Globalists revving up plans to engineer global famine and starvation: 13 nations agree to convert over to less-productive ‘green’ farming methods

The global climate cult is getting ready to kick its war on food into overdrive with 13 nations – many of them major cattle and food-producing states led by the United States, Argentina, Brazil, Chile and Spain – signing onto a commitment to place farmers under new restrictions intended to reduce emissions of methane gas.
The Global Methane Hub announced in a May 17 press release that agriculture and environmental ministers and ambassadors from 13 countries, including the United States, have signed a commitment that pledges to reduce methane emissions in agriculture. The U.S. was represented by Biden’s climate czar, John Kerry.
What does this mean and why should you care? We’ll break it down.
According to the press release issued by these nations and posted at Global Methane Hub:
“Last month (in April 2023), the Global Methane Hub collaborated with the Ministries of Agriculture of Chile and Spain to convene the first-ever global ministerial on agricultural practices to reduce methane emissions. The ministerial brought together high-ranking government members to share global perspectives on methane reduction and low-emission food systems. The gathering led to a statement in which the nations committed to support efforts to improve the quality and quantity of, and access to, finance for climate change adaptation and mitigation measures in the agriculture and food sectors and to collaborate on efforts aimed at lowering methane emissions in agriculture and food systems.”
Conference participants included the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, Climate & Clean Air Coalition, Inter-American Institute for Cooperation on Agriculture, the World Bank, the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development, and the Inter-American Development Bank.
The World Bank, another creation of the post-World War II, U.S.-led liberal rules-based order, has been talking a lot lately, along with the U.N., about a coming famine. The World Bank issued a white paper just last week, on May 22, titled Food Security Update: World Bank Response to Rising Food Insecurity.
The director of the United Nations World Food Program has also been putting out, starting in September of last year, dire warnings about a coming global famine.
So it’s curious to me that, at the very time the globalists are warning about food shortages and famine, their mouthpieces at the World Bank, the U.N., and within the administrations of the U.S. and its allies (notice China and Russia are nowhere to be found in these preposterous anti-food policies), are talking about converting over to a new and unproven form of “sustainable” farming that’s focused more on reducing methane than it is on producing the highest yields of food.
Modern food production is bad, they tell us, because it produces methane which supposedly harms the environment.
“Food systems are responsible for 60% of methane emissions,” said Marcelo Mena, CEO of Global Methane Hub. “We congratulate countries willing to take the lead in food systems methane mitigation and confirm our commitment to support this type of initiative with programs that explore promising methane mitigation technologies and the underpinning research of methane mitigation mechanisms to create new technologies.”
John Kerry is also very excited about taking valuable, productive farmland offline, reducing the size of cattle herds, and turning our food-production systems over to technocrats and globalists offering vague promises of “new technologies.”
According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, the U.S. is busy trying to mitigate methane emissions not just in America but worldwide, stating on its website: “The United States provides key leadership, funding and technical expertise for international methane emission reduction efforts, resulting in more than 1,140 methane mitigation projects through GMI as of 2021.” See map of EPA methane mitigation activity below:
In just one example, the Biden administration plans to spend $1.5 million in taxpayer funds on a program aimed at “empowering” female climate change activists in the “patriarchal” society of northern Kenya, documents reviewed by the Washington Free Beacon show.
John Kerry said in a statement, “Mitigating methane is the fastest way to reduce warming in the short term. Food and agriculture can contribute to a low-methane future by improving farmer productivity and resilience. We welcome agriculture ministers participating in the implementation of the Global Methane Pledge.”
The May 17 press release further states that, “The focus of the conference was the deployment of science-based practices, innovation, and technologies in line with sustainable food production…”
The nations signing onto this pledge to transform their farm policies are the United States, Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Burkina Faso, Chile, Czech Republic, Ecuador, Germany, Panama, Peru and Spain.
The government of Spain will organize a second conference in 2024 to monitor and advance implementation efforts related to the statement and encourage more countries to join, according to the May 14 press release.
