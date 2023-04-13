U.S. government leading all nations into global beast system that would require compliance with digital health tyranny enforced by U.N. World Health Organization

Key to defeating this system is ‘the 25 percent’ who refuses to buckle under the pressure of tyrants
Under whose flag do you wish to live?
We’re about to find out.
Last summer the Biden regime was pushing an amendment to the international health regulations administered by the U.N. World Health Organization that would have given the WHO the power to dictate U.S. policy whenever there is a declared “public health emergency of international concern.”
Even a public health emergency of “regional concern” would have triggered the WHO’s authority to step in and enforce rules on mask wearing, social distancing and lockdowns. Even vaccines, of which Big Pharma always has a new one at the ready, could be mandated by the United Nations agency headed by the corrupt Ethiopian communist Dr. Tedros.
But here’s the worst part. Guess who would get to declare such an emergency under these amended regulations? Of course, it’s the WHO and Dr. Tedros.
As Joe Hoft writes for The Gateway Pundit, the amended agreement would prevent Americans from doing anything that the United Nations world government apparatus didn’t want to be done “and would in essence take away all rights of Americans in an emergency like COVID.”
Thanks at least in part to the efforts of conservative news outlets like this one, the Biden regime’s push for a new level of global governance was defeated last year at the World Health Assembly in Geneva when a bloc of mostly African nations balked and walked.
But now the Biden regime is back at it, as Hoft reminds us, “pushing for this insane action to destroy Americans’ rights once and for all.”
The Biden regime publicly affirmed their commitment to a “legally-binding” Pandemic Accord in a press release in February which will give the World Health Organization (WHO) control over U.S. pandemic policies, though work remains in certain areas.
They are calling it an “accord” instead of a treaty in an effort to bypass U.S. Senate approval. Yes, the Biden regime is attempting to unilaterally hand over U.S. sovereignty to the United Nations World Health Organization while pushing other nations to do the same.
This anti-American document is designed to undermine the U.S. Constitution and its emphasis on individual God-given rights in favor of a collectivist “for the greater good” mentality. It emphasizes “equity” and “inclusiveness” which are merely code words for collectivist policies under a centralized power structure. In other words, this document would cement in stone the death of the American republic as we know it.
Former Minnesota Congresswoman Michele Bachmann, who now serves as dean of the Robertson School of Government at Regent University, shared her concerns about this backdoor to global government being pushed by the Biden administration in a recent interview with Steve Bannon.
Bachmann reminds us that this push by the entity in Washington that claims to be our government to make their tyranny global is all about corralling the nations into a new digital system policed by techno-tyrants armed with the latest technology.
Here’s the key quote from Bachmann in the above video:
“They could declare an emergency for a pandemic or even the possibility of a pandemic and then nations would be forced to do the bidding of the WHO. And every single human on earth would be given a digital identity, on your phone, there will be a QR code, and if you’re in compliance with what the WHO has mandated for you — testing, shots, boosters — then you get to travel, or you don’t get to travel. And that would be merged with your electronic medical records, and eventually that will be merged with the digital currency, and your whole life will be on your QR code, but it will be run through the World Health Organization, through the U.N. That’s the platform for global governance. We’ve never had this level of control, ever, in history. This would be a first, where we have a global body, and all 194 nations would give up their sovereignty to the World Health Organization.”
As she also stated, “once you give up freedom, you don’t get it back. It doesn’t get any bigger than this. This is as big as it gets.”
While this “accord” would formalize things, the U.S. federal government has already handed over its sovereignty to the WHO in a de facto sense. Even when Trump was in office, he followed the recommendations of Drs. Anthony Fauci and Deborah Birx, who were merely passing on the “recommendations” of the WHO regarding lockdowns, facemasks, vaccines, etc.
The one defense the U.S. had against Fauci, Birx and the WHO was federalism, as quite a few states like Florida and Georgia, went against the recommendations coming down from Geneva through Washington, D.C., to the state Capitols. But if you were unlucky enough to reside in a Democrat or RINO-controlled state, you didn’t even have that. You were stuck with lockdowns and mandates on small businesses and individuals that were completely extra-constitutional in nature.
Remember, there is nothing in the U.S. Constitution that says the Bill of Rights apply unless we are in a state of emergency.
