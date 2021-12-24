Standing in the Valley of Decision: First they came for you, now they want your children

This has by all estimations been a tough year for a lot of people, both the slumbering and the awake.
Many of those who remain asleep have been forced to get a jab that they really didn’t want, just to keep their jobs or their healthcare plans.
Some did it without so much as a second thought and they will get however many “boosters” the system requires of them. Some can be seen on Facebook actually getting excited when they hear of each new injection that gets the government’s rubber stamp of approval.
Others did it with much pain and suffering. They did not want it. But they felt they had no choice, they felt trapped in a world gone mad.
They knew there was something wrong about this, something unprecedented:
You mean I have to inject something into my body, the contents of which remain a mystery and the track record of which only spans a few months and has already killed more people than all other vaccines combined? And if I don’t you’re going to what? You’re going to fire me?
They knew with every fiber of their being that something wasn’t right about that scenario. But they did it anyway. They submitted to the world system.
And they almost immediately regretted it.
“Jab regret” [prikspijt] has been named Word of the Year 2021 by the famous Dutch dictionary Van Dale. The word received 82.2 percent of the 49,000 votes cast on the Van Dale website.
But it doesn’t matter in the end whether you took it smiling or took it crying.
In the end, you own your decision.
Nobody can actually force you to do anything.
Nobody held you down and forced the needle into your arm.
The only thing you were forced to do was to make a decision.
That’s why I reported back in the spring and summer of 2021, when they rolled out these shots, that we all stood in the valley of decision.
The year 2021 was a year of decisions.
Some will never allow anyone to give them a serum that has unknown contents and makes radical changes to the human genome, causing one’s body to actually manufacture a toxic, synthetic spike protein that causes inflammation and sickness.
The year 2022 will be a year of warfare. Things are definitely heating up in the spiritual realm and that means things will heat up in the natural realm. Continue to prepare on both fronts.
We who are awake and know who the enemy is have felt compelled to expand our reach. Time is short. We have to get the word out about the globalist power elites and their evil plan to kill, steal and destroy.
Some gave more financial support to the voices they feel are nailing it with the truths people need to hear in these particular times. Some started speaking out themselves on social media, among their friends, family members, confronting them with the truth like never before while at the same time praying for that truth to sink in and take root.
For me, 2021 was pivotal. I expanded into public speaking and podcasting, and you can see a sampling of the fruits of that by clicking under “media appearances” on this website.
I’ve always been a writer but I’ve never relished being the center of attention, and public speaking has a way of placing you center stage, under the spotlight.
After several of these speaking engagements in 2021, I realized God must be in it. In my weakness, He was able to show His strength, His hope, His mighty truth. The call that I keep hearing God say to relay to His people is this: “Come out of her my people lest you share in her plagues,” from Revelation 18:4.
This speaking project has buttressed my radio and podcast work with Sam Rohrer’s Stand in the Gap Ministries, with Eric Gajewski’s TradCatKnight podcast, and several other more secular radio and podcast platforms that allow me to speak freely about what I believe and see coming on the horizon. And of course my written articles will always be the bread and butter of my outreach work, almost all of which in 2021 have focused on the deadly experimental gene-therapy shots, the related digital health passports and the one-world system they call the Great Reset.
We have encountered stiff resistance to our message from Facebook, Twitter and the other mainstream social media platforms. Twitter banned me in 2021 and Facebook, while allowing me to stay on their platform, has a way of making sure fewer and fewer of my followers actually see my posts.
But at the same time, people are clearly hungry for the truth and even Big Tech can’t stop them from finding it. I have seen this firsthand at my in-person speaking events and also in the huge increase in readership my articles have received this year. Even as the social media giants tried to hide or ban my work, more people found me online. My articles on this site have received 3.7 million reads in 2021, up from 1.6 million in 2020.
People are drawn to truth. If we have to at some point go back to leaflets posted on trees, that’s what we will do! The global elites will never shut us up!
Resistance to the truth can emanate from some of the most unlikely sources.
The silver lining of the medical tyranny that came with the launch of the death shots this year was that we found out who our friends were and were not.
Let me say that I’m not writing off anyone who took these first round of shots. You will end up regretting it, if you haven’t already, but that’s between you and God.
But those who continue to promote the shots based on the lies of Dr. Fauci, Bill Gates and the corrupt governments of the world, you will pay a horrible price for your avarice, if not here in this world then definitely in the next.