In order to save the planet from emissions that come from cow farts, they claim it’s necessary to force farmers to change the way they farm, converting their land and livestock to more “innovative” methods and “science-based practices.” These methods will need to be implemented not just on farms but throughout the “food systems.”
They never come out and say what these “innovative” changes are, only that they will be based on “new technologies” and “science-based.”
We can presume from this language that among the practices being considered are replacing a major portion of the beef and dairy cattle, pork and chicken stocks that populations rely on for protein with insect larvae, meal worms, crickets, etc. The U.N., World Economic Forum and other NGOs have been promoting meatless diets and the consumption of insect protein for years, and billionaires have invested in massive insect factories being built in the state of Illinois, in Canada and in the Netherlands, where meal worms, crickets and other bugs will be processed as additives to be inserted into the food supply, often without clear labels that will inform people of exactly what they are eating. Bill Gates is also partnering with other billionaires to invest in the production of lab-grown meat, a process that involves using cancer cells from cows, chickens and pigs to quickly grow artificial meat.
Farmers will be increasingly forced off their land, as is already happening in the Netherlands, which is the world’s second leading net exporter of food after the United States.
All this will add up to a coming famine the likes of which has never been witnessed by the current generation of people on earth. It’s all by design. Globalists like Dennis Meadows, the author of the 1972 Club of Rome-endorsed book The Limits to Growth, informed us of the globalists’ plans to drastically depopulate the earth. His comments in the video below were made I believe in 2017.
I’ve also reported extensively on the Deagel forecast, which forecasted a nearly 70 percent reduction in the population of America by 2025, with similarly drastic population declines for the U.K., Germany, Canada, Australia and other NATO-aligned countries.
There is no more efficient way to depopulate than through war, famine and plagues. Isn’t it interesting that all three of these time-tested methods of murder are in play right now?
The war on food is very similar to what’s going on in the energy sector, where governments are colluding with big business to transform all transportation from gas-powered to electric-powered, meaning far fewer people will be able to afford electric cars, and even if they can afford them, the use of those cars will be much more tightly monitored and controlled due to the need for charging stations that rely on an already overtaxed power grid. If you can’t charge your car up when you want to, only when you are allowed to, you have now turned over your freedom of movement to the regulators of those charging stations.
In the food industry, Big Agriculture will also collude with the governments of the world to produce much less beef, chicken and pork, replacing that protein with insects and lab-grown fake meat, the health effects of which are largely unknown.
These changes have already been on full display in the Netherlands, where the government has generated intense controversy by launching a plan to reduce livestock herds by up to 50 percent, and reduce the use of nitrogen fertilizers by 30 percent. No matter how much they talk about “innovation” and “new technologies,” you can’t reduce your herds and reduce your use of fertilizer and then claim that your farms will be “more productive.” That’s a lie. All of their “innovations” will translate directly into less food on tables throughout the world.
Prepare now for famine. Stocking your pantry up is a short-term easy fix. We also need to be thinking long-term. If you’ve never grown a garden or raised chickens, that’s something you might want to think about in terms of increasing your skills. Maybe you’ve grown a garden for several years and have some experience, and you can share that with a neighbor who has raised chickens but has little or no gardening experience. Networking and cooperating with the people around us will be the key to survival once this global famine intensifies.
It may be that the actual famine never arrives in the wealthiest countries like America. Food may continue to be on the shelves, but I can guarantee that prices will continue to go up, substantially, on staple items like flour, bread, eggs, meat and dairy.
Pray for the best while preparing for the worst. Because we know that the globalists’ plan is to reduce the world population from 7.5 billion down to 1 or 2 billion. Dennis Meadows let the cat out of the bag and he’s a globalist insider at the Club of Rome whose engagement on this topic goes back to the early 1970s.
Stay strong. Stay peaceful. Never comply. Never submit to any unconstitutional or unbiblical law. Tyrants only have power over those who agree to be governed by them.
