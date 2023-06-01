The leader of the free world falls down: Watch for the day when he’s no longer able to get up

June 1, 2023
It was a perfect sunny day. A gentle breeze flowed over the audience gathered for the happy occasion. It was graduation day for Air Force cadets.
The leader of the free world had just finished giving his speech and was handing out the diplomas at the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs.
A young cadet with a big smile accepted his diploma from his 80-year-old commander in chief, then turned to salute the crowd. The leader suddenly lost his footing. The leader was Joe Biden and he took a nasty fall on this day, June 1, the first day of “Pride” month, a day in which this same leader had ordered U.S. embassies around the world fly Pride flags giving special honor to the LGBTQi+ community.
Take a look at this embarrassing moment in presidential history.
This is by no means the first time Biden has fallen, but the falls seem to be getting more frequent and more severe. This time he literally ended up on all fours in front of thousands of spectators, as the sound of applause turned into gasps from the crowd.
As I watched that video, I could not help but see it as metaphoric, a poignant symbol of America falling from its status as a world military superpower. This did, after all, happen at a military event. Their leader fell and had to be helped back up.
Think about it. After decades of pushing God out of our culture, out of our communities, out of our families, even out of our churches, the foundation of America is starting to show signs of cracking. Little pieces here and there crumble and fall down around us, but most Americans still don’t see it because the big fall has not yet occurred. For now, our leader was still able to get back up. But there is a day coming soon when he will not get up. He will look around and no one will be there to help him or his nation. The final fall will be not just embarrassing, but devastating. When that day arrives, some nations will mourn, some will celebrate. All will be shocked. America has fallen.
The Bible says we are not to consider ourselves citizens of this world, and right now that’s a comforting thought, because there is not a single nation in this world that is not in turmoil. The nations are reeling — socially, financially, spiritually. When those at the top of the food chain fall over, many others will drop like dominoes. A planet full of fearful, weak leaders will be looking for a strongman to step up and fill the void, put things back together.
“Through his cunning, he shall cause deceit to prosper under his hand; and he shall magnify himself in his heart. He shall destroy many in their prosperity. He shall even rise against the Prince of princes; But he shall be broken without human hand.” Daniel 8:25 (New King James version).
This leads me to believe that when the Babylonian system falls, it will be very sudden, because many will still be prospering in relative peace, only to be caught completely off guard and deceived by a leader with magician-like skills.
Here’s another version of Daniel 8:25:
“Through his craft and by his hand, he will cause deceit to prosper, and in his own mind he will make himself great. In a time of peace he will destroy many, and he will even stand against the Prince of princes. Yet he will be broken off, but not by human hands.” (Berean Standard)
Is there anyone in the world today who fits this description? Is this man still in the shadows and unknown to the world? Let me know your thoughts in the comments below.
35 thoughts on “The leader of the free world falls down: Watch for the day when he’s no longer able to get up”
“Pride” goeth before a fall!
I love God’s sense of humor!
God will NOT be mocked.
As to your invitation to respond to who (and is he here?) might the mysterious demonic Satan- controlled person be who swoops in to rescue the world from disaster? Hmmm~ there are seemingly numerous possibilities but right now I cannot think of anyone who doesn’t create significant controversy from one side or the other. (In our country and beyond) I believe it is to be someone that the desperate remaining world will latch on to for hope and guidance (in the beginning of this person’s time at least).
I am not aware of anyone right now that has quite that much world popularity, but possibly it is slowly building. In the meantime, we pray for wisdom and discernment and watch Biblical prophecy unfold…not bible history~although that definitely continues to repeat itself in today’s culture. My church just started the book (verse by verse) of Daniel and even the first verses are filled with impact for today… Daniel was just a young teen when he and his friends and many others of former nobility, intelligence, good looks, etc. were taken captive to Babylon…650 miles from their home, their family, their faith. They were first isolated and next the indoctrination began…after being turned into eunichs and having their given Hebrew names changed into occult (pagan names) they were enmeshed and brainwashed for 3 years in the language, literature, religion, and world view of the Babylonians.
Isolation, Indoctrination, Concession, Confusion…sound familiar? Nothing is new under the sun!
Karl Marx said:
“If you give me the poets and the musicians I’ll take the nation.”
We (particularly our children) are under the same attack. We are living in the days of Noah and Babylon. We want to be brave and steadfast in our faith– like Daniel!
