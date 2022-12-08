Global central banks racing to implement digital currencies as cities convert to ‘smart’ infrastructure: Track and control grid being erected right under our noses

The Central Bank of Nigeria announced it will begin, effective in January, restricting cash withdrawals from banks and ATMs to just $45 per day as part of a push to move the country toward a cashless economy.
If this were a one-off, I wouldn’t bother writing about it. But it comes on the heels of mega-banks announcing similarly creepy new policies in recent months in China, India, Russia, Brazil, Sweden, the U.S. and many other nations, all pointing to an imminent switch over to a global digital money system.
In the U.S., the Federal Reserve put out an announcement in November that it is launching a 12-week “pilot program” to test out a new central bank digital currency, or CBDC, with six major banks.
Thursday’s announcement in Nigeria is also a big deal because Nigeria is one of only nine countries that have already launched an official CBDC. That happened earlier this year, and now they are already moving to restrict the use of cash. This proves that digital currencies were never designed to function alongside paper currencies but rather to replace them.
Fox News reports that the Central Bank of Nigeria will limit weekly cash withdrawals to 100,000 naira ($225) for individuals and 500,000 naira ($1,124) for corporations, with a processing fee required to access more.
Haruna Mustafa, the central bank’s director of banking supervision, said cash withdrawals may be permitted in “compelling circumstances, not exceeding once a month.”
Isn’t that nice of him?
It’s almost that bad here in the U.S. Try going to your bank and telling them you want to withdraw as little as $5,000 and you will discover that you are required to basically state your case and prove you also have a legitimate “compelling” reason for wanting that much cash.
Of course it’s all for our own good, right? “Safety and security,” they tell us.
Policymakers in Nigeria say the limits on cash withdrawals along with the country’s new digital currency will “bring more people into the banking system and curb currency hoarding, illicit flows, and inflation,” according to Fox News.
Of course, it will do just the opposite, shutting more people out of the ability to buy and sell freely.
The same argument — fighting crime, money hoarding and inflation — could be made in any country in the world and it will be. But we all know the real reason has nothing to do with stopping crime or curbing inflation.
This is about going digital, and replacing cash with a more controllable, more trackable mode of exchange.
Remember what globalist economist Pippa Malmgren said at the World Government Summit in March of this year when she said the quiet part out loud, stating:
“We are on the brink of a dramatic change where we are about to, and I’ll say this boldly, we are about to abandon the traditional system of money and accounting and introduce a new one. And the new one; the new accounting is what we call blockchain… It means digital, it means having an almost perfect record of every single transaction that happens in the economy, which will give us far greater clarity over what’s going on.”
Nigeria’s economy is no different than any other in the sense that it relies heavily on informal activities outside the legal framework and government regulation, such as farming, street and market trade, flea markets, thrift stores, cab drivers, etc. In these businesses, cash is usually preferred for transactions because many lack bank accounts or just don’t want to fool with processing credit or debit cards.
The globalists know this and so they want to get everyone digitally marked and dependent on digital-only transactions for all their needs. That way they will know how much gasoline or heating oil you are consuming, how much meat you are consuming, and it will all be added to your carbon footprint by which you will be taxed for any usage over your allotted amount. If you persist in going over your allotted amount of food and fuel, you can now be controlled by simply cutting off the supply of digital money, which really isn’t money at all in the traditional sense. It’s more like a voucher system.
This will be easily accomplished once they lock everyone’s money into a bank account and replace actual money with digital tokens. At the point in which the American middle class accepts such a system, it’s game over and we will see tyranny sweep across the globe even faster than it is now. The banksters and corporate titans will have captured everyone into their digital beast system, which operates much like a high-tech feudal system, where you no longer truly own anything outright. You will become the equivalent of a sharecropper in the old feudal system of the Middle Ages — your obedience to whatever new rules they throw out for “sustainable living” will no longer be optional but mandatory.
The sustainability rules will start out as “suggestions” or “recommendations,” only to be later demanded and mandated, with heavy fines for disobedience. If you think you can ignore the fines, think again, as they now have direct access to your digital wallet and can simply deactivate whatever digital tokens are in that account.
Some analysts, such as Rebecca Walser at WalserWealth.com, have predicted that the U.S. Federal Reserve will launch its digital dollar as soon as May of 2023. You can listen to a Dec. 7 interview Walser did with Brannon Howse Live below.
Once they get the digital currency in place, the next big thing will be to restrict travel by plane and motor vehicles.