The government is giving huge subsidies to renewable energy companies to go into farming communities and under the guise of “green energy” getting farmers to tie up their land for decades in wind and solar farms.
This is happening to large swaths of prime farmland all over the U.S. and nobody seems to be concerned about it except the locals who understand the importance of food production for our sustainability and see the potential consequences of thousands or millions of acres of land no longer producing food.
Green energy is not green at all with the way its components are mined, manufactured, shipped, and installed, as well as it being very unreliable. Who knows what all those China-manufactured panels and other non-recyclable projects placed all over the soil are going to do to it in the long run if/when the green energy plan implodes on itself and that land needs to be put back in production.
On top of all the above, this whole green energy push is driving up our electricity rates, moving us faster to being poor while we sit in the dark, hungry, waiting for the government to step in and “save” us from this crisis that they are creating.
The writing is on the wall, but apparently, not too many people read much anymore.
They only read mainstream stuff versus “fringe.” Their snobbery will be their downfall.
“Human population growth is probably the single most serious long-term threat to survival. We’re in for a major disaster if it isn’t curbed… We have no option. If it isn’t controlled voluntarily, it will be controlled involuntarily by an increase in disease, starvation and war.”
— HRH Prince Philip, “Vanishing Breeds Worry Prince Philip, But Not as Much as Overpopulation”, People Magazine, Dec. 21, 1981
Globalists are making sure 👍 👌 what is bad for you… and must be taken away for the good of all ⚠️ they themselves will have plenty of!!!
No heat
No meat
No money
Poison the bees & honey
No one is free
They’ll even take control of the sea
No rights
Kill all who resists & fights
No free speech
Just crickets & a tasty leech
No organic Vegi’s or fruits
GMO & chemicals by men in fancy suits
No natural supplements you can take
For they want you weak, catatonic, unawake
No GOD or reliance on Jesus
For complete control they must fully seize us
So just close your eyes & shut down your brain;
Allow them to inject a chip so from understanding you’ll refrain.
No community, love or friendship either. They created a huge loneliness epidemic.
Been writing on this for awhile. Famine, starvation, food rationing, violence / riots, starving animals, death …. IT IS ALL FORETOLD FOR LATTER DAYS within GOD’S INSPIRED WORD!!!
The 4 apocalyptic horseman are on the horizon, and the world is seeing the storm ahead of their arrival.
Many are now bowing to the throne of Satan 🔥 serving his evil desires … his world is being established for HE WILL APPOINT HIS FALSE CHRIST, who will reign in terror (alongside God’s wrath) for 7 years.
🤔 Hmm so who is surprised by all this? Those led by false teachers, false hope, who deny Scripture, who deny a 7 year tribulation, who deny Jesus Christ as their Savior❗⚠️
God’s Truth Is coming to pass.
1 Timothy 4:1–3 ✝️ the Spirit speaketh expressly, that in the latter times some shall depart from the faith, giving heed to seducing spirits, and doctrines of devils; Speaking lies in hypocrisy; having their conscience seared with a hot iron; Forbidding to marry, and commanding to abstain from meats, which God hath created to be received with thanksgiving of them which believe and know the truth.
There is only one way to Heaven – a SOLID biblical belief in Jesus Christ
.. God’s Son
.. born without any sin (unlike everyone else – we are all born with a sin nature) Father = Holy Spirit, Mother = virgin woman (Mary)
.. lived a life free of ANY SIN, even though Satan did try and tempt Him
.. was falsely accused; and then mocked, humiliated, savagely beaten, and placed on a cross to die for the SINS of ALL mankind
.. was placed in a tightly sealed and guarded grave; yet 3 days later was outside the grave and seen by others
🔥〰️ BECAUSE of OUR SIN…..
we are all eternally separated from a righteous GOD – NO SIN CAN ENTER HIS PRESENCE!
