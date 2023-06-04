Whistleblower VIDEO: Migrant crisis creating ‘powder keg’ ready to explode in American cities (which will then be used as pretext for new gun-grabbing laws)

The images we see in the mass media whenever they talk about the migrant crisis are usually people sleeping or sitting on the street, looking exhausted, scared and hungry.

Something like this:

Or this:

Our hearts go out to them, especially the children.

But an independent reporter has posted a video that presents another side of the story. She shows the festering migrant crisis in New York City, where she reports that 50 percent of the city’s hotels are now filled with illegal immigrants.

Savanah Hernandez, creator of the YouTube channel Sav Says, interviewed a whistleblower from one of these hotels, the Row New York City. This is one of the largest hotels in the Big Apple and it now houses more than 5,000 migrants in rooms that used to go for $500 a night. In total, the city is housing more than 64,000 migrants, mostly in hotels.

This whistleblower gives a shocking inside look at what life is like inside the Row Hotel.

As reported by Brian Gilvany at Health Impact News, these migrants are afforded more rights and privileges than the average American citizen.

All of their medical needs are cared for, free of charge, at local hospitals, as is their transportation. The whistleblower said at least 2 to 3 babies a week are being born in that one hotel, and they are offered free car seats and cribs.

On top of the three meals a day they get at the hotels, many are also getting signed up for food stamps. The hotel rooms are flowing with alcohol, drugs and illicit sex. Children of all ages are often left to fend for themselves for hours or even days at a time. Guns are routinely seen in the rooms.

Also pay attention to what the whistleblower says about vaccines.

Gilvany predicts that these conditions are setting the stage for America’s cities to become powder kegs, which will at some point boil over in riots and raging violence.

Then when the violence erupts in these cities to the point where no one feel safe, we will be told it’s the fault of the guns, not the people using them or the government’s open-borders policies which created the conditions for this horrific violence in the first place.

Now, how do we prepare for the increase in violence that is coming?

No matter what you hear from the politicians and their partners in the lying corporate media, don’t ever give up your firearms. If you have a firearm you recently purchased, do not let it sit gathering rust in a drawer or a safe without ever learning how to use it. Get some training, preferably from a professional instructor, but if you can’t afford a professional then ask a friend who has more experience in shooting to take you to a range and help you understand how your firearm works. I have done this for several friends and am always happy to oblige, so I know there are others out there who also are eager to share this knowledge.

Depending on how close you live to a city, you may need firearms knowledge to protect your family from roving bands of thugs and thieves. Just think what would happen if the city of New York ran out of funds and the mayor decided to release the 65,000 migrants, most of them being males of military age, into the streets without provisions to last more than a few days. It would not take long before they turn to violence.

If you live in or near a city of more than 100,000 population, I would definitely advise getting out. When I say “near,” I’m talking about within 30 miles from even the outskirts of major cities. These areas are ticking time bombs ready to go off, and when they do, the farther away you can get the better.

Heck, if you live in a city of even 30,000, I would consider getting out. If that’s not possible, and I know for many folks it’s not, then see if you can line up a place with a like-minded friend or family member that’s farther out in the country, yes beyond even the suburbs if possible, where you can bug out in the case of an “event.” After you make arrangements for a bug-out location, see if your friend or family member will allow you to help supply the location with enough food and water to last at least three months.

For those who already live at least 30 miles outside of a city, now is the time to be honing your skills in gardening, foraging and learning what wild edibles you have on your property that are safe to eat (there are many good books on this), fishing if you live near a stream, river or lake, and hunting. Develop relationships with your neighbors and, most importantly, work on your relationship with Almighty God and His Son, Jesus Christ.

LeoHohmann.com is 100 percent reader supported and not beholden to any corporate ads or sponsorships, meaning I can report what’s really going on independently of the mass formation psy ops that the government is running 24/7 in collusion with its corporate media partners. If you appreciate this site and want to support it, you may send a donation of any size c/o Leo Hohmann, P.O. Box 291, Newnan, GA 30264, or via credit card below.

Advertisement