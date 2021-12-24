Standing in the Valley of Decision: First they came for you, now they want your children

This has by all estimations been a tough year for a lot of people, both the slumbering and the awake.

Many of those who remain asleep have been forced to get a jab that they really didn’t want, just to keep their jobs or their healthcare plans.

Some did it without so much as a second thought and they will get however many “boosters” the system requires of them. Some can be seen on Facebook actually getting excited when they hear of each new injection that gets the government’s rubber stamp of approval.

Others did it with much pain and suffering. They did not want it. But they felt they had no choice, they felt trapped in a world gone mad.

They knew there was something wrong about this, something unprecedented:

You mean I have to inject something into my body, the contents of which remain a mystery and the track record of which only spans a few months and has already killed more people than all other vaccines combined? And if I don’t you’re going to what? You’re going to fire me?

They knew with every fiber of their being that something wasn’t right about that scenario. But they did it anyway. They submitted to the world system.

And they almost immediately regretted it.

“Jab regret” [prikspijt] has been named Word of the Year 2021 by the famous Dutch dictionary Van Dale. The word received 82.2 percent of the 49,000 votes cast on the Van Dale website.

But it doesn’t matter in the end whether you took it smiling or took it crying.

In the end, you own your decision.

Nobody can actually force you to do anything.

Nobody held you down and forced the needle into your arm.

The only thing you were forced to do was to make a decision.

That’s why I reported back in the spring and summer of 2021, when they rolled out these shots, that we all stood in the valley of decision.

The year 2021 was a year of decisions.

Some will never allow anyone to give them a serum that has unknown contents and makes radical changes to the human genome, causing one’s body to actually manufacture a toxic, synthetic spike protein that causes inflammation and sickness.

The year 2022 will be a year of warfare. Things are definitely heating up in the spiritual realm and that means things will heat up in the natural realm. Continue to prepare on both fronts.

We who are awake and know who the enemy is have felt compelled to expand our reach. Time is short. We have to get the word out about the globalist power elites and their evil plan to kill, steal and destroy.

Some gave more financial support to the voices they feel are nailing it with the truths people need to hear in these particular times. Some started speaking out themselves on social media, among their friends, family members, confronting them with the truth like never before while at the same time praying for that truth to sink in and take root.

For me, 2021 was pivotal. I expanded into public speaking and podcasting, and you can see a sampling of the fruits of that by clicking under “media appearances” on this website.

I’ve always been a writer but I’ve never relished being the center of attention, and public speaking has a way of placing you center stage, under the spotlight.

After several of these speaking engagements in 2021, I realized God must be in it. In my weakness, He was able to show His strength, His hope, His mighty truth. The call that I keep hearing God say to relay to His people is this: “Come out of her my people lest you share in her plagues,” from Revelation 18:4.

This speaking project has buttressed my radio and podcast work with Sam Rohrer’s Stand in the Gap Ministries, with Eric Gajewski’s TradCatKnight podcast, and several other more secular radio and podcast platforms that allow me to speak freely about what I believe and see coming on the horizon. And of course my written articles will always be the bread and butter of my outreach work, almost all of which in 2021 have focused on the deadly experimental gene-therapy shots, the related digital health passports and the one-world system they call the Great Reset.

We have encountered stiff resistance to our message from Facebook, Twitter and the other mainstream social media platforms. Twitter banned me in 2021 and Facebook, while allowing me to stay on their platform, has a way of making sure fewer and fewer of my followers actually see my posts.

But at the same time, people are clearly hungry for the truth and even Big Tech can’t stop them from finding it. I have seen this firsthand at my in-person speaking events and also in the huge increase in readership my articles have received this year. Even as the social media giants tried to hide or ban my work, more people found me online. My articles on this site have received 3.7 million reads in 2021, up from 1.6 million in 2020.

People are drawn to truth. If we have to at some point go back to leaflets posted on trees, that’s what we will do! The global elites will never shut us up!

Resistance to the truth can emanate from some of the most unlikely sources.

The silver lining of the medical tyranny that came with the launch of the death shots this year was that we found out who our friends were and were not.

Let me say that I’m not writing off anyone who took these first round of shots. You will end up regretting it, if you haven’t already, but that’s between you and God.

But those who continue to promote the shots based on the lies of Dr. Fauci, Bill Gates and the corrupt governments of the world, you will pay a horrible price for your avarice, if not here in this world then definitely in the next.

On the political level, we learned that former President Donald Trump is not on our side on the most important issue of our time – experimental gene-therapy treatments that have the ability to at some point create transhumans [exactly how many “boosters” will be required before you cease to be fully human remains unclear, but with each successive shot, you grow farther from what God created you to be.]

While spiritual blindness coming from politicians may be expected, it’s really eye-opening when you see blindness on the part of certain pillars of the Church, men and women who are supposed to see things with spiritual eyes.

I’m talking about Christian leaders like Franklin Graham, Robert Jeffress, Dr. Russell Moore, Pope Francis, TD Jakes and many other pastors, rabbis and priests who we learned were either not tuned in, or deliberately tuned out, to God’s Word in these treacherous times. How else could you not discern that experimental gene therapy is bad for humanity? There is no gray area here. You are either for the experimental tinkering with God’s image in us, our DNA, or you are not.

Trump appears to have launched a crusade of late to convince his followers that the shots are good. They “will protect you” and “everybody should get it.”

In almost the same breath that he says “everybody should get it,” he throws in what sounds like a disingenuous disclaimer, that “you have your freedoms” and “forget about mandates… nobody should be forced to get it.”

As we celebrate Christmas, we worship the Christ, the Messiah, who came into the world in the lowliest of venues, a barn or a cave meant for animals.

This was life, precious life, holy and perfect. Just as we are holy and perfect at birth, born with an immune system that is so amazing and wonderful it doesn’t need to be changed or boosted.

Every child that is born into the world has a certain innocence.

These innocent ones must be protected from those with evil intent, those like the mad Dr. Fauci who fund barbaric human-animal experiments, the transhumanists like Klaus Schwab, and the greedy billionaires like Bill Gates, who have done so much, lobbied so hard, to get these genetically modified serums into the bodies of our children. The injections could change them forever, not to mention physically harm them.

Anyone who disrespects the vulnerability, the innocence of a child will be severely judged. That’s why Jesus said, “It would be better for him to have a millstone tied around his neck and be thrown into the sea than for him to cause one of these little ones to sin.” [Luke 17:2]

On Dec. 28, the traditional Church celebrates the Feast of the Holy Innocents. We commemorate that awful period in history when the evil Herod the Great ordered the slaughter of every baby boy under 2 years of age in Judea. Herod was a sociopathic dictator who sought to keep his power over his subjects, a mindset that is still very much alive today, although it gets hidden by all of the media noise in our modern society. Those possessed by this same demonic spirit to dominate and control, hide behind technology and often come dressed in white coats and wearing smiles, telling us to just “trust” them. They are science. They are above reproach.

This feast day should give us pause to reflect extra hard this year on what is happening to our children.

We, the resistance, those who recognize tyranny in all its forms, will fight against it not just because we don’t want to live under its clutches but because we do not want our children or grandchildren to endure its torments.

So we go forth, strong in our faith, placing our hope in no man but only God and his Son Jesus Christ.

I thank everyone who donated or otherwise contributed to this website over the past year. I thank you for reading and sharing the posts. For sharing your comments. For encouraging others on this platform to fight the good fight. Amen. Merry Christmas.

