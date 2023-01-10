Globalists’ ‘Net Zero’ crusade will lead to end of modern civilization

January 10, 2023
A cartel of powerful globalist elites including King Charles, BlackRock CEO Larry Fink, the global banking cartel, the Gates, Ford and Rockefeller family foundations, George Soros’ Open Society and countless other foundations, almost all major corporations, the entire global corporate media, the entire federal apparatus in the U.S. and E.U., along with the United Nations and World Economic Forum is pushing forward with a dangerous agenda that has become like a religion for many, especially the younger generation.
It’s called “sustainable development” and the tool to achieve it is the myth of man-caused “climate change.”
Yes the climate is changing, but there is zero proof that these perpetual changes, in play since the dawn of time, are caused by man’s existence on the earth.
By instilling fear of death and destruction from “climate change,” the cartel wants to take away your gasoline-fueled cars and replace them with expensive and more “connected” electric cars, take away your wood stoves, gas stoves and your natural gas appliances and replace them with electric appliances and electric heat pumps, take away most of your meat consumption and replace that protein in your diet with bugs and artificial lab-grown meat.
Watch short video below on how the federal government’s new attempt to ban gas stoves is based on “deeply flawed” science.
And they wonder why people are getting “angry.” Klaus Schwab’s 2022 WEF conference in Davos warned the elites to “prepare for an angrier world.” Why? Because they know their policies to ban most of our sources of private transportation, our sources of heating our homes, and the staples in our diet are going to piss us off.
They also know they represent all of the big money interests in the world but less than 1 percent of the human population. I believe 2023 will be the year that determines if this powerful cartel will be successful in their drive toward a net zero world and digital slavery for mankind, a goal they hope to reach by 2030, according to United Nations Agenda 2030 and its 17 goals for “sustainable development.” When implemented to their fullest extent, these goals of the cartel of globalist predators will be able to track, trace and monitor everything, living and non-living, on earth.
Already, you can see how almost everything we do as we go about our daily lives leaves digital footprints. Think about your personal habits and how they are “connected” to the internet. Your Apple watch, your vehicle, your appliances, your Smart meters, your paperless digital transactions, your cellphone apps, all this data is being scooped up and stored somewhere. Once the central bank digital currency is introduced, I believe that will happen in 2023, the cartel will have what they call “an almost perfect record of every single transaction that happens in the economy,” as globalist economist Pippa Malmgren said at last year’s World Government Summit.
Information, data, is power in today’s digital economy. And that’s a level of power concentrated in the hands of a small group of people the likes of which the world has never before seen. No dictatorship in human history has ever had access to this level of personal data on so many people. Not even close. And all of that data will be harnessed to implement the net zero agenda. If you don’t cooperate with it, and the only means of transacting being through a central bank digital currency, you will be punished for your non-compliance. You won’t be able to hide your carbon-creating activities.
In order to reach their goals of net zero, they will need to eliminate at least 50 percent of the world’s population.
The article below is important because it explains how this cartel has cultivated a web of lies to loot the middle-class populations of the world and herd them into a new feudalistic dark age.
Via Summit News
A damning indictment of the Net Zero political project has been made by one of the world’s leading nuclear physicists.
In a recently published science paper, Dr. Wallace Manheimer said it would be the end of modern civilization. Writing about wind and solar power he argued it would be especially tragic “when not only will this new infrastructure fail, but will cost trillions, trash large portions of the environment, and be entirely unnecessary.” The stakes, he added, “are enormous.”
Dr. Manheimer holds a PhD in physics from MIT and has had a 50-year career in nuclear research, including work at the Plasma Physics Division at the U.S. Naval Research Laboratory. He has published over 150 science papers. In his view, there is “certainly no scientific basis” for expecting a climate crisis from too much carbon dioxide in the atmosphere in the next century or so. He argues that there is no reason why civilization cannot advance using both fossil fuel power and nuclear power, gradually shifting to more nuclear power.
There is of course a growing body of opinion that points out that the Emperor has no clothes when it comes to all the fashionable green technologies. Electric cars, wind and solar power, hydrogen, battery storage, heat pumps – all have massive disadvantages, and are incapable of replacing existing systems without devastating consequences.
Manheimer points out that before fossil fuel became widely used, energy was provided by people and animals. Because so little energy was produced, “civilisation was a thin veneer atop a vast mountain of human squalor and misery, a veneer maintained by such institutions as slavery, colonialism and tyranny”.
This argument hints at why so many rich, virtue-signalling celebrities argue not just for Net Zero but ‘Real’ Zero, with the banning of all fossil fuel use. King Charles said in 2009 that the age of consumerism and convenience was over, although the multi-mansion owning monarch presumably doesn’t think such desperate restrictions apply to himself. Manheimer notes that fossil fuel has extended the benefits of civilisation to billions, but its job is not yet complete. “To spread the benefits of modern civilisation to the entire human family would require much more energy, as well as newer sources,” he adds.
The author notes that the emphasis on a false climate crisis is becoming a “tragedy for modern civilisation”, which depends on reliable, affordable and environmentally viable energy. “The windmills, solar panels and backup batteries have none of these qualities,” he states. This falsehood has been pushed by what has been termed a climate industrial complex, comprising some scientists, most media, industrialists and legislators. Furthermore, he continues, this grouping has “somehow” managed to convince many that CO2 in the atmosphere, a gas necessary for life on Earth, one which we exhale with every breath, is an environmental poison.
