The coming globalized digital money system just got the endorsement it needed to proceed as the replacement for fiat paper currencies

I have been warning for more than two years that the global beast system will be fully in place when we see the globalists succeed at implementing two key components: A global digital ID for all people and a new form of global digital money that will be designed to replace cash.
They have been racing toward reaching each of these two goals and 2023 may be the year they succeed, although that still remains to be seen.
One thing’s for sure. If they don’t succeed, it won’t be for lack of trying.
On April 10, the globalists dropped a bombshell that very few news outlets have even noticed and I will take the rest of this article to lay it out for you.
The Digital Currency Monetary Authority (DCMA) announced on April 10 it will be launching a new global central bank digital currency, or CBDC, calling it an “universal monetary unit,” also known as the Unicoin, which all of the world’s central banks and commercial banks will be able to use for settlements of trade among each other. The April 10 announcement took place at the annual spring meetings of the International Monetary Fund.
What exactly is the Digital Currency Monetary Authority, you ask? Well, I did a little digging.
It defines itself as follows in a press release: “The DCMA is a world leader in the advocacy of digital currency and monetary policy innovations for governments and central banks. Membership within the DCMA consists of sovereign states, central banks, commercial and retail banks, and other financial institutions.”
The DCMA further describes itself on its website, as:
“A world leader in the advocacy of digital currency innovations for monetary authorities. Our mission is to enable trade globalization through the monetary integration of international payments and settlements while strengthening national economies’ monetary sovereignty.
“The first wave of cryptographic cash was designed for public untrusted networks. The DCMA reimagines the next wave of cryptographic innovations engineered for adoption by central banks, retail and commercial banks, Fintech, governments, and cryptocurrency exchanges.”
The group has created what they call the “Unicoin Network… a decentralized international banking network open to central banks, retail and commercial banks, Fintech, governments, and cryptocurrency exchanges. Central banks can deploy a resilient CBDC monetary system adopting the Unicoin Network Crypto 2.0 protocol.”
The DCMA is also trying to establish a unifying platform that will utilize one single currency they call “Unicoin,” by which their Unicoin Network is authorized and fully backed by the IMF. The currency is powered by artificial intelligence.
They claim this platform will allow central banks to convert their own currencies into Unicoin for easier international trade, while also allowing more stability against price fluctuations.
So not only do we have a digital version of the Bank for International Settlements but we now have it endorsed by the IMF. That’s a big wow!
This may be the big drop we were all waiting for, those of us who pay attention to global trends and assess how they are lining up with Bible prophecy.
Governments can issue their own CBDC’s all they want, but that doesn’t engender a globalized money system anymore than if they all issued fiat paper currencies without a Bank for International Settlements, which is known as the central bank for central banks.
In the post-World War II order, the world financial system has operated with the SWIFT system and the Bank of International Settlements as the global conduits for fiat currencies. The glue that holds it all together so money can flow around the world. But that system, even in the electronic age, was based on cash being king and the U.S. dollar being the world’s reserve currency.
Alkesh Shah, a crypto expert with Bank of America Securities, suggests in the video below that a truly digital money system is designed to replace cash once and for all. He says, “We are already moving to the world of digital currency…We think we are digital today with our currency, we are not. We are electronic. We always need a middle man. Once there is digital you don’t need a middle man. You can actually use it like cash. I give Harry some money smartphone to smartphone. And that’s the promise of digital. We’re not there yet… but we’re getting there, and we will be getting there with digital assets and one day with the Fed actually putting out digital currency.”
But even after nations and their central banks issue their own CBDC’s, there’s still a void that needed to be filled. They needed a digital framework that ties all these central bank digital currencies together. More than 120 nations are working on rolling out CBDC’s but in order to have a truly global system, you need a centralized conduit, a “framework” as they call it, with which the nations will affiliate these new digital currencies. Once this is in place and the globalized digital money system is married to the globalized digital ID system, which is being forged as we speak in accordance with centralized standards being set by the World Health Organization, then we have a truly global system of 24/7 control over all humanity.
Why? Because the technology associated with centralized digital currencies and centralized digital health passports is going to be far more efficient at controlling human behavior than fiat paper currencies and paper or plastic ID cards in people’s wallets. The old system of paper IDs and paper money was sinister in itself. The underlying objective was for the state to mark you and track you. But the state used very crude tools and because of this one could still function, albeit in a diminished manner, outside the system, using cash to buy what you need. The advent of digital will take things to a whole new level in terms of the elites’ ability to control our movements, our spending habits, everything.
We all know it’s money that fuels the global beast system seeking to remake us all into transhuman digital slaves, so this announcement on April 10 was huge.