So, given what we learned with Covid, even if this new global health accord giving real enforcement powers to the WHO gets defeated again at the 2023 World Health Assembly in July, we have a lot of work to do in educating the American public in the art of non-compliance. Because whether an unconstitutional usurpation of rights comes from a sovereign U.S. government or an international body, the end result is still the same. We are effectively living under a communist or fascist regime where individual rights are no longer respected as being “endowed by our Creator,” but rather they are seen as being “allowed” to be exercised at the whim and pleasure of human authorities. The only way to deal with a tyrant is through mass civil disobedience and noncompliance.
‘The 25 percent‘
The CDC came out this week and said the number of Americans who never agreed to be jabbed with even one shot of Big Pharma’s toxic mRNA concoction was “larger” than previously reported. A full 25 percent of Americans not only said no, but hell no. This is a slightly higher percentage than the 21 percent figure the CDC gave us last year when they wanted to make the refusniks feel like they were among a tiny minority.
In my assessment, a major reason why the clot-shot mandates and lockdowns were finally dropped was because of this 25 percent. Anytime you have 25 percent of society willing to exercise noncompliance, it becomes extremely difficult for tyranny to totally take hold over that society.
If 25 percent of German Christians had stood up and said, no, we will not cooperate with this tyrannical government’s policy of extermination, you can bet that the Nazis would not have been able to do what they did to the Jews.
BOTTOM LINE: Whether it’s your governor, president, or some global bureaucrat at the WHO barking orders for you to “stay home” or “get the shot” or “don’t hire employees who haven’t taken the shot,” as followers of Christ we simply say no and go on living life as usual. This is the only way to defeat globalism. That is, if it is even defeatable.
If we truly are in the last of the Last Days, then we know a global beast system will be allowed to dominate the world for a short period of time and, when it does, there will be no escaping the consequences. Even now there are consequences for obeying God instead of human authorities. If you were among the 25 percent who rejected the Covid shots, there’s a good chance you lost your job, you weren’t allowed into certain venues, or maybe you lost a valued relationship with a friend or loved one.
The Bible says that when you follow Christ you will encounter tribulation and hatred from the world. Many Christians confuse tribulation the “wrath” of God. This is not the wrath of God. This is the wrath of Satan and the world against the followers of Jesus Christ, and it will increase as we get closer to Christ’s Second Coming, as described by Jesus himself in Matthew 24. Of course the worst thing these followers of Lucifer can do to us is kill our physical bodies, which are all on a collision course with death anyway. The antichrist kingdom will be brief, and at the appointed time God will unleash His wrath on Satan and all his minions, who will be thrown into the lake of fire while the rest of us get taken up to everlasting glory with the Lord of lords and King of kings.
39 thoughts on “U.S. government leading all nations into global beast system that would require compliance with digital health tyranny enforced by U.N. World Health Organization”
MEANWHILE…. Washington state recently passed two bills (SB5599 and HB1469) that allows the state to hide kids from their parents if the kid wants an abortion or gender altering treatments. All to be paid for by Washington state taxpayers. https://www.thecentersquare.com/washington/article_d0175e5a-da22-11ed-b1eb-13c1cbc0c137.html
So while the Biden Administration is selling out our civil rights to the WHO supposedly for “health” reasons, some local governments are already legally poised to steal your kids for eugenic “health” reasons, too. Everyone should be paying special attention to what’s going through your state legislatures, because what happens in one state sooner or later spreads to the others Remember, all politics is local.
Yes, exactly. Thank you for sharing this Kayjae.
During Armageddon’s Orwellian Digital Age, Satan’s fascist BHO-biden Administration has democratically canceled the Masonic-Constitutional ‘civil rights’ of America’s socially-secured dependent wards (i.e. Harlot Babylon’s digitally-marked SS# chattel).
The Social Justice Gospel of the Marxist Beast’s WHO has bewitched the citizens (i.e. SS# chattel) of the UN Global Village. Under strong delusion, they sell out their parental rights to nurture their own newborn children by letting the Beast digitally mark their souls with its abominable ID number. Thus their abandoned children become the Beast’s Socialistically secured, cradle-to-grave property (birth-controlled, SS#, transhuman chattel). Supposedly to receive Socialism’s “health” and “welfare” security, their kids are sacrificed into the good hands of Moloch’s social workers, Satan’s eugenic Beast.