The only way ANYONE can enter into Heaven is by Confessing sin & Believing in Jesus.
❤ 🤲 Jesus became our sacrifice with his perfect blood and conquering of death. With a belief in Jesus the sinner is then resurrected to a new life (a spiritual birth).
Many have been falsely misled: and the lies are so deeply engraved in their soul and mind that they vehemently rebel at TRUTH.
🔥Well here is one last TRUTH many fight back against … GOD’S WRATH is nearing upon a world that has rejected HIS ABSOLUTE TRUTH – and refused to Believe in Jesus as their Savior.
His wrath is going to hit hard. It is going to rock this world, and shake the foundations of many misguided lives … God’s wrath will impact all that are left behind (when Jesus appears to retrieve His Bride )❗
And while we have a ministerial brought together in which “high-ranking government members… share global perspectives on methane reduction”, the sabotaged Nord Stream 2 pipeline released anywhere up to 400,000 TONNES of methane.
Leo, your writing often leaves me speechless. Yes, the writing is good, but mostly it is the information to which you somehow have access. Now that you have armed us with info, how do we go about getting others to listen and believe? We want unbelievers to come to Jesus, but what about the believers who are simply asleep and don’t want to be awakened? Very troublesome.
thanks Leo for this. appreciate all you do.
Thanks Leo. America’s decline began after WWII, accelerated under Carter, Bush & Clinton, went into overdrive under Obama and is now on steroids under the Obama/Biden crime regime. The anti-God changes are occurring in every facet of humankind and cannot be stopped by human endeavor. Just be thankful that you are not among the majority that exist on normalcy bias and think Trump or another political leader will rescue us from the abyss. This is the reason I titled my book written in the first year of Obama’s tenure “It’s Over.” Pray, prep & persevere in that order.
You know, Leo… the book of Revelation is really not going the way many thought it would..
Not at all. And some are starting to get nervous.
Jesus’ first coming was not the way people expected either. Even His mother and stepfather didn’t know when they were fulfilling prophecies.
Always a great helpful article. It’s difficult to let family member know but eventually they will since they are Christ followers. There is a lot to understand with transhumanism as well and the end times. Who ever said the Bible was boring? Our times are changing rapidly. Blessings brother.
This is planned Genocide.
Global Elites such as partisapating members of the World Economic Forum need to be arrested for conspiracy to commit World Genocide.
Military Tribunal’s need to be held. Punishment should be a lifetime at Getmo, or a Pacific Island. Don’t let these Satanists kill us all. Wake up people!!
This is getting depressing.
To cheer myself up, I look forward to the day when these global elites will be forced to eat the insect offal they want to force on us. Or they get fed to the worms. Whichever comes first.
Question: Besides Bill Gates, who else among the elites are buying up American farmland to idle it? Millions of acres out West and Alaska is already owned by the government and has been a source of contention with ranchers using public open range that resulted in violence and imprisonment. Perhaps there is a “cooperation” understanding between the government swallowing up so much land and people like Gates buying up land to idle. Who knows?
Those living in cities will have a hard time—although rooftops, vacant parking lots have been turned into urban farms with a lot of work. Takes real skill to be able to garden well enough to survive on a garden. But will the powers that-ought-not-to-be allow gardening? The 50s famines in China and the genocide in Cambodia of the 70s didn’t allow the unwanted population to garden. All the food grown was exported out, leaving nothing for the farmers. In the 30s, Soviets stole every bit of food and seed that the Ukrainians stored to starve them. Our government has confiscated livestock from the Amish on occasion (for taxes) and restricts sale of some of their products.
And then there’s the recent contamination of Ukrainian farmland recently because the UK had stupidly shipped depleted uranium shells to the Ukraine (ammunition that ought to be banned under the Geneva convention) and the Russians had shelled the depot, unintentionally resulting in a widespread contamination. If we have a nuke war, (that people like Lindsay Graham slaver for) that will take a lot of farmland out of commission for decades. A win-win situation for the globalist elites.