This new platform claims to afford the world’s central banks the ability to convert their own digital currencies into Unicoin for easier international trade, while also allowing more stability against the pressures of inflation and deflation. Isn’t that what the world is looking for right now? Stability? Safety and security?
The Digital Currency Monetary Authority (DCMA) announced these plans on April 10 during the 2023 spring meetings of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank.
The DCMA explained:
“Universal Monetary Unit is an innovation in Store of Value cryptographic cash. It is a continuous demand money commodity leveraging monetary policy to minimize high volatility and to ensure continuous market demand.
“Universal Monetary Unit can be adopted as an official currency for settling trade payments and as a central bank cash reserve currency to mitigate against seasonal and systemic local currency depreciation.
“Universal Monetary Unit can be purchased in the local currency of each national economy strengthening central banking monetary sovereignty. Central banks can enter into a bilateral agreement with Universal Monetary Unit if they prefer to hold UMU on their CBDC ledger.”
The DCMA explained more about the rollout of its CBDC and the IMF’s praise of it in the following press release:
Today, at the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Spring Meetings 2023, the Digital Currency Monetary Authority (DCMA) announced their official launch of an international central bank digital currency (CBDC) that strengthens the monetary sovereignty of participating central banks and complies with the recent crypto assets policy recommendations proposed by the IMF.
Universal Monetary Unit (UMU), symbolized as ANSI Character, Ü, is legally a money commodity, can transact in any legal tender settlement currency, and functions like a CBDC to enforce banking regulations and to protect the financial integrity of the international banking system.
Banks can attach SWIFT Codes and bank accounts to a UMU digital currency wallet and transaction SWIFT-like cross-border payments over digital currency rails completely bypassing the correspondent banking system at best-priced wholesale FX rates and with instantaneous real-time settlement.
In an IMF interview with Tobias Adrian, Financial Counsellor at the International Monetary Fund, he states “Cross-border payments can be slow, expensive, and risky. In today’s world of payments, counterparties in different jurisdictions rely on costly trusted relationships to offset the lack of a common settlement asset together with common rules and governance. But imagine if a multilateral platform existed that could improve cross-border payments—at the same time transforming foreign exchange transactions, risk sharing, and more generally, financial contracting.”
According to Darrell Hubbard, the Executive Director of the DCMA, and the chief architect of UMU, “This vision expressed by the IMF is the exact solution the DCMA is delivering to central banks worldwide.”
Adopting a global localization public monetary system architecture, UMU can be configured to operate according to the central banking regulations of each participating jurisdiction.
George Walker, a Partner at Practus, LLP, specializing in international law, facilitated meetings between the DMCA and the IMF, states “Although the IMF has not officially endorsed Universal Monetary Unit, in reviewing the DCMA’s Whitepaper and in weekly team discussions, the IMF has yet to state any objections to UMU’s FX premium rates and its monetary sovereignty approach.”
According to Darrell, “UMU is not attempting to disrupt the international monetary system. If fact, it strengthens it by helping the IMF achieve its stated mandate to provide economic and financial stability to its member states. UMU is a game-changer in how cross-border payments are transacted and mitigates against seasonal and systemic local currency depreciation.”
Universal Monetary Unit Model Law legislation has been drafted in collaboration with several sovereign states (emphasis mine). In this proposed legislation, UMU should not be enacted as legal tender for negotiating domestic prices or international trade agreements. Instead, the legislation proposes UMU to be enacted as a complementary money commodity for the store of value, mitigating against potential seasonal and systemic local currency depreciation, and tendered as a payment currency at the time of settlement.
****
Dear fellow believers, it’s time to open our eyes. While we are running to and fro, the beast system is being erected right under our noses, and it’s more important than ever to keep our eyes fixed on the author and finisher of our faith. I no longer place any trust or hope in any human political solution, for humanity’s “solution” to the problems of this world are already set in stone and galloping down the path to destruction. I do not believe any single politician, no matter how well intentioned, has the ability to stop the train wreck that has already been set in motion. All hail King Jesus! Come quickly!
8 thoughts on “The coming globalized digital money system just got the endorsement it needed to proceed as the replacement for fiat paper currencies”
Great article!!!
This world is the Titanic. I have heard the comment that trying to ‘fix’ anything here at this point is just like rearranging deck chairs on the Titanic. The ship is going down. Everything in it is going down. All the pomp and gaiety is going down. The only question that matters is: Are you on the lifeboat called ‘Jesus’? Because that is the only thing that will survive. Those in Christ. And we can’t take anything with us. The only thing that is an exception is those we lead to Christ. We all live for eternity with Him. There is the other eternity that you don’t want. But all that this world has to offer will sink, and it is sinking fast. Material things will be burned up and destroyed. The Bible verse in Revelation comes to mind about ‘the sound of the saxophone will be heard in it no more…’. I can only warn people not to invest their stock in this world.