Fifth generation warfare, dividing families parents against children, sibling division, even friends over trans., lgbt, covid shots, masking, the uniparty issues, and hundreds of topics. We are also being hit from all directions, incl media , 24/7 news feeds.
Jesus said: “Do not assume that I have come to bring peace to the earth; I have not come to bring peace, but a sword. For I have come to turn a man against his father, a daughter against her mother, a daughter-in-law against her mother-in-law. A man’s enemies will be the members of his own household.
Anyone who loves his father or mother more than Me is not worthy of Me; anyone who loves his son or daughter more than Me is not worthy of Me; and anyone who does not take up his cross and follow Me is not worthy of Me. Whoever finds his life will lose it, and whoever loses his life for My sake will find it.
I have come to ignite a fire on the earth, and how I wish it were already kindled! But I have a baptism to undergo, and how distressed I am until it is accomplished!
Do you think that I have come to bring peace to the earth? No, I tell you, but division. From now on, five in one household will be divided, three against two and two against three. They will be divided, father against son and son against father, mother against daughter and daughter against mother, mother-in-law against daughter-in-law and daughter-in-law against mother-in-law.” Matthew 10:34; Luke 12:49
The illegitimate President has NO authority to make a Treaty with the WHO. IT IS AGAINST THE LAW!!!!
Article II, Section 2
“He (The president) shall have Power, by and with the Advice and Consent of the Senate, to make Treaties, provided two thirds of the Senators present concur”
Russ D – “The illegitimate President has NO authority to make a Treaty with the WHO. IT IS AGAINST THE LAW!!!!”
But that’s just it – they’re not calling it a “treaty.” As Leo says in his story:
“They are calling it an “accord” instead of a treaty in an effort to bypass U.S. Senate approval. “
1blandina – “I am in the 25%.”
And those of us in the 25% of the U.S. are part of the larger 17.7 percent of the world’s population who haven’t gotten the clot shot either.
According to the latest global vaccination numbers in a NYT report, “Tracking Coronavius Vaccinations Around the World” (last updated March 23, 2023), “More than 5.55 billion people worldwide have received a dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, equal to about 72.3 percent of the world population.”
But apparently they’re not satisfied with those results, because now the use of mRNA vaccines for livestock is being considered.
Here’s a link to a statement by the Texas Department of Agriculture. If Texas is considering it, then maybe others are, also?
https://texasagriculture.gov/News-Events/Article/7596/Commissioner-Miller-Statement-on-mRNA-Vaccines-in-Livestock
Could you ingest some of the vaccine’s components when eating beef? Who knows. But it’s a good chance the beef will never make it to your table.
A panorama view (360 degree angle) AMEN!!!!!
I am in the 25%. A few little secrets I will share about it too. But first, if people need an authority figure to read off their rights to them, they are already doomed! If you need someone to do that, you don’t have any. Well, you have them, but if you don’t know, it’s like you don’t. You need to not only know your rights, but you need to OWN your rights. Example: When this jab nonsense came up, I knew I wasn’t going to get it and I knew why and turned out to be right. But I knew I had the right. It mattered not whether ‘they’ acknowledged my right or not, it was still my right, I knew it, and I was going to defend my right. I owned the right. It is my body, and no one can tell me that I must put something INTO my body that I do not want. That is trespassing, because a boundary is there, and on the other side of it is MY right, because it involves my body. Not someone else’s body anywhere in the picture, but my body. It is my territory and I must stand up for it. Examples abound, but the point is I know I do not need someone else’s permission to access my right. They cannot deny it because it is mine. So owning your right is one thing. Another thing is logic. ‘They’ will use bad arguments to fool the simpleminded. They tried to use that ‘no one is safe until all are vaxxed’ lie which is not only false, but illogical. What is the point of a vaccine if you still have to worry about those who didn’t take it yet as if you could still get the illness from them? I saw through it right away. And I told people, “Well, if you are so worried about it, then you go out and get jabbed then, and then you can stop worrying about the fact that I will not be jabbed! If you still choose to worry about it, then that just tells me that you think the jab is ineffective, so why should anyone get it then?! I will not get it in MY body, and that does not affect YOU. If you think it does, then YOU go get the jab, so you can stop worrying about who did and didn’t get the jab, and quit whining!” Of course I always try to tell them not to get it and why. But logic will save your butt out of a lot of hot water!