In Manheimer’s view, the partnership among self-interested businesses, grandstanding politicians and alarmist campaigners, “truly is an unholy alliance”. The climate industrial complex does not promote discussion on how to overcome this challenge in a way that will be best for everyone. “We should not be surprised or impressed that those who stand to make a profit are among the loudest calling for politicians to act,” he added.
20 thoughts on “Globalists’ ‘Net Zero’ crusade will lead to end of modern civilization”
Gods’ Word is being literally fulfilled before our eyes. Exciting times indeed! Look up our redemption draws so close. Sound the alarm, Lets be about our Father’s business!
Mad Scientist Dr. Strangelove Schwab and his hunchbacked dwarf Igor Harari can pry my gas stove out of my cold, dead fingers.
Thank you sir!
They know what they are doing, and are counting on the masses not knowing what they are doing, or what is what anymore. It’s a real scam. What they spread are ‘truly lies.’
Doomsday is upon us. The end is here. Many refuse to see it for a long list of reasons. Many will refuse to see that the mark of the beast is what it is. I have to agree that, like what happened with the mask hype and the jab push, most of the population went along with it, they get duped into it. Whatever agenda flag the talking heads pull out and wave, the masses follow after, applauding wildly. They are just begging to be brainwashed. Just look at what happened with the nazi regime. It is statistically the norm that most will go along with the propaganda. A portion of the remainder will blind themselves and ‘go along to get along’ and betray the dissenters. or claim that they are just going along with it all in order to keep feeding their families. And that is how you got the Holocaust. The really tiny remnant that does not go along, that are true dissenters who refuse, and are not intimidated by slanderous labels and don’t fear the consequences….. will be about the same size minority that we saw during the Holocaust. I know I will die. I am just honored to die on the right side of history.
Oh, after dissenters, that should be a comma and not a period, or a capital O in or would be okay with me. Just saying. ; )
There are billions of US, thousands of THEM; THEY are organized; WE aren’t. Therein lies the problem.
Borrowing a phrase – Just say NO.
I for one do not want to live in the society the “elite” propose. I don’t necessary want to feel the pain of death, but if I must choose then let me die and do it faithful to Yeshua and praising His name. Feudalism is their objective. The so called “golden age” before the flood of Noah. When the Nephilim ruled the world (transhumanism anyone?) I shudder to think what will happen to my grandchildren.
An aside ..what boggles my mind is these hapless fools think Satan will have any use for them when the world is under his control (albeit temporarily) he will make them slaves for His Nephilim children. Again Transhumaism/robot.
If they would read Revelation it spells it out very clearly what and how it all will play out. And you “elites” hear me now …YOU don’t win.
Praise Yeshua! Maranatha!
Wonderful article, Leo!
Enforcement of the “Net Zero” policy should be perceived as a weapon needed for de-population and de-industrialization of the planet earth. It is not a scam but a very well prepared plan…
Powerful research! Very sobering.
The warning of what the elite globalists are pushing is the 1 world government the Antichrist will take charge of. I’m not looking for him I’m looking for Jesus Christ to come in the clouds.
Maranatha!
It might be difficult to love your neighbor if he calls you a conspiracy theorist when you try to warn him that he’s on the globalists kill list. Probably not a good idea to try to tell him more than once.
I guess so. We are COMANDED to warn when we see approaching danger, so, we gotta do it at least once.
Excellent and true!
These wicked, self-centered-egotistical devil worshipping control freaks are going to have one helluva fight on their blood-stained hands!
The only Climate-Change’ is what they pollute our skies with The Ugly Bill Gates has a big part in the Chemtrails! Ohhh these clever little demon pukes are So busy! Vaccines and they’re about to release The KRACKEN! XBB.1.5 …(Oh My! Sounds soooo Scary!., Wasn’t that on an episode of Lost In Space?)…. (Did Soros think that up?)…
…..Viruses, Vaccines, Wars and rumors of Was, Food-Shortages, Power-Shortages, Financial Collapse,Giant Meteorites and Not watching enough CNN!… There’s STILL MORE of US than YOU Stinkin devils! Stick that in Ze pipe an Schmoke Zit Fat Bald Hop Toad Klause Schwab and the rest of you! Many people ARE Waking up to your evil plans!
A number of people who know what’s happening firmly believe humanity won’t stand for it. I do not share their optimism. About 90% of the masses will go along because they’re passive, cowardly and gullible. At least half of them will continue to turn on and betray the rest of us till they become too crippled or dead. After the past three years I struggle not to be a misanthrope.
The devil doesn’t need a whole bunch of super sinners. Just a small group with lots of fame and money. And a lot of passive, spiritual weaklings who will follow that money and celebrity appeal to Hell. Mindless consumerism. Money for the expensive trappings of a “mega church” and wealthy or celebrity converts to celebrate.
Yet who has led western civilization astray? The very kinds of people the churches have simped for.
And I after thinking of my two sisters and a few neighbors forced to agree with you Rachel,… I’m hoping against the wind I guess!
Back in 5th or 6th Grade, we learned that carbon DI-oxide [ what we exhale ] is good for plants, and carbon MON-oxide [ exhaust fumes ] is poison. I cannot believe that these Globalists do NOT know the difference.
They know perfectly well what they are doing is a scam, but it’s a scam that leads to total power over the masses and that’s what motivates them.