In case you missed it, the globalists are already experimenting with that, too.
Watch the excellent 13-minute video below for an update on what’s going on in Oxford, England, one of the World Economic Forum’s “smart cities,” which are also now being referred to as “15-minute cities.” Of course the only way to fight this will be to directly disobey all of their dictates. Use cash. Drive gasoline-powered cars. Eat real meat. Stop giving your money to “woke” corporations. Become as self-sufficient as possible and pray for God’s mercy!
It appears that everything is coming to a head.
I’ve asked this question before concerning digital money and there was no answer (maybe there isn’t one). But if you own your house and the banks force everyone into digital currency and you are trying to avoid that straitjacket by refusing to use their “legal tender”—how will you pay your real estate taxes? What currency in those circumstances will your county government accept? If it will continue to accept cash—fine. But if they will only accept the digital money, you would be forced to use that or risk losing your house to satisfy unpaid back taxes. Counties have been known to confiscate homes over a tax debt as little as 5 cents of today’s money (a case a few years back in Pennsylvania). Here’s a case in Michigan where the owner had to sue to get his property back after such an unreasonable confiscation. What’s would be your defense if you refuse to pay with the required digital money? https://reason.com/volokh/2020/07/17/michigan-supreme-court-rules-government-cant-seize-entire-value-of-property-over-property-tax-delinquency-worth-8-41/
Same applies to personal property taxes. Nonpayment by not using the digital money would result in your car plate license not being renewed. The cops everywhere are employing plate license checks and someday you’ll get pulled over and fined. And nonpayment of fines could result in an arrest.
Our economy and whole mode of living is so very intertwined with our various levels of government all extracting their taxes and/or applying their requirements for anyone to live and move within any jurisdiction. How to counter this kind of a trap if our currency should change to digital?
Yes that has been making the rounds lately, hasn’t it?
Watching end times prophecy being fulfilled is like watching a spiral expand, a little more here, a little bit there, and a little bit more here…. and then the whole thing is in place.
We have the surveillance system coming in, which they snuck in during the lockdown and I had a feeling that 2020 would be a big year, in particular for that. Allow me to explain. There is the thing about the cornerstone/capstone of the building in the Bible. The devil has his counterfeit; tower of Babel. We know about the symbol of the pyramid with the all seeing, illuminated eye on top. That was what they were working on to roll out for some time and then they did it in 2020. “But why that year? What is so significant about it?” Ah, why, I’m so glad you asked! They say that when someone has perfect vision, they have ‘2020’ vision. You know… the eye? Perfect vision? Surveillance everywhere? Ah connecting the dots is such fun!
Well they want that totally contained system of operation like in China and even worse. Of course it will all be connected to the mark of the beast and that system will control everything. So we see that falling into place. Now as we know, there will be a one world government, economy, and religion under the antichrist. We see the climate stuff paving a platform for that. We also see that one world religion center in abu dabi in the UAE coming to completion, along with some sister sites (and I feel they will have one on the temple mount). This will probably involve the Abraham accords and a peace treaty and a green light to rebuild the temple. All sorts of things are a buzz in Israel. One of them is a supposed prospective ‘messiah’ figure. Of course we know that all of these are false messiahs since the only true Messiah is Jesus. The Bible says false christs will come and do miracles and do not be deceived or follow after them.
Then you have the bizarre weather, earthquakes, volcanoes, floods, fires, the list goes on. All items across the board are there and escalating and accelerating all at the same time, just as the Bible says it would.
Folks, the birth pangs are here and hard labor pains are ahead.
COMING TO A CITY NEAR YOU!
Oxfordshire County Council Pass Climate Lockdown ‘trial’ to Begin in 2024
Oxfordshire County Council yesterday approved plans to lock residents into one of six zones to ‘save the planet’ from global warming. The latest stage in the ’15 minute city’ agenda is to place electronic gates on key roads in and out of the city, confining residents to their own neighbourhoods.
Under the new scheme if residents want to leave their zone they will need permission from the Council who gets to decide who is worthy of freedom and who isn’t. Under the new scheme residents will be allowed to leave their zone a maximum of 100 days per year, but in order to even gain this every resident will have to register their car details with the council who will then track their movements via smart cameras round the city.