I also keep running into the twisted versions of what our goal is as Christians. Christian pop culture is full of misguided concepts of positivity, success, and feel good messages. The only way to be an overcomer is to be willing to lay down your life as a martyr for Jesus. THAT is how you overcome. There is no other definition. It is not escaping the antichrist armies and evading death. It is not getting your homestead and surviving off grid. Nor is it any form of success in the world system. It is fully surrendering all of you to all of Him. That means the devil has no hold on us anymore, because we are not holding onto anything anymore.
“And they overcame him by the blood of the Lamb and by the word of their testimony, and they did not love their lives to the death.”
Revelation 12; 11
But you won’t hear that in today’s churches, from today’s pulpits, because this is information that the devil doesn’t want you to know. Dear reader, are you totally sold out to Jesus? Or are you still hanging on to the things of this world?
It’s very clear that there is a very strong push towards a single digital currency, but the “unicoin” scenario you describe, with its endorsement now from the IMF, suggests to me that this is still a Western-controlled operation to deal with the coming collapse of the dollar as the reserve currency. (The IMF is a US controlled entity.)
But what about BRICS? Are they and the rest of the Global South lining up to join this Western-inspired “unicoin” currency world? Probably not for quite a long while, because of the sanctions and depository confiscations that the West (particularly the US) have imposed on the BRICS countries and the Global South at various times, especially now Russia. Quite a few countries, like Argentina, have suffered from the plundering that comes with IMF’s abusive lending policies, meant to strip these countries of their infrastructure and reduce them to servitude. No one trusts the Western banks/financial agencies/governments anymore and are anxious to escape our financial tyranny, hence the recent rush to join an alternative currency and international payment arrangements, as offered by Russia and China. Even Saudi Arabia, Mexico (once close trading partners and/or allies) are actively seeking to join the BRICS currency and economic arrangements. That says a lot.
So I think the “Unicoin” will remain a Western currency—US and Europe and any of their remaining satellites, colonies. Certainly this digital currency would be a real threat to OUR civil liberties, but its reach may not extend much further (for now) than in the Western nations, not globally. The Biden administration and the neocons of the EU and UK shot themselves in the foot with the Russian sanctions and caused the exodus from the dollar and other western/US financial institutions.
However, as the world is awash with massive debt (even the BRICS countries), there may come a time when a global currency might be imposed as the old fiat currencies collapse under the weight of the debt. But unless the currency is backed by a commodity (like gold or oil), it is only a fiat currency. Right now, and despite the sanctions, the Russian ruble is very strong (because of its oil, gold and other natural resources) and the central banks in many countries are buying up gold like crazy. The only real money is a commodity that everyone needs or trusts (like gold or oil). Currency, paper or digital, is only a convenient instrument of transfer of value. So the question must be asked what value does the digital currency represent–is it a trade of value (backed by what commodity) or an instrument of control in that control itself becomes the commodity? Is that all the West now has to offer–control as commodity? Seems so, because that’s how the fiat dollar/petrodollar has been used against 3rd world nations in the past. Now it will be turned against us and the rest of the West.
Great points Kayjae. I think this is what the US/NATO and Russia/China are fighting over right now: Who gets to control the new global order and the digital financial system that drives it? Only time will tell.
The 7 crowns on the 7 heads will move to 10 crowns on the 10 horns by 2025:
https://sumofthyword.com/2021/01/07/mystery-babylon-the-great-and-her-beast/
Yes Monte, with discernment we are here on Leo’s site….. we have no doubt felt the Holy Spirit’s leading as we watch the developments of the enemy…… we also have known perseverance will be required of the enlightened and persecuted that we shall become….. An overcomer is physically preparing and strengthening in faith for the rough road ahead. The Refiners fire shall test and I feel many on this site are bracing, we shall be rewarded as we spread the Gospel by example and Word.
Again thank you Leo for important information that we share and spread.
Revelation 15 says there will be overcomers of the beast system. God does have strategies for us to remain free!
Phenomenal article Leo, and some great comments already! Yes, the Lord will show His Children the narrow path of redemption…some of us will be martyred and some of us will not taste death before He returns…either way we know that this sick world is coming to an end…and as these signs unfold, including these key signs that Leo expounds on in excellent detail, we keep looking up as our redemption draws near…we will soon see a new heaven and a new earth…Maranatha!