Maranatha!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Biden needs to retire to a back yard, reading on the glider bench and keeping the weeds pulled from the flower beds and veggie garden His fall symbolizes a fallen country.
LikeLiked by 1 person
He definitely is waiting in the wings. Prince Charles (now King) let that cat outta the bag.
I would say Yuval Noah Harari is the closest thing to the AC that I see today. However, he isn’t much of a “peace” person. He is openly defiant of Almighty God already.
Years ago, I would’ve said Obama. Remember how he was travelling the world bashing America? People were literally FAINTING when they would see him!!! He may very well be the one. Something about his countenance. It’s like he’s a cold-hearted snake, with no soul….I didn’t realize what I was saying until I typed it out. Oh my…..
LikeLike
Harari seems likely since he is not married (the king is) and he is souless like a dictator personality.
LikeLike
L.A. McDonough – “Harari seems likely since he is not married (the king is) and he is souless like a dictator personality.”
Or more like the false prophet, since technology is a religion now.
The geographic location from which the antichrist comes is described in Daniel 9: “And the people of the prince who is to come.” The “people” were the Romans, so the AC will be a gentile coming from the Roman empire or revived Roman empire – Europe. I suppose that could extend to America, since the people in the colonies came from Europe.
I’ve heard one theory that there may be a possible reference to North America and Britain in the scriptures – specifically Ezekiel 38 in regard to the Gog-Magog War: “Sheba, Dedan, the merchants of Tarshish, and all their young lions.” Tarshish may refer to Britain, therefore the young lions would be those who colonized North America.
LikeLike
setfreein93 – “Years ago, I would’ve said Obama…He may very well be the one. Something about his countenance. It’s like he’s a cold-hearted snake, with no soul….I didn’t realize what I was saying until I typed it out. Oh my…..”
This is Obama’s third term, you know. He can’t get enough of himself.
Joe fell – ooops – looks like Barak dropped the puppet strings again!
Biden is looking more and more like a walking cadaver these days. But he’s still alive, so I guess the corruption/decay is working its way from inside to outside.
Don’t you think the two make a lovely couple?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Joe Biden is not a leader, and never has been!!!
LikeLike
He is in the office that functions as the commander in chief over all US armed forces. We all know he is not the one making the decisions. But when I referred to him as the “leader” I’m referencing the symbolism of the office. Didn’t think I’d have to explain this.
LikeLiked by 2 people
May Jesus Christ protect you.
LikeLiked by 3 people
You now need a family fellowship.
LikeLike
There will be zombies in July, three wars in August and September, and the arrival of Nibiru in October, triggering three days of darkness and a 1500 meter high tsunami.
LikeLike
Hello, Mr. Leo. In Daniel’s book, the lion refers to Turkey, the bear refers to Russia, the three ribs refer to the three countries that Russia will conquer, the leopard refers to Iran, and the beast with seven heads and ten horns is the collection of the first three beasts, that is, the world government.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Let’s go back to what these beasts meant originally, as Daniel was writing about the political landscape of his time. First, let’s clear up the supposed role of Russia. The bear is not Russia, because Russia didn’t exist as an organized nation at the time the book of Daniel was written—and would not exist for many centuries. The Iranian-descended nomadic Scythians that once lived in what is now southern Russia/Turkey were expelled by the Medes in the 2nd century B.C. They ceased to exist as a people by the 3rd century A.D. So they had almost no bearing on the geopolitics of Daniel’s time.
Most Bible commentators see the Bear of Daniel, standing on two legs, as the Medo-Persian empire, while the 3 ribs in its mouth represent Lydia, Babylonia, Egypt. kingdoms that were subdued by the Medo-Persian empire. The leopard represents Alexander the Great’s empire and its partition into 4 parts (4 heads) by his Seleucid/Ptolemaic successors. That was the geopolitical landscape of Daniel’s time. These beast systems preceded the first coming of Christ.
However, as you alluded to, the “beast” metaphor or symbolism does generally represent an anti-God, anti-Christ earthly government. So a beast system or several beast systems will also precede the 2nd coming of Christ, but it does not follow that the “beast” systems written about in Daniel can be applied specifically to Russia and Iran.
