Media colluding with feds to lay narrative for ‘right wing’ attack on U.S. power grid

When the lights go out, it’s becoming clear who will be blamed
The media is not your friend.
That may sound like an overly simplistic statement, and yet look how many Americans marched in lockstep to the advice of the media over the last two-plus years when it came to taking a deadly toxic, spike-protein laced injection. I personally know many who wish they had not succumbed and taken those shots. Some will admit it openly. Others not so much. But you can see the distress in their eyes whenever the topic comes up.
The corporate media has become so corrupt and its messaging so indistinguishable from the government in Washington that they will literally say anything, read any script, write any fake story, that their mockingbird handlers order them to relay to the public. To do otherwise means instant termination and isolation. The pattern is now there for all to see. We have a plethora of national journalists who have either quit or been fired by their corporate-media bosses because they asked too many questions, or insisted on reporting on forbidden topics. Sharyl Attkisson, Lara Logan, Tucker Carlson, just to name a few. Others like Gary Webb and Michael Hastings died under mysterious circumstances.
So it is with great dread that I must alert you to the alerts coming out of the mainstream media over the weekend while many of us were enjoying family barbecues, going to the beach, or sitting on a fishing boat. The evil ones never rest. Not when they believe they are in their final end-game scenario of America’s long-awaited destruction. All of the major corporate media outlets, working in collusion with the federal government, put out an alert about the potential for “right-wing” attacks on the U.S. power grid.
Let’s look at just one example.
CBS Mornings, like all of the others, put out a story on the May 24 Department of Homeland Security report warning about “White Nationalist attacks” on the U.S. power grid as a way to disrupt the country and the government’s ability to operate.
Oh the drama! Sit up! Take notice! Those evil white nationalists are coming after us!
Notice the very clever tactic used in the above report: the deep-state embedded CBS News started off its report by claiming the attacks would be carried out by “right-wing extremists,” then they slyly shifted to the actual narrative included in the DHS alert, which is actually something quite different. Here’s what the DHS bulletin, issued May 24, actually says:
“Lone offenders and small groups motivated by a range of ideological beliefs and personal grievances continue to pose a persistent threat to the United States. Both domestic violent extremists (DVEs) and those associated with foreign terrorist organizations continue to attempt to motivate supporters to conduct attacks, including through violent extremist messaging and online calls for violence.”
So here we learn that it’s actually persons with “a range of ideological beliefs” who pose potential threats and could carry out attacks, but if you just watched CBS News or read their website reports, you would definitely think this threat is coming strictly from “far right” and “white nationalist” extremists.
This is what you call contextual chicanery. Or just plain dishonest journalism. This is what they specialize in at NBC, CBS, ABC, CNN, the New York Times, the Washington Post, Reuters, the Associated Press, NPR and the rest of the corporate media.
Even so, who are these shadowy right wing extremist groups whom the DHS refers to? If they’re so prevalent and dangerously capable in American society, why not name them so we can all be on the lookout for them?
And receiving very little coverage over the weekend was an actual terrorist threat, not from the right but from the left. Target stores in three states were threatened with bomb attacks because Target “turned their backs” on the LGBTQ community, the far-left extremists stated in an email, according to a USA Today report.
“Target is full of cowards who turned their back on the LGBT community and decided to cater to the homophobic right wing redneck bigots who protested and vandalized their store,” the emailed threat read in part, Cleveland 19 News reported.
But you don’t hear the DHS putting out warnings about the potential for attacks by “far left extremists” associated with the gay mafia, which is way more powerful and influential in America than any “white nationalists.” How much you want to bet these folks who threatened to bomb the Target stores never get hauled into a court of law? And if they do, they will be given slaps on the wrist, nothing like the 18 years that Oath Keepers member Stewart Rhodes got for his involvement in the J6 “insurgency.”
You can bet that if one of these attacks does take place this summer, it will be blamed on far-right extremists with MAGA affiliations. That’s just a given. No matter who the actual perpetrator is – antifa Marxists, Islamists, China, Russia, or the U.S. government itself – it will be blamed on the so-called MAGA element. Why? Because this mysterious, ever-present MAGA is the straw man that the entity in Washington referred to as the government has set up so that they will have someone to blame as things start to fall apart on the road that leads to America’s demise. These are the ones they will point the finger at as we progress further into the techno-communist dictatorship that the globalists have planned for us. Some will commit “suicide.” Others will just disappear.