Communism will make the weather better.
https://wattsupwiththat.com/2022/12/04/oxfordshire-council-to-trial-a-climate-lockdown-starting-2024/
I got to get out of my area😬
Thanks Leo, I appreciate that. I had an inkling when we were on our way that there might be a problem and was pleased that nothing happened at first. But no they went all draconian on me. God bless and keep on keeping on!!
Let’s say a friend of mine has a large amount of cash in a safe. What can I tell her to do to protect her cash? Should she buy gold? Keep the cash? What’s best, Leo?
I’m not a “professional” financial advisor so I can only tell you what I would do if I had a bunch of cash in a safe. I’d put roughly one quarter into physical gold (not gold certificates or stocks), one quarter into physical silver including small denomination silver coins, one quarter into various ammo, and one quarter into food stocks including a portion of it invested in freeze-dried storable food with 25-year shelf life. I’d keep enough cash just to get by in the interim when cash is still accepted at various businesses. But before I did any of this I would pay off any and all outstanding debts.
Good advice Leo. Neither am I a financial advisor but I would never have cash in a safe. The ATF/crooked sheriff/ crooked pawn shop removed a one ton safe with $700,000 from my friend’s home, pissed on his white carpet & put him in federal prison for 4 years on total trumped-up charges. They split up the cash plus $3 million in assets. Sequel: Today, he owns estates in Florida & Utah and is worth at least $10 mil. I have done all you advised plus for 47 years (I’m 79). Also, I home schooled by kids & grandkids and am totally off grid and beyond 5G transmission. None of us can totally disappear but do the best you can because this is just the beginning of sorrows. Pray.
Yes, I’m wondering just how many things could one buy with
gold and silver (bars and coins) in this coming digital world?
Would local-state-federal governments take gold and silver?
No chance.
Preparations are being made for the Beast system and the Great Tribulation.
Then as I said, squash the whole kit and caboodle. It has to end a truth be told, needs to.
I am fully aware that there a great many differing beliefs on end times eschatology and respect that. Yours and mine might not sync up with one another.
I think that Divine Providence cannot squash this earth quickly enough. If I am going to die (which is inevitable) now is a good a time as any. Better to squash the evil before it gets off the ground. In the end, it loses anyway
I’d like to hope in the rapture. It is called the blessed hope. I don’t know just when it will happen except verses such as Rev. 3:10 and 2 Thessalonians 2:4-8 indicate that it will occur before the tribulation. Admittedly I just want out of here. But we hope in the Lord.
Sorry, but there isn’t even one NT passage that suggests
a pre-trib rapture, especially the two you have given.
The 7-year “great tribulation” …
The first 3.5 years will be horrible.
At the mid-point, the antichrist comes out of the bottomless pit.
The second 3.5 years will be horrible (the wrath of the antichrist).
After the tribulation, the rapture occurs.
Then comes the wrath of God on the unbelieving world.
Please, do not believe the “feel good” BS delivered by the churches and
book writers whose #1 concern is to keep the sheep happy and tithing.
What can we do about this?
Sending it on to Canon212
Thank you Leo. God has blessed you with discernment and insight. I’m so grateful for your articles and do look forward to each and every one of them so I can stay informed.
PS I’m up in the hospital with my wife who has a ruptured appendix. Just wanted to let you know what’s happening on the mask front. The first 2 days nothing was said so I was happy and hopeful that they would leave us alone….until this morning. I came in like usual to go back to see my wife and a lady said I had to wear a mask. I said no thanks I’m fine without one. To make a long story short she called security and in about one minute there was 1 policeman and 3 security guards surrounding me and told me I couldn’t go in without a mask. I refused and they escorted me out of the hospital. I was outside calming down for a bit texting my wife that they wouldn’t let me in and the policeman came out and started talking with me. He told me it’s BS what’s going on. The orders were from someone higher up…. So he says if you just put it on in the hallway you can take it off in the room. I was still pretty pissed about even this and strung the stupid thing around my neck and immediately took it off in the room. To top it off a small percentage of the staff just let theirs hang around their neck too. This stuff is so ridiculous. I just want to be with my wife and I’m perfectly healthy and I had to deal with this still.
LikeLiked by 1 person
God bless you Will! I’m so sorry to hear about your wife and that obnoxious mask rule. I’ve been reading that public health “officials,” meaning unelected bureaucrats, are trying to bring back the mask mandates. We must fight it tooth and nail, but I understand when it comes down to seeing your wife in the hospital! Please give her my best regards and I will be praying for her quick healing.
I won’t back down I stand my ground good for you