On the political level, we learned that former President Donald Trump is not on our side on the most important issue of our time – experimental gene-therapy treatments that have the ability to at some point create transhumans [exactly how many “boosters” will be required before you cease to be fully human remains unclear, but with each successive shot, you grow farther from what God created you to be.]
While spiritual blindness coming from politicians may be expected, it’s really eye-opening when you see blindness on the part of certain pillars of the Church, men and women who are supposed to see things with spiritual eyes.
I’m talking about Christian leaders like Franklin Graham, Robert Jeffress, Dr. Russell Moore, Pope Francis, TD Jakes and many other pastors, rabbis and priests who we learned were either not tuned in, or deliberately tuned out, to God’s Word in these treacherous times. How else could you not discern that experimental gene therapy is bad for humanity? There is no gray area here. You are either for the experimental tinkering with God’s image in us, our DNA, or you are not.
Trump appears to have launched a crusade of late to convince his followers that the shots are good. They “will protect you” and “everybody should get it.”
In almost the same breath that he says “everybody should get it,” he throws in what sounds like a disingenuous disclaimer, that “you have your freedoms” and “forget about mandates… nobody should be forced to get it.”
As we celebrate Christmas, we worship the Christ, the Messiah, who came into the world in the lowliest of venues, a barn or a cave meant for animals.
This was life, precious life, holy and perfect. Just as we are holy and perfect at birth, born with an immune system that is so amazing and wonderful it doesn’t need to be changed or boosted.
Every child that is born into the world has a certain innocence.
These innocent ones must be protected from those with evil intent, those like the mad Dr. Fauci who fund barbaric human-animal experiments, the transhumanists like Klaus Schwab, and the greedy billionaires like Bill Gates, who have done so much, lobbied so hard, to get these genetically modified serums into the bodies of our children. The injections could change them forever, not to mention physically harm them.
Anyone who disrespects the vulnerability, the innocence of a child will be severely judged. That’s why Jesus said, “It would be better for him to have a millstone tied around his neck and be thrown into the sea than for him to cause one of these little ones to sin.” [Luke 17:2]
On Dec. 28, the traditional Church celebrates the Feast of the Holy Innocents. We commemorate that awful period in history when the evil Herod the Great ordered the slaughter of every baby boy under 2 years of age in Judea. Herod was a sociopathic dictator who sought to keep his power over his subjects, a mindset that is still very much alive today, although it gets hidden by all of the media noise in our modern society. Those possessed by this same demonic spirit to dominate and control, hide behind technology and often come dressed in white coats and wearing smiles, telling us to just “trust” them. They are science. They are above reproach.
This feast day should give us pause to reflect extra hard this year on what is happening to our children.
We, the resistance, those who recognize tyranny in all its forms, will fight against it not just because we don’t want to live under its clutches but because we do not want our children or grandchildren to endure its torments.
So we go forth, strong in our faith, placing our hope in no man but only God and his Son Jesus Christ.
I thank everyone who donated or otherwise contributed to this website over the past year. I thank you for reading and sharing the posts. For sharing your comments. For encouraging others on this platform to fight the good fight. Amen. Merry Christmas.
LeoHohmann.com is 100 percent reader supported, meaning we are not beholden to any corporate sponsors or advertisers.
39 thoughts on “Standing in the Valley of Decision: First they came for you, now they want your children”
Thank you Leo for your fierce and compelling writing. You are most certainly one of God’s soldiers. Merry Christmas to you and your family.
So glad I am connected to you by email! I read all your writings sent!
God keep you, shine His face upon you and bless you and all your loved ones. Maranatha ☝️📖🙏🏼 and Merry Christmas 🌲📖🌲
Amen
Creepy satire. It is the same justification the Nazis & Mao & Stalin etc., etc. used to perpetrate all the horrors they committed.
It is For The “Greater Good”
Amen and Amen.
Have to go thru the article a bit to get to the video. The bottom line of the video if it is still available is that the aluminum in the jab is a huge risk health and maybe for decades as it migrates to the brain. Have no idea how accurate it is but makes sense.
https://bestnewshere.com/bombshell-blocked-on-all-social-media-sites/
I’m already angry at how children have been oxygen deprived and traumatized.
Sometimes I feel fatalistic. If prophecies are coming true, we cannot stop them. Is resisting worthwhile if evil is sure to win anyhow?
But we need to fight however hopeless the cause since going along with this makes us guilty too.
What difference can one or a few straggling dissidents with no power or resources make? How should we live?