This government and its media lackeys, when they put out their dire “warnings,” are just telegraphing the inside job that they already have on the drawing board. America is being slowly collapsed. Its economy and its entire social structure are built on lies and fake perceptions that are being exposed on a global scale. That’s why you see more countries every week saying they want to join the BRICS nations and no longer tie themselves to the U.S. dollar as the world’s reserve currency.
The debt ceiling deal they’re talking about might prolong the collapse until after the 2024 election but you can only kick the can so far down the road when you’re $32 trillion in debt and you’re emptying out your vaunted military arsenal to fight Russia in a proxy war in Eastern Europe.
Listen to the signs and take precautions. Be careful of joining any large groups that the government has likely infiltrated with their own actors who will try to instigate and provoke the group to violence. These monsters are really angry right now because Americans are remaining peaceful in the face of all the inciting, prodding, poking and provoking that they and their media lackeys keep doing on a daily basis.
It’s been two and a half years since the J6 set up and they need a follow-up attack so they can say, see, we told you so. We told you those MAGA folks were trying to bring down the country.
The truth is, they are bringing down the country and the entire post-World War II world order, but when it finally does collapse they must have a scapegoat in place to cover up their own guilt. And that scapegoat will be the most hated groups in America right now — conservative, Bible-believing Christians, traditional Catholics and Jews, and anyone else who believes in an absolute moral code separate from the government-media cabal.
Don’t give them what they want. Stay peaceful. But be ready to defend against violent attacks this summer, which could be as random as mass shootings at malls and grocery stores or cars driving down the road. The best defense, of course, is to not be in a vulnerable area anymore than is absolutely necessary. I would advise staying away from large crowds at beaches, ball games, concerts and the like.
And most importantly of all, stay close to your heavenly Father and the Lord Jesus Christ in prayer and Bible reading. Put your faith and trust in Him and Him alone.
26 thoughts on “Media colluding with feds to lay narrative for ‘right wing’ attack on U.S. power grid”
I often wonder if the “silent majority” would have not been silent ever since the 60’s removal of the 10 commandments from schools where we would be now.
Sadly that “majority’ has dwindled down to a very very small minority now.
We used to sing in church : “Whose report will you believe ? I will believe the report of the Lord.” We are told by the Lord Jesus Christ Himself : “Take heed that no man deceive you….. many shall be offended….. iniquity shall abound…. the love of many shall wax cold.” It’s all there in Matthew 24. // I have already shared this article. //
Thank you for being right on it with great journalism for those of us who cant speak out. 10 months ago I tried to warn my daughter by sending her some articles about the shots. Well she exploded at me and blamed me for disinformation , blocked my emails and hasnt spoken to me since and wont let me see my little granddaughter. Its so sad because theyre hurting my granddaughter in order to hurt me. They buy everything the mainstream media sells. So sad because now at 81 I dont have a family anymore. Thanks for all you do to warn us. Edith
Hi Edith, you are not alone with family issues about the shot. You do the right thing to warn out of a loving heart.
Take comfort here as you can as mine and others hearts go out to you!
Yes this ties in to something I know and also heard someone else say just recently and it relates to media brainwashing and indoctrination. It goes like this. People watch shows on TV, commercials, talk shows, news shows, etc. The movie may be about something else, but in the background of each they have subliminal messages that include things like a gay couple eating together, holding hands, etc. I recall even years ago an episode of Friends (I no longer watch secular movies or listen to secular music, etc.). In the episode the ex wife of Ross was getting married to her lesbian lover. One of the parents had planned to walk his ex wife down the aisle but backed out at the last minute due to their beliefs of a conservative nature. So Ross, the ex husband, agreed to walk her down the aisle to marry the woman she left him for. It was poised as such a ‘touching’ moment, and made the parent who backed out look like a villain and hateful bigot. We see scenes like this on TV all the time either in the background or the forefront. People may not realize it and consciously agree to change their beliefs, but they are being subtly changed on a subconscious level and they now think differently and they think that they consciously changed their own mind and that is why they think differently now, but they were seduced by a stealthy undercurrent of subliminal messages. They do agree to think that and are accountable for it, but they think it was all their own beliefs when it was planted in their minds by social engineering techniques. The next thing you know is that there is an entire army out there who thinks that we are all ‘hateful bigots and intolerant extremists capable of dangerous acts.’ Just like with the jab, I know so many people who swore by it, until they got it. Then they swore that all these new problems were as a result of it as the onset came just after taking the jab, or they remain in denial because the reality is too painful.
