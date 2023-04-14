The coming globalized digital money system just got the endorsement it needed to proceed as the replacement for fiat paper currencies

I have been warning for more than two years that the global beast system will be fully in place when we see the globalists succeed at implementing two key components: A global digital ID for all people and a new form of global digital money that will be designed to replace cash.

They have been racing toward reaching each of these two goals and 2023 may be the year they succeed, although that still remains to be seen.

One thing’s for sure. If they don’t succeed, it won’t be for lack of trying.

On April 10, the globalists dropped a bombshell that very few news outlets have even noticed and I will take the rest of this article to lay it out for you.

The Digital Currency Monetary Authority (DCMA) announced on April 10 it will be launching a new global central bank digital currency, or CBDC, calling it an “universal monetary unit,” also known as the Unicoin, which all of the world’s central banks and commercial banks will be able to use for settlements of trade among each other. The April 10 announcement took place at the annual spring meetings of the International Monetary Fund.

Logo for the Universal Monetary Unit or Unicoin, announced by the Digital Currency Monetary Authority on April 10 at the IMF Spring Meetings.

What exactly is the Digital Currency Monetary Authority, you ask? Well, I did a little digging.

It defines itself as follows in a press release: “The DCMA is a world leader in the advocacy of digital currency and monetary policy innovations for governments and central banks. Membership within the DCMA consists of sovereign states, central banks, commercial and retail banks, and other financial institutions.”

The DCMA further describes itself on its website, as:

“A world leader in the advocacy of digital currency innovations for monetary authorities. Our mission is to enable trade globalization through the monetary integration of international payments and settlements while strengthening national economies’ monetary sovereignty.

“The first wave of cryptographic cash was designed for public untrusted networks. The DCMA reimagines the next wave of cryptographic innovations engineered for adoption by central banks, retail and commercial banks, Fintech, governments, and cryptocurrency exchanges.”

The group has created what they call the “Unicoin Network… a decentralized international banking network open to central banks, retail and commercial banks, Fintech, governments, and cryptocurrency exchanges. Central banks can deploy a resilient CBDC monetary system adopting the Unicoin Network Crypto 2.0 protocol.”

The DCMA is also trying to establish a unifying platform that will utilize one single currency they call “Unicoin,” by which their Unicoin Network is authorized and fully backed by the IMF. The currency is powered by artificial intelligence.

They claim this platform will allow central banks to convert their own currencies into Unicoin for easier international trade, while also allowing more stability against price fluctuations.

So not only do we have a digital version of the Bank for International Settlements but we now have it endorsed by the IMF. That’s a big wow!

This may be the big drop we were all waiting for, those of us who pay attention to global trends and assess how they are lining up with Bible prophecy.

Governments can issue their own CBDC’s all they want, but that doesn’t engender a globalized money system anymore than if they all issued fiat paper currencies without a Bank for International Settlements, which is known as the central bank for central banks.

In the post-World War II order, the world financial system has operated with the SWIFT system and the Bank of International Settlements as the global conduits for fiat currencies. The glue that holds it all together so money can flow around the world. But that system, even in the electronic age, was based on cash being king and the U.S. dollar being the world’s reserve currency.

Alkesh Shah, a crypto expert with Bank of America Securities, suggests in the video below that a truly digital money system is designed to replace cash once and for all. He says, “We are already moving to the world of digital currency…We think we are digital today with our currency, we are not. We are electronic. We always need a middle man. Once there is digital you don’t need a middle man. You can actually use it like cash. I give Harry some money smartphone to smartphone. And that’s the promise of digital. We’re not there yet… but we’re getting there, and we will be getting there with digital assets and one day with the Fed actually putting out digital currency.”

But even after nations and their central banks issue their own CBDC’s, there’s still a void that needed to be filled. They needed a digital framework that ties all these central bank digital currencies together. More than 120 nations are working on rolling out CBDC’s but in order to have a truly global system, you need a centralized conduit, a “framework” as they call it, with which the nations will affiliate these new digital currencies. Once this is in place and the globalized digital money system is married to the globalized digital ID system, which is being forged as we speak in accordance with centralized standards being set by the World Health Organization, then we have a truly global system of 24/7 control over all humanity.