Merry CHRISTmas, Rachel! It is confounding and I share your pain, as do others who have Spiritual discerning ears to hear. I remind myself to keep doing what is right and pray without ceasing. Imagine the disciples engaging the greed & corruption– human hearts are the same now. Praying with and for you to stay close to our Lord and Savior without anxiety. He has overcome the world.
Joshua 1:9 “Have not I commanded thee? Be strong and of a good courage; be not afraid, neither be thou dismayed: for the LORD thy God is with thee whithersoever thou goest.”
Evil does not win. Sincere Righteousness wins and the Lord knows motives of the heart/innermost mind.
@ Dale Ann December 24, 2021 at 11:13 pm 👍
God Bless & Protect you and yours Rachel, I’m just keeping on keeping on for my 93 yr old Mom, as there’s really no one else in my life. Email friends and online friends as all of the other family members have dissipated into Natzi-Compliance of the CONvid Zone. Yes, The Bible says there’s going to be some horrific times and maybe there’s nothing we can do!… God (YAHWEH) has the Final say in all of this and we do know He is going to settle the score with the bad guys! … In the end, The Meek shall Inherit the earth!
LikeLiked by 1 person
My email address is rensmith23@zohomail dot com.
Rachel.
Merry Christmas
I believe that the jabs are actually the tool used to iniect in everyone the necessary elements to build up a digital ID irreversible, implanted in your body ( for those who survive the injections).
So, if you do not stop it in time, you will be marked by the “Beast” and lost any chance to salvation because you did not wake up on time.
So we have to do all we can to wake up people to the truth before it is too late for them.
We cannot stop the fact that the mark of the best is compulsory for all, but we can refuse to take it and God will certainly make a way for us.
Hi Rachel, I believe that the Lord calls us to testify to the truth, right up until the end. Our task is not to fix this present world system. We know that the ultimate evil will be manifested, but its days are numbered. It’s merely a prelude to the return of the King. Keep looking up! The just shall live by faith.
✔👍
Hello Rachel
We cannot change what God has predicted so our focus is better placed on how we deal with situations as they unfold. Our souls are being tested in the crucible of this evil world.
Ultimately, we obey God and leave the results to Him. He will use our testimony and prayers according to His purpose and He will reward our efforts when He returns.
So never feel that your efforts to serve God are useless. Through your humble efforts God is achieving great things.
We must look after ourselves and not allow ourselves to get anxious about other people and what is happening to the world. If we allow ourselves to get distressed it becomes a hindrance to us. We must learn to manage our levels of empathy and not exceed our coping abilities, otherwise we will end up suffering burnout and unable to function, which doesn’t help anyone.
To love others as yourself, means that you must first, love yourself.
So take care of yourself Rachel and have a happy Christmas.
Micah 3:11
“The heads thereof judge for reward, and the priests thereof teach for hire, and the prophets thereof divine for money; yet will they lean upon the Lord, and say, is not the lord in the midst of us? No evil shall come upon us.”
This amazing verse can be used today to describe the vile leaders of the denominations that let their people down the path of masks, lockdowns and the jab. They proclaimed no evil would come upon the folks that have been trained to blindly trust. It wasn’t that way in the first century church:
Acts 17:11
“The Bereans were more noble than the Thessalonians, in that they received Paul’s words with all readiness of minds, and searched the scriptures daily whether those things were so.”
The Bereans didn’t even take the great apostle Paul’s word for it without doing their own research. God’s word calls them noble. Today you would be called a conspiracy theorist.
It was LBJ that got the 501c3 tax exempt status going for the churches. One reason was that he didn’t want pulpits condemning the body bags returning from Vietnam. Today’s church leaders have continued to be bribed with their paychecks and pensions. Had they stood against the evil fraudulent plandemic lockdowns, it would have opened the door for God back them up like He did in the book of Acts with signs, miracles and wonders.
Leo, Merry Christmas and Happy New Year to you and all on this site.
Thank you Stan! Same to you brother!
Hi Leo…thanks for a really good article…just one point, we are certainly not holy and perfect at birth, we are born children of wrath…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yeah but you can’t deny the innocence of a child. That’s what I was trying to say. Merry Christmas, Brett!
@ Brett December 24, 2021 at 10:46 pm
Hello Brett
In fairness to Leo, he said a “certain innocence” . He is not talking in the context of our fallen state before God, but rather, that the child hasn’t as yet committed any criminal act etc.