The Dutch farmers organized a resistance, but I haven’t heard much about its aftermath. What are we going to do when the government starts confiscating cattle and killing them off? Destroying our gardens? Export out every scrap of food to pay down our horrendous national debt? Any resistance building here at all to head this off?
Organizing parades–which is all these peaceful demonstrations are–isn’t working. Especially with so many refusing to support us.
Overthrows of the puppet governments don’t work either. Case in point–Sri Lanka.
For some reason the bad guys want to make this look like an accident or innocent mistake on government’s part. At least for now.
We need to use our wits rather than strength. Because they have all the “muscle.”
When they come for our food they will send FEMA. There are ways of hiding it though. Government agents are not that smart or imaginative.
Guerilla gardening. Disguising crops to look like weeds, potted plants or other things. Making free range livestock look like wildlife. Using CBs or walkie talkies and coded language to alert neighbors and transport a few cows or goats to different areas to avoid the feds.
They did this kind of stuff to survive in WW2 and the USSR. Thanks to modern education and drugs these tools of the state are much dumber than the Brown Shirts or the Stasi.
My grandmother once told that when she was a young girl a man told her about his childhood during the Civil War. He said in the last year of the war, the Feds had been ravaging the surrounding countryside, burning down towns, drove 20,000 families out of their farms, and had at last come to his family’s farm. The Feds stole their livestock and burned their crops and took all their food stores. All they had left to get through the winter was some oats in a cattle trough. When spring came and the first greens appeared, they scoured the woods for these, eating immediately whatever they found, and promptly threw up. They had been too starved to keep food down. Just shows how our so-called Christian-inspired government back then acted just like the Soviets in the Ukraine in the 30s. We can’t expect the Feds to act any better in future, likely much worse.
I agree there are some alternatives to growing food—we should take a page from that marijuana growers who hid their crops from the cops by all kinds of ingenious methods, including hydroponic gardens (which would be of great help to city dwellers). Plus we should study what nutritious wild crops we can grow like dandelions, purslane, ground nuts, and much else that would escape scrutiny by the green cops. Not to mention how we can concoct our own meds from plants—I saved a medieval recipe for treating bacterial infections. British scientists found that recipe to be one of the few meds that was very effective against MRSA! So there is knowledge out there—we have to gather it and share it with our families and those who will listen to us. And keep a hard copy of this knowledge somewhere safe.
A lot of low tech devices can be used, like heliographs or semaphores to communicate, if high tech communications get shut down or we can’t get batteries for our walkie talkies. Our ancestors knew how to cope with just a few simple devices, often ingenuous stuff. We can learn a lot from them. Thankfully a lot of this old stuff is being published by preppers.
Yes. If they get the Civil War 2.0 they’re after they’ll have an excuse to use more than FEMA. I kind of expect the Donald and his MAGA cult to lead us into a civil war after the next election. The only reason the elitists have for holding an election next year.
I agree, Rachel. Trump will continue to be very useful to the globalists. He is their perfect straw man. He is Emanuel Goldstein.
Excellent comment Kayjae. Thanks for sharing this practical advice.
Too bad most of these spoiled rotten globalists have never done a serious day of work on a farm in their entire life. They have withheld the food supply for themselves, not realizing that while they may have plenty of food stored up for themselves, by the time they get ready to eat it and after they have destroyed the means of raising more food, the food they have will be rotten and inedible. Guess they didn’t think about that.
Neither have their sycophants on the far left who openly despise the working class. Somehow I don’t think they will fair so well when food shortages get real and they find Biden, Trudeau, Macron, etc. don’t love them after all.
I often think about this too. They will be destroying the very people with the skills they will need eventually. Burning their bridges will certainly come back to haunt them.
Maybe that is why Babylon will fall. Revelation 18.
05/31/23 Added.
What is the Modern Grand Solar Minimum?