So to imagine Russia to be the bear of Daniel and Iran the leopard sounds much more like a modern neocon interpretation. (Also “Gog and Magog” is applied to Russia today, when it actually represented a kingdom in ancient Turkey.) It seems that much of modern interpretation of Bible prophesy, especially in US fundamentalist circles, has been swerved to serve the propaganda of neocon warfare state. I don’t think it helps Christians much to discern the times if we are being led by the prophetic nose for a very worldly cabal’s political agendas. The modern interpretations have kept us continually frightened and distracted, and looking overseas for monsters to fight when we should have been purging our own house of the degenerate monsters ruling us. Bible symbols and images should be studied with a lot more care and circumspection, and not use them to rush to judgment against other nations (so that we would be more willing to war with them). IMO
LikeLiked by 1 person
This is how a yellow journalist at the NYT reports on the Biden faceplant (emphasis in caps mine): “After speaking at the Air Force Academy graduation, Biden tripped and fell onstage. HE STOOD UP QUICKLY.” Another report stated he tripped over a “sandbag.”
Videos from two different angles, show him being picked up off the floor by several men. No sandbags in sight. With that, why would there be ANY sort of tripping hazard laying around such a stage, especially a “sandbag”?
LikeLiked by 1 person
There is clearly a sandbag visible right in front of one of the teleprompters that Brandon walked passed. He probably tripped on the sandbag. Still, he’s a feeble minded old man, and the real traitors within this administration are just keeping him there just so they can blame him for all the destruction he’s causing to our nation. He’s a puppet and a scapegoat.
LikeLike
Satan does not have to fool nonbelievers as they are on the fast train to hell to begin with. Satan does have to fool Christians with regard to the man of sin. Who fits this description now?
LikeLiked by 1 person
I must say I know who it is, and he’s been on the world stage for quite some time. I know people will argue with that statement so they would argue with the suspect as well so I won’t go there.
That comment by Elfmom55 is a dooooozie, click on the part at the bottom and the article opens up, read it through. I know about that stuff and it’s a big web of deceit, knew for over a decade through another revelation. That just scratches the surface. But folks, just go read it through and don’t argue.
It’s all true, the deception is leading the church down the yellow brick road to the one world religion, and setting them up for a fall with pre trib. Yet the apostasy has been in full swing for decades now but will only get worse exponentially as we approach the end.
As for Biden, he is as elegant as a hyena on roller skates.
LikeLiked by 2 people
It already caused the falling away of many in China when the Communists took over and they didn’t get zapped to safety. As western missionaries had assured them would happen.
The New Testament is focused on the Resurrection. Not just Christ’s. Rather than being kept safe and comfy, Christianity is about losing everything and dying while trusting God to restore it in the end. Only better.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Amen. Thank you for stating the straight-up truth Rachel.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I can’t think of anyone fitting that description but there are probably quite a few. I believe God does punish people who deliberately mock what He has created and sanctified i.e. marriage between a man and woman. I believe God has a sense of humor and might have put JB on all fours in front of the world because he ordered Americans to fly the standard of perverts. Philippians 3:20For our citizenship is in heaven, from which also we eagerly wait for a Savior, the Lord Jesus Christ; 21who will transform the body of our humble state into conformity with the body of His glory, by the exertion of the power that He has even to subject all things to Himself.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The cadets leaving the stage were smiling and, once I saw this demented grifter go down, so was I. He is indeed the leader of a country now morally on the floor, just the man to represent a nation proud of sexual degeneracy.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Well said, Jack.
LikeLike
When you read the whole 8th chapter of Daniel, its meaning was meant for the audience it was originally written for in Daniel’s time, not ours. This chapter mentions four kingdoms arising after the battle between the Grecian goat and the Medo-Persian ram. These four kingdoms are the Seleucid-Ptolemaic kingdoms—the partition of Alexander the Great’s empire by his 4 top generals who succeeded him.
So the powerful king that arises in the “latter times” (Daniel 8:23) against these four kingdoms is most likely Rome, starting with Julius Caesar. Cleopatra, a direct descendant of Ptolemy Soter, one of Alexander’s generals, traveled to Rome to become a “client queen” under Rome and Julius sired a son with her. After Julius’ assassination, a civil war broke out between Julius’ nephew Octavian (later Augustus Caesar) and Marc Antony. Marc Antony marries Cleopatra but is killed at the battle of Actium. After Cleopatra commits suicide, Egypt becomes a province of Rome. This marks the end of the Hellenistic kingdom era that began with Alexander and his generals.