There is a video out that lines up with all this. It is on the youtube channel ‘Brylan Riggs,’ and talks about their charts with levels of right wing extremists. It came out the other day and is worth a looksie.
We must all take stock in what we believe and why we believe it, and not take anyone’s word for it just because ‘they said so.’ If you can’t defend a belief, then you probably shouldn’t have it.
Blessings
All this reminds me of the scenerios the late Larry Burkett wrote in his first novel back I think in the 90s–Illuminati. Not power transmission but abortion and real live deadly persecution of Christians in America. For those who may not know him, he was a Christian financial and investment planner. He was very outspoken about the debt during the times of Ross Perot and wrote another earlier book called The Coming Economic Earthquake that made a lot of people wake up before Y2K. I think Larry would be amazed that the powers have been able to delay the inevitable so long by sliding the levers up and down and draining every ounce of the capital out of the US system. I dont think we have long to wait til his vision he wrote about in both books comes true.
Great comment Arnold. Yes, I remember that brother well. Thanks for sharing.
I didn’t know that Larry Burkett had passed.
I remember Larry Burkett. I will have to see if I can find his books. Would love to read them.
I can also remember when I got saved in 1993, receiving from a couple seasoned, wiser saints cassette tapes of “old-time” evangelists. These men were being banned from churches, as well as having their lives threatened, in the 70’s for some of the things they were sharing in their crusades and tent revivals. They were warning us of some of the very things we are seeing today.
David Wilkerson, probably my ALL TIME favorite pastor/teacher, shared in 1973 about a vision he had. Oh my goodness!! If it isn’t coming to pass before our very eyes.
The saddest part of your article to me, Leo, is where you state that it may be our very own government that carries out the attacks. A very dangerous thing to turn our backs on and our hearts away from the Living God. Lord help us. 😦
Yes 93 I agree David Wilkerson was a true watchman warning us so many times if we listened. He also helped us know Who is in control and that we must keep strong in our faith, as many will fall away.
“White Nationalist Extremist”
As Obama said clinging to their Bibles and guns….. In conjunction with CBDC look for weapons confiscation….. A script for sure!
The media has been crooked for a long, long time. It’s never had any principles, right from the beginning of our Republic. “Yellow journalism” was coined during the Spanish-American war to describe the shameless lying and propagandizing the Hearst newspaper did to push the US into war with Spain. That newspaper did a lot to propel us into costly imperialist adventures (which nearly all the mainstream media has supported ever since).
Or the Media covered up investigations of political murders, such as JFK, RFK, MLK or to promote character assassinations. Or the Media discusses trivial news as if it is something momentous to distract us from something more important. Or like the case Leo brings up in his article here –the media is setting us up as a target. I don’t think the mainstream media ever told the truth about anything. It’s a fascist business interested in making money with sensationalism, political feints and lies, not telling the truth. The media represents the “fourth estate” as they have such power to influence political and social affairs, but almost always they show themselves to be only toadies for some evil cabal and their agendas.
I think the only media that has been searching for and getting the truth out has been the decades of lone researchers—like Leo. Past worthwhile researchers like John Judge, Mae Brussell, Gary Webb, Sherman Skolnick, Chalmers Johnson, Peter Dale Scott, Dorothy Kilgalien, Marguerite Higgins and many others, both left and right, whose work can still be found in archives or on the internet. It’s too bad some of these have passed from the scene (some by assassination), but it’s very worthwhile to read their works or listen to their old shows. Just listening to old broadcasts,, for example, of John Judge or Mae Brussell– going back 40-50 years– shows me that the very same issues—the very same– we face now were first revealed then as these evil processes were beginning (but not many listened). The cabals that are so brazen now had been doing demonic work underground a long time, and now the worms are hatching out. Makes me wonder how we lasted this long as a nation…but how much longer?
