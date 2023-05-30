Media colluding with feds to lay narrative for ‘right wing’ attack on U.S. power grid

When the lights go out, it’s becoming clear who will be blamed

The media is not your friend.

That may sound like an overly simplistic statement, and yet look how many Americans marched in lockstep to the advice of the media over the last two-plus years when it came to taking a deadly toxic, spike-protein laced injection. I personally know many who wish they had not succumbed and taken those shots. Some will admit it openly. Others not so much. But you can see the distress in their eyes whenever the topic comes up.

The corporate media has become so corrupt and its messaging so indistinguishable from the government in Washington that they will literally say anything, read any script, write any fake story, that their mockingbird handlers order them to relay to the public. To do otherwise means instant termination and isolation. The pattern is now there for all to see. We have a plethora of national journalists who have either quit or been fired by their corporate-media bosses because they asked too many questions, or insisted on reporting on forbidden topics. Sharyl Attkisson, Lara Logan, Tucker Carlson, just to name a few. Others like Gary Webb and Michael Hastings died under mysterious circumstances.

So it is with great dread that I must alert you to the alerts coming out of the mainstream media over the weekend while many of us were enjoying family barbecues, going to the beach, or sitting on a fishing boat. The evil ones never rest. Not when they believe they are in their final end-game scenario of America’s long-awaited destruction. All of the major corporate media outlets, working in collusion with the federal government, put out an alert about the potential for “right-wing” attacks on the U.S. power grid.

Let’s look at just one example.

CBS Mornings, like all of the others, put out a story on the May 24 Department of Homeland Security report warning about “White Nationalist attacks” on the U.S. power grid as a way to disrupt the country and the government’s ability to operate.

Oh the drama! Sit up! Take notice! Those evil white nationalists are coming after us!

Notice the very clever tactic used in the above report: the deep-state embedded CBS News started off its report by claiming the attacks would be carried out by “right-wing extremists,” then they slyly shifted to the actual narrative included in the DHS alert, which is actually something quite different. Here’s what the DHS bulletin, issued May 24, actually says:

“Lone offenders and small groups motivated by a range of ideological beliefs and personal grievances continue to pose a persistent threat to the United States. Both domestic violent extremists (DVEs) and those associated with foreign terrorist organizations continue to attempt to motivate supporters to conduct attacks, including through violent extremist messaging and online calls for violence.”

So here we learn that it’s actually persons with “a range of ideological beliefs” who pose potential threats and could carry out attacks, but if you just watched CBS News or read their website reports, you would definitely think this threat is coming strictly from “far right” and “white nationalist” extremists.

This is what you call contextual chicanery. Or just plain dishonest journalism. This is what they specialize in at NBC, CBS, ABC, CNN, the New York Times, the Washington Post, Reuters, the Associated Press, NPR and the rest of the corporate media.

Even so, who are these shadowy right wing extremist groups whom the DHS refers to? If they’re so prevalent and dangerously capable in American society, why not name them so we can all be on the lookout for them?

And receiving very little coverage over the weekend was an actual terrorist threat, not from the right but from the left. Target stores in three states were threatened with bomb attacks because Target “turned their backs” on the LGBTQ community, the far-left extremists stated in an email, according to a USA Today report.

“Target is full of cowards who turned their back on the LGBT community and decided to cater to the homophobic right wing redneck bigots who protested and vandalized their store,” the emailed threat read in part, Cleveland 19 News reported.

But you don’t hear the DHS putting out warnings about the potential for attacks by “far left extremists” associated with the gay mafia, which is way more powerful and influential in America than any “white nationalists.” How much you want to bet these folks who threatened to bomb the Target stores never get hauled into a court of law? And if they do, they will be given slaps on the wrist, nothing like the 18 years that Oath Keepers member Stewart Rhodes got for his involvement in the J6 “insurgency.”

You can bet that if one of these attacks does take place this summer, it will be blamed on far-right extremists with MAGA affiliations. That’s just a given. No matter who the actual perpetrator is – antifa Marxists, Islamists, China, Russia, or the U.S. government itself – it will be blamed on the so-called MAGA element. Why? Because this mysterious, ever-present MAGA is the straw man that the entity in Washington referred to as the government has set up so that they will have someone to blame as things start to fall apart on the road that leads to America’s demise. These are the ones they will point the finger at as we progress further into the techno-communist dictatorship that the globalists have planned for us. Some will commit “suicide.” Others will just disappear.

This government and its media lackeys, when they put out their dire “warnings,” are just telegraphing the inside job that they already have on the drawing board. America is being slowly collapsed. Its economy and its entire social structure are built on lies and fake perceptions that are being exposed on a global scale. That’s why you see more countries every week saying they want to join the BRICS nations and no longer tie themselves to the U.S. dollar as the world’s reserve currency.

The debt ceiling deal they’re talking about might prolong the collapse until after the 2024 election but you can only kick the can so far down the road when you’re $32 trillion in debt and you’re emptying out your vaunted military arsenal to fight Russia in a proxy war in Eastern Europe.

Listen to the signs and take precautions. Be careful of joining any large groups that the government has likely infiltrated with their own actors who will try to instigate and provoke the group to violence. These monsters are really angry right now because Americans are remaining peaceful in the face of all the inciting, prodding, poking and provoking that they and their media lackeys keep doing on a daily basis.

It’s been two and a half years since the J6 set up and they need a follow-up attack so they can say, see, we told you so. We told you those MAGA folks were trying to bring down the country.

The truth is, they are bringing down the country and the entire post-World War II world order, but when it finally does collapse they must have a scapegoat in place to cover up their own guilt. And that scapegoat will be the most hated groups in America right now — conservative, Bible-believing Christians, traditional Catholics and Jews, and anyone else who believes in an absolute moral code separate from the government-media cabal.

Don’t give them what they want. Stay peaceful. But be ready to defend against violent attacks this summer, which could be as random as mass shootings at malls and grocery stores or cars driving down the road. The best defense, of course, is to not be in a vulnerable area anymore than is absolutely necessary. I would advise staying away from large crowds at beaches, ball games, concerts and the like.

And most importantly of all, stay close to your heavenly Father and the Lord Jesus Christ in prayer and Bible reading. Put your faith and trust in Him and Him alone.

