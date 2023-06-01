The leader of the free world falls down: Watch for the day when he’s no longer able to get up

June 1, 2023

It was a perfect sunny day. A gentle breeze flowed over the audience gathered for the happy occasion. It was graduation day for Air Force cadets.

The leader of the free world had just finished giving his speech and was handing out the diplomas at the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs.

A young cadet with a big smile accepted his diploma from his 80-year-old commander in chief, then turned to salute the crowd. The leader suddenly lost his footing. The leader was Joe Biden and he took a nasty fall on this day, June 1, the first day of “Pride” month, a day in which this same leader had ordered U.S. embassies around the world fly Pride flags giving special honor to the LGBTQi+ community.

Take a look at this embarrassing moment in presidential history.

BREAKING: Biden takes a big fall on stage just now at the U.S. Air Force Academy graduation pic.twitter.com/GxkMbpyoNo — Jake Schneider (@jacobkschneider) June 1, 2023

This is by no means the first time Biden has fallen, but the falls seem to be getting more frequent and more severe. This time he literally ended up on all fours in front of thousands of spectators, as the sound of applause turned into gasps from the crowd.

As I watched that video, I could not help but see it as metaphoric, a poignant symbol of America falling from its status as a world military superpower. This did, after all, happen at a military event. Their leader fell and had to be helped back up.

Think about it. After decades of pushing God out of our culture, out of our communities, out of our families, even out of our churches, the foundation of America is starting to show signs of cracking. Little pieces here and there crumble and fall down around us, but most Americans still don’t see it because the big fall has not yet occurred. For now, our leader was still able to get back up. But there is a day coming soon when he will not get up. He will look around and no one will be there to help him or his nation. The final fall will be not just embarrassing, but devastating. When that day arrives, some nations will mourn, some will celebrate. All will be shocked. America has fallen.

The Bible says we are not to consider ourselves citizens of this world, and right now that’s a comforting thought, because there is not a single nation in this world that is not in turmoil. The nations are reeling — socially, financially, spiritually. When those at the top of the food chain fall over, many others will drop like dominoes. A planet full of fearful, weak leaders will be looking for a strongman to step up and fill the void, put things back together.

“Through his cunning, he shall cause deceit to prosper under his hand; and he shall magnify himself in his heart. He shall destroy many in their prosperity. He shall even rise against the Prince of princes; But he shall be broken without human hand.” Daniel 8:25 (New King James version).

This leads me to believe that when the Babylonian system falls, it will be very sudden, because many will still be prospering in relative peace, only to be caught completely off guard and deceived by a leader with magician-like skills.

Here’s another version of Daniel 8:25:

“Through his craft and by his hand, he will cause deceit to prosper, and in his own mind he will make himself great. In a time of peace he will destroy many, and he will even stand against the Prince of princes. Yet he will be broken off, but not by human hands.” (Berean Standard)

Is there anyone in the world today who fits this description? Is this man still in the shadows and unknown to the world? Let me know your thoughts in the comments below.