Another thing is this. Bowling balls. Guts. Courage. Bravery. A backbone. Many lack this. There were some in nazi Germany that did stand up. I have stood up too. I am ready to stand up at the drop of a hat. Because I know it can all be at any time. No one is guaranteed tomorrow. If you have laid your life down on God’s altar already, you don’t have an issue. Every day is extra! But woe to those who have not. It is why most caved in the nazi regine. But those who didn’t, they did not know what was around the next corner either. They did not know if they would lose their livelihood, if the gestapo would pound on their door that night, or whatever else. They were the heroes that marched bravely into the face of danger, into the direction of trouble, without thought of their own safety, because they had to stand up for what is right. They had already laid their lives down at His altar as well. They did not wait for a permission slip from hitler, or a hall pass from goebbels. They did not meditate for hours until they felt warm and fuzzy about their next move. Like good soldiers, they were ready to move. They knew God’s will or at least right from wrong. They didn’t need to lounge around wondering what to do, if they would take a stand or cave and cower, if they would buckle under pressure to save their ‘own skin’ as it says in Job. It was instant, and they charged with a light straight into the darkness, no hesitations, no hemming and hawing. If you have counted the cost, you will be ready. No one will waltz in and hand you a pair on a golden platter just when you need them. You are either ready on that day or you are not. Today is the day of training!
When the lockdown came, from then until now I stood up and I evaded it all and my life went on as normal. I went out to enjoy the sunshine and the flowers. I had just gotten into an ‘essential’ job. Everything rolled along as normal. I knew it was all BS and went out of my way to defy it all. When the jab rolled out I knew I wasn’t going to get it no matter the cost. My workplace at the time was advertising it and I just threw the fliers in the trash. No one asked and I didn’t say anything. If I would lose my job over it, so be it. If I couldn’t find another one because it would be the law of the land, so be it. If I became homeless and what ever else, so be it. Either God will deliver me or not. But I will not compromise. I will stand my ground, it was a hill to die on. It is better to die on your feet than live on your knees. And I had chosen my feet. It was just that simple. It is tests like this in life that prove what we are made of. As it turned out, they did not insist on any of it and I kept that job. I was exposing it online all over and because of those like me, the truth came out and the dragon was slain and it all slunk back into the shadows. For now. I did not know what the outcome would be. But I knew what I was and was not willing to do and that I would stand my ground. There are many occasions like that in life, and we must take a stand. We don’t know what the outcome is, and that is part of the test. Remember Daniel in the lion’s den? It is exactly that kind of thing.
Times like these show us what we are made of, and what side of the line we fall on will go down in the halls of history!
So, dear reader, the question hangs, will you shine the light as the bride of Christ, holding the torch of righteousness and truth in the face of intense danger and darkness? Or will you cower and your backbone dissolve and you will slink away under the pressure to conform to whatever agenda the evil powers that be extol? Under whose banner will you rally, God’s or His enemy’s? Oh, it is never easy! No one ever said it would be easy! Oh no, we have been told it would not be easy at all! And each must choose whom he will serve. Just remember, excuses to save yourself while you compromise with evil won’t fly well before the judgment throne of God! Either we trust God or we don’t when the heat is on. Either we are willing to count the cost and self sacrifice and face persecution of all forms for what His ways are, or we are not. And yes, it really is just that simple!
Six biblical reasons not to comply with “vaccine” mandates:
1. God created each person with a free will.
2. For Christian’s, our bodies are temples of the Holy Spirit.
3. Roman’s 13 has to do with maintaining law and order, not bowing to government mandates.
4. Christians are not to be conformed to the world (Romans 12:2).
5. Christians are not to be taken captive by deceit (Colossians 2:8).
6. Mandates are a step leading toward the Mark of the Beast.
Religous freedom incl religous exemptions civil rights act 1964 title 7 discrimmination banned, etc. (race, sex, religion, etc)
L.A. McDonough – “We are also being hit from all directions, incl media , 24/7 news feeds.”
Yes, but we don’t have to lie down like doormats for them to walk all over.
I’m pretty dogmatic about which websites and news sources I read or quote from for comments on this website. My husband isn’t so “traditional” so sometimes when he tells me he just read or heard this or that, I will often say to him, “Where did you read/hear that?”