👍 Good article Leo
I imagine you are correct Leo. That scenario sounds typical. I am staying close to our Savior. I was thinking of a Bible study I did about salt 15 yrs ago. I went to the Morton Salt website then and found quite a few Bible verses and conservative thought regarding salt. There was even a Morton Salt Ministry. I went to their website yesterday and wasn’t surprised to find they had gone woke and there wasn’t a hint of Bible or conservative values. It’s socially inclusive blah blah blah. I did a little more digging and have a suspicion the CCP is involved. I am resolved this world will get worse. I was happy to see a picture of my 7 yr old grandson at a Memorial Day gathering in FL. He was standing next to 3 pairs of boots with rifles standing in the boots and a helmet on the rifle. I know he has been taught some things are worth dieing for. American patriots died for our earthly freedom and Jesus died for our spiritual freedom. I do share your writings but I don’t have much of a social media presence. Imo you should be a household name.
My opinion for what it’s worth. I’m going to be 90 in July I taught school for 34 years. I was born during the depression. I lived through the silly 60s. Now we have a generation of many young people who know little and think they know everything. I don’t blame them. The parents and the educational system let them down. They do not know that we are A Republic.The educational system taught them at the college level to believe in equity and communism. The Bible says train up a child the way he should go and when he is old he will not depart from it. First you must train them the way they should go. This has not been done and that’s our largest problem. The Young have been entertained on social media that is full of nonsense and lacks wholesome values. Garbage in garbage out. L. D. From Jersey
Your opinion is very valuable to me. I was encouraged by reading it. I realize that might sound peculiar. However I was encouraged to know a lady with your education and life experience has the same opinion as I. Thank you for sharing. God bless
It beats me why every type of extremism is always right wing. You never hear the word left wing extremism from the lying left wing extremist terrorists. BTW, everything believed, thought, said or done by non-leftists is labeled extremism, terrorism or racism by the mentally ill left wing extremists.
There’s so much lieing it’s beyond repair.
Do you ever watch TV shows about law enforcement (e.g the various NCIS franchises, SWAT, FBI, Equalizer, etc) and realize that whenever a case revolves around a terrorist plot it always is depicted as white nationalist or other right-wing groups? Do you ever see depictions of Antifa, or BLM, or other left-wing violence? I didn’t think so. I like watching SOME of these shows but that aspect always irks me.
Great point Gerry. I remember back after 9/11 shows like “24” focused solely on Islamic elements within our society as the terror threats everyone needed to be concerned about. Starting in about 2010 under Obama almost all counter-terrorism measures stopped focusing on Muslims and it didn’t take them long to find a new boogieman — the conservative Christian. I believe that was the plan all along.
Good points. I don’t usually see or hear anything from the MSN or Hellywood that points out who the “REAL” extremists and terrorists are. I don’t watch much modern day television anyway. I have my own set of TV shows and movies on DVD where I don’t have to put up with left wing propaganda and indoctrination. I can’t even stand listening to the lies and the communist/Marxist programming on the daily or nightly news from the MSM. It’s easy for me to discern that garbage when I hear it because it goes against everything that’s virtuous.
I still love the Waltons and the John Wayne films. I love clean family programming, drama type programming without the perversity and corrupt politics taking center stage in the programs I watch. I have no problems what-so-ever changing the channel if programming from an enemy camp shows up on my tv. I guess we don’t need a Twilight Zone show anymore since living life in this day and age is almost akin to living in the Twilight Zone. Even if you’re not crazy. And I would actually prefer to watch the Twilight Zone than most of the modern-day satanic tv programming.
Don’t join any group that exceeds the “Dunbar number.” According to a sociologist named Dunbar, the largest social groups that remain truly social (all members know each other and are on good terms) is just below 150. These are harder to infiltrate.
I definitely don’t exceed the Dunbar number. That’s interesting I’d not heard of it.
150 is WAY TOO MANY. I would say that groups of 10 would be better, and each should have at least a 10 year connection with at least one other in the group who has another 10 year connection with someone different. And they should all pass extensive background checks before they can go to the groups bathroom.