Dr. Zharkova and her team used mathematical modelling using a new program and historical data from solar sunspot cycles (11 years).
She discovered that the earth is moving into a 30 year period that is one of the longest Solar Minimums in history. A GSM or Grand Solar Minimum is an extended period where there will be much less solar energy reaching the earth. This means that winters will be longer, temperatures will be lower and growing seasons will be shortened.
Since this does not fit the global climate change narrative at all, she was academically attacked.
But, she has prevailed:)))
Northumbria University-Newcastle
http://www.solargsm.com/solar-activity/
http://www.solargsm.com/publications/
2022 – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tNYdxujrcQE
People with small farms need to make sure they can defend they property. This country could easily revert to the 1700’s and 1800’s pioneer lifestyle. We may be fighting savages and defending our fort. Idk what is coming next.
This is all about hating America because we FREED and FEED the world. They put out this phony methane gas which nobody cares or knows about and has NO EFFECT on anything except as an excuse to kill the cows.
These satanic people pushing this agenda need to be stopped, but where are the abled body alpha males who care about their families willing to stand up? Is there no one who can stop it and not allow it to be implemented? Apparently not. Nihilism prevails world wide. Environmental mandates world wide and global health/WHO run by the UN will be the core of world government. Only a tiny percentage is aware, not enough to stop it. Farmers/ranchers need to wake up or they will be out of a job.
Leo, I believe the globalists are deliberately ushering in the Four Horsemen. According to the Bible a fourth of the world’s population will die during this time. Still not as many as Dennis Meadows intends.
Mr. Global will get more than he bargained for. His many bunkers will not hide him from the wrath of the Lamb.
Rachel, I agree! And if you recall, I wrote about the Four Horsemen back in January.
I wish all of these globalist criminals would put their faces right up against my butt so I can put a cloud of methane gas up their nose. If they want to reduce emissions of anything, they should start by killing themselves s that millions could live for each globalist sacrifice.
If they’re that worried about toxic cow emissions, they should cancel “The View.”
Hi Leo. It’s been a while since I’ve commented on your posts, but this one I could not resist. These “globalists” think they can get away with this “de-population”, but I have to say, this is really going to get worse and be the “norm” during the Tribulation. I wonder if the Lord will pull us out before this gets too crazy?
If the Tribulation is so close, the pre-Tribulation rapture of the church is even closer. I prepare, but I also hold on to the great Hope, who is Christ the Lord and the promise in Titus 2:13, among others. Let us pray for the Lord of the harvest to come quickly! Amen. MARANANTHA!!!
Hi Dawn. Thanks for commenting. The great famine is definitely coming before we get taken out. Christ warned us of this in Matthew 24 when he said there would be wars, rumors of wars, famines, pestilences and earthquakes like never before, followed by great persecution of his followers. He said all this will happen BEFORE the end comes. He called it the “beginning of sorrows.”
A lot of the Holodomor were Christians.
Those awaiting a “rapture” will be sorely disappointed. That whole story was nothing but a fund raising ploy somebody made up a couple of hundred years ago.
The Tribulations will begin when 25% of the world population is killed. Guess what, that’s the vaccine. Those who took it are modified humans and no longer a creation of God, thus they are considered dead in Gods eyes already. Soon enough they will be physically dead as well.
Don’t wait for something to come and save you. Save yourself. The globalist can only control your mind if you let them. Turn it all off, and even the internet, for 30 days and you will be much better off for it and way better prepared to survive the globalist attacks.
And if you need to speak to God, don’t waste time in a satans fake churches claiming to be Christian. Go to a dark closet by yourself and God will join you as soon as you ask Him to.
Yep I said it: People need to leave these corp. 501c3 apostate churches with hierarchies (most all) and home church or meet in small groups for fellowship. Churches have become social centers now for years having no impact on the community or country. Having access to the internet lets people keep up with alt news and things of interest (home repairs, hobbies, etc) and communicate with friends, swap info, etc (social media useless, who has time?)
