

It was reported today that several of the world’s banking behemoths are participating in a test run alongside the New York Federal Reserve. Global banks are partnering with the New York Fed for a 12-week digital dollar pilot program.

The banks participating in the program with the Fed include Citigroup, Mastercard, Wells Fargo and others.

I believe the new Central Bank Digital Currency, or CBDCs, will make their debut in 2023. And this digital currency will tie in directly with the digital health certificates on people’s cellphones in what will become a personal dossier on every individual, tracking and monitoring their movements and behaviors. If you disobey the government, if you post “disinformation” on the Internet or refuse to stay “up to date” on your shots, they will simply have the banks shut off your money, or restrict its usage to certain places and for certain products. They could also shut off or restrict your digital money if your carbon footprint exceeds your pre-approved monthly allotment.

Sadikin went on to say at the G20 Summit that an agreement to have the digital health certificate in place using “WHO standards” had been reached between the G20 countries and Indonesia.

So Indonesia is the testing ground. This is a common tactic for the globalists, to roll out their pilot programs in smaller countries before unleashing them on the larger countries.

Sadikin continued:

“Indonesia has achieved… G20 countries have agreed to have this digital certificate using WHO standards, and we will suck it into the next World Assembly in Geneva as the revision to international health regulations. So hopefully, for the next pandemic, we can still see some movement of the people, some movement of the goods, and some movement of the economy.”

The next pandemic. They’re already talking about it. Get ready. Prepare yourselves mentally, physically and spiritually, because when it gets here, it will take a lot of courage to stand your ground against the medical tyranny that almost everyone complied with the first time around in 2020 and 2021.

Even now, some are still getting their regular “boosters,” although we know from the anger expressed by Dr. Fauci a couple of weeks ago that not nearly enough people are getting the boosters and so they will come up with some excuse to tighten down the screws soon enough.