Why? Because the technology associated with centralized digital currencies and centralized digital health passports is going to be far more efficient at controlling human behavior than fiat paper currencies and paper or plastic ID cards in people’s wallets. The old system of paper IDs and paper money was sinister in itself. The underlying objective was for the state to mark you and track you. But the state used very crude tools and because of this one could still function, albeit in a diminished manner, outside the system, using cash to buy what you need. The advent of digital will take things to a whole new level in terms of the elites’ ability to control our movements, our spending habits, everything.

We all know it’s money that fuels the global beast system seeking to remake us all into transhuman digital slaves, so this announcement on April 10 was huge.

This new platform claims to afford the world’s central banks the ability to convert their own digital currencies into Unicoin for easier international trade, while also allowing more stability against the pressures of inflation and deflation. Isn’t that what the world is looking for right now? Stability? Safety and security?

The Digital Currency Monetary Authority (DCMA) announced these plans on April 10 during the 2023 spring meetings of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank.

The DCMA explained:

“Universal Monetary Unit is an innovation in Store of Value cryptographic cash. It is a continuous demand money commodity leveraging monetary policy to minimize high volatility and to ensure continuous market demand.

“Universal Monetary Unit can be adopted as an official currency for settling trade payments and as a central bank cash reserve currency to mitigate against seasonal and systemic local currency depreciation.

“Universal Monetary Unit can be purchased in the local currency of each national economy strengthening central banking monetary sovereignty. Central banks can enter into a bilateral agreement with Universal Monetary Unit if they prefer to hold UMU on their CBDC ledger.”

The DCMA explained more about the rollout of its CBDC and the IMF’s praise of it in the following press release:

Today, at the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Spring Meetings 2023, the Digital Currency Monetary Authority (DCMA) announced their official launch of an international central bank digital currency (CBDC) that strengthens the monetary sovereignty of participating central banks and complies with the recent crypto assets policy recommendations proposed by the IMF.

Universal Monetary Unit (UMU), symbolized as ANSI Character, Ü, is legally a money commodity, can transact in any legal tender settlement currency, and functions like a CBDC to enforce banking regulations and to protect the financial integrity of the international banking system.

Banks can attach SWIFT Codes and bank accounts to a UMU digital currency wallet and transaction SWIFT-like cross-border payments over digital currency rails completely bypassing the correspondent banking system at best-priced wholesale FX rates and with instantaneous real-time settlement.

In an IMF interview with Tobias Adrian, Financial Counsellor at the International Monetary Fund, he states “Cross-border payments can be slow, expensive, and risky. In today’s world of payments, counterparties in different jurisdictions rely on costly trusted relationships to offset the lack of a common settlement asset together with common rules and governance. But imagine if a multilateral platform existed that could improve cross-border payments—at the same time transforming foreign exchange transactions, risk sharing, and more generally, financial contracting.”

According to Darrell Hubbard, the Executive Director of the DCMA, and the chief architect of UMU, “This vision expressed by the IMF is the exact solution the DCMA is delivering to central banks worldwide.”

Adopting a global localization public monetary system architecture, UMU can be configured to operate according to the central banking regulations of each participating jurisdiction.

George Walker, a Partner at Practus, LLP, specializing in international law, facilitated meetings between the DMCA and the IMF, states “Although the IMF has not officially endorsed Universal Monetary Unit, in reviewing the DCMA’s Whitepaper and in weekly team discussions, the IMF has yet to state any objections to UMU’s FX premium rates and its monetary sovereignty approach.”

According to Darrell, “UMU is not attempting to disrupt the international monetary system. If fact, it strengthens it by helping the IMF achieve its stated mandate to provide economic and financial stability to its member states. UMU is a game-changer in how cross-border payments are transacted and mitigates against seasonal and systemic local currency depreciation.”

Universal Monetary Unit Model Law legislation has been drafted in collaboration with several sovereign states (emphasis mine). In this proposed legislation, UMU should not be enacted as legal tender for negotiating domestic prices or international trade agreements. Instead, the legislation proposes UMU to be enacted as a complementary money commodity for the store of value, mitigating against potential seasonal and systemic local currency depreciation, and tendered as a payment currency at the time of settlement.

****

Dear fellow believers, it’s time to open our eyes. While we are running to and fro, the beast system is being erected right under our noses, and it’s more important than ever to keep our eyes fixed on the author and finisher of our faith. I no longer place any trust or hope in any human political solution, for humanity’s “solution” to the problems of this world are already set in stone and galloping down the path to destruction. I do not believe any single politician, no matter how well intentioned, has the ability to stop the train wreck that has already been set in motion. All hail King Jesus! Come quickly!