LikeLike
In Christ, Yes and Amen, in agreement, Leo.
Joel 3:14- “Multitudes, multitudes in the valley of decision: for the day of the LORD is near in the valley of decision.”
Revelation 22:20 “He which testifieth these things saith, ‘Surely I come quickly. Amen. Even so, come, Lord Jesus’. 21 The grace of our Lord Jesus Christ be with you all. Amen.”
Merry CHRISTmas to all!
Yes! That’s a good word Dale Ann. Thanks for sharing the scriptures! Merry Christmas!
Boosters boost you into the grave. Scientists find nano-tech antennas in the jab. truthcomestolight.com
Thank you for speaking direct truths and not diluting it. Many of us feel like we’re standing alone. So connecting with others who fiercely resist the shot is encouraging. And when the fierceness is buttressed by a solid truth from the Holy Spirit of God it is a double dose of encouragement. Thanks again.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you Karalou! Merry CHRISTmas! Yes it is encouraging to have a community of like-minded thinkers. I pray God continues to help us stay strong faith in Him and love and support of each other!
<> (“They” should be “The.”)
Thank You Leo and Merry Christmas! (I actually believe Jesus’s Birthday was more like late September -early November -‘Tabernacles-Feast of Trumpets) .. but that’s a discussion for later. My decision is to stay on the path Towards Jesus / Yahshua and bye bye to this world! So many people Cling to this world instead of clinging to the Cross! So many Christians talk about wanting to go to heaven, but they are NOT Willing to die for Jesus! Many are turning to the jab because “The Donald” said so! Maybe the Final test is are we willing to Die for Righteousness while Standing for Righteousness. It may be the ultimate price we will have to pay for refusing those ‘arrows’ that flieth by day.
LikeLiked by 1 person
kgazin,
You would be right. September by our calender. The best research I know is “Jesus Christ Our Promised Seed” by V.P. Weirwille.
God communicated His plan of redemption first in the heavens and then in His written Word. The Magi learned from their ancestors who learned from Daniel how to know a Judean king had been born.
I recently had a letter to the editor of a TN newspaper published showing the actual timeline of the Magi’s arrival. They were not present at the birth of Christ. They arrived a little over a year later. If I can be of help, stansylvester59@aol.com.
Thank You Stan! I have learned a little over the last 20 yrs since 911 but I give all the credit to The One True Heavenly Father above and I think His true name is Yahweh..or Yah huhVeh….I’m just learning. I may Email you soon. I live in Northern AZ.
Thank you for this insightful piece Leo. It speaks for me especially regarding Trump and innocents. You might remember my husband and I had to fight the Group Care home to keep my special needs sister in law free from the experimental drug therapy. They still try to shame us into it. The first time I heard you on Worldview Weekend I knew you were a gifted speaker. Merry Christmas brother.✝️
LikeLiked by 2 people
Merry Christmas Leo! May God bless and keep you and your family. Glad to have found your site!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you Adriana! I’m glad you found it too! Merry Christmas!
…..”but with each successive shot, you grow farther from what God created you to be.
Well said Leo, that’s a gem right there. You have a great way with words and it’s great that you are using this gift to serve God and His people.
Happy Christmas Leo.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you William. And thank you for your many insightful comments. Happy Christmas to you as well!
MERRY CHRISTMAS to all.
Special thanks to you Leo and all the work you put in on your articles to keep us informed.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks Leo, I’ve sent a few bucks in the past and will work to send more. I am working hard to get my property in the mountains ready for long term stay. Very scary times. I’m more ready than most, 30 years LE and former Marine Corps. I have a ton of friends who get it but they are not moving toward readiness. You have a friend out here in Washington State if you ever need. Peace brother,
Hello to God’s elect.
Today we celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ.
Jesus’ name describes who he is and his purpose.
The name Jesus comes from the Greek Ἰησοῦς Iesous {ee-ay-sooce’} which is a translation of the Hebrew name ‘ יְהוֹשֻׁעַ ‘ Y@howshuwa` {yeh-ho-shoo’-ah}
And the meaning of the name is ‘ YHWH IS SALVATION’
This most precious child who was born of the Holy Spirit, is, God almighty who has become our salvation.
Simeon, by the Spirit, when he saw the baby Jesus, said as he prayed to God ….” for mine eyes have seen thy salvation”
So when I call on the name of Jesus I am acknowledging this great truth to the glory of Jesus Christ.
Happy Christmas everybody.
Happy Christmas everybody.