So, when he told me the other night that the NWO people are panicking because people are now more aware of what they’re doing, I’m inclined to question why they would be fearful of us. It’s pretty obvious that they are really hustling to set this whole thing up, but whether they are doing it out of fear rather than their own demonic, consuming greed for power is debatable for me.
For years, their plans were shrouded in secrecy, but beginning with the last decade or two, when they came out with their Agenda 21 and then Agenda 30, and especially since Biden got into the Oval Office, they have been in-your-face with just about everything they plan to do to us.
So why any surprise or fear on their part that we not only know now what they’re up to, but many of us are also not very happy with it?
Unless it’s our resistance and our willingness to fight against their agenda that is larger than they ever expected and so they were totally unprepared for it? As Leo said above, “In my assessment, a major reason why the clot-shot mandates and lockdowns were finally dropped was because of this 25 percent.”
Did they really think we would actually enjoy owning nothing, or having a foreign, untested substance injected into us, or having good, healthy food supplies destroyed so we could eat insects and fake meat, or having our children taken hostage, brainwashed and physically mutilated, or having our hard-earned money stolen and replaced by a currency system that they exclusively control, or having to alter everything we say and do to conform to what they dictate to us and being surveilled 24/7 for compliance, or, finally, having a computer chip inserted into our brains to attach us to the internet so they can monitor even our thoughts (if they could)?
Do they think we’re stupid or something???
Or is Klaus getting senile? Uval smoking too much weed?
So what do we do? We fight! We notify our senators and representatives, as Dean Bachmann is urging us to and we demand that they take the U.S. out of the WHO and that we do not give this government permission to force us into subservience and slavery with a digital ID. We speak out here and on other websites and notify everyone we know (who will listen) about this tyranny. And we use the weapons of this warfare which are mighty for pulling down strongholds – we get on our knees and on our faces before God and we pray and then we stand!
1blandina: “‘They’ will use bad arguments to fool the simpleminded. They tried to use that ‘no one is safe until all are vaxxed’ lie which is not only false, but illogical.”
“Fool,” “lie,” “false.” They are trying to be masters of deceit.
All sarcasm below fully intended.
There have been two recent, fungal outbreaks within the last couple of months, but amazingly, the WHO seems to be right on top of things because in October 2022, they published their “first list” of fungal infections. As noted in the Newsmax story below, “some strains are increasingly drug-resistant and becoming more widespread.”
https://www.newsmax.com/health/health-news/fungus-fungal-infections/2022/10/25/id/1093327/
Apparently, the WHO has pinpointed one reason why these fungi are so stubborn.
“Climate change also means that the incidence and geographic range of the pathogens is expanding, WHO said, while resistance is in part being driven by the over-use of antifungals in agriculture.”
“Agriculture.” That’s right, it’s those pesky farmers again, doing what they’re doing to provide food for humanity. And no doubt those flatulence-emitting cattle (thank you, AOC) are contributing to the “climate change.”
What’s even more amazing than their ability to hone in on the real triggers for the cause and prevalence of these scourges is their remarkable prescience in coming out with this list, because it was only four to six months later that news broke about two fungal infections:
https://www.newsmax.com/health/health-news/fungus-valley-fever-coccidioides/2023/02/02/id/1107093/
https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/papermill-fungus-michigan/2023/04/10/id/1115677/
Where have we seen this kind of divine ability before in anticipating a potential health crisis? Oh yes, that high-level pandemic exercise on October 18, 2919 “Event 201,” hosted by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation in partnership with the World Economic Forum.
And as if spores weren’t enough, now the CDC is warning U.S. doctors to be on the look-out for the hemorrhagic Marburg virus, which was prognosticated by the WHO in 2021.
Maybe I’m being overly suspicious, but I wonder if the WHO (CDC/WEF/NWO) is setting up a scenario here in which they’re hoping we connect the dots they are laying? Namely, that they are truly “saviors” who have foreseen possible health threats, so even though we may be alarmed about handing over our freedoms to them, we can still “rest assured” because all contingencies for any health emergencies will “certainly” be covered by them while all decisions concerning us are being made only by THEM?
The COWARDLY COMPLIANT are the enablers, making the all the evil possible.
Leo,The US needs to get out of the UN and get the UN out of the US. They will have an extremely hard time enforcing this in Texas. I would imagine that would hold true for most of the southern states including your state of Georgia!!! Keep up the good work.
