Soccer journalist Grant Wahl died suddenly while covering World Cup: He bragged about being vaxxed and his physician wife publicly rebuked anti-vaxxers

Young athletes, journalists and people from all walks of life continue to “die suddenly” but nobody in the mainstream media cares enough to look into it.

ESPN reports that Grant Wahl, one of the most well-known soccer writers in the United States, suddenly collapsed and died Friday night while covering the World Cup match for NBC and CBS between Argentina and the Netherlands in Qatar. He was 48. And there’s quite a back story that the corporate shills in the mainstream media don’t want you to know.

U.S. media seated next to him said Wahl fell back in his seat in the press box at Lusail Iconic Stadium and reporters immediately called for assistance. Emergency services workers responded very quickly, the reporters said, and they were later told that Wahl had died.

CBS News is reporting it was a heart attack.

The World Cup organizing committee said in a statement, which did not list a cause of death:

“He received immediate emergency medical treatment on site, which continued as he was transferred by ambulance to Hamad General Hospital. We are in touch with the US Embassy and relevant local authorities to ensure the process of repatriating the body is in accordance with the family’s wishes.”

Here is a tweet from his wife:

You can see from this tweet that his wife was in “complete shock” over his death.

She shouldn’t be.

That’s because Wahl’s wife is Dr. Celine Gounder, a rabidly pro-vaccine medical doctor who recently called on Facebook, Twitter, and Google to “deplatform” media outlets and citizens who spread “anti-vaccine disinformation” online.

Grounder’s bio at Wikipedia states that she “is an American physician and medical journalist who specializes in infectious diseases and global health. She was a member of the COVID-19 Advisory Board transition team of then-incoming U.S. president Joe Biden in 2022, she joined the Kaiser Family Foundation as senior fellow and editor-at-large for public health at Kaiser Health News.”

Wahl was himself proudly vaccinated as you can see from this tweet in April 2021.

Of course none of this backstory is being published by ESPN, NBC Sports, CBS Sports or any of the other mainstream news outlets who are mourning Wahl’s death.

We join them in mourning Wahl’s needless death. It’s tragic and it shouldn’t have happened. But we do not honor this man by withholding the truth about his vaccine status. By withholding the fact that he was vaxxed, we hide the vital information that people need in order to make informed decisions and stop getting these injections, meaning more people will needlessly die in what is becoming a quiet genocide.

But the mainstream corporate media has no professionalism and, frankly, no integrity. They refuse to report news that would shine a light on the crimes being committed by Big Pharma and the entire healthcare industry. Why? I believe its because they make a major portion of their money from pharmaceutical company advertisements. They distort the news by omission as much as they do by commission.

Instead of telling us that Wahl was vaxxed and that the Covid vaccines are proven to cause myocarditis (inflammation of the heart) in a significant number of people, especially younger men, the fake-news outlets continue propagating the lie that these shots are “safe and effective.”

ESPN, owned by Disney, driveled on and on about how Wahl had a bad case of bronchitis, hinting that this may have been what killed him.

Wahl wrote Monday on his website that he had twice visited a medical clinic in Qatar with a bad cough, adding that he was diagnosed with bronchitis and tested negative for Covid.

Wahl said many of the journalists covering the World Cup were suffering from a similar cough, which he said “sounds like a death rattle sometimes.”

Wahl had also spent part of his illustrious career working for Sports Illustrated, whose editors released a statement saying they were “shocked and devastated at the news of Grant’s passing.”

LeoHohmann.com reported back in September that nearly 900 athletes had collapsed while performing their sport and either died or were temporarily incapacitated, most from cardiac events, over the previous year. A more recent study posted November 27, 2022, by Goodsciencing.com, puts that number at 1,550.

Just this week we had another incident. Just Women’s Sports reports that Tamari Key, a healthy 6-foot-6 senior who had never missed a game for the Tennessee Volunteers women’s basketball team, will miss the remainder of the season after blood clots were found in her lungs.

The Vols senior has been an integral part of the roster since her freshman year and was known for her stellar health. Tuesday’s game was the first she had missed since beginning her career at Tennessee.

Coach Kellie Harper told reporters Thursday:

“My sole concern right now is that Tamari continues to get the medical care and guidance she needs and begins the gradual process of healing and returning to full strength. This is much bigger than basketball. We are so grateful that this medical condition was caught. Our entire program will be right beside Tamari during this process and welcomes prayers and positive thoughts from Lady Vol Nation and beyond.”

Let’s pray that this young lady recovers fully and, if she is vaxxed, that she receives the necessary wisdom to connect her sudden heart condition to the toxic shots.

The University of Tennessee does not mandate Covid vaccines for students but it does strongly encourage them and still has a page on its website telling students that the shots are “safe and effective.”