Rome had already conquered the remains of the Seleucid dynasty which included Palestine about 35 years before the fall of Egypt. In 63 b.c. Roman general Pompey humiliated the Jews by intruding into their “Holy of Holies”, but upon entering found it empty. So with the fall of the four kingdoms to Rome, I think the Daniel 8:25 passage is talking about Rome, not about a modern leader (although there are some general characteristics described in Daniel 8:24-25 that can apply to any tyrant of any era). The book of Daniel is an apocalyptic text, but it’s also a historical text as well. It’s best to read it in its historical setting rather than apply our current news to such texts, IMO.
Rome was also the Beast mentioned in the Book of Revelation, if you read it as a 1st century Jewish Christian would have read it–the original audience of that writing.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I have to kind of disagree with you on this one Kayjae. The prophecies of Daniel were not meant exclusively for his contemporaries anymore than Revelation was written exclusively for the seven churches of Asia Minor. Biblical prophecies often have layers of fulfillment which take place over multiple periods of history. I believe “Rome” has never fully fallen. It’s torch was passed on through various Euro kingdoms and arguably onto the US today. Our founders modeled our republic after that of Rome and the Statue of Liberty is a Roman goddess, Libertas, which must people look to as the symbol of American pride and freedom. And there are many other strange parallels between Rome and America. Just something to think about.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I’m not saying that Daniel and Revelation don’t have some application to our times. But I’m not one to follow a Tim LaHaye interpretation, using the newspaper as the interpretative medium. I think a lot of pernicious interpretations have come from that. So I try to go back to what its original audience was and how they understood it first, before apply our problems to it.
But here’s something to consider: The symbol of Rome’s authority and power (both governmental and priestly) was the fasces. From which we get the word Fascism. What kind of a government has become prevalent in our world today, especially our US empire (which had imported many fascists/nazis to work in our government and scientific projects). It’s become Fascist. Fascism which is defined as the marriage of corporate and state powers. So yes, Western Europe and the US and much of the western world (including Latin America) are inheritors of Rome in this sense. And an extremely dangerous inheritance at that.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Bingo!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I get what you’re saying but if we read the Bible strictly as a history book we will always miss its spiritual message for our time.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Tim LaHaye and his Illuminati ties
LikeLiked by 1 person
Agree
LikeLike
I have heard Klaus Schwab insinuate that the WEF has a leader for the world waiting in the wings. Nowhere in the Bible does it say the Son of Perdition has to be handsome or charismatic. Just that he rejects traditional deities and the Desire of Women. The Messiah all Jewish women of Daniel’s time dreamed of giving birth to.
LikeLiked by 1 person
And I believe the fall of Babylon will bring relief to God’s people. The Reset is an attempt to strengthen the worst of the current system. But somehow the Beast System will kill the goose that laid the golden egg.
Something unexpected is how many people are involved in the system. And how much planning has been done. Nothing like Left Behind where Nicolai just pops up and takes over for no real reason–not even thinking to use the massive disappearances as an excuse. (Bad world building on the part of Jenkins and LaHaye.)
But without a powerful bureaucracy the Beast is nothing. Not a one man operation at all. But the globalists will need a figure head to limit the uprisings once they’ve smashed the dollar and too many people are alive and onto their scheme. A double agent will be invaluable.
LikeLiked by 3 people
You are so right. There are SO many people across the world who are involved. Some Americans are: Biden, Christopher Wray, Lloyd Austin, Nikki Haley, Rick Scott, Tom Cotton, Michael McCaul, Bill Gates, Zuckerberg, Zelenskky, Elise Stefanick, John Sununu, Gavin Newsome, Daniel Crenshaw, George P. Bush, Roger Wicker, Chris Coons, Darrell Issa, and so many more. We are surrounded.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Love and Blessings for Kay Griggs.
LikeLiked by 1 person
You have to wonder who will replace this wicked old man. The new communist party has sworn to never be out of power again and they don’t care about blatant in your face cheating to assure that. They know they hold all the power now and only want us to think that we can still vote.
LikeLiked by 2 people
You are always so very spot on Leo…….may God bless you richly for trying to wake up those who need it……Come Lord Jesus!!
LikeLiked by 3 people