Harry HingstCanyon Lake, TX
I agree Harry. The 25 percent, which is probably closer to 35 percent in certain states like Texas and Georgia (less than 25 percent in others), will be problematic for the globalists!
Once again..”right on” Leo. It’s a little frightening, but we absolutely cannot fear. Made it through unmanned, (thank you Dear Lord), but surely Manny more now have been jarred awake I hope. So possibly more than said 25% I would think. Nevertheless, I thank you so much for helping strengthen the believers resolve to “resist!!. It’s important what you do. MARANATHA! Bless your heart. In Jesus, Christy
*unjabbed (not unmanned)
” Los Uniteds ” also needs to get out if the WHO – again !
Leo, I haven’t read all your stories on this website, but of those I have, I feel this must be your most brilliant, bold, and powerful one so far! It will take me several more times of reading it in order to grasp everything you’re saying here.
I’m really glad that you included that video of Michele Bachmann. She is such a gutsy lady, and I’ve seen her in other videos. She has rightfully called out these tyrants of the Biden regime, WHO, WEF and others as “cruel monsters.”
Last year this power grab was defeated, but I have no doubt that if that mercifully and providentially happens again this May, our overlords still have more cards up their sleeves to try to enslave and destroy us. If Plan A doesn’t work, then there is always Plan B all the way to Z.
This is a constant battle that you pointed out will never end until our rightful King Yeshua Moshiach, the Son of David, Son of God returns!
But return HE WILL!!! AMEN!!!
Leo – “If 25 percent of German Christians had stood up and said, no, we will not cooperate with this tyrannical government’s policy of extermination, you can bet that the Nazis would not have been able to do what they did to the Jews.”
Yes, they should have said “no.”
Twenty-five percent of the U.S. population refused to comply with the shots. That means that 75 percent did, which includes many Christians, who were not even aware that they were being deceived. A news site I am on, reported that, according to VAERS, 26 million Americans now have injuries from the shot, not to mention all the deaths. It will be interesting to see how many Americans will comply again.
LikeLiked by 2 people
VACCINES AND CHRISTIANITY
A Biblical, historical, and contemporary examination
https://www.vaccinesandchristianity.org/
” Los Uniteds” said to Sodom and Gomorrah, ” Here, hold my beer “.
Amen! Russ D, Thanks for sharing VACCINES AND CHRISTIANITY and its popular post—“George Muller on Resisting Vaccine Mandates (1878)”. vaccinesandchristianity@gmail.com
Most Christians believe psychiatry is a legitimate science too. It was designed to explain away the human soul just like evolution explains away the Creator. They don’t ask questions, but believe everything they see on TV commercials.
Dear God, please keep us out of the “World HELL-th Organization” !
AMEN!
Young men on the Right will sit idly by and watch this happen, too.
The 25% have the right to religous exemptions, the civil rights act of 1964 title 7 states religion: https://www.eeoc.gov/laws/guidance/fact-sheet-religious-discrimination Bill also incl. race, sex or national origin in fundamental civil rights. We have to go down fighting if necessary when the UN takes over under a police state meaning constitution, way we do banking, incl civil rights act is cancelled.
Reblogged this on Klartext Translated.
The letter can be found here….
https://patrick.net/post/1347231/2022-08-30-a-message-to-the-unjabbed
25% HERE and will be until my God and King returns My Yeshua! Hallowed be Your name!
Leo I would not post a link offensive to you. I hope you will allow this massage to stand. I further hope those reading this will go see it ,if they already haven’t. It says it all.
“A Message To The Unjabbed”
https://www.bitchute.com/video/DQnE3aZxIs9C/
Thanks, LadyTess, for posting— “A Message To The Unjabbed”. It partially says it all.
“A Message To Unjabbed and Digitally(SS#)Unmarked Wise Virgins In Christ’s Socially UN-Secured Bride”.
LikeLike
We can support one another in case they try to “Shanghai” us. Go around with blowtorches and bolt cutters to set neighbors free and link arms. Just refuse to get locked in. I think that’s why the Chinese lockdown ended.
Amen, Leo, thank you!
The worst thing these digitally-marked (SS#), Socialistically Secured followers of Lucifer can do to us is killing our physical bodies, which are all on a collision course with death anyway. Matthew 24.
Thank you, Leo.
I must admit, I am quietly proud (in a humble sort of way) of the 25%.
We must stay strong and be grateful for every moment of life.
